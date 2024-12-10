Alpine village with church in the valley, green meadows, forests and snow-capped peaks in the background.
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Summer in the Rauris Valley
A true Alpine idyll.

Summer in the Rauris Valley is defined by space, silence and genuine alpine nature.

Set in SalzburgerLand, at around 950 metres above sea level and in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, Rauris is the largest municipality in the province by area – a place where mountains, valleys and traditions have room to unfold.

Five impressive side valleys shape the landscape, framed by peaks such as the Hocharn (3,254 m) and the Hoher Sonnblick with its historic weather station. Nearly 300 kilometres of marked hiking trails lead through alpine pastures, primeval forests and high mountain terrain, from gentle valley walks to demanding tours. Highlights include the protected Rauris primeval forest, the Valley of the Vultures in the Krumltal, and Kolm Saigurn, the historic valley head with its strong links to centuries of gold mining.

The Rauriser Hochalmbahn cable car opens up an easy-access mountain world with themed family trails, gold panning, water play areas and a bird of prey observatory. Guided national park excursions, nature trails and exhibitions provide deeper insight into the region’s wildlife, geology and culture.

Around 25 managed alpine huts serve regional specialities and fresh alpine produce, offering moments of enjoyment after active hours outdoors. Rauris is a summer destination for travellers who value nature, authenticity and a slower alpine rhythm – far removed from crowds and hurry.

Facts & Figures
LocationSalzburgerLand - in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park
Hiking trails295 km
Cycling trailsseveral official routes in the area
Altitude950 – 2,175 m above sea level
Highest PointHocharn 3,254 m
Arrival
Hotels
Mobility
Weather
Cable Car
Guest Card

Why visit the Rauris Valley

The Rauris Valley combines peaceful Alpine landscapes, authentic mountain culture and outdoor experiences in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park. Surrounded by wide valleys, waterfalls and impressive mountain scenery, the region is ideal for hiking, wildlife experiences and relaxing holidays close to nature.

Learn more about the region
Summer momentsin the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Salzburg (90 km) and Munich, Germany (220 km).

By train:
Take a train from Salzburg to Taxenbach-Rauris (1 h 22 min), then bus 640 to Rauris.

By car:
From Salzburg: Take the A10 (Tauern Autobahn) to the Bischofshofen exit, then the B311 to Taxenbach and exit at Raurisertal (approx. 1 hour).

From Innsbruck: Take the A12 (Inntal Autobahn) and B178 to the B311 to Taxenbach, then exit at Raurisertal (approx. 2 hours).

How to get to the Rauris Valley

Yes – the Rauris Valley is an excellent choice for a family summer holiday, particularly for those who enjoy nature, space and gentle adventure. Easy walking paths, themed nature trails and wide valley routes make exploring with children straightforward. Learning more about gold panning in the valley and wildlife in the Hohe Tauern National Park add educational value in a relaxed way.

Combined with uncrowded surroundings, alpine huts serving regional food and plenty of room to play, the Rauris Valley offers a calm, rewarding summer environment for families of all ages.

Family summer in the Rauris Valley

Rauris Valley is the perfect place for outdoor adventures. Think hiking and cycling and mountain biking, playing minigolf, horseback riding, donkey hikes, swimming and playing in and with water, playing tennis, paragliding, rafting and canyoning, and more.

Active summer in the Rauris Valley

Yes, of course. There are around 25 managed alpines pastures and mountain huts in the Rauris Valley and in Taxenbach. They usually serve home-made farm products such as freshly baked bread, savoury bacon, cheese snacks and fresh alpine milk. They can be reached by well-marked hiking trails, and some are also accessible by (e-)bike.

Mountain huts

The Rauris-Valley has no shortage of viewing points. Here are some of the best:

  • Gipfelbahn mountain station (2,175 m): Stunning panoramic views over the Goldberg mountain range and the Großglockner - perfect for sunrises and sunsets.

  • Kolm Saigurn at the foot of Hüttwinkltal: Amidst three-thousanders and the Sonnblick Observatory - a unique place in the Hohe Tauern National Park.

  • Frame at the Waldalm mountain station (1,785 m): Here, the mountain scenery becomes a work of art. The large wooden frame is a great place for postcard-perfect holiday pictures.

  • Hochbühel (1,769 m): Right on the winter hiking trail. A quiet spot with impressive views of the Rauris Valley and the surrounding mountains.

