Summer in the Rauris Valley
A true Alpine idyll.
Introduction
Set in SalzburgerLand, at around 950 metres above sea level and in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, Rauris is the largest municipality in the province by area – a place where mountains, valleys and traditions have room to unfold.
Five impressive side valleys shape the landscape, framed by peaks such as the Hocharn (3,254 m) and the Hoher Sonnblick with its historic weather station. Nearly 300 kilometres of marked hiking trails lead through alpine pastures, primeval forests and high mountain terrain, from gentle valley walks to demanding tours. Highlights include the protected Rauris primeval forest, the Valley of the Vultures in the Krumltal, and Kolm Saigurn, the historic valley head with its strong links to centuries of gold mining.
The Rauriser Hochalmbahn cable car opens up an easy-access mountain world with themed family trails, gold panning, water play areas and a bird of prey observatory. Guided national park excursions, nature trails and exhibitions provide deeper insight into the region’s wildlife, geology and culture.
Around 25 managed alpine huts serve regional specialities and fresh alpine produce, offering moments of enjoyment after active hours outdoors. Rauris is a summer destination for travellers who value nature, authenticity and a slower alpine rhythm – far removed from crowds and hurry.
Why visit the Rauris Valley
The Rauris Valley combines peaceful Alpine landscapes, authentic mountain culture and outdoor experiences in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park. Surrounded by wide valleys, waterfalls and impressive mountain scenery, the region is ideal for hiking, wildlife experiences and relaxing holidays close to nature.
Pure Alpine nature in the Hohe Tauern National Park
Nearly 300 km of hiking trails for all levels
Primeval forests, waterfalls and the famous Valley of the Vultures
Family-friendly experiences including gold panning and themed trails
Traditional Alpine culture and regional cuisine
Peaceful holidays surrounded by mountains and nature
FAQs
Rauris highlights you won't forget
Valley of Gold
The Rauris valley looks back on a centuries-old gold-digging tradition. On two locations, you can become part of that history yourself.
Primeval forest
The Rauris Primeval forest in Kolm Saigurn is a very special natural jewel in Austria and is known far beyond the Rauris Valley.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnWhere idyllic Alpine pastures, crystal-clear streams and majestic peaks await you - far away from the hustle and bustle. This is what a real mountain summer feels like.
Hohe Tauern National Park
Discover the fascinating wilderness and home to a wealth of species, with many plants and animals originally being from Central Asia, the Arctic and southern Europe.
Hiking and mountaineering
With more than 295 km of marked hiking trails and alpine paths, the region is one of the largest and most diverse hiking areas in the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Kitzloch Gorge
Visit the unique natural spectacle with numerous idyllic bays, towering rugged rock walls, a hermitage, and a spectacular bridge - perfect for a family excursion.
Swimming & water playgrounds
There are many (water) playgrounds in the area, among others the Summererpark water playground near the Hochalmbahnen station. Have fun while cooling down!
Learn & discover in the Rauris valley
Rauris Valley Museum
Learn more about the history, geology and everyday life of the Rauris valley, with a focus on gold and mining, regional customs, and the Sonnblick Observatory.
Summer events in the Rauris valley
Stallion drive
Noriker stallions compete for the role of leading stallion. The stallions are then driven up to the alpine pasture for the summer.
Pinzgau pilgrimage
Every year, thousands of pilgrims make a pilgrimage to Peter and Paul on June 28th, from the Rauriser Seidlwinkltal in SalzburgerLand via the Großglockner High Alpine Road to Heiligenblut in Carinthia.
The Valley of Springs
The Rauriser UrQuell is a real power spot in the Hüttwinkltal valley - clear mountain water springs up in numerous pots, splashes over mossy stones and lets you feel nature with all your senses.
The family-friendly trail continues to the "forest secret", a small, mystical-looking lake which is sometimes visible and sometimes disappears. A natural enigma that gives the place its special name and provides quiet moments of wonder.
If you hike a little further, you'll reach the Mitterastenalm. There, you'll be rewarded with a fantastic view of the 3000 m peaks of the Goldberg group - a perfect resting spot in the middle of the mountains.
Tourismusverband Raurisertal
Sportstraße 2
5661 Rauris
Phone: +43 6544 200 22