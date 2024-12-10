Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is one of the world's most famous composers. Millions adore his music and visit Vienna and Salzburg, where he lived and worked.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a musical genius who started composing at the age of five. A year later, he was touring Europe, astounding queens, kings, and nobility with his talent. Despite his short life - he passed away at just 35 - he left behind 626 works, including symphonies, operas, chamber music, concertos, and masses. The Magic Flute and Eine kleine Nachtmusik are among his most iconic pieces.

Mozart was a workaholic, said to have used 8 km (26 ft) of manuscript paper for his compositions. Known as “Wolferl” by his family, he was impulsive, chaotic, incredibly humorous, and full of zest for life, as revealed in the many letters he wrote to friends and family. As a child, he travelled with a small piano, always carrying grammar books, fine performance clothes, tea, sugar, and a first aid kit. Travelling meant hours of carriage rides on bumpy roads. Mozart made 17 trips in total, spending nearly ten years of his life on the road.

These eventful years coincided with operas that shaped music history: Idomeneo premiered in 1781 at the Munich Cuvilliés Theatre, regarded as his first major opera. In Vienna, he brought his famous Da Ponte operas to the stage in Vienna: Le nozze di Figaro (1786), Così fan tutte (1790) and - shortly before his death - The Magic Flut (1791).

Salzburg was Mozart's birthplace and first place of work, but Vienna is where he was musically shaped and became one of the most influential composers of the Viennese Classical period. In Domgasse 5, now the Mozarthaus Vienna, Mozart spent his most productive years. He earned an average of 5,000 guilders (equivalent to about 150,000 Euros today) per year.

Despite his success, he remained very much a human: impulsive, witty, chaotic, full of life, a prankster, a friend and a brother. He drank almond milk at the Café Tomaselli in Salzburg, bowled with his sister Nannerl, tried dark beer at Stieglbräu, and enjoyed social evenings.

His friendship with Joseph Haydn brought him the highest recognition. Haydn called him the greatest composer he had ever known. Both were members of the Freemason lodge — a circle of art, enlightenment, and exchange.

Mozart spent his last ten years in Vienna. Here, he married, became a father, and died in 1791. His sudden death is still somewhat a mystery. Just before he died, he believed he had been poisoned, but scientifically, this was ruled out. His music continues to inspire and touch people around the world to this day.