Kleinwalsertal in Winter
  1. Homepage
  2. Winter in Kleinwalsertal

Your Winter in Kleinwalsertal
A winter dream for all ages

The Kleinwalsertal shows how diverse a winter mountain holiday can be: from days on the slopes and peaceful snowy walks to cosy mountain dining and moments of relaxation.

The Kleinwalsertal sits in the Allgäu Alps and is part of Austria, but can only be reached by road via Germany's Allgäu region. This unique location shapes the valley, along with its blend of alpine scenery, Walser culture, and the short distances between villages, accommodation, and starting points for winter activities.

In winter, the region offers everything from the Oberstdorf Kleinwalsertal Ski Resort (more than 130 km of slopes) to 50 km of groomed winter hiking trails ranging from relaxed walks to more challenging tours to cross-country skiing and husky adventures.

A visit to the Kleinwalsertal also offers the chance to enjoy traditional mountain huts, regional cuisine, and Walser culture. So, if your idea is to spend your holiday at a place where you can dive into outdoor adventures while also blending right in with the people who live there, this is it!

Facts & Figures
Lifts48
Slopes130 km
Cross-country trails50 km
Winter hiking trailsmore than 50 km
Altitude1,086-1,215 m
Highest point for skiing2,030 m (Ifen)

Skiing season:
Early December to early April

Weather
Snow report

Why visit Kleinwalsertal

  • One ski resort, two countries: The Oberstdorf Kleinwalsertal Ski Resort offers 130 km of ski slopes and 48 lifts.

  • A down-to-earth winter region where traditions are lived and breathed every day, and where it's easy to mingle with the locals.

  • More than 50 km of winter hiking trails covering highlights such as Hohe Ifen, Walmendingerhorn and Bärguntal valley.

  • Plenty of alternative winter activities ranging from cross-country skiing to husky adventures and winter wellness.

  • The Walserbus connects the villages and many lifts throughout the valley - travel is free for overnight guests.

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Munich (210 km), Zurich (224 km) and Innsbruck (306 km)

By train/bus:
Take a train to Oberstdorf in the Allgäu region, then continue by Walserbus (runs every 10 to 20 min) to your destination.

By car:

From Austria
From Tirol via the A7 to Kempten and continue on the B19 towards Oberstdorf. From Vorarlberg: see Switzerland.

From Germany
Take the A7 to the Allgäu interchange via the A980 to the Waltenhofen junction, then continue on the 4-lane federal highway 19 via Sonthofen and Oberstdorf into Kleinwalsertal.

From Switzerland
Head towards Bregenz from St. Gallen, continue via the Queralpenstrasse to Oberstaufen, Immenstadt, Sonthofen and Oberstdorf into Kleinwalsertal.

How to get to Kleinwalsertal

Kleinwalsertal is an excellent destination for a family winter holiday, particularly if you're looking for a mix of skiing, winter activities, and a relaxed atmosphere rather than a large, high-energy ski resort. Kids can learn to take their first turns at the local ski schools before you take them ice skating or tobogganing in the afternoon. A very special highlight is the husky camp, where the whole family can experience the fascinating sled dogs up close. No matter what adventure you choose – winter fun is guaranteed!

Your family winter in Kleinwalsertal

Kleinwalsertal offers much more than skiing, making it an excellent destination for both skiers and non-skiers.

Winter hiking
The valley has over 50 km of groomed winter hiking trails, taking you through snow-covered forests, open meadows, and mountain scenery. Routes range from gentle walks between villages to longer panoramic hikes.

Cross-country skiing
More than 50 km of cross-country ski trails wind through the valley, offering options for both beginners and experienced Nordic skiers. The peaceful routes are a great way to explore the winter landscape at a slower pace.

Tobogganing
Six sledging slopes cater to families and anyone looking for a fun winter activity. Some have magic carpets or ski lifts to make the ascent easier, and sledges are available to hire at various locations.

Ice skating
The outdoor ice rink in Riezlern is open in suitable weather and offers a fun alternative to the ski slopes. Skate hire is available nearby.

Husky experiences
Get up close to sled dogs during a husky experience, which may include meeting the dogs, learning about them, and enjoying an adventure through the snowy landscape.

Sport meets relaxationendless winter fun

Highlights in Kleinwalsertal you won't forget

Breitach Gorge

Frozen waterfalls, icicles, and ice-covered rock faces transform the Breitach Gorge into a spectacular sight. A 5.5 km long hike takes you to the highlights.

Wellness with a view

Relax your body and mind at the spa after a day out and about on the slopes. Pools, massages, saunas, the choice is yours. Many hotels offer day passes.

Culinary delights

Kaiserschmarren pitstops at a hut next to the slope or romantic dinner at a top-notch restaurant, Kleinwalsertal's foodie scene has it all.

Experiences on the slopes

Ski between two countries

The Oberstdorf Kleinwalsertal Ski Resort spans Austria and Germany, offering 130 km of ski slopes for all skill and fitness levels.

Freeriding

Done all the pistes? Try freeriding and explore even more of the region. Book a taster course with a local guide that includes safety training.

Crystal Snow Park

Test your skills at the snow park and master waves, banked turns, fun boxes and even tunnels - part of the park is floodlit after sunset!

Experiences away from the slopes

Tobogganing

Take your pick from six sledging slopes, with some featuring a magic carpet or ski lift to make the ascent easier. A fun activity for all ages.

Winter hiking & snowshoeing

Swap your ski for hiking boots and head on more than 50 km of groomed winter hiking trails. A relaxed way to enjoy your surroundings.

Husky experiences

Get up close to the sled dogs, cuddle them and head on an adventure through the snowy landscape together.

Ice skating

Take a break from the pistes and spend an afternoon skating in In the heart of Riezlern, right next to the church. Skates can be rented on-site.

Cross-country skiing

Enjoy the silence and glide through the winter landscape in harmony with your own breath. More than 50 km of trails await.

Events in Kleinwalsertal in winter

Valley of Sound

TBC
Kleinwalsertal

A mix of winter sports, live music, and festival vibes across multiple venues in the valley and on the mountains..

Nordic the Valley

20/01/2027 – 23/01/2027
Kleinwalsertal

A multi-day event celebrating cross-country skiing, outdoor activity, nature experiences, and culinary highlights.

Snowman Gathering

All winter
Mayrhofen

Enjoy a night of hut food, drinks and DJ music together with fellow skiing fans (every Tuesday).

Insider Tip for Kleinwalsertal

Winter hike along the Schwarzwasserbach to Walserschanz

The winter hike from Hirschegg to Walserschanz passes through several remarkable natural landmarks. The groomed trail initially follows the Schwarzwasser Stream and leads past a naturally formed rock bridge, a waterfall, and the Höfle raised bog. Further along, the route offers panoramic views stretching from Nebelhorn to Widderstein.

This moderately difficult hike is 9.1 km long and takes around three hours to complete. From Walserschanz, the Walserbus takes you back to the villages in the valley.

Read more
Get in touch

Kleinwalsertal Tourismus eGen

Walserstrasse 264

6992 Hirschegg

Phone: +43 5517 5114 0

info@kleinwalsertal.com
www.kleinwalsertal.com
Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers