Blooming alpine meadow with yellow flowers, wooden hut and snow-capped peaks in the background.
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365 Days of Adventure in Lech-Zürs
More space, more time

A retreat that combines nature, tranquillity and exclusivity in every season. Vast mountains, alpine village charm and unique culture. Recharge your batteries, come home.

At 1,450 metres above sea level, Lech Zürs offers space to breathe deeply all year round. Reliable snow in winter and cooler mountain temperatures in summer make this high-altitude destination a place of balance, clarity and natural strength in every season.

As part of the Arlberg, Lech Zürs provides access to Austria’s largest ski area, known for its vast slopes, legendary freeride terrain and alpine variety. Winter is defined by pristine landscapes, untracked runs and a long tradition of skiing excellence.

When the seasons change, new perspectives open up. Spring combines enjoyable skiing with sunlit terraces, while summer invites you to explore the mountains along varied hiking trails, flowering meadows and clear streams. Golden autumn brings calm, wide views and moments of stillness before winter returns.

Lech Zürs is recognised as a renowned gourmet destination. Award-winning restaurants, traditional inns and first-class hotels shape a culinary scene where regional quality meets international influences.

Nature, art and culture meet in inspiring ways, from alpine experiences to Skyspace-Lech by light artist James Turrell. Combined with quiet luxury, refined spa experiences and warm hospitality, Lech Zürs creates a sense of calm and exclusivity in every season.

Facts & Figures
Hiking trails350 km
Ski slopes300 km at Ski Arlberg
Cable cars6 (summer), 85 (winter)
Huts & restaurants> 80
Wellness hotels4
Altitude1,450 m
Hotels
Events
Lift pass
Weather
Lech Card
Cable cars
Snow report

Why visit Lech Zürs

Lech Zürs am Arlberg combines Alpine luxury, outdoor adventure and mountain tranquillity in one of Austria’s most exclusive year-round destinations.

Surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of the Arlberg region, the village is known for world-class skiing, gourmet experiences, wellness hotels and scenic hiking trails. In summer, cooler mountain temperatures, clear Alpine air and peaceful nature experiences make Lech Zürs an ideal escape for hiking, relaxation and outdoor activities.

From winter sports and spa retreats to fine dining and mountain adventures, Lech Zürs offers sophisticated Alpine holidays in every season.

Best for:

  • Luxury alpine holidays

  • Ski trips and winter sports

  • Hiking and mountain experiences

  • Wellness and spa escapes

  • Gourmet travel

  • Summer coolcation holidays

Learn more about the region
Meet Lech Zürsa gourmet village in the heart of the Arlberg

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (120 km), Friedrichshafen, Germany (130 km) and Zurich, Switzerland (200 km).

By train/bus:
From Zurich: direct train to St. Anton (2 h 45 min), then local taxi or bus (line 760) to Lech Zürs (about 30 min).

From Innsbruck: direct train to St. Anton (1 h 7 min), then local taxi or bus (line 720) to Lech Zürs (about 30 min) or train station Langen am Arlberg (1 h 15 min) and take a local taxi or bus to Zürs or Lech.

From Friedrichshafen: train with 2 or 3 changes to St. Anton (3 h 15 min), then local taxi or bus (line 720) to Lech Zürs (about 30 min) or to Langen am Arlberg (2 h 30 min) for further local connections to Stuben, Zürs or Lech.

From Vienna: direct train to St. Anton (6 h), then local taxi or bus (line 720) to Lech Zürs (about 30 min) or train to Langen am Arlberg (6 h).

How to get to Lech Zürs

Yes. Lech Zürs is easy to reach without a car thanks to the nearby train stations in St. Anton am Arlberg and Langen am Arlberg, as well as excellent public transport connections throughout the region. There are also convenient airport transfers from Zurich, Munich, Memmingen, Friedrichshafen and Innsbruck.

Once in Lech Zürs, local blue buses make it easy to explore the mountain landscape comfortably and car-free.

Yes, Lech Zürs is a great region for a family summer holiday - that could quickly turn into a family adventure! There is a children's adventure programme, and a lot of outdoor activities offered by the "Arlberg Alpin" mountaineering school.

Additionally to hiking, cycling, and swimming, you can try out archery, canyoning and climbing - with experienced guides and for the whole family!

Your family summer in Lech Zürs

With Austria’s largest ski area right on your doorstep, Lech Zürs offers outstanding winter experiences. From skiing perfectly groomed slopes and freeriding in deep powder to daytime and night-time tobogganing and a wide network of winter hiking trails, there is a rich variety of activities to enjoy throughout the season.

Skiing in Lech Zürs

The following mountain huts are located in the Lech Zürs area:

  • Älpele (the hiking hut)

  • Restaurant Bodenalpe

  • Rud-Alpe

  • Rüfikopf panorama restaurant

  • Kriegeralpe (for hikers)

  • Seekopf mountain restaurant

  • Freiburger hut

  • Göppinger hut

  • Stuttgarter hut

  • Ravensburger hut

Huts in Lech Zürs

  • Gipslöcher nature reserve

    A geological spectacle, both rare and fascinating.

  • Mohnenfluh

    At over 2,500 m, a wide view opens up over peaks and valleys - particularly impressive when the sun slowly disappears.

