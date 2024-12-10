365 Days of Adventure in Lech-Zürs
More space, more time
Introduction
At 1,450 metres above sea level, Lech Zürs offers space to breathe deeply all year round. Reliable snow in winter and cooler mountain temperatures in summer make this high-altitude destination a place of balance, clarity and natural strength in every season.
As part of the Arlberg, Lech Zürs provides access to Austria’s largest ski area, known for its vast slopes, legendary freeride terrain and alpine variety. Winter is defined by pristine landscapes, untracked runs and a long tradition of skiing excellence.
When the seasons change, new perspectives open up. Spring combines enjoyable skiing with sunlit terraces, while summer invites you to explore the mountains along varied hiking trails, flowering meadows and clear streams. Golden autumn brings calm, wide views and moments of stillness before winter returns.
Lech Zürs is recognised as a renowned gourmet destination. Award-winning restaurants, traditional inns and first-class hotels shape a culinary scene where regional quality meets international influences.
Nature, art and culture meet in inspiring ways, from alpine experiences to Skyspace-Lech by light artist James Turrell. Combined with quiet luxury, refined spa experiences and warm hospitality, Lech Zürs creates a sense of calm and exclusivity in every season.
Why visit Lech Zürs
Lech Zürs am Arlberg combines Alpine luxury, outdoor adventure and mountain tranquillity in one of Austria’s most exclusive year-round destinations.
Surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of the Arlberg region, the village is known for world-class skiing, gourmet experiences, wellness hotels and scenic hiking trails. In summer, cooler mountain temperatures, clear Alpine air and peaceful nature experiences make Lech Zürs an ideal escape for hiking, relaxation and outdoor activities.
From winter sports and spa retreats to fine dining and mountain adventures, Lech Zürs offers sophisticated Alpine holidays in every season.
Best for:
Luxury alpine holidays
Ski trips and winter sports
Hiking and mountain experiences
Wellness and spa escapes
Gourmet travel
Summer coolcation holidays
FAQs
Lech Zürs highlights you won't forget
Lech Zürs as a Walser village
In Lech Zürs, the experience is shaped by its charming village character, with a familiar atmosphere and warm hospitality that feel natural and genuine.
Culinary delights at the highest level
Between top restaurants, traditional inns and first-class hotels, a world of indulgence unfolds that is second to none. Every stay become a special taste experience!
Top-class art and culture
In Lech Zürs, nature, art and culture come together naturally. Inspiring exchanges, creative impulses and genuine encounters give the place its distinctive character.
Skyspace-Lech
An extraordinary art installation at around 1,780 m, created by US light artist James Turrell, combines art and nature in a unique way - in summer and winter.
Austria's largest ski resort
With the Arlberg, Lech Zürs opens up access to the largest ski area in Austria - endless slopes, legendary freeride moments and alpine diversity at the highest level.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnMajestic mountain ranges, fresh mountain air, clear streams and mountain lakes, and lush green, blooming meadows - that's your summer holiday in Lech Zürs.
Sunshine skiing
Skiing in spring? Yes, of course! The best conditions for enjoyable turns, while the sun terraces invite you to take a break between runs.
Hiking over blooming meadows
Discover the mountain world in your own way with diverse hiking trails, rushing streams, and blooming meadows.
Cycling and mountain biking
Kriegerhorn, Stierloch - famous to skiers, in summer shared between hikers and cyclist. Tours are designed for all skill levels.
Take a dip to cool off
Whether it's a dip in the forest swimming pool or a break at one of the quiet mountain lakes: summer in Lech Zürs shows its refreshing side.
Austria's highest golf course
In Lech Zürs, golf becomes a nature experience: between alpine meadows, the view of the Rote Wand and the roar of the Lech river.
Trail running
In Lech Zürs, you'll find routes for every skill level - from gentle panoramic trails to challenging mountain trails.
Experiences in winterFrom skiing to freeriding, tobogganing to winter hiking, cosy mountain huts to award-winning restaurants and charming winter villages - this is your winter holiday in Lech Zürs.
Winter magic in Lech Zürs
Untracked slopes, challenging descents and a landscape that still makes winter look pristine - special winter moments guaranteed!
Winter hiking
Experience snow in a special way on the snowflake panorama trail across the sunny plateau of the Rüfikopf.
Tobogganing
Enjoy fast-paced races on the groomed toboggan run, which leads from Oberlech to Lech centre. Night tobogganing possible with floodlights.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides
Glide through a mesmerising winter landscape like stepping right into a winter fairytale. Possible during the day and evenings.
Events in Lech Zürs all year round
Winter RE:WIND
Lech Zürs mark the start of the winter season with beats, mountains and the best atmosphere. Enjoy the new DJ festival to kick off the winter season.
Insider Tips for Lech Zürs
Paragliding in Lech Zürs
At any time of the year, a paragliding flight over Lech Zürs opens up a view of a landscape that is even more impressive from high above. Moments full of lightness - in the middle of the Alps!
Barbecue in the mountains
A crackling campfire, the smell of grilled food - that's what warm summer evenings in Lech Zürs feel like. Numerous barbecue spots can be found in special places all over the region. In the midst of the mountain landscape, every barbecue becomes a special occasion.
Lech-Zürs
Dorf 164
6764 Lech
Phone: +43 5583 2161-0