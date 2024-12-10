365 Days of Adventure in Kitzbühel
The crown jewel of the Alps
Introduction
Experience Kitzbühel at its best 365 days a year. Set between the Kitzbühel Alps and the lush rolling mountains surrounding Reith, Aurach and Jochberg, this historic town combines Alpine tradition with modern comfort and endless outdoor activities.
In winter, Kitzbühel is known worldwide for the legendary Streif on the Hahnenkamm, where ski history is made every year. With award-winning ski facilities, excellent infrastructure and a broad range of accommodation – from luxury to family-run guest houses – it offers everything you need for a relaxed stay. Families, beginners and seasoned skiers alike will enjoy varied slopes, Christmas markets and the après-ski scene.
In summer, hikers and trail runners flock to the gentle trails and challenging peaks, while cyclists, golfers and paragliders equally find plenty of options. Forest walks, spa days and a swim in Lake Schwarzsee are perfect for lazy days. Adrenaline adventures or calm moments in nature, it's all part of Kitzbühel's alpine lifestyle.
Why visit Kitzbühel
Kitzbühel is one of Austria’s most renowned winter sports destinations as well as a hiking, biking, and wellness hub. With family-friendly facilities and a historic Alpine town centre, Kitzbühel is ideal for year-round Alpine holidays.
The KitzSkiWelt Tour is the longest ski circuit in the world - it's an impressive 87 km long
The perfect accommodation fit for every type of traveller: 19 luxurious four and five-star hotels and many charming, family-owned lodgings
60 mountain and award-winning restaurants, each offering unique and exquisite dining experiences
A paradise for wellness and spa breaks
A postcard-perfect town with plenty of shopping opportunities
FAQs
Kitzbühel highlights you won't forget
Ski down the Streif
Ski route 21, often unprepared, follows the 3.3 km race course, with a gradient of up to 85 %. There's also a family run avoiding the most difficult parts.
Snowshoeing on the Hahnenkamm
Experience one of the world's most famous ski runs, plus scenic views on snowshoes together with a local guide.
Enjoy the hospitality (and cuisine!)
Hearty Tyrolean delights or international high-end cuisine, Kitzbühel's many huts and award-winning restaurants have it all.
Spa break
A time-out for the body and soul: Saunas and pools with panoramic views, steam baths, or yoga sessions, Kitzbühel's spas have it all.
Shopping in Kitzbühel
Kitzbühel combines urban flair with typical Tirolean hospitality. You'll find great shopping opportunities when browsing around town.
Hike the Streif
The legendary downhill ski race turns into a hiking trail in summer. Explore the course from start to finish, including the "Mausefalle".
Bike the Hahnenkamm
Cycle from the mountain station Hahnenkamm right into the heart of Kitzbühel. The blue trail is suitable for all skill levels.
Experiences in winterFrom skiing to cross-country skiing, tobogganing to winter hiking, cosy mountain huts to sparkly winter town - this is your winter holiday in Kitzbühel.
Skiing
With 233 km of perfectly groomed ski pistes, and a total of 58 lifts, skiing in Kitzbühel is a dream come true - the famous Hahnenkamm included!
Ski Touring
The more, the merrier! Head on an early morning tour at the Bichlalm or join other ski tourers for a night adventure at the Jochberg every Friday.
Cross-Country-Skiing
Take your pick from 70 km of cross-country trails. Tip: The trail at the Kitzbühel Schwarzsee-Reith golf course is open every day until 9:30 PM.
Tobogganing
The perfect winter activity for all ages as it doesn't require any special skills. Choose your run and combine it with a pitstop at a mountain hut.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnFresh mountain air, crystal-clear water framed by majestic mountain ranges, and lush green alpine meadows - that's your summer holiday in Kitzbühel.
Hiking between grassy mountains
With around 1.000 km of well-marked trails around Kitzbühel, Aurach and Jochberg, the region caters to hikers of every skill level.
Bike trails for everyone
You’re spoilt with choice between the 360° Flow Trails, plenty of mountain bike trails, and the Sonnenrast trails, which opened in 2023.
Four lake hike with a dip
Go on an impressive panorama hike on the traces of the element water. Total walking time and distance: 4 hours / 14.6 km
Breakfast in the mountains
Getting up early for a real treat: Hike up to one of the mountain huts for magnificent views and a delicious breakfast.
Family experiences in KitzbühelWhether you're exploring on foot, relaxing by a lake, having a pit stop at a mountain hut, skiing on family-friendly slopes, or enjoying an exciting toboggan ride—it's all about creating lasting memories.
Events in Kitzbühel all year round
PURA VIDA
Make your way to the town centre for arts performances, music, yoga and culinary delights every Thursday night.
KITZ Kulinarik
Sample all the signature dishes the Kitzbühel region has to offer at this popular foodie festival.
6th Cycling Marathon
216 km and 4,600 m of altitude: Welcome to the sixt edition of the Kitzbühel Cycling Marathon!
KITZ Kulinarik x Piemont
Taste the best products from Kitzbühel and Piemont at this must-visit food market at the Stadtpark.
Christmas Market
During the festive season, Kitzbühel turns into a winter fairy tale. Shop for handicrafts and local delights in Stadtpark and Hinterstadt.
New Year's Eve
Start the new year in the heart of Kitzbühel. Expect stunning light installations, street artists, DJs and fireworks.
24th Bendura Bank Snow Polo World Cup
One of the most prestigious winter polo tournament in the world, this event sees 16 teams and over 200 horses compete.
86th Hahnenkamm-Race
Every year, the best skiers in the world head to the Hahnenkamm. The highlights are the legendary downhill race and the slalom.
Insider Tips for Kitzbühel
KitzSkiWelt Tour
Looking for an unparalleled skiing adventure? The "KitzSkiWelt Tour" offers the longest ski circuit in the world, spanning an impressive 87 km. This extraordinary journey takes skiers through a diverse array of landscapes, offering endless opportunities for exploration and excitement.
Sunrise at Kitzbüheler Horn
The early bird catches the worm - and the best view! Hop on the cable car up the Kitzbüheler Horn mountain at 4:15 AM and marvel at the postcard-perfect sunrise. Take your time to watch the natural spectacle unfolding, then head to a hut for a hearty mountain breakfast with home-made bread, herb cream cheese, jams and bacon. No better way to start the day!
Kitzbühel
Hinterstadt 18
6370 Kitzbühel
Phone: +43 5356 66660