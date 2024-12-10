Egon Schiele is best known for his often unusual portraits and figures. However, it is his landscapes that are receiving increasing attention in the art world.

Egon’s first favourite subject was trains. As the son of a stationmaster, he grew up in a world full of trains and locomotives, which influenced his art from an early age. The family lived in the apartment above Tulln station, so young Schiele could observe the trains directly from the window and spent hours drawing them. From a young age, drawing and painting were his favourite activities.

At the age of 12, he attended the grammar school in Klosterneuburg. Fortunately, he met art teacher Ludwig Karl Strauch, who recognised and supported his artistic talent. Klosterneuburg had a very active art scene at the time, and through Strauch, Schiele was able to enter a whole new world and make contact with other artists. During his years in Klosterneuburg (1902 to 1906), he decided on his career path: from then on, he wanted to become a painter.

At 16, Schiele moved to Vienna to study at the Academy of Fine Arts. However, he soon found the conservative teaching uninspiring, and his professor at the time, Christian Griepenkerl, was equally unimpressed with his student. After three years, Schiele left the academy and, together with a few fellow students, founded the artist group “Neukunstgruppe.”

In Vienna, he had some of the most important encounters of his life: he met his role model Gustav Klimt, his girlfriend and muse Wally Neuzil, and his future wife Edith Harms.

In 1918, Egon Schiele died at the age of 28 in Vienna from the Spanish flu, leaving behind a rich body of graphic work.