  • Balmalp

    At an altitude of 2,100 m, it combines a stylish experience with an unobstructed view (with a terrace).

  • Zürser Täli

    Don't miss this descent, when you ski the Arlberg - a spectacular ski run with a view.

  • Best for: Luxury alpine holidays, skiing, hiking, wellness escapes and gourmet experiences

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with skiing and winter sports in winter and hiking, outdoor activities and cooler mountain temperatures in summer

  • Ideal trip length: 3–5 days for a mountain holiday, wellness break or active getaway

  • Getting there: Easy access by train via St. Anton am Arlberg and Langen am Arlberg, with convenient airport connections from Zurich, Munich, Innsbruck, Memmingen and Friedrichshafen

  • Perfect for: Couples, outdoor enthusiasts, wellness travellers and guests looking for peaceful Alpine luxury

  • Car-free travel: Local blue buses make it easy to explore Lech Zürs and the surrounding mountain region without a car

Lech Zürs highlights you won't forget

Lech Zürs as a Walser village

In Lech Zürs, the experience is shaped by its charming village character, with a familiar atmosphere and warm hospitality that feel natural and genuine.

Originality & cultural landscape

Culinary delights at the highest level

Between top restaurants, traditional inns and first-class hotels, a world of indulgence unfolds that is second to none. Every stay become a special taste experience!

World gourmet village

Top-class art and culture

In Lech Zürs, nature, art and culture come together naturally. Inspiring exchanges, creative impulses and genuine encounters give the place its distinctive character.

Be inspired

Skyspace-Lech

An extraordinary art installation at around 1,780 m, created by US light artist James Turrell, combines art and nature in a unique way - in summer and winter.

The light space on the mountain

Austria's largest ski resort

With the Arlberg, Lech Zürs opens up access to the largest ski area in Austria - endless slopes, legendary freeride moments and alpine diversity at the highest level.

Ski Arlberg

The Green Ring

Following in the footsteps of the legendary ski circuit "The White Ring", this trail leads through impressive mountain worlds, past lakes, forests and legendary stations.

Start your discovery tour

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

Majestic mountain ranges, fresh mountain air, clear streams and mountain lakes, and lush green, blooming meadows - that's your summer holiday in Lech Zürs.

Sunshine skiing

Skiing in spring? Yes, of course! The best conditions for enjoyable turns, while the sun terraces invite you to take a break between runs.

Hiking over blooming meadows

Discover the mountain world in your own way with diverse hiking trails, rushing streams, and blooming meadows.

Cycling and mountain biking

Kriegerhorn, Stierloch - famous to skiers, in summer shared between hikers and cyclist. Tours are designed for all skill levels.

Take a dip to cool off

Whether it's a dip in the forest swimming pool or a break at one of the quiet mountain lakes: summer in Lech Zürs shows its refreshing side.

Austria's highest golf course

In Lech Zürs, golf becomes a nature experience: between alpine meadows, the view of the Rote Wand and the roar of the Lech river.

Trail running

In Lech Zürs, you'll find routes for every skill level - from gentle panoramic trails to challenging mountain trails.

Mountain yoga

As part of the LechErleben programme, far Eastern spirituality meets the high mountain region of Lech Zürs.

Experiences in winter

From skiing to freeriding, tobogganing to winter hiking, cosy mountain huts to award-winning restaurants and charming winter villages - this is your winter holiday in Lech Zürs.

Winter magic in Lech Zürs

Untracked slopes, challenging descents and a landscape that still makes winter look pristine - special winter moments guaranteed!

Winter hiking

Experience snow in a special way on the snowflake panorama trail across the sunny plateau of the Rüfikopf.

Tobogganing

Enjoy fast-paced races on the groomed toboggan run, which leads from Oberlech to Lech centre. Night tobogganing possible with floodlights.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides

Glide through a mesmerising winter landscape like stepping right into a winter fairytale. Possible during the day and evenings.

Ski Arlberg

Lech Zürs opens up access to the largest ski area in Austria - endless slopes and legendary freeride experiences await.

Events in Lech Zürs all year round

Winter RE:WIND

05/12/2025 – 07/12/2025
Festival stage Schlegelkopf, Lech Zürs

Lech Zürs mark the start of the winter season with beats, mountains and the best atmosphere. Enjoy the new DJ festival to kick off the winter season.

Learn more

Jazz Stage Lech

12/08/2026 – 16/08/2026
Lech

Lech Zürs transforms into an alpine stage for international jazz artists at the Lech Jazz Stage. The festival offers several days of top-class concerts in the "Lechwelten" - an event for jazz lovers in an extraordinary setting.

Learn more

Insider Tips for Lech Zürs

Paragliding in Lech Zürs

At any time of the year, a paragliding flight over Lech Zürs opens up a view of a landscape that is even more impressive from high above. Moments full of lightness - in the middle of the Alps!

Barbecue in the mountains

A crackling campfire, the smell of grilled food - that's what warm summer evenings in Lech Zürs feel like. Numerous barbecue spots can be found in special places all over the region. In the midst of the mountain landscape, every barbecue becomes a special occasion.

ParaglidingBarbecue
Get in touch

Lech-Zürs

Dorf 164

6764 Lech

Phone: +43 5583 2161-0

info@lechzuers.com
www.lechzuers.com
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