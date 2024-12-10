Copper engraving: two women in ancient garments, one with a lyre. Inscription "Angelica Kauffman with the Muse Clio".
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Angelika Kauffmann
In the footsteps of the artist

Angelika Kauffmann’s biography contains everything needed to create a cultural icon: talent, glamour, a scandal, business acumen and a jet-set lifestyle.

„The whole world is angelicamad!“ 

When the cosmopolitan and highly gifted painter Angelika Kauffmann opened her studio in London—after spending time in several of Italy’s leading art centres—she was only in her mid-twenties. And soon, the whole world was “angelicamad” – mad about Angelika.

Like Mozart’s musical father, Kauffmann’s painter father recognised his daughter’s talent early on and supported her in every way. By the age of 16, she was already painting wall frescoes in the church of Schwarzenberg in the Bregenzerwald, the village her father’s family came from and the place she considered her lifelong home.

Angelika Kauffmann
Born: 1741 in Chur, Switzerland
Died:1807 in Rome, Italy
Known for:Portraits and historic paintings
Style:Neoclassicism
The life of Angelika Kauffmann

Unconventional, married, broke

Kauffmann’s portraits, which perfectly matched the fashions of the time, were especially sought after. Anyone who was anyone sought out “Miss Angel” to have their portrait painted. This soon brought the artist considerable wealth and turned her studio—wherever she happened to be working—into a central meeting place for high society.

As cultured, well-connected, talented and glamorous as she was, she lacked experience in matters of love: in 1767, while in London, she fell victim to a marriage fraud. Just three months after the wedding, she was divorced and left without her money – more than enough material for a scandal.

The life of Angelika Kauffmann

A pioneer of her time

It was many years later that she entered into another marriage, this time with the much older painter Antonio Zucchi. Remarkably, he gave up his own career in favour of his wealthy and talented wife and instead managed hers.

Kauffmann remained committed to her artistic independence throughout her life. She turned down court appointments and preferred to take commissions from around the world — from tsars, emperors, the pope, wealthy citizens and banking families. She set her own prices and chose her subjects. She painted in Rome, London, Naples, Venice and Florence.

The life of Angelika Kauffmann

Merchandising with „Miss Angel“

Even if not everyone could afford originals, engravings of her paintings decorated nearly every modern household of the time. Well into the 19th century – and even into the 20th – motifs from Angelika Kauffmann’s works appeared on decorative plates and porcelain services.

This early form of merchandising had much to do with the fascination surrounding her remarkable persona. Even Goethe, whom she counted among her friends, admired her and described her as a “wonder woman.” When she died in Rome in 1807, she was buried there with pomp and ceremony.

The life of Angelika Kauffmann

From the Bregenzerwald to the world

In the 18th century, a trend emerged among young aristocrats and wealthy members of the bourgeoisie across Europe: the educational journey known as the “Grand Tour.” As a souvenir, many travellers brought home a portrait—and those who could afford it went to the best: Angelika Kauffmann. As a result, the Austrian artist sold her portraits around the world.

The Grand Tour also marked the beginning of tourism in the Alps. And today, anyone crossing the Alps in Austria and being moved by the beauty of nature is, in a way, also following in the footsteps of the painter and her contemporaries.

Key milestones in the life of Angelika Kauffmann

Childhood and youth

  • 1741: Born in Chur, Switzerland. Her father, also a painter, was from Schwarzenberg in the Bregenzerwald; her mother was Swiss. Kauffmann spent her childhood and youth in Milan and Como.

  • 1753: Kauffmann paints her first self-portrait – as a singer. She was also musically gifted.

  • 1757: After her mother’s death, Kauffmann returns with her father to Schwarzenberg, where he decorates the newly rebuilt church with frescoes. She paints 13 portraits of the apostles for it.

Time spent abroad

  • 1760–1762: Stays in Milan, Modena and Florence, where she studies classical antiquity and the Old Masters.

