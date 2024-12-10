Couple in traditional dress at Stieglkeller with view of Salzburg Cathedral on a sunny summer day.
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Summer in Salzburg
A unique city break

Explore Salzburg, the city of music, theatre, and Imperial elegance, and walk in the shoes of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the Trapp family.

Centuries-old traditions, top-class music and cultural events, culinary delights and international art: Salzburg, known as the home of Mozart (celebrates his 270th birthday in 2026!) and "The Sound of Music" honours both its prince-archbishop roots and the spirit of creative freedom and continuous renewal that already existed back then.

Take a stroll through the cobblestoned historic centre, a UNESCO heritage site, and you'll instantly feel the town's elegance, with the prince-archbishops' architectural, artistic and social heritage visible on every corner. Explore the old town's five squares Residenzplatz, Domplatz, Mozartplatz, Kapitelplatz and Alter Markt, considered the most beautiful in Salzburg, then pop into the traditional shops in famous Getreidegasse on the way to Mozart's birthplace. Or how about a play or a concert at the famous Salzburg Festival?

Salzburg's charm also lies in the small moments. Wander through the perfectly manicured Mirabell Gardens, or watch the Salzach River wind its way through the city from Hohensalzburg Fortress or one of the surrounding mountains – whatever your choice, get ready to be enchanted!

Facts & Figures
Populationapprox. 158,800 (as of 2025)
Area65,68 km²
Hotels132
Restaurants130
ViewpointHohensalzburg Fortress
Local MountainsUntersberg, Mönchsberg
Hotels
Map
Salzburg Card
Restaurants
Cable cars
Events

Why visit Salzburg

Salzburg blends culture, music and historic charm with relaxed summer city life and Alpine scenery. Explore the UNESCO-listed old town, follow in Mozart’s footsteps, discover Sound of Music locations and enjoy cafés, gardens and cultural events throughout the city.

Learn more about the city
Did you know?Salzburg has its very own urban Surfing Wave.

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Salzburg, Munich, Germany (180 km) and Vienna (264 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Salzburg (direct trains from Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt).

By car:
From Austria: A1 or A10 motorway
From Germany: A8 motorway

How to get to Salzburg
Mozart highlights in Salzburg

  • Mönchsberg

    One of the most iconic vantage points over Salzburg’s Old Town and the Salzach River.

  • Hohensalzburg Fortress

    Medieval fortress with 360° views over Salzburg’s rooftops and surrounding mountains. Great for sunrise, sunset, or anytime city panoramas.

  • Kapuzinerberg Hill

    A great alternative hilltop; quieter than Mönchsberg with excellent views of the Old Town and fortress.

  • Stieglkeller Beer Garden & Terrace

    Elevated beer garden with great views of the Old Town — especially lovely at sunset.

'The Sound of Music' in Salzburg

  • Best for: Culture, music, historic city breaks and relaxed summer holidays

  • Best time to visit: Late spring to early autumn, with festivals, outdoor cafés and cultural events throughout the city

  • Ideal trip length: 2–4 days for a cultural city getaway with nearby excursions

  • Getting there: Easy access by train and public transport, with direct rail connections from major European cities

  • Perfect for: Culture lovers, music fans, couples and travellers looking for history, cuisine and Alpine scenery in one destination

  • Summer highlights: The Salzburg Festival, Sound of Music locations, Mozart experiences and open-air events throughout the city

  • Added benefits: The Salzburg Card includes free entry to many attractions and museums, plus discounts on concerts and excursions

Salzburg highlights you won't forget

Explore the historic centre

A UNESCO heritage! The locals are especially fond of their "Durchhäuser", narrow lanes often used as short cuts, e.g. along Getreidegasse.

Celebrate Mozart's 270th birthday

Visit Mozart's birthplace and residence, head to a Mozart concert and watch a puppet version of the "Magic Flute" at the Marionette Theatre.

