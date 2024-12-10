skiing in Sölden, Ötztal valley
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Your Winter in Gurgl & Sölden
Diamonds of the Alps

Premium skiing, upscale hotels and top events - welcome to Ötztal!

Embark on an unforgettable winter adventure in the heart of the Alps and experience the stunning twin pack Sölden and Gurgl in Ötztal.

Sölden: A snow-sure winter wonderland
Sölden has guaranteed snow from October to May on its 146 km of slopes. A capacity of 65,500 skiers per hour across 31 lifts ensures that you can enjoy the slopes without long waits. Unique attractions like the cinematic 007 ELEMENTS and the thrilling BIG 3 Rally just add to the resort's appeal. It's also home to Austria’s highest gourmet restaurant, the IceQ.

Gurgl: Your premium skiing retreat
Just a short distance away, Gurgl offers a luxurious alpine escape with its 112 km of slopes reaching up to 3,030 meters. Enjoy the comfort of 4-5 star hotels right on the pistes, modern lifts, exquisite culinary delights that cater to every taste and family-friendly activities. Gurgl is the perfect destination for those seeking an exclusive skiing experience.

Sölden and Gurgl are interconnected by a free shuttle bus, allowing you to explore the best of both worlds. Experience the ultimate blend of adventure, luxury, and family fun - that's what winter holidays in Gurgl and Sölden are like!

Facts & Figures (Gurgl & Sölden)
Lifts56
Slopes259 km
Cross-country trails17,4 km
Winter hiking trails61,5 km
Altitudeup to 3,340 m
Highest pointBIG 3 platform Schwarze Schneid 3,340 m

Skiing season:
Mid-October 2026 - end of April 2027

Ötztal Superskipass
Weather
Snow Report

Why visit Gurgl & Sölden

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (83 km), Bozen, Italy (206 km) and Munich, Germany (231 km).

By train/bus:
From Innsbruck: Direct trains (35 min – 47 min).
From Salzburg: Direct train or change in Innsbruck (2 h 14 min – 2 h 40 min).
From Munich: Train via Kufstein (2 h 30 min)
From Zurich: Direct trains 7 times per day (3 h)

By car:
From Innsbruck: Inntal motorway A12, exit at Ötztal/Haiming, then take road B186.

From Salzburg: Motorway A1, exit at Salzburg West or Bad Reichenhall (A8), then A93 (direction Innsbruck / Kufstein / Brenner) and Inntal motorway A12 to Ötztal/Haiming, then road B186

From Munich: Motorway A92 from Freising (direction Salzburg), then A9 to exit 76-Munich-Schwabing, A95 (direction Garmisch-Partenkirchen), B2 to exit B23 Fernpass/Reutte, then Inntal motorway A12 to Ötztal/Haiming, then road B186

How to get to the Gurgl & Sölden

In Gurgl and Sölden, families can expect a real adventure paradise right at their doorstep. The region's ski schools offer courses for kids from the age of 3, there are plenty of beginner-friendly blue pistes, fun slopes, winter playgrounds, tobogganing and ice skating.

Gurgl and Sölden also offer family-friendly accommodation, where parents relax in the wellness area, while the little ones are entertained in the Kids Club.

Your family winter in Gurgl & Sölden

  • Hohe Mut Alm

    Easily accessible to pedestrians and skiers, view of 21 three-thousanders, great food and a large sun terrace.

  • Top Mountain Star

    Stylish panorama bar at over 3,000 m with a view of the Ötztal Alps and the Dolomites. The surrounding jetty is a popular spot for marriage proposals.

  • Top Mountain Crosspoint

    Accessible to skiers and non-skiers by the Kirchenkar cable car .Large sun terrace, don't leave without visiting the adjacent Motorcycle Museum.

Skiing fun has no limits when you purchase a ski pass for 3 or more days: 363 km of slopes, 90 lifts and 6 ski areas, including Gurgl and Sölden, are just waiting to be explored. Discover everything one of the most popular ski destination of the Alps has to offer.

Ötztal Superskipass
A prime resortwhere sports meets luxury

Ötztal highlights you won't forget

First Line in Obergurgl

The early bird catches - an untouched piste and a deluxe breakfast! Hit the slopes before everyone else, a great morning workout for intermediate skiers.

007 Elements - James Bond World Sölden

007 ELEMENTS takes James Bond and film fans on a journey through high-tech, interactive galleries with a focus on 'Spectre' which was shot in Sölden.

Culinary delights

Find your favourite hut right next to the slopes, then choose between Austrian and international cuisine and dine at a different upscale restaurant every night!

Experiences on the slopes

Skiing & snowboarding

Ready, steady, go! 259 of groomed pistes are waiting to be explored. No matter your skill and fitness level, there's a perfect match for everyone here.

Freeriding

Thanks to Ötztal's high altitude, free riders can look forward to unlimited skiing fun from November to April. And: Many runs are accessible by lift.

Night skiing

The fun on the slopes doesn't end when the sun goes down! Enjoy skiing and tobogganing on floodlit runs in Obergurgl and Hochgurgl until 9:30 PM.

Experiences away from the slopes

IceQ Restaurant, Sölden

One of Austria's highest restaurants (at 3,048 m). Enjoy haute cuisine, fine wines, tapas and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains peaks.

Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum

A private collection of over 500 vintage motorcycles from more than 150 different manufacturers and rare cars in Hochgurgl. Hope on a bike yourself in the 4D cinema.

Big 3 viewing platforms

Three viewing platforms at over 3,000 m boasting postcard-perfect mountain panoramas. This is the place to get your best Instagram pictures!

Events in Gurgl & Sölden in winter

AUDI FIS Ski World Cup Sölden

24/10/2026 – 25/10/2026
Sölden

Winter in Sölden starts in October when the world's elite racers compete at the World Cup opening on the Rettenbach glacier.

AUDI FIS Ski World Cup Gurgl

21/11/2026 – 22/11/2026
Hochgurgl

The legendary women's slalom on Saturday and men's slalom on Sunday kick off the winter season. Races and exclusive side events.

Electric Mountain Festival

12/04/2027 – 17/04/2027
Sölden

A week-long event featuring international music acts, skiing and celebrations in a stunning setting at over 2,000 m.

Hannibal Glacier Spectacle

April 2027
Sölden

Hannibal brings the history of Carthage back to life. Expect snow groomers, airplanes, dancers, helicopters and extreme athletes at 3,000 m.

Insider's Tip

Spa time in Gurgl & Sölden

Gurgl and Sölden are both winter sports and spa hotspots. Make use of the day spas and treat yourself to a massage or just relax in a heated outdoor pool marveling at the postcard-perfect scenery - the perfect way to recharge your batteries after a sporty day. Or, if you want to stay longer, base yourself in one of the many hotels with generous on-site spas - check out the options for Gurgl and Sölden.

Another highlight in the region is Aqua Dome in Längenfeld.

Get in touch

Ötztal - Gurgl Tourism

Achweg 5

6450 Sölden

Phone: +43 57200 100

gurgl@oetztal.com
www.gurgl.com/winter
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