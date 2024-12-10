Ski instructor in red suit and child in deckchairs in snow, skis beside them, snow-covered mountains in background.
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365 Days of Adventure in Carinthia
The sunny side of the Alps

Austria's highest mountain, more than 1,200 lakes, lots of sunshine, and endless outdoor activities make Carinthia an all-year-round dream destination.

Welcome to the sunny side of the Alps! If you're heading to Carinthia for your holiday, good weather is almost guaranteed, no matter the time of the year. After all, Austria's southernmost province has more sunshine than any other place in Austria: more than 2,000 hours a year!

Carinthia is a place where every season brings its own kind of magic. It enjoys an unusually mild, sunny climate, warm lakes in summer, colourful landscapes in autumn, snowy mountains in winter, and fresh alpine meadows in spring. Nestled between mountains and lakes and influenced by the nearby Adriatic, Carinthia blends alpine scenery with a relaxed, almost Mediterranean lifestyle.

Winter offers family-friendly ski resorts, snowshoeing, and wellness escapes. In summer, you can swim, cycle, and paddle in some of Austria’s warmest lakes, hike the Großglockner or bike along the water. With its rich culture, outdoor activities, and easy-going atmosphere, Carinthia is a year-round destination that effortlessly combines nature, relaxation, great food, and active holidays.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopes800 km
Cable cars285
Huts & restaurants3,000
Lakes> 1,200
Biking trails3,000 km
Altitude340 to 3,798 m

Skiing season:
3 October 2026 - 30 May 2027

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Ski Pass

Why visit Carinthia

Carinthia combines sunny Alpine landscapes, warm lakes and year-round outdoor experiences in Austria’s southernmost province. From swimming, hiking and biking in summer to skiing, winter wellness and Alpine adventures in the colder months, the region offers active and relaxing holidays surrounded by mountains and lakes.

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
Fly nonstop from London to Klagenfurt with Ryanair (until November).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Klagenfurt, then continue by local train or bus to your final destination.

How to get to Carinthia

Carinthia is an ideal destination for a family holiday. It combines warm, swimmable lakes with mountains, sunshine, and loads of kid-friendly activities all in a compact region. Families can spend relaxed days swimming and paddleboarding, or cycling around lakes like Wörthersee or Klopeiner See, then head into the mountains for easy hikes, cable car rides, and panoramic viewpoints that even younger kids can enjoy. There are adventure parks, alpine roller coasters, boat trips, a wildlife park, and family-oriented beaches with playgrounds and shallow swimming areas, plus plenty of ice cream stops along the way

In winter, it's all about snow sports. The Heidi Alm Bergresort in Falkert is an insider tip for travellers arriving with kids in tow. The popular figures from the children’s series of the same name promise a playful approach to learning in the snow. Children’s hotels, a children’s ski school, the Heidi Alm ski park, everything was designed with the little ones in mind here. The Katschberg region scores with the Katschi's Children's World, a kids slope with life-size animals. The Nocky Flitzer, a spectacular alpine roller coaster, is open all-year-round, including in winter.

Your family summer in Carinthia
Your family winter in Carinthia

Carinthia is an ideal summer destination for swimming, hiking, biking and outdoor adventures surrounded by mountains and lakes. More than 1,200 lakes – including some of Austria’s warmest swimming lakes – invite visitors to enjoy water sports, stand-up paddle boarding and relaxing lakeside holidays.

The region also offers hiking trails, mountain bike routes and scenic Alpine landscapes, from gentle family walks to challenging mountain tours around the Großglockner. Sunny weather, fresh mountain air and the Alpe-Adria cuisine make Carinthia perfect for active and relaxing summer holidays alike.

Summer highlights in Carinthia

Carinthia is a paradise for hiking fans of all ages and skill levels. Here are some favourites:

Family-friendly hikes:

  • Gamsgrubenweg
    An easy panoramic hike in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, stunning views from the nearby Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Haus restaurant.

  • Malteiner Wasserspiele

    A 5 km long trail along the Malta River in the Malta valley, amidst picturesque streams and waterfalls.

  • 3 Lakes Route Turrachersee

    Three different options, 30 minutes to 2 hours in length, with stunning views all along the way.

  • Slow Trails

    Easy short-distance hikes along some of Carinthia's most stunning lakes, including Wörthersee, Klopeiner See and Millstätter See

For experienced hikers:

  • Alpe Adria Trail

    750 km, 43 stages, 3 countries (Austria, Slovenia, Italy) - the ultimate long-distance challenge for hiking fans.

Hiking in Carinthia

  • Pyramidenkogel

    Enjoy a 360°-view over Carinthia's lakes and mountains from the 100-m-high wooden tower.

  • Kitzelberg Lake Klopeiner See

    A viewing platform on top of the Kitzelberg mountain (686 m) in South Carinthia.

  • Skywalk Gartnerkofel

    The Hohe Tauern mountain range with the Großglockner in the north, the Carnic Alps and Dolomites in the west, and the Julian Alps in the south - this is one of the most popular selfie spots in Nassfeld.

  • Adlerhorst Aineck

    A new modern gondola takes you to the highest summit hut in the Katschberg region and its panoramic view at 2,222 m.

  • Viewing platform Lake Zwergsee

    South of Lake Millstätter See with views of the lake, mountains and valleys.

