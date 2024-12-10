Your Winter in Kleinwalsertal
A winter dream for all ages
Introduction
The Kleinwalsertal sits in the Allgäu Alps and is part of Austria, but can only be reached by road via Germany's Allgäu region. This unique location shapes the valley, along with its blend of alpine scenery, Walser culture, and the short distances between villages, accommodation, and starting points for winter activities.
In winter, the region offers everything from the Oberstdorf Kleinwalsertal Ski Resort (more than 130 km of slopes) to 50 km of groomed winter hiking trails ranging from relaxed walks to more challenging tours to cross-country skiing and husky adventures.
A visit to the Kleinwalsertal also offers the chance to enjoy traditional mountain huts, regional cuisine, and Walser culture. So, if your idea is to spend your holiday at a place where you can dive into outdoor adventures while also blending right in with the people who live there, this is it!
Skiing season:
Early December to early April
Why visit Kleinwalsertal
One ski resort, two countries: The Oberstdorf Kleinwalsertal Ski Resort offers 130 km of ski slopes and 48 lifts.
A down-to-earth winter region where traditions are lived and breathed every day, and where it's easy to mingle with the locals.
More than 50 km of winter hiking trails covering highlights such as Hohe Ifen, Walmendingerhorn and Bärguntal valley.
Plenty of alternative winter activities ranging from cross-country skiing to husky adventures and winter wellness.
The Walserbus connects the villages and many lifts throughout the valley - travel is free for overnight guests.
FAQs
Highlights in Kleinwalsertal you won't forget
Breitach Gorge
Frozen waterfalls, icicles, and ice-covered rock faces transform the Breitach Gorge into a spectacular sight. A 5.5 km long hike takes you to the highlights.
Wellness with a view
Relax your body and mind at the spa after a day out and about on the slopes. Pools, massages, saunas, the choice is yours. Many hotels offer day passes.
Experiences on the slopes
Ski between two countries
The Oberstdorf Kleinwalsertal Ski Resort spans Austria and Germany, offering 130 km of ski slopes for all skill and fitness levels.
Freeriding
Done all the pistes? Try freeriding and explore even more of the region. Book a taster course with a local guide that includes safety training.
Experiences away from the slopes
Tobogganing
Take your pick from six sledging slopes, with some featuring a magic carpet or ski lift to make the ascent easier. A fun activity for all ages.
Winter hiking & snowshoeing
Swap your ski for hiking boots and head on more than 50 km of groomed winter hiking trails. A relaxed way to enjoy your surroundings.
Husky experiences
Get up close to the sled dogs, cuddle them and head on an adventure through the snowy landscape together.
Ice skating
Take a break from the pistes and spend an afternoon skating in In the heart of Riezlern, right next to the church. Skates can be rented on-site.
Events in Kleinwalsertal in winter
Valley of Sound
A mix of winter sports, live music, and festival vibes across multiple venues in the valley and on the mountains..
Nordic the Valley
A multi-day event celebrating cross-country skiing, outdoor activity, nature experiences, and culinary highlights.
Winter hike along the Schwarzwasserbach to Walserschanz
The winter hike from Hirschegg to Walserschanz passes through several remarkable natural landmarks. The groomed trail initially follows the Schwarzwasser Stream and leads past a naturally formed rock bridge, a waterfall, and the Höfle raised bog. Further along, the route offers panoramic views stretching from Nebelhorn to Widderstein.
This moderately difficult hike is 9.1 km long and takes around three hours to complete. From Walserschanz, the Walserbus takes you back to the villages in the valley.
Kleinwalsertal Tourismus eGen
Walserstrasse 264
6992 Hirschegg
Phone: +43 5517 5114 0