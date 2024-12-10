The Kleinwalsertal shows how diverse a winter mountain holiday can be: from days on the slopes and peaceful snowy walks to cosy mountain dining and moments of relaxation.

The Kleinwalsertal sits in the Allgäu Alps and is part of Austria, but can only be reached by road via Germany's Allgäu region. This unique location shapes the valley, along with its blend of alpine scenery, Walser culture, and the short distances between villages, accommodation, and starting points for winter activities.

In winter, the region offers everything from the Oberstdorf Kleinwalsertal Ski Resort (more than 130 km of slopes) to 50 km of groomed winter hiking trails ranging from relaxed walks to more challenging tours to cross-country skiing and husky adventures.

A visit to the Kleinwalsertal also offers the chance to enjoy traditional mountain huts, regional cuisine, and Walser culture. So, if your idea is to spend your holiday at a place where you can dive into outdoor adventures while also blending right in with the people who live there, this is it!