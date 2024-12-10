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365 Days in Paznaun - Ischgl
A paradise for active travellers

Every day brings new mountain adventures in Paznaun-Ischgl. Hiking, biking, skiing, foodie experiences, the mountain hotspot has it all!

If you love outdoor activities, mountain landscapes and active holidays surrounded by nature, Paznaun-Ischgl – uniting the villages of Galtür, Ischgl, Kappl and See – might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Hiking, biking, bouldering or chilling on sun terraces and by the lakes, the warmer months here are as active or relaxing as you want them to be. And due to the high and central location in the Austrian Alps, it never gets too hot even during the peak of summer. In winter, Paznaun-Ischgl offers pistes for all skill levels, ski-in/ski out options, romantic winter walks and fun tobogganing runs. Add the stunning vistas all year round and we challenge you to not fall in love with this place.

Regulars to Ischgl and Paznaun, however, don't come just for the outdoor activities and landscapes. It's the locals you'll meet every day, who will happily show you how to make the most of your surroundings, and that extra bit of luxury that makes every holiday special: Ischgl has more four- and five-star hotels and award-winning restaurants than most other alpine resorts in Austria.

Discover the perfect mix of nature, sports, food, top-tier amenities and Alpine charm – all year round.

Facts & Figures
Hiking trails> 1000 km
Biking trails754 km
Ski slopes239 km
Cable cars15
Huts & restaurants39
Altitude1,377 to 2,872 m
Hotels
Map
Ski pass
Weather
Cable cars
Guest Card

Why visit Paznaun-Ischgl

Paznaun Ischgl combines Alpine adventure, outdoor activities and mountain experiences in every season. From hiking, biking and lake experiences in summer to skiing and snowboarding in winter, the region offers active holidays surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of Tirol’s Silvretta mountains.

Learn more about the region

FAQ

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (100 km), Munich, Germany (229 km), and Zürich-Kloten, Switzerland (234 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Landeck-Zams railway station (direct train from Innsbruck: 45 min), then take the bus 260 to Paznaun (approx. 1 h).

By car from Germany:
Take the German A7 motorway, then the Fernpassbundesstraße (B197) in Tirol and continue via Imst and Landeck to the A12 and the Arlbergschnellstraße (S16).

By car from Switzerland:
Take the A3 to Feldkirch or the A1 to Lustenau and Dornbirn. Continue on the A14 towards Innsbruck. Pass the Arlberg tunnel and take the S16 to the Pians exit. Reach Paznaun-Ischgl via the Silvretta Bundesstraße (B188).

How to get to Paznaun-Ischgl

Yes. Paznaun-Ischgl is an ideal summer destination for hiking, biking and outdoor activities in the Tirol mountains. More than 1,000 km of hiking trails, numerous biking routes, mountain lakes and cooler Alpine temperatures make the region perfect for active holidays and relaxing nature experiences during the warmer months.

The extended summer season until 4 October, combined with events such as the Golden Summits series, offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the mountains throughout the season.

Ischgl offers plenty of fun activities for families with children: In winter, kids can enjoy dedicated beginner ski areas, child-friendly ski schools, and gentle slopes that make learning to ski safe and enjoyable. Off the slopes, families can go sledding, ice skating, or explore winter hiking paths together. In summer, Ischgl’s adventure-focused offerings shine with playgrounds, themed hiking trails, or the family-friendly Vider Truja adventure park at Idalp, where children can splash in water play areas, try balancing courses, and explore nature. Bike paths, mountain lakes, and accessible cable cars make it easy for families to experience the mountains at their own pace.

Family holidays in Paznaun-Ischgl

The Paznaun-Ischgl region offers beginner skiers the perfect introduction to winter sports: All four regions - Galtür, Ischgl, Kappl and See - have dedicated beginner and practice runs. There are plenty of wide blue pistes where beginners can practice their newly acquired skills without pressure, practice lifts and ski conveyor belts, e.g. in Ischgl, and ski courses for all ages.

Skiing in Paznaun-Ischgl

Ischgl is one of the most popular après-ski destinations in the Alps. You'll find everything from rustic après-ski huts to lively bars, classy clubs, and venues with cult status. Here are some of the locals' favourites:

  • Trofana Alm: A lively après-ski experience with an authentic mountain hut atmosphere, great music and a fun crowd.

  • Paznauner Taja: A popular aprés-ski spot with stunning views and a vibrant atmosphere on the mountains.

  • Kuhstall: Experience traditional après-ski with a cosy ambience and friendly service.

  • Champagner Club: A refined après-ski experience for connoisseurs with premium drinks in an elegant setting.

