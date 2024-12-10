Summer in the Rauris Valley is defined by space, silence and genuine alpine nature.

Set in SalzburgerLand, at around 950 metres above sea level and in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, Rauris is the largest municipality in the province by area – a place where mountains, valleys and traditions have room to unfold.

Five impressive side valleys shape the landscape, framed by peaks such as the Hocharn (3,254 m) and the Hoher Sonnblick with its historic weather station. Nearly 300 kilometres of marked hiking trails lead through alpine pastures, primeval forests and high mountain terrain, from gentle valley walks to demanding tours. Highlights include the protected Rauris primeval forest, the Valley of the Vultures in the Krumltal, and Kolm Saigurn, the historic valley head with its strong links to centuries of gold mining.

The Rauriser Hochalmbahn cable car opens up an easy-access mountain world with themed family trails, gold panning, water play areas and a bird of prey observatory. Guided national park excursions, nature trails and exhibitions provide deeper insight into the region’s wildlife, geology and culture.

Around 25 managed alpine huts serve regional specialities and fresh alpine produce, offering moments of enjoyment after active hours outdoors. Rauris is a summer destination for travellers who value nature, authenticity and a slower alpine rhythm – far removed from crowds and hurry.