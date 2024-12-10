Discover Kitzbühel in every season: Alpine tradition, urban flair, and tons of outdoor experiences come together in the most legendary sports town in the Alps.

Experience Kitzbühel at its best 365 days a year. Set between the Kitzbühel Alps and the lush rolling mountains surrounding Reith, Aurach and Jochberg, this historic town combines Alpine tradition with modern comfort and endless outdoor activities.

In winter, Kitzbühel is known worldwide for the legendary Streif on the Hahnenkamm, where ski history is made every year. With award-winning ski facilities, excellent infrastructure and a broad range of accommodation – from luxury to family-run guest houses – it offers everything you need for a relaxed stay. Families, beginners and seasoned skiers alike will enjoy varied slopes, Christmas markets and the après-ski scene.

In summer, hikers and trail runners flock to the gentle trails and challenging peaks, while cyclists, golfers and paragliders equally find plenty of options. Forest walks, spa days and a swim in Lake Schwarzsee are perfect for lazy days. Adrenaline adventures or calm moments in nature, it's all part of Kitzbühel's alpine lifestyle.