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365 Days of Adventure in Innsbruck
My happy place

Experience an Alpine-urban holiday in Innsbruck! The city offers the perfect mix of sightseeing and all-year round outdoor fun right at your doorstep.

One holiday, endless possibilities – when spending your holidays in Innsbruck, you'll benefit from a unique combination: You can walk through its streets full of Imperial elegance and beautiful Baroque and Gothic architecture in the Old Town, and then take a cable car from the centre and be at 2,000 m in just 20 minutes. Or, in other words: You get all of Austria's highlights in just one day.

Even at first sight, Innsbruck and its setting amidst majestic peaks is breathtaking. But, it’s never just about the scenery. In winter, head to a traditional coffee house for a mug of hot chocolate and a pastry, then slip into your ski gear and join the locals on the way up to the nearest piste. In summer, take a guided hiking or e-biking tour and explore the city before enjoying a picknick with a view at the Nordkette range.

Innsbruck is a very welcoming little town with a large student population that adds a lively vibe. Hip eateries, vintage shops and unique events are all part of the deal, always with the mountains just a stone's throw away.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopes296
Lifts7
Winter hiking trails67 km
Cross-country trails150 km
Huts & restaurants82
Lakes5
Hotels
Map
SKI plus CITY pass
Weather
Cable cars

Why visit Innsbruck

Innsbruck combines urban culture, Alpine nature and outdoor adventures in one destination. Surrounded by the mountains of Tirol, the city offers everything from sightseeing to foodie and cultural experiences, skiing, hiking and biking.

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck and Munich, Germany (125 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train from Salzburg (1 h 45 min), Munich, Germany (1 h 45 min) or Vienna (4 h 15 min).

By car:
From Vienna: A1 and A12 motorway

From Switzerland: A12 motorway, then through the Arlberg Road Tunnel or toll-free via the Arlberg region

From Germany: A12 and A8 motorway

How to get to Innsbruck

  • Juifenalm

    The Juifenalm in the Sellrain Valley is renowned for its excellent cuisine and is a very popular destination - not only for sledders. Situated at an altitude of 2,020 meters (6,627 feet), spectacular views meet top-notch cuisine here.

  • Lehnberghaus

    An idyllic alpine hut near Innsbruck, set amidst an unspoiled mountain landscape. The hut offers magnificent views of the Mieming Plateau and the Stubai Alps.

  • Umbrüggler Alm

    Modern architecture meets excellent cuisine. The hut sits at 1,123 m and offers a fantastic view of Innsbruck and the Inn Valley.

  • Drei Seen Hütte

    Enjoy hearty Tirolean dishes prepared by hut lady "Wild Hilde" at 2,334 m with stunning views as a bonus. The hut is open all year round.

  • Muttereralm Hut

    This welcoming hut is a must-visit for families and tobogganing fans.

  • Nordkette

    Spectacular panoramas from the Seegrube (1,905 m) and the Hafelekar (2,334 m). The modern cable car quickly takes visitors from the city up the mountain.

  • Bergisel Ski Jump

    A mix of impressive architecture and fantastic views. From the observation tower or the restaurant you can see the whole city of Innsbruck and the surrounding mountains.

  • Patscherkofel

    Postcard-perfect panoramas of the Inn Valley and the surrounding mountains from the cable car station's terrace at 2,246 m.

Yes. Innsbruck’s Christmas markets transform the historic Old Town into a glowing winter fairytale, framed by medieval facades and the snow-covered Nordkette mountains. Visitors can wander through narrow lanes filled with the scent of roasted chestnuts, spicy mulled wine, and freshly baked Tiroler Kiachl, while traditional brass bands and choirs add to the festive atmosphere. The famous market beneath the Golden Roof is especially magical, with sparkling lights and stalls offering handcrafted ornaments, local delicacies, and unique Tirol souvenirs.

Just a short stroll away, the more modern Maria-Theresien-Straße market dazzles with illuminated trees and contemporary decorations, creating a lively contrast to the Old Town’s medieval charm. For a Christmas market with stunning views of wintery Innsbruck, head to the Hungerburg.

Christmas markets in Innsbruck

Innsbruck is an ideal summer destination for combining city experiences with outdoor activities in the Tirol mountains. Visitors can explore the historic town centre, enjoy Alpine views from the Nordkette mountain range and discover hiking, biking, climbing and even upstream surfing opportunities close to the city.

Fresh mountain air and cooler temperatures during the warmer months make Innsbruck perfect for active city breaks and relaxing nature experiences. Special summer activities such as herbal walks and llama hikes add even more variety to a holiday in the region.

  • Best for: City breaks, hiking, skiing and year-round outdoor adventures

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with hiking and city experiences in summer and skiing and winter sports in the colder months

  • Ideal trip length: 3–5 days for a city and mountain getaway

  • Getting there: Easy access by train and public transport, with direct rail connections to Innsbruck from major European cities

  • Perfect for: Culture lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, active travellers and visitors looking to combine urban experiences with Alpine nature

  • Unique highlight: Innsbruck combines a historic city centre with quick access to hiking trails, ski resorts and mountain experiences

  • Added benefits: The Innsbruck Welcome Card and SKI plus CITY Pass include public transport, outdoor activities, attractions and ski resort access throughout the region

Did you know?You can get from the city to the mountain top in 20 min.