Tour the 'Sound of Music' sights

Check out all the famous shooting locations around town either on your own or with an organised 'The Sound of Music' tour.

Cook & enjoy Salzburg's delights

Salzburg's culinary delights are legendary. Our tip: Book a cooking class and learn how to prepare Salzburger Nockerl (pictured) and more.

Experiences in the city of Salzburg

History, Mozart, UNESCO world heritage and "The Sound of Music", Salzburg has plenty of bucket list sights for your city trip. Here are our must-dos:

Visit the Salzburg Cathedral

Of its numerous churches, the cathedral is Salzburg's most important sacred building. It's also where Mozart was baptised!

Mirabell Palace & Gardens

A UNESCO World Heritage, Mirabell Palace and its gardens are among the must-visits in Salzburg. They also featured in 'The Sound of Music'.

Explore the DomQuartier

Head to Salzburg's main historic museums and learn all about the town's Prince-archbishops. A highlight: the festive rooms of the residence.

Hohensalzburg Fortress

Head up to Salzburg's signature landmark and dive into its history, then enjoy the 360-degree-views over the whole city and its surroundings.

Take a self-guided city walk

Mozart sights, Instagram hotspots, city mountains or creative hotspots: Take your pick from Salzburg's diverse themed walking tours.

Go shopping in Getreidegasse

Traditional customes, jewelry, trendy accessories, leather goods, and perfume shops - shopoholics, this is your new happy place!

Bike tours around Salzburg

Salzburg is one of the most bike-friendly cities in Austria with more than 180 km of cycling paths. Discover the sights on two wheels.

Excursions & day trips from Salzburg

You might be in the city, but nature is always just a stone's throw away. Here are some ideas to make the most of your trip if you have an extra day or two.

Untersberg Mountain escape

The Untersberg just outside of Salzburg is an El Dorado for sports and outdoor enthusiasts. Take the cable car up and enjoy the views.

Salzburg Open Air Museum

In the heart of the Untersberg Nature Park, this museum shows rural living and farming in the region from the 16th to the 20th century.

Explore the Salzburg Salt Mine

Head to Salzburg's main historic museums and learn all about the town's Prince-archbishops. A highlight: the festive rooms of the residence.

New 'The Sound of Music' Museum

In mid-2026, the 'Sound of Music' Museum will open its doors in Hellbrunn, right next to the gazebo known from the film - a must-visit for fans.

Gaisberg & Gaisberg Road

Take a hike on the Gaisberg, just a few km from the Old Town, or bike up (or down) the Gaisberg Road. Direct buses from Mirabell.

Family experiences in Salzburg

Visit Salzburg's sights with your family! Watch a puppet performance at the Marionette Theatre, say hello to animals, or take a day trip to Hellbrunn's trick fountains.

Summer events in Salzburg

Sommerszene

09/06/2026 – 20/06/2026
Salzburg

Salzburg celebrates contemporary performance art. Expect theatre, dance and installations throughout the city.

Learn more

St Rupert's Day Fair

around 24/9/2026
Salzburg Cathedral, Salzburg

A traditional fair with historic rides, dance, market stalls with regional treats and a beer tent.

Learn more

Insider Tips for Salzburg

Salzburg's beer scene

In Salzburg, beer has been brewed for more than 600 years. As a result, the city has a huge variety of tradition-rich beers and historic breweries. Take a brewery or beer-themed walking tour or just try the local favourites at traditional inns and trendy bars throughout the city.

Coffeehouse Tomaselli

Austria's oldest coffee house at the Alter Markt is probably one of the most famous cafés in the world. It has been family-owned for centuries, and enchants with its wood panelling, marble tables, old-school charm, and of course its coffee and cake offer. Tomaselli is popular among locals and visitors alike.

Beer cultureTomaselli
Get in touch

Salzburg Tourism

Auerspergstrasse 6

5020 Salzburg

Phone: +43 662 88987-0

tourist@salzburg.info
www.salzburg.info
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