Summer in Salzburg
A unique city break
Introduction
Centuries-old traditions, top-class music and cultural events, culinary delights and international art: Salzburg, known as the home of Mozart (celebrates his 270th birthday in 2026!) and "The Sound of Music" honours both its prince-archbishop roots and the spirit of creative freedom and continuous renewal that already existed back then.
Take a stroll through the cobblestoned historic centre, a UNESCO heritage site, and you'll instantly feel the town's elegance, with the prince-archbishops' architectural, artistic and social heritage visible on every corner. Explore the old town's five squares Residenzplatz, Domplatz, Mozartplatz, Kapitelplatz and Alter Markt, considered the most beautiful in Salzburg, then pop into the traditional shops in famous Getreidegasse on the way to Mozart's birthplace. Or how about a play or a concert at the famous Salzburg Festival?
Salzburg's charm also lies in the small moments. Wander through the perfectly manicured Mirabell Gardens, or watch the Salzach River wind its way through the city from Hohensalzburg Fortress or one of the surrounding mountains – whatever your choice, get ready to be enchanted!
Why visit Salzburg
Salzburg blends culture, music and historic charm with relaxed summer city life and Alpine scenery. Explore the UNESCO-listed old town, follow in Mozart’s footsteps, discover Sound of Music locations and enjoy cafés, gardens and cultural events throughout the city.
UNESCO World Heritage old town with historic sights and baroque architecture
Mozart’s birthplace and celebrations for his 270th birthday in 2026
Sound of Music locations and the new Sound of Music Museum
Salzburg Festival with opera, music and drama performances
Traditional cafés, restaurants and local specialities such as Salzburger Nockerl
Salzburg Card with free entry to attractions, museums and discounts throughout the city
FAQs
Salzburg highlights you won't forget
Explore the historic centre
A UNESCO heritage! The locals are especially fond of their "Durchhäuser", narrow lanes often used as short cuts, e.g. along Getreidegasse.
Celebrate Mozart's 270th birthday
Visit Mozart's birthplace and residence, head to a Mozart concert and watch a puppet version of the "Magic Flute" at the Marionette Theatre.
Tour the 'Sound of Music' sights
Check out all the famous shooting locations around town either on your own or with an organised 'The Sound of Music' tour.
Experiences in the city of SalzburgHistory, Mozart, UNESCO world heritage and "The Sound of Music", Salzburg has plenty of bucket list sights for your city trip. Here are our must-dos:
Visit the Salzburg Cathedral
Of its numerous churches, the cathedral is Salzburg's most important sacred building. It's also where Mozart was baptised!
Mirabell Palace & Gardens
A UNESCO World Heritage, Mirabell Palace and its gardens are among the must-visits in Salzburg. They also featured in 'The Sound of Music'.
Explore the DomQuartier
Head to Salzburg's main historic museums and learn all about the town's Prince-archbishops. A highlight: the festive rooms of the residence.
Hohensalzburg Fortress
Head up to Salzburg's signature landmark and dive into its history, then enjoy the 360-degree-views over the whole city and its surroundings.
Take a self-guided city walk
Mozart sights, Instagram hotspots, city mountains or creative hotspots: Take your pick from Salzburg's diverse themed walking tours.
Go shopping in Getreidegasse
Traditional customes, jewelry, trendy accessories, leather goods, and perfume shops - shopoholics, this is your new happy place!
Excursions & day trips from SalzburgYou might be in the city, but nature is always just a stone's throw away. Here are some ideas to make the most of your trip if you have an extra day or two.
Untersberg Mountain escape
The Untersberg just outside of Salzburg is an El Dorado for sports and outdoor enthusiasts. Take the cable car up and enjoy the views.
Salzburg Open Air Museum
In the heart of the Untersberg Nature Park, this museum shows rural living and farming in the region from the 16th to the 20th century.
Explore the Salzburg Salt Mine
Head to Salzburg's main historic museums and learn all about the town's Prince-archbishops. A highlight: the festive rooms of the residence.
New 'The Sound of Music' Museum
In mid-2026, the 'Sound of Music' Museum will open its doors in Hellbrunn, right next to the gazebo known from the film - a must-visit for fans.
Family experiences in SalzburgVisit Salzburg's sights with your family! Watch a puppet performance at the Marionette Theatre, say hello to animals, or take a day trip to Hellbrunn's trick fountains.
Summer events in Salzburg
Sommerszene
Salzburg celebrates contemporary performance art. Expect theatre, dance and installations throughout the city.
Insider Tips for Salzburg
Salzburg's beer scene
In Salzburg, beer has been brewed for more than 600 years. As a result, the city has a huge variety of tradition-rich beers and historic breweries. Take a brewery or beer-themed walking tour or just try the local favourites at traditional inns and trendy bars throughout the city.
Coffeehouse Tomaselli
Austria's oldest coffee house at the Alter Markt is probably one of the most famous cafés in the world. It has been family-owned for centuries, and enchants with its wood panelling, marble tables, old-school charm, and of course its coffee and cake offer. Tomaselli is popular among locals and visitors alike.
Salzburg Tourism
Auerspergstrasse 6
5020 Salzburg
Phone: +43 662 88987-0