Carinthia from above

Carinthia combines skiing, winter wellness and snowy outdoor experiences with plenty of sunshine during the colder months. Visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding across 31 ski resorts in Carinthia and East Tirol, as well as winter hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing surrounded by Alpine scenery.

Warm spa experiences, frozen lakes and traditional mountain huts create a relaxed winter atmosphere, while the region’s sunny southern location offers more sunshine hours than many areas north of the Alps.

Carinthia in winter

The Kärntner Skipass includes 31 ski resorts in Carinthia and East Tirol, 845 km of slopes, 262 lifts and 204 days of skiing. It is available for 1.5 days and up to a whole season and can be bought at ticket offices in each of the ski resorts or online.

Buy the Kärntner Skipass

  • Best for: Lake holidays, hiking, biking, skiing and relaxing outdoor adventures

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with swimming lakes and mountain activities in summer and skiing and winter wellness in the colder months

  • Ideal trip length: 4–7 days for an active and relaxing holiday surrounded by lakes and mountains

  • Getting there: Easy access from the UK with direct flights from London Stansted to Klagenfurt, as well as train and car connections throughout the region

  • Perfect for: Families, outdoor enthusiasts, wellness travellers and food lovers looking for sunny Alpine holidays

  • Unique highlight: Carinthia combines warm lakes, Alpine scenery and Alpe-Adria cuisine in one destination

  • Winter highlight: The joint ski pass with East Tirol gives access to 31 ski resorts and more than 800 km of slopes

Did you know?Carinthia has the warmest lakes in Austria (up to 29°C!).

Carinthia highlights you won't forget

Skiing & snowboarding

Carinthia has 24 ski resorts and 800 km of pistes, catering to all ages and skill levels. Take your pick and enjoy the run!

Winter wellness

Carinthia is sunny even in winter! Relax in saunas, bathhouses and heated outdoor pools on Lake Millstätter See, Wörthersee and Klopeiner See.

Experience the Großglockner

Carinthia is home to Austria's highest mountain (3.798 m). Head on a hike in the warmer months and ski it in winter or take a road trip.

Dive into the Slow Food scene

Enjoy regional cuisine and eco-friendly wines in huts and gourmet restaurants or bake your own bread: Carinthia is a paradise for your tastebuds.

Make the most of the lakes

Swimming, paddling, or water ski? Carinthia has more than 1,200 lakes. Chill in and at the water in summer and go ice bathing in winter.

Experiences in Winter

Hit the pistes and ski touring trails one day, and head for a leisurely (or more advanced) winter walk or snowshoeing adventure the next - Welcome to Carinthia in winter!

Freeriding

Go off-piste at Austria's highest peak, the Großglockner. 25 km² of freeride area just waiting to be explored in the Heiligenblut region.

Ski touring

Carinthia has no shortage of ski touring options. Head out with a local guide and get ready to be amazed. The latest trend is ski-tour trekking.

Ice skating

Carinthia is home to Europe’s largest natural ice surface, Lake Weissensee: 6.5 km² and a 25-km-long course around the lake await.

Snowshoeing

Work your muscles in a gentle way and enjoy your surroundings. Bad Kleinkirchheim, the Nockberge, Lake Weissensee & Hohe Tauern are particularly popular.

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

Carinthia is all about lakes and mountains.! Make the most of this stunning setting and head on a new outdoorsy adventure every day.

Hike the Alpe-Adria-Trail

750 km, 43 stages, 3 countries (Austria, Slovenia, Italy) - the Alpe-Adria-Trail is the ultimate challenge for hiking fans. Are you ready?

Bike the Carinthia Lake Loop

Love cycling? You'll definitely love this tour! It's 400 km long and takes you to 20 of the most beautiful lakes in Carinthia.

Visit the Obir Stalactite Caves

The stalactite caves in Hochobir, the highest mountain in the Karawanks, offer visitors a unique journey through 200 million years of history.

Take a boat cruise

Wörthersee, Millstätter See, Ossiacher See, Weissensee - they all offer boat tours. Hop on board and enjoy the views from the water.

Master your mountain biking skills

Flow trails, pump tracks , bike parks and challenging trails: Carinthia is a mountain biking paradise. Try a new sports or polish your skills.

Family experiences in Carinthia

Swimming, high rope courses, family farm stays or a ski course for the kids: Carinthia is one of the most family-friendly regions in Austria - here are some ideas for your holiday.

Insider Tips for Carinthia

Nockberge Trail

Connecting the five ski resorts of Katschberg, Innerkrems, Turrach, Falkert, and Bad Kleinkirchheim/St. Oswald, the Nockberge Trail is suitable for ski tourers who are in good shape, but do not want to tackle high alpine sections. The 5 daily stages take up to 6 hours to complete each. Some of the steeper sections can be avoided by taking lifts and cable cars. Luggage and shuttle services are available along the trail.

Trail of Love

Starting at the "Wall of Love", this moderate 3-hour hike leads through enchanting alpine landscapes with gorgeous views of Lake Millstätter See. There are seven stations along the way where couples are invited to write down their thoughts on love and togetherness. If you're looking for an outdoorsy activity to enjoy with your significant other, look no further!

Nockberge TrailTrail of Love
Get in touch

Visit Carinthia

Völkermarkter Ring 21

9020 Klagenfurt

Phone: +43463 3000

info@kaernten.at
https://www.visitcarinthia.at/
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