Innsbruck highlights you won't forget

Explore the Old Town

Check out the famous Golden Roof, Innsbruck's main landmark, and take a walk around the historic centre.

Sleep at the Iglu Village

Spend the night in an igloo and enjoy the peace and quiet. A special experience for adventure seekers and romantics.

Tour the Bergisel ski jump

Innsbruck’s ski jump ranks among the most modern in the world. Have a look around and see Innsbruck (and the stadium) from a bird eye’s view.

Visit the Imperial Palace

Explore the former Habsburg residence in the heart of Innsbruck, offering fascinating insights into history and imperial life.

Step into history at Ambras Castle

Ambras Castle is a Renaissance jewel full of secrets. It's also famous for its stunning gardens and impressive art and armor collections.

Alpine Zoo

One of the highest-altitude zoos in Europe and is home to a wide variety of Alpine animal species. Ideal for families and nature enthusiasts.

Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Just a short drive from Innsbruck, the Swarovski Crystal Worlds offer a dazzling experience. Explore stunning art installations in the sparkling world of crystal.

Experiences in winter

Skiing at Patscherkofel

Enjoy perfectly groomed slopes and breathtaking views of Innsbruck. The Patscherkofel offers ideal conditions for beginners, pros and families.

Hit the pistes at night in Kühtai

Skiing doesn't end when the sun goes down! The flood-lit slopes are open every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 to 9:30 PM - a unique experience!

Freeriding at Axamer Lizum

Axamer Lizum is the largest ski area around Innsbruck - and a paradise for freeriders. Freestylers, head straight to the Golden Roofpark!

Cross-country skiing

The region offers magical landscapes for cross-country skiers. The Mieming Plateau is considered an insider tip, with 80 km of free trails.

Winter hiking in Oberperfuss

Enough action for the day? Winter hiking is a relaxed way to enjoy the winter wonderland on ski-free days. Join a tour or head out on your own.

Tobogganing at the Mutteralm

The Muttereralm toboggan run offers fun for the whole family. A thrilling descent through snow-covered forests and beautiful winter scenery.

Advent & Christmas markets

From festive Christmas markets to spectacular Krampus parades and dazzling illuminated figures, the holiday season has a lot to offer in Innsbruck.

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

Head up the Nordkette

It's just 20 min by cable car from the city centre to the largest nature park in Austria! Enjoy the stunning 360-degree-views or go for a hike.

Olympic Mountain Patscherkofel

Ride the cable car up Innsbruck's "local mountain" for leisurely walks, panoramic hikes or bike tours, and breathtaking views over the entire Inn Valley.

Hike the Zirbenweg trail

The family-friendly hiking route takes you through centuries-old stone pine forests with stunning views of the Inn Valley along the way.

Hiking at Axamer Lizum

With 62 km of hiking trails, Axamer Lizum is one of the most popular excursion destinations around Innsbruck. Stunning views on the cable car ride up!

Master your skills at the Bikepark

Tracks from easy to difficult with side tracks, jumps, or obstacles ensure plenty of action, plus a special Rookie Park for kids.

Three Lakes Circuit Kühtai

Head up to 2,420 m and hike from one crystal-clear mountain lake to the next. Alternatively, climb a via ferrata or head on a leisurely walk.

Take a culinary bike ride

The 35 km long bike tour at Mieming Plateau comes with a bonus: you can sample Tyrolean delights all along the way.

Events in Innsbruck all year round

Christmas Markets

15/11/2026 – 6/1/2027
Innsbruck

Innsbruck has seven Christmas Markets dottend around the entire city. Take a pick or visit them all!

Learn more

Lumagica

December 2026
Innsbruck

An enchanting evening walk with colourful light installations in the centre of the Hofgarten.

Learn more

Alpine Trailrun Festival

05/05/2027 – 08/05/2027
Innsbruck

This event gets more popular by the year! Beginner or expert, there's a trail for everyone here, stunning views included.

Learn more

Insider Tips for Innsbruck

Tobogganing & Tyrolean lunch

Experience an unforgettable day tobogganing at Ranggerköpfl! Glide through the snowy landscape and enjoy the rapid descent, then head to the cosy Rosskoglhütte hut for some hearty Tyrolean specialties. Alternatively, go night tobogganing on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Hochmahdalm hut

The Hochmahdalm (1,907 m) is a small mountain hut on the Patscherkofel mountain south of Innsbruck. Take the 20-min walk up from the "Schutzhaus Patscherkofel" through a forest road. The restaurant serves traditional Tyrolean cuisine with stunning views as a bonus. The terrace overlooks both the Inn Valley and the Stubai Valley.

RanggerköpflHochmahdalm
Get in touch

Innsbruck Tourism

Burggraben 3

6020 Innsbruck

Phone: +43 512 5356

office@innsbruck.info
www.innsbruck.info
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