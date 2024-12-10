Large orchestra with string instruments in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Music Association, organ in the background.
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The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
World-famous orchestra with long-standing tradition

Even the name sounds like music: the Vienna Philharmonic. For more than 180 years, the orchestra has captivated audiences worldwide with melodies that move and inspire.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra began in 1842 with a major performance called the "Great Concert" under the name "Philharmonic Academy." Before this, Vienna didn’t have a concert orchestra made up entirely of professional musicians, even though there was a strong interest in symphonic music. This meant a new group of musicians had to be put together for each concert. Since then, musicians for the orchestra have been selected from the Vienna State Opera’s ensemble, a tradition that remains unchanged.

Today, the Vienna Philharmonic performs both opera and concert music, delighting audiences worldwide—whether in Vienna at the Opera House or the Musikverein or on stages abroad. In the summer, they also play at outdoor events, like the Salzburg Festival, bringing music to stunning open-air venues.

Few orchestras are as connected to the history and traditions of European classical music as the Vienna Philharmonic. From its beginning, it has shaped the world of music, known especially for its unique "Viennese sound," which performers and conductors still highlight - and, of course, their New Year's Concert.

But the Vienna Philharmonic is more than an orchestra—it’s a symbol of Vienna’s way of life.

Chronic
Founded:1842 by Otto Nicolai
Concert activities:Over 100 concerts and guest performances annually in Vienna, Salzburg and internationally
Trademark:Viennese sound style
Special feature:Orchestra consists only of members of the Vienna State Opera Orchestra
Admission criterion:At least 3 years membership of the Vienna State Opera Orchestra

The Vienna Philharmonic's New Year's Concert reaches a worldwide audience of over 50 million people every year and is broadcast live in more than 90 countries.

For us as an orchestra, the acoustics of a venue are crucial, and adapting to them is part of what makes it exciting. Whether in the Musikverein or outdoors, every composition sounds different and reaches the audience in its own way.

Karin BonelliFlautist, Vienna Philharmonic
Viennese sound

The Vienna Philharmonic sound style with tradition

What lies behind the fascinating sound style that audiences love so much? It is probably more than just the instruments – although, as Karin Bonelli explains, they do play a major role. The flautist describes the vibrations that create this distinctive listening experience as a 'blendable, rounded and warm sound'.

This sound is deeply rooted in the musical awareness of the Viennese tradition and is passed down from generation to generation within the orchestra.

The way the instruments are built dates back to the 18th century, the era of Viennese Classicism. The Vienna Philharmonic see themselves as heirs to the cultural heritage of that time and largely did not follow the new influences of the 19th century. They remained true to the sound ideals of the age of Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven. As a result, Viennese wind instruments differ in their playing technique from those used by international symphony orchestras – most notably the Viennese oboe and the Viennese horn.

Where to see the Vienna Philharmonic

No two venues offer the same acoustics or atmosphere, but the magic of live performance remains constant—whether in the revered Golden Hall at the Musikverein or the futuristic cloud tower at Grafenegg Castle.

Grafenegg Palace

When the summer stage opens, the Vienna Philharmonic plays at Grafenegg. The Festival is known for its high-calibre programme.

Grafenegg Palace

Vienna Philharmonic international

You can also experience the fascination of the orchestra outside Austria. Tours and concerts take it to Germany, Japan, China, South America and the USA.

Vienna Philharmonic international

Salzburg

The Vienna Philharmonic is one of the mainstays of the Salzburg Festival. Each summer, the orchestra performs in the city of Mozart.

Salzburg

Vienna Konzerthaus

From classical cycles to modern projects: the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra also performs regularly at guest and cycle concerts in this historic venue.

Vienna Konzerthaus

Schönbrunn Palace

A highlight of the musical calendar and an atmospheric summer evening with the Vienna Philharmonic.

Schönbrunn Palace

Vienna State Opera

The Vienna Philharmonic consists of members of the Vienna State Opera Orchestra and accompanies spectacular productions.

Vienna State Opera

Events with the Vienna Philharmonic

Summer-Night Concert at Schönbrunn In the open air of Schönbrunn Palace Park, Vienna becomes a concert hall. Here, the Vienna Philharmonic perform classics and audience favourites with free admission – bring a picnic blanket, sit back and enjoy music in the evening air.
House of Music

Museum of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

The Vienna Philharmonic Museum in the House of Music offers a captivating journey into the history of this world-famous orchestra. Opened in 2000, this interactive sound museum provides a rich view of Vienna's musical heritage and the orchestra’s deep ties to Viennese Classicism. On the second floor, visitors can explore historical documents, photos, and exhibits connected to composers like Bruckner, Brahms, and Mahler.

A highlight is the cinema room, where excerpts from the New Year and Summer Night Concerts are shown. Beyond historical displays, the House of Music also features interactive exhibits on the science of sound and the evolution of music. Visitors can even try conducting the Vienna Philharmonic virtually.

House of Music
Brilliant start to the new year

The Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert

The New Year's Concert at Vienna's Musikverein is a treasured way for many to welcome the New Year. For the world’s leading conductors, directing this annual event is a true honour. Vienna, renowned as the city of music, is home to one of the finest orchestras globally, the Vienna Philharmonic. The "Great Hall" of the Musikverein, celebrated as Vienna's most beautiful concert hall, is also renowned for its exceptional acoustics. The concert’s grand finale, the lively Radetzky March, sees the conductor guiding the audience's clapping, creating an especially joyful atmosphere.

Due to high demand, tickets for the New Year's Concert are exclusively raffled through the Vienna Philharmonic's website, ensuring that people from around the world have a fair chance to attend. Registration for the ticket raffle is open from January to February.

Musikverein ViennaVienna Philharmonic Orchestra

FAQs

Due to high demand, tickets for the New Year's Concert are only available through a raffle on the Vienna Philharmonic's website at the beginning of each year. This process ensures that guests from all over the world have an equal chance to secure concert tickets. Registrations for the raffle are accepted from January to February.

The Vienna Philharmonic is renowned for several world-famous concerts celebrated for both their musical excellence and cultural significance:

  • Salzburg Festival at the Festspielhaus

  • Concert in Graz at the Musikverein for Styria

  • New Year's Concert at the Vienna Musikverein

  • Summer Night Concert in front of Schönbrunn Palace

  • Subscription concerts at the Vienna Musikverein

  • Vienna State Opera

  • Konzerthaus in Vienna

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra was founded by Otto Nicolai in 1842. The first Philharmonic concert took place on 28 March 1842 in the Grand Redoutensaal at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is made up of 144 musicians and does not have a principal conductor.

Instead, the orchestra selects esteemed guest conductors, such as Claudio Abbado, Herbert von Karajan, or Riccardo Muti, for its concerts. This democratic structure makes the orchestra unique: Members jointly make key decisions, including the selection of conductors, programmes, and soloists. For the New Year's Concert, a new conductor is chosen each year, giving the orchestra great artistic freedom.

The Viennese sound is known for its warmth, roundness and exceptional ability to blend. It is shaped not only by playing technique, but also by a distinctive approach to instrument making that dates back to 18th-century Viennese Classicism. Stand-out examples include the Viennese oboe and the Viennese horn, which are audibly different from their counterparts elsewhere. At the Vienna Philharmonic, this knowledge is passed down through generations.

You will find the Vienna Philharmonic Museum at the House of Music in the centre of Vienna. The exhibition combines original objects with interactive elements and tells the story of the orchestra and its musical tradition.

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