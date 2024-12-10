Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
From Salzburg to Vienna: Mozart's life as composer and icon of the Viennese Classical period
Introduction
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a musical genius who started composing at the age of five. A year later, he was touring Europe, astounding queens, kings, and nobility with his talent. Despite his short life - he passed away at just 35 - he left behind 626 works, including symphonies, operas, chamber music, concertos, and masses. The Magic Flute and Eine kleine Nachtmusik are among his most iconic pieces.
Mozart was a workaholic, said to have used 8 km (26 ft) of manuscript paper for his compositions. Known as “Wolferl” by his family, he was impulsive, chaotic, incredibly humorous, and full of zest for life, as revealed in the many letters he wrote to friends and family. As a child, he travelled with a small piano, always carrying grammar books, fine performance clothes, tea, sugar, and a first aid kit. Travelling meant hours of carriage rides on bumpy roads. Mozart made 17 trips in total, spending nearly ten years of his life on the road.
These eventful years coincided with operas that shaped music history: Idomeneo premiered in 1781 at the Munich Cuvilliés Theatre, regarded as his first major opera. In Vienna, he brought his famous Da Ponte operas to the stage in Vienna: Le nozze di Figaro (1786), Così fan tutte (1790) and - shortly before his death - The Magic Flut (1791).
Salzburg was Mozart's birthplace and first place of work, but Vienna is where he was musically shaped and became one of the most influential composers of the Viennese Classical period. In Domgasse 5, now the Mozarthaus Vienna, Mozart spent his most productive years. He earned an average of 5,000 guilders (equivalent to about 150,000 Euros today) per year.
Despite his success, he remained very much a human: impulsive, witty, chaotic, full of life, a prankster, a friend and a brother. He drank almond milk at the Café Tomaselli in Salzburg, bowled with his sister Nannerl, tried dark beer at Stieglbräu, and enjoyed social evenings.
His friendship with Joseph Haydn brought him the highest recognition. Haydn called him the greatest composer he had ever known. Both were members of the Freemason lodge — a circle of art, enlightenment, and exchange.
Mozart spent his last ten years in Vienna. Here, he married, became a father, and died in 1791. His sudden death is still somewhat a mystery. Just before he died, he believed he had been poisoned, but scientifically, this was ruled out. His music continues to inspire and touch people around the world to this day.
The Salzburger Mozartkugel comes in many variations — but only Konditorei Fürst produces the original: a marzipan centre, coated in nougat and dark chocolate.
270 years of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Salzburg is dedicating an anniversary year full of music to its most famous son. In addition to major concert series, such as the 70th Mozart Week, special venues invite visitors to discover the many facets of Mozart's music.
Impressions of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
"… because I do not have a single symphony with me, I am writing a new one from scratch…"Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Linz, 31 October 1783 to Leopold Mozart
In Mozart's footsteps through Austria
Gasthof Weißes Kreuz
Innsbruck was a stop on Mozart’s journeys to Italy. At the age of 13, he stayed overnight at this inn, which today sits right in the middle of the pedestrian zone.
Volksgarten
Check out the “Constanze Mozart” fragrant rose — named after Mozart’s wife. It can be seen amid a sea of blooming roses in the Volksgarten, of course only in spring.
House of Music
With “Facing Mozart,” visitors can (literally) bring Mozart's portrait to life: controlling his head movements and facial expressions through face tracking is great fun!
Time Travel Vienna
Multimedia effects meet music legends in the 5D cinema. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johann Strauss Jr. come together for a charming and humorous encounter.
Baden bei Wien
During a visit to Baden near Vienna, where Constanze stayed at a health resort, Mozart composed the famous “Ave verum corpus” for the choirmaster.
Linz
Mozart’s first public concert as a child took place here. Years later, the “Linz Symphony” (No. 36) was composed at this very location, written in just four days.
Stift Lambach
A valued stopover: as a token of thanks, Mozart dedicated the “Lambach Symphony” to the abbot of the Benedictine abbey.
Mozart’s honorary grave
Mozart was initially buried in a simple communal grave at St. Marx Cemetery in Vienna. In 1891, his remains were transferred to the Central Cemetery (Group 32 A).
Mozart's residence on Makartplatz
The former Dance Master's House tells the story of years filled with music: take a tour through reconstructed rooms, exhibitions, and the famous portrait in Verona.
Mozarthaus Vienna
Mozart's life and work can be experienced in his historic flat near St. Stephen's Cathedral in the heart of Vienna, where he lived from 1784 to 1787..
