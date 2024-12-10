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365 Days of Adventure in Kitzbühel
The crown jewel of the Alps

Discover Kitzbühel in every season: Alpine tradition, urban flair, and tons of outdoor experiences come together in the most legendary sports town in the Alps.

Experience Kitzbühel at its best 365 days a year. Set between the Kitzbühel Alps and the lush rolling mountains surrounding Reith, Aurach and Jochberg, this historic town combines Alpine tradition with modern comfort and endless outdoor activities.

In winter, Kitzbühel is known worldwide for the legendary Streif on the Hahnenkamm, where ski history is made every year. With award-winning ski facilities, excellent infrastructure and a broad range of accommodation – from luxury to family-run guest houses – it offers everything you need for a relaxed stay. Families, beginners and seasoned skiers alike will enjoy varied slopes, Christmas markets and the après-ski scene.

In summer, hikers and trail runners flock to the gentle trails and challenging peaks, while cyclists, golfers and paragliders equally find plenty of options. Forest walks, spa days and a swim in Lake Schwarzsee are perfect for lazy days. Adrenaline adventures or calm moments in nature, it's all part of Kitzbühel's alpine lifestyle.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopes233 km
Cable cars58
Huts & restaurants> 60
Hiking trails> 1,000 km
Biking network80 tours & trails
Swimming lakes nearbyLake Schwarzsee
Train accessdirect rail connections
Altitude772 to 2,000 m
Hotels
Map
Guest Card
Ski pass
Weather
Cable cars

Why visit Kitzbühel

Kitzbühel is one of Austria’s most renowned winter sports destinations as well as a hiking, biking, and wellness hub. With family-friendly facilities and a historic Alpine town centre, Kitzbühel is ideal for year-round Alpine holidays.

  • The KitzSkiWelt Tour is the longest ski circuit in the world - it's an impressive 87 km long

  • The perfect accommodation fit for every type of traveller: 19 luxurious four and five-star hotels and many charming, family-owned lodgings

  • 60 mountain and award-winning restaurants, each offering unique and exquisite dining experiences

  • Perfect for hiking and cycling holidays

  • A paradise for wellness and spa breaks

  • A postcard-perfect town with plenty of shopping opportunities

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports from Kitzbühel are Innsbruck (95 km), Salzburg (80 km) and Munich, Germany (150 km)

By train/bus:
Take a direct train from Innsbruck (1 h 20 min), Salzburg (1 h 15 min) or Munich, Germany (2 h).

By car:
From Germany: Take A8 motorway towards Salzburg, then the A93 motorway towards Kufstein at the “Inntal-Dreieck” interchange to the “Kufstein Süd” exit. Take the Loferer Bundesstraße (B178) towards St. Johann in Tirol and the Pass Thurn Bundesstraße (B161) to Kitzbühel.

How to get to Kitzbühel

Yes. Kitzbühel is easily accessible by train, with direct connections from Vienna, Salzburg, Munich, and Innsbruck. Three railway stations and an extensive bus service ensure that all villages in the region are easy and convenient to reach. The nearest airports are Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Munich, each offering train and shuttle connections to Kitzbühel.

Yes, Kitzbühel is a suitable resort for beginner skiers (and snowboarders). While it is generally known for its more challenging slopes, the resort also offers dedicated beginner areas and gentle slopes, particularly on the Kitzbüheler Horn and around the Hahnenkamm. There are also free practice lifts, such as Rasmusleiten, Mocking, and Pulverturm, making it a great place to learn. 

Kitzbühel for ski beginners

Absolutely — Kitzbühel has plenty to offer beyond skiing.

While the town is famous for its legendary slopes and the Hahnenkamm races, it’s also a year-round destination with activities for non-skiers in every season. Visitors can enjoy scenic winter walks, spa and wellness experiences, cosy mountain huts, shopping and excellent restaurants, as well as cable car rides with panoramic Alpine views.

In the warmer months, Kitzbühel is ideal for hiking, cycling, golf and relaxing by Lake Schwarzsee. The charming medieval old town, cultural events and laid-back Alpine atmosphere make it just as appealing for visitors looking for relaxation and nature rather than winter sports.

