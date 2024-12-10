Explore Salzburg, the city of music, theatre, and Imperial elegance, and walk in the shoes of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the Trapp family.

Centuries-old traditions, top-class music and cultural events, culinary delights and international art: Salzburg, known as the home of Mozart (celebrates his 270th birthday in 2026!) and "The Sound of Music" honours both its prince-archbishop roots and the spirit of creative freedom and continuous renewal that already existed back then.

Take a stroll through the cobblestoned historic centre, a UNESCO heritage site, and you'll instantly feel the town's elegance, with the prince-archbishops' architectural, artistic and social heritage visible on every corner. Explore the old town's five squares Residenzplatz, Domplatz, Mozartplatz, Kapitelplatz and Alter Markt, considered the most beautiful in Salzburg, then pop into the traditional shops in famous Getreidegasse on the way to Mozart's birthplace. Or how about a play or a concert at the famous Salzburg Festival?

Salzburg's charm also lies in the small moments. Wander through the perfectly manicured Mirabell Gardens, or watch the Salzach River wind its way through the city from Hohensalzburg Fortress or one of the surrounding mountains – whatever your choice, get ready to be enchanted!