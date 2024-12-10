Premium skiing, upscale hotels and top events - welcome to Ötztal!

Embark on an unforgettable winter adventure in the heart of the Alps and experience the stunning twin pack Sölden and Gurgl in Ötztal.

Sölden: A snow-sure winter wonderland

Sölden has guaranteed snow from October to May on its 146 km of slopes. A capacity of 65,500 skiers per hour across 31 lifts ensures that you can enjoy the slopes without long waits. Unique attractions like the cinematic 007 ELEMENTS and the thrilling BIG 3 Rally just add to the resort's appeal. It's also home to Austria’s highest gourmet restaurant, the IceQ.

Gurgl: Your premium skiing retreat

Just a short distance away, Gurgl offers a luxurious alpine escape with its 112 km of slopes reaching up to 3,030 meters. Enjoy the comfort of 4-5 star hotels right on the pistes, modern lifts, exquisite culinary delights that cater to every taste and family-friendly activities. Gurgl is the perfect destination for those seeking an exclusive skiing experience.

Sölden and Gurgl are interconnected by a free shuttle bus, allowing you to explore the best of both worlds. Experience the ultimate blend of adventure, luxury, and family fun - that's what winter holidays in Gurgl and Sölden are like!