Whether you're after outdoor adventures, wellness or simply a stylish Alpine escape, Kitzbühel is well worth visiting without skiing.

Yes, Kitzbühel is a great destination for a family holiday all year round. It has plenty of charming, family-owned hotels and guest houses, as well as family hiking and cycling trails for spring, summer and autumn holidays.

In winter, you'll find designated family skiing areas and great ski schools. There's also the Kitz Ministreif, where the little ones can master their skills and get a taste of what ski racing is like.

Your family holiday in Kitzbühel

In summer, the region transforms into a paradise for hikers and golfers, with four exclusive golf courses to choose from. The medieval town centre invites visitors to take a stroll and browse. Experience genuine Tirolean hospitality in one of the rustic mountain huts and savour homemade local delicacies. Whether you're seeking an action-packed sporting adventure or well-earned relaxation with wellness – Kitzbühel offers unforgettable experiences in a breathtaking Alpine setting to suit every taste.

Kitzbühel offers the best conditions for a wellness holiday. From panoramic swimming pools to steam baths and solariums to feel-good saunas - in Kitzbühels exclusive wellness hotels, you will find all the ingredients for your very own Me Time.

  • Starthaus by the Hahnenkamm (1,700 m)

    Magnificent view over Kitzbühel, Jochberg, Aurach and Reith and the impressive mountain landscape.

  • Kitzbüheler Horn (2,000 m)

    Accessible by the Kitzbüheler Hornbahn and the Horngipfelbahn.

  • Lake Schwarzsee

    A moor lake located about 2 km west of Kitzbühel on the Brixental road in the Kitzbühel Alps.

  • Best for: Hiking, skiing, wellness holidays and family mountain escapes

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with hiking and lake experiences in summer and skiing in winter

  • Ideal trip length: 3–5 days

  • Getting there: Easy access by train from Innsbruck, Salzburg and Munich

  • Perfect for: Couples, families, outdoor enthusiasts and wellness travellers

Did you know?Kitzbühel is one of the most exclusive resorts in the Alps.

Kitzbühel highlights you won't forget

Ski down the Streif

Ski route 21, often unprepared, follows the 3.3 km race course, with a gradient of up to 85 %. There's also a family run avoiding the most difficult parts.

Snowshoeing on the Hahnenkamm

Experience one of the world's most famous ski runs, plus scenic views on snowshoes together with a local guide.

Enjoy the hospitality (and cuisine!)

Hearty Tyrolean delights or international high-end cuisine, Kitzbühel's many huts and award-winning restaurants have it all.

Spa break

A time-out for the body and soul: Saunas and pools with panoramic views, steam baths, or yoga sessions, Kitzbühel's spas have it all.

Shopping in Kitzbühel

Kitzbühel combines urban flair with typical Tirolean hospitality. You'll find great shopping opportunities when browsing around town.

Hike the Streif

The legendary downhill ski race turns into a hiking trail in summer. Explore the course from start to finish, including the "Mausefalle".

Bike the Hahnenkamm

Cycle from the mountain station Hahnenkamm right into the heart of Kitzbühel. The blue trail is suitable for all skill levels.

Holiday ideas for bad weather

Kitzbühel offers all-weather experiences for every taste - Aquarena Kitzbühel, Sportpark Kitzbühel, various museums, and more.

Experiences in winter

From skiing to cross-country skiing, tobogganing to winter hiking, cosy mountain huts to sparkly winter town - this is your winter holiday in Kitzbühel.

Skiing

With 233 km of perfectly groomed ski pistes, and a total of 58 lifts, skiing in Kitzbühel is a dream come true - the famous Hahnenkamm included!

Ski Touring

The more, the merrier! Head on an early morning tour at the Bichlalm or join other ski tourers for a night adventure at the Jochberg every Friday.

Cross-Country-Skiing

Take your pick from 70 km of cross-country trails. Tip: The trail at the Kitzbühel Schwarzsee-Reith golf course is open every day until 9:30 PM.