Mythos Mozart
Dive into Mozart's world in just one hour through five rooms: a multimedia and interactive experience about the life and work of the composer.
Mozart walk in Vienna
Following in Mozart’s footsteps through Vienna: Here, he spent his last ten years, got married, composed, died, and was buried at St. Marx Cemetery.
Mozart's Birthplace
The house at Getreidegasse 9 in Salzburg, where Mozart was born in 1756, is one of the most visited museums in the world. It is fully accessible.
Mozart walk in Salzburg
On this walk, you'll discover Salzburg step by step: from early places of residence to quiet cemeteries to places where Mozart's music made history.
DomQuartier
Mozart's work comes to life in the DomQuartier and the cathedral: original rooms show where he worked, composing and performing music for the prince-archbishop's court.
Mozart's most famous works at a glance
Opera
Idomeneo, KV 366 (1780): A fateful vow forces the king to sacrifice his own son. A conflict between divine will, love, and humanity. Premiered on January 29, 1781 at the Munich Cuvilliés Theatre.
Le nozze di Figaro (1786): A Da Ponte opera full of intrigue and complications in Count Almaviva’s castle. Premiered on May 1, 1786 at the Vienna Hofburg Theatre.
Don Giovanni (1787): A drama about seduction, power, and moral abysses. On a supernatural night, the protagonist heads toward an inevitable end. Premiered on October 29, 1787 in Prague.
Opera
Così fan tutte, KV 588 (1790): The Da Ponte opera is a witty exploration of love, fidelity, and temptation, where two couples are tested by deception. Premiered on January 26, 1790 at the Vienna Hofburg Theatre.
The Magic Flute (1791): An opera with fairy-tale motifs and symbolism, telling the journey of Tamino and Pamina to find wisdom and truth. Premiered, shortly before Mozart’s death, on September 30, 1791 at the Theater auf der Wieden in Vienna.
More famous works
Piano Concert No. 21 (1785): Known for its gentle Andante, it blends brilliant solo passages with elegant orchestral sounds.
A Little Night Music (1787): A cheerful serenade with catchy themes, lively movements, and a calm Andante.
Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter" (1788): Mozart's final symphony, famous for its harmonic finesse and the brilliant contrapuntal finale.
Requiem in D minor (1791): Dramatic and deeply emotional; unfinished and marked by dark choral passages and powerful solos.
From Hollywood to Streaming: Mozart on screen
Whom the Gods Love (Wen die Götter lieben, 1942)
Amadeus (1984)
Out of Africa (Jenseits von Afrika, 1985)
The End of a Great Love (Das Ende einer großen Liebe, 1967)
The Spy Who Loved Me (Der Spion, der mich liebte, 1977)
Licence to Kill (Lizenz zum Töten, 1989)
Last Action Hero (1993)
The Adventures of Huck Finn (Die Abenteuer von Huck Finn, 1993)
From Hollywood to Streaming: Mozart on screen
Hocus Pocus (1993)
The Shawshank Redemption (Die Verurteilten, 1994)
Mr. Magoo (Mr. Magoo, 1997)
Finding Nemo (Findet Nemo, 2003)
Breaking Bad (2008)
Alice in Wonderland (Alice im Wunderland, 2010)
The Crown ( 2016)
Incredibles 2 (2018)
Bridgerton (2020)
Events: Experience Mozart throughout the yearThroughout the year, concerts, festivals, and special programmes celebrate the musical legacy of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The following events all bring his works and the world of the Viennese Classical period to life.
Vienna Mozart concerts
Like in the 18th century: Arias, overtures, and Mozart’s melodies meet baroque costumes and legendary Viennese concert halls - an evening with historical flair.
Mozart Dinner Concerts
Between sounds from “Don Giovanni,” “Figaro,” or “The Magic Flute,” you’ll enjoy culinary creations that elevate the moment — in the historic ambiance of the Mozart era.
Special exhibition: Cosmos Magic Flute
The Magic Flute and its journey from its premiere to becoming an international success story – explored through rare artefacts, set designs and insights into more than two centuries of performance history.
Nannerl & Constanze: The women behind Mozart
Maria Anna “Nannerl” Mozart was Wolfgang’s first great musical partner. Born in the Getreidegasse in Salzburg, she was considered a musical genius in her own right. Her childhood was shaped by music, puzzles, and travel, supported by a mother who fostered education and curiosity in her children. Nannerl shone on stages in Paris, London, and at the courts of Europe - admired by Empress Maria Theresa - yet social constraints soon forced her talent into the background. Later, she taught in Salzburg and St. Gilgen, composed her own works, and maintained an intensive correspondence with her brother. Her marriage to Johann Baptiste von Berchtold brought her security, but within a setting that allowed women little artistic freedom. She lived in St. Gilgen for many years, cared for a large patchwork family, and returned to Salzburg after her husband’s death.
