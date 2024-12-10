365 Days of Adventure in Innsbruck
My happy place
Introduction
One holiday, endless possibilities – when spending your holidays in Innsbruck, you'll benefit from a unique combination: You can walk through its streets full of Imperial elegance and beautiful Baroque and Gothic architecture in the Old Town, and then take a cable car from the centre and be at 2,000 m in just 20 minutes. Or, in other words: You get all of Austria's highlights in just one day.
Even at first sight, Innsbruck and its setting amidst majestic peaks is breathtaking. But, it’s never just about the scenery. In winter, head to a traditional coffee house for a mug of hot chocolate and a pastry, then slip into your ski gear and join the locals on the way up to the nearest piste. In summer, take a guided hiking or e-biking tour and explore the city before enjoying a picknick with a view at the Nordkette range.
Innsbruck is a very welcoming little town with a large student population that adds a lively vibe. Hip eateries, vintage shops and unique events are all part of the deal, always with the mountains just a stone's throw away.
Why visit Innsbruck
Innsbruck combines urban culture, Alpine nature and outdoor adventures in one destination. Surrounded by the mountains of Tirol, the city offers everything from sightseeing to foodie and cultural experiences, skiing, hiking and biking.
City and mountain experiences in one trip
Historic town centre with impressive sights and Alpine views
Panoramic landscapes from the Nordkette mountain range
Access to Kühtai, Austria’s highest ski resort at 2,020 m
SKI plus CITY pass with access to to 12 ski resorts, 22 lifestyle offers (sights, city walks, bike rental etc.), 1 swimming pool, free ski and sightseeing buses
Traditional mountain huts and diverse culinary experiences
Hiking, biking, climbing and outdoor activities close to the city
Special experiences including herbal walks and llama hikes
Innsbruck Welcome Card with public transport and activity benefits
FAQs
Innsbruck highlights you won't forget
Explore the Old Town
Check out the famous Golden Roof, Innsbruck's main landmark, and take a walk around the historic centre.
Sleep at the Iglu Village
Spend the night in an igloo and enjoy the peace and quiet. A special experience for adventure seekers and romantics.
Tour the Bergisel ski jump
Innsbruck’s ski jump ranks among the most modern in the world. Have a look around and see Innsbruck (and the stadium) from a bird eye’s view.
Visit the Imperial Palace
Explore the former Habsburg residence in the heart of Innsbruck, offering fascinating insights into history and imperial life.
Step into history at Ambras Castle
Ambras Castle is a Renaissance jewel full of secrets. It's also famous for its stunning gardens and impressive art and armor collections.
Alpine Zoo
One of the highest-altitude zoos in Europe and is home to a wide variety of Alpine animal species. Ideal for families and nature enthusiasts.
Experiences in winter
Skiing at Patscherkofel
Enjoy perfectly groomed slopes and breathtaking views of Innsbruck. The Patscherkofel offers ideal conditions for beginners, pros and families.
Hit the pistes at night in Kühtai
Skiing doesn't end when the sun goes down! The flood-lit slopes are open every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 to 9:30 PM - a unique experience!
Freeriding at Axamer Lizum
Axamer Lizum is the largest ski area around Innsbruck - and a paradise for freeriders. Freestylers, head straight to the Golden Roofpark!
Cross-country skiing
The region offers magical landscapes for cross-country skiers. The Mieming Plateau is considered an insider tip, with 80 km of free trails.
Winter hiking in Oberperfuss
Enough action for the day? Winter hiking is a relaxed way to enjoy the winter wonderland on ski-free days. Join a tour or head out on your own.
Tobogganing at the Mutteralm
The Muttereralm toboggan run offers fun for the whole family. A thrilling descent through snow-covered forests and beautiful winter scenery.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumn
Head up the Nordkette
It's just 20 min by cable car from the city centre to the largest nature park in Austria! Enjoy the stunning 360-degree-views or go for a hike.
Olympic Mountain Patscherkofel
Ride the cable car up Innsbruck's "local mountain" for leisurely walks, panoramic hikes or bike tours, and breathtaking views over the entire Inn Valley.
Hike the Zirbenweg trail
The family-friendly hiking route takes you through centuries-old stone pine forests with stunning views of the Inn Valley along the way.
Hiking at Axamer Lizum
With 62 km of hiking trails, Axamer Lizum is one of the most popular excursion destinations around Innsbruck. Stunning views on the cable car ride up!
Master your skills at the Bikepark
Tracks from easy to difficult with side tracks, jumps, or obstacles ensure plenty of action, plus a special Rookie Park for kids.
Three Lakes Circuit Kühtai
Head up to 2,420 m and hike from one crystal-clear mountain lake to the next. Alternatively, climb a via ferrata or head on a leisurely walk.
Events in Innsbruck all year round
Christmas Markets
Innsbruck has seven Christmas Markets dottend around the entire city. Take a pick or visit them all!
Lumagica
An enchanting evening walk with colourful light installations in the centre of the Hofgarten.
Alpine Trailrun Festival
This event gets more popular by the year! Beginner or expert, there's a trail for everyone here, stunning views included.
Insider Tips for Innsbruck
Tobogganing & Tyrolean lunch
Experience an unforgettable day tobogganing at Ranggerköpfl! Glide through the snowy landscape and enjoy the rapid descent, then head to the cosy Rosskoglhütte hut for some hearty Tyrolean specialties. Alternatively, go night tobogganing on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The Hochmahdalm hut
The Hochmahdalm (1,907 m) is a small mountain hut on the Patscherkofel mountain south of Innsbruck. Take the 20-min walk up from the "Schutzhaus Patscherkofel" through a forest road. The restaurant serves traditional Tyrolean cuisine with stunning views as a bonus. The terrace overlooks both the Inn Valley and the Stubai Valley.
Innsbruck Tourism
Burggraben 3
6020 Innsbruck
Phone: +43 512 5356