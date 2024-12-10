From the Kunsthistorische Museum to the Imperial Treasury Vienna and the reopened Palais Lobkowitz Vienna - here are seven top museums to visit in Austria.

If you love everything arts, Vienna should be on top of your travel bucket list. Austria's capital is full of outstanding museums, showcasing famous masterpieces by the world's biggest and greatest from Klimt to Rembrandt, Rubens, and Bruegel, and most go way back to the Habsburger dynasty.

The Kunsthistorisches Museum is regarded as one of the most important museums in the world, with objects spanning five millennia, from Ancient Egypt and classical Greece to the end of the 18th century, while the Imperial Treasury Vienna houses exceptional goldsmiths’ works such as Benvenuto Cellini’s famous "Saliera".

But its not just about the collections and exhibitions, the buildings they're housed in will leave you equally in awe. Get ready to be inspired and amazed!