  • 1762: Becomes an honorary member of the Accademia Clementina in Bologna and completes her diploma at the Accademia del Disegno.

  • 1763: Stays in Naples and Ischia, then lives in Rome with her father. There she specialises in portraits of famous travellers to Italy, mainly English sitters.

  • 1766: Settles in London. In 1768, she becomes a founding member of the Royal Academy of Arts. Her studio becomes a central meeting point for high society.

Marriages and settling down

  • 1767: Her marriage to a conman costs her her savings.

  • 1781: Marries Antonio Zucchi, who takes over management of her career.

  • 1782: The couple relocates to Rome. There too, her studio becomes a meeting place for artists, intellectuals and members of the aristocracy.

  • 1807: Kauffmann dies in Rome. In the same year, her bust is placed in the Pantheon in Rome.

  • 2007: The Angelika Kauffmann Museum opens in Schwarzenberg.

Experience her work

The Angelika Kauffmann Museum in Schwarzenberg

The Angelika Kauffmann Museum in Schwarzenberg offers an insight into the fascinating world of this important artist. Housed in the over 400-year-old Kleberhaus – a traditional farmhouse – the museum displays original paintings, drawings and textile works by Kauffmann. Visitors can see how this woman from Vorarlberg influenced art and fashion in the 18th century.

What makes it special: Despite using modern exhibition techniques, the historic character of the building has been preserved. The museum combines art, history and the culture of the Bregenzerwald into an impressive experience.

The Angelika Kauffmann Museum

FAQs

  1. Outstanding painter: She was one of the most renowned and successful women painters of the 18th century, known for her portraits and history paintings.

  2. International career: Kauffmann worked successfully in Rome, London and again in Rome – an extraordinary achievement for a woman of her time.

  3. Founding member of the Royal Academy: In 1768, she became one of only two women to be a founding member of the prestigious Royal Academy of Arts in London.

  4. Networker and influencer: She cultivated relationships with influential figures and skilfully managed her public image.

  5. Versatility: Kauffmann created around 800 oil paintings, 400 drawings, 40 etchings, as well as frescoes, pastels and miniature paintings.

  6. Portraits of famous figures: She painted, among others, Johann Joachim Winckelmann, David Garrick and members of European royal families.

  7. Independence: Despite attractive offers, she remained a freelance artist and chose not to tie herself to a court.

  8. Linguistic talent: She spoke four languages – German, English, French and Italian – which supported her international career.

Angelika Kauffmann lived from 30 October 1741 to 5 November 1807. She was born in Chur, in what is now Switzerland, and died in Rome, where she is also buried.

The Angelika Kauffmann Museum is located in Schwarzenberg, Vorarlberg. It is housed in a traditional Bregenzerwald building known as the Kleberhaus, which dates back to 1556.

Angelika Kauffmann created many notable works during her 18th-century career. Some of her best-known include:

Portraits:

  • Portrait of Louisa Leveson Gower (1767)

  • Portrait of Johann Joachim Winckelmann (1764)

  • Self-Portrait with Stylus (1768)

  • Portrait of a Lady as a Vestal Virgin (c. 1780)

  • Self-Portrait (1780–1785)

History paintings:

  • Abélard and Héloïse – The Farewell (1780)

  • Poetry Embracing Painting (1782)

  • Scene with Miranda and Ferdinand (1782)

  • Venus Persuading Helena to Listen to Paris (1790)

  • Death of Alcestis (1790)

Mythological scenes:

  • Penelope in Mourning (1763/64)

  • Bacchus Discovering Ariadne Abandoned by Theseus on Naxos (1763/64)

  • Hector Taking Leave of Andromache (1767)

Allegorical works:

  • Self-Portrait at the Crossroads Between Music and Painting (1791/92)

  • Four ceiling paintings for Somerset House: Invention, Colour, Drawing and Composition (1780)

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