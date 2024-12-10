Your Winter in Gurgl & Sölden
Diamonds of the Alps
Introduction
Embark on an unforgettable winter adventure in the heart of the Alps and experience the stunning twin pack Sölden and Gurgl in Ötztal.
Sölden: A snow-sure winter wonderland
Sölden has guaranteed snow from October to May on its 146 km of slopes. A capacity of 65,500 skiers per hour across 31 lifts ensures that you can enjoy the slopes without long waits. Unique attractions like the cinematic 007 ELEMENTS and the thrilling BIG 3 Rally just add to the resort's appeal. It's also home to Austria’s highest gourmet restaurant, the IceQ.
Gurgl: Your premium skiing retreat
Just a short distance away, Gurgl offers a luxurious alpine escape with its 112 km of slopes reaching up to 3,030 meters. Enjoy the comfort of 4-5 star hotels right on the pistes, modern lifts, exquisite culinary delights that cater to every taste and family-friendly activities. Gurgl is the perfect destination for those seeking an exclusive skiing experience.
Sölden and Gurgl are interconnected by a free shuttle bus, allowing you to explore the best of both worlds. Experience the ultimate blend of adventure, luxury, and family fun - that's what winter holidays in Gurgl and Sölden are like!
Skiing season:
Mid-October 2026 - end of April 2027
Why visit Gurgl & Sölden
Snow-sure pistes 1,800 - 3.080 m above sea level
Ski-in, ski-out: 90 % of all hotels and guest houses in Gurgl are less than four minutes away from the slopes.
Two ski resorts (Gurgl and Sölden), one ski pass
Over 30 mountain huts in Sölden and 13 mountain restaurants, ski huts and bars in Gurgl spoil guests with local delicacies
Many fun activities away from the slopes such as the cinematic James Bond experience 007 Elements in Sölden, winter hiking, ice skating and spas
The Ötztal Super Skipass includes all 6 Ötztal ski resorts (Gurgl, Sölden, Hochoetz-Kühtai, Niederthai, Gries and Vent) and a total of 363 km of slopes
FAQs
Ötztal highlights you won't forget
First Line in Obergurgl
The early bird catches - an untouched piste and a deluxe breakfast! Hit the slopes before everyone else, a great morning workout for intermediate skiers.
007 Elements - James Bond World Sölden
007 ELEMENTS takes James Bond and film fans on a journey through high-tech, interactive galleries with a focus on 'Spectre' which was shot in Sölden.
Experiences on the slopes
Skiing & snowboarding
Ready, steady, go! 259 of groomed pistes are waiting to be explored. No matter your skill and fitness level, there's a perfect match for everyone here.
Freeriding
Thanks to Ötztal's high altitude, free riders can look forward to unlimited skiing fun from November to April. And: Many runs are accessible by lift.
Experiences away from the slopes
IceQ Restaurant, Sölden
One of Austria's highest restaurants (at 3,048 m). Enjoy haute cuisine, fine wines, tapas and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains peaks.
Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum
A private collection of over 500 vintage motorcycles from more than 150 different manufacturers and rare cars in Hochgurgl. Hope on a bike yourself in the 4D cinema.
Events in Gurgl & Sölden in winter
AUDI FIS Ski World Cup Sölden
Winter in Sölden starts in October when the world's elite racers compete at the World Cup opening on the Rettenbach glacier.
AUDI FIS Ski World Cup Gurgl
The legendary women's slalom on Saturday and men's slalom on Sunday kick off the winter season. Races and exclusive side events.
Electric Mountain Festival
A week-long event featuring international music acts, skiing and celebrations in a stunning setting at over 2,000 m.
Spa time in Gurgl & Sölden
Gurgl and Sölden are both winter sports and spa hotspots. Make use of the day spas and treat yourself to a massage or just relax in a heated outdoor pool marveling at the postcard-perfect scenery - the perfect way to recharge your batteries after a sporty day. Or, if you want to stay longer, base yourself in one of the many hotels with generous on-site spas - check out the options for Gurgl and Sölden.
Another highlight in the region is Aqua Dome in Längenfeld.
Ötztal - Gurgl Tourism
Achweg 5
6450 Sölden
Phone: +43 57200 100