A retreat that combines nature, tranquillity and exclusivity in every season. Vast mountains, alpine village charm and unique culture. Recharge your batteries, come home.

At 1,450 metres above sea level, Lech Zürs offers space to breathe deeply all year round. Reliable snow in winter and cooler mountain temperatures in summer make this high-altitude destination a place of balance, clarity and natural strength in every season.

As part of the Arlberg, Lech Zürs provides access to Austria’s largest ski area, known for its vast slopes, legendary freeride terrain and alpine variety. Winter is defined by pristine landscapes, untracked runs and a long tradition of skiing excellence.

When the seasons change, new perspectives open up. Spring combines enjoyable skiing with sunlit terraces, while summer invites you to explore the mountains along varied hiking trails, flowering meadows and clear streams. Golden autumn brings calm, wide views and moments of stillness before winter returns.

Lech Zürs is recognised as a renowned gourmet destination. Award-winning restaurants, traditional inns and first-class hotels shape a culinary scene where regional quality meets international influences.

Nature, art and culture meet in inspiring ways, from alpine experiences to Skyspace-Lech by light artist James Turrell. Combined with quiet luxury, refined spa experiences and warm hospitality, Lech Zürs creates a sense of calm and exclusivity in every season.