Every day brings new mountain adventures in Paznaun-Ischgl. Hiking, biking, skiing, foodie experiences, the mountain hotspot has it all!

If you love outdoor activities, mountain landscapes and active holidays surrounded by nature, Paznaun-Ischgl – uniting the villages of Galtür, Ischgl, Kappl and See – might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Hiking, biking, bouldering or chilling on sun terraces and by the lakes, the warmer months here are as active or relaxing as you want them to be. And due to the high and central location in the Austrian Alps, it never gets too hot even during the peak of summer. In winter, Paznaun-Ischgl offers pistes for all skill levels, ski-in/ski out options, romantic winter walks and fun tobogganing runs. Add the stunning vistas all year round and we challenge you to not fall in love with this place.

Regulars to Ischgl and Paznaun, however, don't come just for the outdoor activities and landscapes. It's the locals you'll meet every day, who will happily show you how to make the most of your surroundings, and that extra bit of luxury that makes every holiday special: Ischgl has more four- and five-star hotels and award-winning restaurants than most other alpine resorts in Austria.

Discover the perfect mix of nature, sports, food, top-tier amenities and Alpine charm – all year round.