The works of Peter Rosegger tell stories about people and their encounters with winter.

Through the eyes of a child, Peter Rosegger describes the beauty, but also the harsh and inhospitable aspects of winter.

Raised on a mountain farm in Styria — which the poet would later call his “Forest Homeland” (Waldheimat) — he became a successful German-language author at the turn of the century.

His three-volume collection of stories, "When I Was a Forest Farm Boy" (Als ich noch ein Waldbauernbub war), published between 1900 and 1902, became a true bestseller.

Peter Rosegger was born in 1843 in Alpl and was the oldest of seven children. The son of an illiterate father, he learned much from his mother, who could read. At 17, he began an apprenticeship as a tailor, as he was too weak for farm work.

While walking from farm to farm, he became familiar with local customs and people. He soon began writing his first texts, changed the spelling of his name from “Roßegger” to “Rosegger,” and gained recognition as an author. He married twice, had five children, and went on reading tours throughout Central Europe. Rosegger died in 1918 in Krieglach, where he is also buried.