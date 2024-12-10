365 Days in Paznaun - Ischgl
A paradise for active travellers
Introduction
If you love outdoor activities, mountain landscapes and active holidays surrounded by nature, Paznaun-Ischgl – uniting the villages of Galtür, Ischgl, Kappl and See – might be exactly what you’re looking for.
Hiking, biking, bouldering or chilling on sun terraces and by the lakes, the warmer months here are as active or relaxing as you want them to be. And due to the high and central location in the Austrian Alps, it never gets too hot even during the peak of summer. In winter, Paznaun-Ischgl offers pistes for all skill levels, ski-in/ski out options, romantic winter walks and fun tobogganing runs. Add the stunning vistas all year round and we challenge you to not fall in love with this place.
Regulars to Ischgl and Paznaun, however, don't come just for the outdoor activities and landscapes. It's the locals you'll meet every day, who will happily show you how to make the most of your surroundings, and that extra bit of luxury that makes every holiday special: Ischgl has more four- and five-star hotels and award-winning restaurants than most other alpine resorts in Austria.
Discover the perfect mix of nature, sports, food, top-tier amenities and Alpine charm – all year round.
Why visit Paznaun-Ischgl
Paznaun Ischgl combines Alpine adventure, outdoor activities and mountain experiences in every season. From hiking, biking and lake experiences in summer to skiing and snowboarding in winter, the region offers active holidays surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of Tirol’s Silvretta mountains.
More than 1,000 km of hiking trails
More than 754 km of biking routes
Lakes and swimming pools for summer relaxation
Extended summer season until 4 October with the Golden Summits event series
One of the Alps’ largest cross-border ski areas
Snow-sure slopes from November to May
Benefits with the Silvretta Card Premium
FAQ
Paznaun-Ischgl highlights you won't forget
Take a sunrise hike
Aiming high: Climb the next mountain and enjoy incredible sunrises. There's no better way to start the day.
Fun at the lakes
Take a dip after a hike or biking tour or spend a whole day chilling at the lake - the region's crystal clear waters are ideal for a hot day.
A bird eye's view of the region
Free like a bird: That's how you will feel on a tandem flight in Paznaun sky, a mix of action, adrenaline and fantastic mountain views.
Indulge in the local cuisine
Fine dining or traditional hut dinner - if you love food, you're at the right place. Paznaun-Ischgl's foodie scene is legendary.
Skiing & snowboarding
Ischgl-Paznaun is one of the largest contiguous cross-border ski areas in the Alps - a different skiing adventure awaits every day.
Experiences in summer and autumnSporty workout or leisurely hike or bike ride - make the most of your stunning surroundings! Here's what you can do in Paznaun-Ischgl during the warmer months.
A mekka for mountain biking
Paznaun-Ischgl has an excellent reputation among mountain bikers. Ambitious beginner or seasoned biker, there are trails for all skill levels.
Hiking adventures for all ages
Hikers can take their pick from more than 75 trails in and around the region. The ultimate challenge: the 130 km long Paznaun High Route.
Swoosh on the Ischgl Skyfly
Get ready for an adrenaline rush - and stunning views! Fly across the Kitzloch gorge on a 2-km zip line with up to 85 km/h.
Thrilling Medrig Carts rides
Experienc a thrilling descent from the Zeinisbahn mountain station to the valley station - Mountain carting in See is great fun for all ages.
Experiences in winterPaznaun-Ischgl has snow-sure pistes from November to May - but that's just half the story. There are plenty of winter activities away from the slopes too.
Master your freeriding skills
You are in one of Europe's top freeride destinations! Off-piste newbie? Piz Val Gronda is the perfect setting for casual freeriding.
Cross-country skiing
With an interconnected network of 80 km of cross-country trails, the area is suitable for beginners as well as for advanced cross-country skiers.
Winter hiking & snowshoeing
Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the slopes and hike through stunning landscapes. The region has a 60-km network of trails.
Events in Paznaun-Ischgl all year round
Culinary Paznaun
Alpine tradition meets modern cuisine: This event series sees locals chefs create unique specialties served in seven mountain lodges and huts.
Silvretta Ferwall March
An annual hiking event in breathtaking alpine scenery. Routes vary from family-friendly to challenging.
Golden Summits
An event series throughout the region to prolong the summer featuring sporty competitions, concerts and foodie experiences.
E-Bike World Championship for Everyone
Casual rider or expert cyclist, everyone is welcome. Side events such as bike testing included.
First Skiing Day 2026
Get ready for perfectly groomed slopes, modern lifts and breathtaking mountain scenery. See you on the slopes on Ischgl's first day of skiing!
Insider Tips for Paznaun-Ischgl
Silva Trails Galtür
Adrenaline, variety and action – the Silva Trails bike park in Paznaun offers everything a mountain biker could wish for across a total of 15 km: varied trails, jump lines, pump tracks, and challenging descents for every skill level. If you prefer a bit of electric support, you can rent an e-bike. Total elevation difference: 650 m, gradient: 2-10%.
Silvretta Spa
Longing for a break? Silvretta Spa Ischgl is the perfect place to enjoy a day of swimming and relaxation. The sports pool is ideal for doing laps and working on your fitness, while the adventure pool is great for relaxing and unwinding. Or how about a visit to the soothing whirl grotto? One of Silvretta Therme’s highlights is the outdoor pool with a bar on the rooftop terrace. e.
Tourismusverband Paznaun-Ischgl
Dorfstrasse 43
6561 Ischgl
Phone: +4350990-100