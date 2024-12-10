Vienna's Leopold Museum turns 25 in 2026 - yet another reason to include it in your next city trip to the Austrian capital. Here's everything you need to know.

Located in the MuseumsQuartier Vienna – one of the world's largest and most frequently visited art and cultural spots – the Leopold Museum is a key cultural centre of the city.

A treasure trove of Austrian art, it showcases an exceptional collection of more than 8,300 works from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, inviting you to explore the beauty and complexity of the era's artistic innovations, from expressive portraits to groundbreaking avant-garde works. The Leopold Museum is well-known for housing the world’s most significant collection of works by Egon Schiele, alongside masterpieces by Gustav Klimt, Oskar Kokoschka, and other key figures of Austrian Modernism.

The building's design by architects Laurids Ortner and Manfred Ortner is equally striking: a bright cube clad in white shell limestone from the Danube river, spanning over five floors, with a dragonfly-shaped lookout on the roof. Leopold Museum's bright, modern galleries provide an elegant setting to explore the radical ideas, expressive forms, and emotional intensity that defined Vienna’s art scene around 1900.