Tobogganing

The perfect winter activity for all ages as it doesn't require any special skills. Choose your run and combine it with a pitstop at a mountain hut.

Ice skating & curling

Enjoy ice skating at lake Schwarzsee just outside of Kitzbühel or head to Sportpark, home to Austria's only indoor curling hall.

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

Fresh mountain air, crystal-clear water framed by majestic mountain ranges, and lush green alpine meadows - that's your summer holiday in Kitzbühel.

Hiking between grassy mountains

With around 1.000 km of well-marked trails around Kitzbühel, Aurach and Jochberg, the region caters to hikers of every skill level.

Bike trails for everyone

You’re spoilt with choice between the 360° Flow Trails, plenty of mountain bike trails, and the Sonnenrast trails, which opened in 2023.

Four lake hike with a dip

Go on an impressive panorama hike on the traces of the element water. Total walking time and distance: 4 hours / 14.6 km

Breakfast in the mountains

Getting up early for a real treat: Hike up to one of the mountain huts for magnificent views and a delicious breakfast.

Golfing in Kitzbühel

With four golf courses located within a 5-min-drive from the town centre, you are spoilt with choice where to book your tee time.

Family experiences in Kitzbühel

Whether you're exploring on foot, relaxing by a lake, having a pit stop at a mountain hut, skiing on family-friendly slopes, or enjoying an exciting toboggan ride—it's all about creating lasting memories.

Events in Kitzbühel all year round

PURA VIDA

02/07/2026 – 27/08/2026
Kitzbühel

Make your way to the town centre for arts performances, music, yoga and culinary delights every Thursday night.

KITZ Kulinarik

28/08/2026 – 29/08/2026
Kitzbühel

Sample all the signature dishes the Kitzbühel region has to offer at this popular foodie festival.

6th Cycling Marathon

06/09/2026
Kitzbühel

216 km and 4,600 m of altitude: Welcome to the sixt edition of the Kitzbühel Cycling Marathon!

KITZ Kulinarik x Piemont

08/10/2026 – 11/10/2026
Kitzbühel

Taste the best products from Kitzbühel and Piemont at this must-visit food market at the Stadtpark.

Christmas Market

18/11/2026 – 27/12/2026
Kitzbühel

During the festive season, Kitzbühel turns into a winter fairy tale. Shop for handicrafts and local delights in Stadtpark and Hinterstadt.

New Year's Eve

31/12/2026 – 01/01/2027
Kitzbühel

Start the new year in the heart of Kitzbühel. Expect stunning light installations, street artists, DJs and fireworks.

24th Bendura Bank Snow Polo World Cup

14/01/2027 – 17/01/2027
Kitzbühel

One of the most prestigious winter polo tournament in the world, this event sees 16 teams and over 200 horses compete.

86th Hahnenkamm-Race

18/01/2027 – 24/01/2027
Kitzbühel

Every year, the best skiers in the world head to the Hahnenkamm. The highlights are the legendary downhill race and the slalom.

Golf Festival Kitzbühel

20/06/2027 – 27/06/2027
Kitzbühel

Four golf courses, postcard-perfect views and award-winning cuisine await golfers from all over the world.

Insider Tips for Kitzbühel

KitzSkiWelt Tour

Looking for an unparalleled skiing adventure? The "KitzSkiWelt Tour" offers the longest ski circuit in the world, spanning an impressive 87 km. This extraordinary journey takes skiers through a diverse array of landscapes, offering endless opportunities for exploration and excitement.

Sunrise at Kitzbüheler Horn

The early bird catches the worm - and the best view! Hop on the cable car up the Kitzbüheler Horn mountain at 4:15 AM and marvel at the postcard-perfect sunrise. Take your time to watch the natural spectacle unfolding, then head to a hut for a hearty mountain breakfast with home-made bread, herb cream cheese, jams and bacon. No better way to start the day!

KitzSkiWelt TourSunrise hike
Get in touch

Kitzbühel

Hinterstadt 18

6370 Kitzbühel

Phone: +43 5356 66660

info@kitzbuehel.com
https://www.kitzbuehel.com/en/
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