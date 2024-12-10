Experience an Alpine-urban holiday in Innsbruck! The city offers the perfect mix of sightseeing and all-year round outdoor fun right at your doorstep.

One holiday, endless possibilities – when spending your holidays in Innsbruck, you'll benefit from a unique combination: You can walk through its streets full of Imperial elegance and beautiful Baroque and Gothic architecture in the Old Town, and then take a cable car from the centre and be at 2,000 m in just 20 minutes. Or, in other words: You get all of Austria's highlights in just one day.

Even at first sight, Innsbruck and its setting amidst majestic peaks is breathtaking. But, it’s never just about the scenery. In winter, head to a traditional coffee house for a mug of hot chocolate and a pastry, then slip into your ski gear and join the locals on the way up to the nearest piste. In summer, take a guided hiking or e-biking tour and explore the city before enjoying a picknick with a view at the Nordkette range.

Innsbruck is a very welcoming little town with a large student population that adds a lively vibe. Hip eateries, vintage shops and unique events are all part of the deal, always with the mountains just a stone's throw away.