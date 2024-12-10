Painter and playwright Oskar Kokoschka was a key figure of Viennese Modernism. With his bold, expressive style, he challenged both the art world and society.

The great Oskar Kokoschka was born in the small town of Pöchlarn on the Danube—and carried his Lower Austrian roots with him throughout his life. Today, the celebrated painter of Expressionism and Viennese Modernism is more present than ever in his hometown.

Art historian and Kokoschka expert Bernadette Reinhold notes, “Pöchlarn has fewer than 4,000 residents. That Kokoschka was born here—and that his birthplace is now a museum and documentation centre—is truly remarkable.”

Across the town, Kokoschka’s presence is unmistakable: large-scale reproductions of his paintings decorate façades, while the Kokoschka Museum Pöchlarn—housed in his former home and adjoining barn—offers a vivid, personal insight into his life and legacy.