Austria's highest mountain, more than 1,200 lakes, lots of sunshine, and endless outdoor activities make Carinthia an all-year-round dream destination.

Welcome to the sunny side of the Alps! If you're heading to Carinthia for your holiday, good weather is almost guaranteed, no matter the time of the year. After all, Austria's southernmost province has more sunshine than any other place in Austria: more than 2,000 hours a year!

Carinthia is a place where every season brings its own kind of magic. It enjoys an unusually mild, sunny climate, warm lakes in summer, colourful landscapes in autumn, snowy mountains in winter, and fresh alpine meadows in spring. Nestled between mountains and lakes and influenced by the nearby Adriatic, Carinthia blends alpine scenery with a relaxed, almost Mediterranean lifestyle.

Winter offers family-friendly ski resorts, snowshoeing, and wellness escapes. In summer, you can swim, cycle, and paddle in some of Austria’s warmest lakes, hike the Großglockner or bike along the water. With its rich culture, outdoor activities, and easy-going atmosphere, Carinthia is a year-round destination that effortlessly combines nature, relaxation, great food, and active holidays.