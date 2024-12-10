365 Days of Adventure in Carinthia
The sunny side of the Alps
Introduction
Welcome to the sunny side of the Alps! If you're heading to Carinthia for your holiday, good weather is almost guaranteed, no matter the time of the year. After all, Austria's southernmost province has more sunshine than any other place in Austria: more than 2,000 hours a year!
Carinthia is a place where every season brings its own kind of magic. It enjoys an unusually mild, sunny climate, warm lakes in summer, colourful landscapes in autumn, snowy mountains in winter, and fresh alpine meadows in spring. Nestled between mountains and lakes and influenced by the nearby Adriatic, Carinthia blends alpine scenery with a relaxed, almost Mediterranean lifestyle.
Winter offers family-friendly ski resorts, snowshoeing, and wellness escapes. In summer, you can swim, cycle, and paddle in some of Austria’s warmest lakes, hike the Großglockner or bike along the water. With its rich culture, outdoor activities, and easy-going atmosphere, Carinthia is a year-round destination that effortlessly combines nature, relaxation, great food, and active holidays.
Why visit Carinthia
Carinthia combines sunny Alpine landscapes, warm lakes and year-round outdoor experiences in Austria’s southernmost province. From swimming, hiking and biking in summer to skiing, winter wellness and Alpine adventures in the colder months, the region offers active and relaxing holidays surrounded by mountains and lakes.
Austria’s sunny south with around 2,000 sunshine hours per year
Home to the Großglockner, Austria’s highest mountain
Outdoor activities all year round, from water sports and hiking to skiing and winter wellness
More than 1,200 lakes, including some of Austria’s warmest swimming lakes
The world’s first Slow Food Travel Destination with Alpe-Adria cuisine
Family-friendly holidays in every season
Access to 31 ski resorts with the joint ski pass for Carinthia and East Tirol
FAQs
Carinthia highlights you won't forget
Skiing & snowboarding
Carinthia has 24 ski resorts and 800 km of pistes, catering to all ages and skill levels. Take your pick and enjoy the run!
Winter wellness
Carinthia is sunny even in winter! Relax in saunas, bathhouses and heated outdoor pools on Lake Millstätter See, Wörthersee and Klopeiner See.
Experience the Großglockner
Carinthia is home to Austria's highest mountain (3.798 m). Head on a hike in the warmer months and ski it in winter or take a road trip.
Dive into the Slow Food scene
Enjoy regional cuisine and eco-friendly wines in huts and gourmet restaurants or bake your own bread: Carinthia is a paradise for your tastebuds.
Experiences in WinterHit the pistes and ski touring trails one day, and head for a leisurely (or more advanced) winter walk or snowshoeing adventure the next - Welcome to Carinthia in winter!
Freeriding
Go off-piste at Austria's highest peak, the Großglockner. 25 km² of freeride area just waiting to be explored in the Heiligenblut region.
Ski touring
Carinthia has no shortage of ski touring options. Head out with a local guide and get ready to be amazed. The latest trend is ski-tour trekking.
Ice skating
Carinthia is home to Europe’s largest natural ice surface, Lake Weissensee: 6.5 km² and a 25-km-long course around the lake await.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnCarinthia is all about lakes and mountains.! Make the most of this stunning setting and head on a new outdoorsy adventure every day.
Hike the Alpe-Adria-Trail
750 km, 43 stages, 3 countries (Austria, Slovenia, Italy) - the Alpe-Adria-Trail is the ultimate challenge for hiking fans. Are you ready?
Bike the Carinthia Lake Loop
Love cycling? You'll definitely love this tour! It's 400 km long and takes you to 20 of the most beautiful lakes in Carinthia.
Visit the Obir Stalactite Caves
The stalactite caves in Hochobir, the highest mountain in the Karawanks, offer visitors a unique journey through 200 million years of history.
Take a boat cruise
Wörthersee, Millstätter See, Ossiacher See, Weissensee - they all offer boat tours. Hop on board and enjoy the views from the water.
Family experiences in CarinthiaSwimming, high rope courses, family farm stays or a ski course for the kids: Carinthia is one of the most family-friendly regions in Austria - here are some ideas for your holiday.
Insider Tips for Carinthia
Nockberge Trail
Connecting the five ski resorts of Katschberg, Innerkrems, Turrach, Falkert, and Bad Kleinkirchheim/St. Oswald, the Nockberge Trail is suitable for ski tourers who are in good shape, but do not want to tackle high alpine sections. The 5 daily stages take up to 6 hours to complete each. Some of the steeper sections can be avoided by taking lifts and cable cars. Luggage and shuttle services are available along the trail.
Trail of Love
Starting at the "Wall of Love", this moderate 3-hour hike leads through enchanting alpine landscapes with gorgeous views of Lake Millstätter See. There are seven stations along the way where couples are invited to write down their thoughts on love and togetherness. If you're looking for an outdoorsy activity to enjoy with your significant other, look no further!
Visit Carinthia
Völkermarkter Ring 21
9020 Klagenfurt
Phone: +43463 3000