  • Best for: Hiking, wildlife experiences, family holidays and peaceful nature escapes

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with hiking, gold panning and outdoor adventures in summer and skiing and winter walks in the colder months

  • Ideal trip length: 3–7 days for a relaxing mountain holiday in nature

  • Perfect for: Families, hikers, nature lovers and travellers looking for authentic Alpine experiences away from busy resorts

  • Unique highlight: The Rauris Valley lies in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park and is known for its wide valleys, waterfalls and the famous Valley of the Vultures

  • Family experiences: Themed trails, gold panning and adventure mountains make the region especially family-friendly

  • Outdoor activities: Nearly 300 km of hiking trails lead through Alpine landscapes, primeval forests and mountain pastures

  • Atmosphere: The Rauris Valley is ideal for slow travel, tranquillity and relaxing holidays close to nature

Rauris highlights you won't forget

Valley of Gold

The Rauris valley looks back on a centuries-old gold-digging tradition. On two locations, you can become part of that history yourself.

Gold panning

Primeval forest

The Rauris Primeval forest in Kolm Saigurn is a very special natural jewel in Austria and is known far beyond the Rauris Valley.

Nature education

Valley of Vultures

In Krumtal, eagles, bearded vultures and griffon vultures circle majestically above the rock faces. Hike through the valley on signposted paths.

The kings of the skies

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

Where idyllic Alpine pastures, crystal-clear streams and majestic peaks await you - far away from the hustle and bustle. This is what a real mountain summer feels like.

Hohe Tauern National Park

Discover the fascinating wilderness and home to a wealth of species, with many plants and animals originally being from Central Asia, the Arctic and southern Europe.

Hiking and mountaineering

With more than 295 km of marked hiking trails and alpine paths, the region is one of the largest and most diverse hiking areas in the Hohe Tauern National Park.

Kitzloch Gorge

Visit the unique natural spectacle with numerous idyllic bays, towering rugged rock walls, a hermitage, and a spectacular bridge - perfect for a family excursion.

Swimming & water playgrounds

There are many (water) playgrounds in the area, among others the Summererpark water playground near the Hochalmbahnen station. Have fun while cooling down!

Cycling & mountain biking

Leisurely trail to explore the region or sporty challenge: In Rauris, you can have both. Choose a tour, hop in the saddle, and enjoy the ride (literally!).

Learn & discover in the Rauris valley

Rauris Valley Museum

Learn more about the history, geology and everyday life of the Rauris valley, with a focus on gold and mining, regional customs, and the Sonnblick Observatory.

National Park Museum

"Im Facettenreich" is the name of the Hohe Tauern National Park's exhibition in the Rauris valley, and highlights the region's nature and habitats.

Summer events in the Rauris valley

Stallion drive

20/06/2026
Bodenhaus, Rauris Valley

Noriker stallions compete for the role of leading stallion. The stallions are then driven up to the alpine pasture for the summer.

Learn more

Pinzgau pilgrimage

28/06/2026
Seidlwinkl Valley to Heiligenblut

Every year, thousands of pilgrims make a pilgrimage to Peter and Paul on June 28th, from the Rauriser Seidlwinkltal in SalzburgerLand via the Großglockner High Alpine Road to Heiligenblut in Carinthia.

Learn more

Harvest festival

12/09/2026
Rauris Valley

Parade with associations, cattle drive, music (traditional costume band), folk dancing, traditional handicraft, regional delicacies, vintage tractors and a colourful children's program.

Learn more
Insider Tip for the Rauris valley

The Valley of Springs

The Rauriser UrQuell is a real power spot in the Hüttwinkltal valley - clear mountain water springs up in numerous pots, splashes over mossy stones and lets you feel nature with all your senses.

The family-friendly trail continues to the "forest secret", a small, mystical-looking lake which is sometimes visible and sometimes disappears. A natural enigma that gives the place its special name and provides quiet moments of wonder.

If you hike a little further, you'll reach the Mitterastenalm. There, you'll be rewarded with a fantastic view of the 3000 m peaks of the Goldberg group - a perfect resting spot in the middle of the mountains.

Learn more
Get in touch

Tourismusverband Raurisertal

Sportstraße 2

5661 Rauris

Phone: +43 6544 200 22

info@raurisertal.at
www.raurisertal.at
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