Constanze Mozart became Wolfgang’s closest ally and a smart manager by his side in Vienna. She inspired him artistically, supported him organisationally, and sang demanding parts, such as the soprano solo in the Great Mass in C minor. After his death in 1791, she assumed responsibility: she organised concerts, travelled with his compositions, negotiated with publishers, and contributed to the first Mozart biography. Constanze also ensured the completion of the Requiem, thereby playing a decisive role in preserving and shaping the legacy of Mozart’s music.
Mozart Fun Facts: Inside the world of a musical geniusWolfgang Amadeus Mozart was more than a genius of the Viennese Classical period: his everyday life, travels, and quirks tell fascinating stories — far beyond his music. Did you know that…
Travels & Education
... that travel in Mozart's time was difficult and slow?
A journey by horse-drawn carriage from Salzburg to Vienna could take up to a week.
... that Mozart took a "travel piano" on his tours?
This small piano was 90 cm / 35.4 in wide and 31 cm / 12.2 in deep – perfect for composing on the go.
... that Mozart took literature, a travel guide, and grammar books with him?
He used his travels as a chance to learn new languages and continue his education.
... that father Leopold Mozart always carried letters of recommendation?
These helped secure audiences with nobles and made the journey more pleasant.
Love, Friends & Success
... that Mozart spent his most productive years at Domgasse 5 in Vienna?
Here, at the present-day Mozarthaus Vienna, he composed many of his most famous works.
... Mozart chose to marry for love, rather than seek a "lady of title"?
Despite being knighted, he kept the title in the background and married Constanze Weber.
... Mozart and Joseph Haydn developed a close friendship from 1781?
The 24-year age gap was no obstacle, and the two shared a strong musical bond.
Life & death
… Mozart was an enthusiastic card-game expert who loved number puzzles and mastered more than 14 card games?
Tarock was among his favourites — and he often played for money.
… Mozart was a fashion fan and had a particular fondness for fabrics, buttons, and embroidery?
For him, clothing was part of the performance.
… Mozart was a fan of hearty dishes — from grilled pork chops to liver dumplings with sauerkraut?
To accompany them, he most enjoyed dark beer.
... that Mozart was buried in Vienna?
His grave is located at St. Marx Cemetery, although the exact location remains unknown.
Mozart films
… there are films that tell the life and myth of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart?
Amadeus (1984, directed by Miloš Forman) — The most successful Mozart film, starring Tom Hulce as Mozart and F. Murray Abraham as Salieri.
Whom the Gods Love (1942, directed by Karl Hartl) — An Austrian classic with Hans Holt as Mozart.
Mozart (1955, directed by Karl Hartl) — Sequel with Oskar Werner in the leading role.
Forget Mozart (1985, directed by Slavo Luther) — A German film with Armin Mueller-Stahl.
The Measuring of the Calves (2005, directed by Kurt Palm) — A modern Austrian film.
The Viennese Classic
The Viennese Classical period (1770–1830), also called the First Viennese School, is a style of European art music, represented primarily by composers Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Ludwig van Beethoven.
The development of the Viennese Classical style was significantly influenced by the years following Mozart’s move to Vienna. Here, Joseph Haydn and Mozart exchanged artistic ideas and inspired each other to create innovative compositions, particularly string quartets and symphonies, which were the popular genres of the time.
By the way: In Vienna, 10,000 music fans enjoy live classical music every night – something unique in the world.
The culinary side of the composer
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart loved music, but also small pleasures in everyday life. At the traditional Café Tomaselli in Salzburg, just a few steps from his birthplace, he enjoyed drinking almond milk — a ritual that gave him a moment of calm in his busy daily routine. He also loved hearty meals: his favourite pairing was liver dumplings with sauerkraut and a dark beer. In his sister Nannerl’s diary, it is recorded how the two of them spent sociable hours bowling at the Stieglbräu.
In a letter to his wife Constanze from Frankfurt am Main in October 1791, Mozart wrote: "At half past five I went out the parlour door — and took my favourite walk across the glacis to the theattre — what do I see? — what do I smell? — Don Primus is here with the carbonades! — che gusto!"
These moments reveal a man who intertwined pleasure, sociability, and everyday life into his world.