  • Best for: Hiking, biking, skiing, family holidays and active mountain adventures

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with hiking and biking in summer and snow-sure skiing from November to May

  • Ideal trip length: 3–7 days for an active mountain holiday or winter sports getaway

  • Getting there: Easy access by train via Landeck-Zams station, with bus connections into the Paznaun valley

  • Perfect for: Outdoor enthusiasts, families, skiers, bikers and active travellers looking for Alpine experiences in every season

  • Added benefits: The Silvretta Card Premium offers discounts and included services throughout the region during your stay

Did you know?The air in Ischgl is among the cleanest in Europe.

Paznaun-Ischgl highlights you won't forget

Take a sunrise hike

Aiming high: Climb the next mountain and enjoy incredible sunrises. There's no better way to start the day.

Fun at the lakes

Take a dip after a hike or biking tour or spend a whole day chilling at the lake - the region's crystal clear waters are ideal for a hot day.

A bird eye's view of the region

Free like a bird: That's how you will feel on a tandem flight in Paznaun sky, a mix of action, adrenaline and fantastic mountain views.

Indulge in the local cuisine

Fine dining or traditional hut dinner - if you love food, you're at the right place. Paznaun-Ischgl's foodie scene is legendary.

Skiing & snowboarding

Ischgl-Paznaun is one of the largest contiguous cross-border ski areas in the Alps - a different skiing adventure awaits every day.

Night tobogganing

Try one of the longest toboggan runs of the Austrian Alps (7 km!). Enjoy a fun descent followed by a hearty fondue.

Experiences in summer and autumn

Sporty workout or leisurely hike or bike ride - make the most of your stunning surroundings! Here's what you can do in Paznaun-Ischgl during the warmer months.

A mekka for mountain biking

Paznaun-Ischgl has an excellent reputation among mountain bikers. Ambitious beginner or seasoned biker, there are trails for all skill levels.

Hiking adventures for all ages

Hikers can take their pick from more than 75 trails in and around the region. The ultimate challenge: the 130 km long Paznaun High Route.

Swoosh on the Ischgl Skyfly

Get ready for an adrenaline rush - and stunning views! Fly across the Kitzloch gorge on a 2-km zip line with up to 85 km/h.

Thrilling Medrig Carts rides

Experienc a thrilling descent from the Zeinisbahn mountain station to the valley station - Mountain carting in See is great fun for all ages.

Trekking with alpacas and lamas

Explore the region together with your new fluffy besties. This leisurely adventure is especially suitable for families with children.

Experiences in winter

Paznaun-Ischgl has snow-sure pistes from November to May - but that's just half the story. There are plenty of winter activities away from the slopes too.

Master your freeriding skills

You are in one of Europe's top freeride destinations! Off-piste newbie? Piz Val Gronda is the perfect setting for casual freeriding.

Cross-country skiing

With an interconnected network of 80 km of cross-country trails, the area is suitable for beginners as well as for advanced cross-country skiers.

Winter hiking & snowshoeing

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the slopes and hike through stunning landscapes. The region has a 60-km network of trails.

Ischgl Snowpark

Want to learn some new tricks and impress your friends? Head to the Ischgl Snowpark for jumps and obstacles, a funline, bagjump and speedline.

Events in Paznaun-Ischgl all year round

Culinary Paznaun

03/07/2026 – 04/10/2026
Paznaun-Ischgl

Alpine tradition meets modern cuisine: This event series sees locals chefs create unique specialties served in seven mountain lodges and huts.

Silvretta Ferwall March

22/08/2026
Galtür

An annual hiking event in breathtaking alpine scenery. Routes vary from family-friendly to challenging.

Golden Summits

29/08/2026 – 04/10/2026
Paznaun-Ischgl

An event series throughout the region to prolong the summer featuring sporty competitions, concerts and foodie experiences.

E-Bike World Championship for Everyone

03/09/2026 – 05/09/2026
Ischgl

Casual rider or expert cyclist, everyone is welcome. Side events such as bike testing included.

First Skiing Day 2026

26/11/2026
Ischgl

Get ready for perfectly groomed slopes, modern lifts and breathtaking mountain scenery. See you on the slopes on Ischgl's first day of skiing!

Insider Tips for Paznaun-Ischgl

Silva Trails Galtür

Adrenaline, variety and action – the Silva Trails bike park in Paznaun offers everything a mountain biker could wish for across a total of 15 km: varied trails, jump lines, pump tracks, and challenging descents for every skill level. If you prefer a bit of electric support, you can rent an e-bike. Total elevation difference: 650 m, gradient: 2-10%.

Silvretta Spa

Longing for a break? Silvretta Spa Ischgl is the perfect place to enjoy a day of swimming and relaxation. The sports pool is ideal for doing laps and working on your fitness, while the adventure pool is great for relaxing and unwinding. Or how about a visit to the soothing whirl grotto? One of Silvretta Therme’s highlights is the outdoor pool with a bar on the rooftop terrace. e.

Silva TrailsSilvretta Spa
Get in touch

Tourismusverband Paznaun-Ischgl

Dorfstrasse 43

6561 Ischgl

Phone: +4350990-100

info@paznaun-ischgl.com
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