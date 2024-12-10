365 Days of Adventure in SalzburgerLand
Explore Obertauern & Hochkönig
Introduction
Crystal-clear lakes with pleasant swimming temperatures, top-notch pistes, easily accessible alpine pastures and mountain huts, picture-perfect mountain villages, and historic towns with an impressive cultural offering - SalzburgerLand is an all-year-round destination for every taste and holiday preference. Natural wonders such as waterfalls and ice caves meet historic castles and palaces, outdoor activities tradition-filled events and culinary delights.
Hochkönig Region: Nestled between the Hochkönig mountains and the villages of Maria Alm, Dienten, and Mühlbach, this region offers powerful nature, warm hospitality, and unforgettable experiences all year round. In summer, enjoy over 340 km of hiking trails, from easy family walks to challenging alpine tours, plus scenic bike trails connecting all three villages. In winter, the area turns into a snow paradise with the famous Königstour - 35 km of continuous ski slopes across six peaks - alongside culinary ski routes and peaceful winter activities. Year-round events blend tradition and modern alpine life.
Obertauern: Located in the Pongau and Lungau region of SalzburgerLand, Obertauern is a family-friendly year-round mountain destination that appeals to active travellers and nature lovers alike. In spring, summer, and autumn, its high-alpine location offers fresh mountain air, panoramic hiking trails, trail running routes, and scenic e-bike tours, while traditional mountain huts invite relaxed breaks with regional cuisine. When winter arrives, Obertauern transforms into one of Austria’s most snow-sure resorts, renowned for ski-in/ski-out skiing, snowboarding, cross-country trails, snowshoeing, and winter hiking, until early May.
Why visit SalzburgerLand
Hochkönig and Obertauern combine active mountain holidays, Alpine nature and year-round outdoor adventures in SalzburgerLand - at every season and for every pace.
An all-year-round outdoor playground for all ages, fitness levels and holiday preferences
Obertauern is a hub for trendy activities such as cold water and fullmoon swimming or trail running, as well as one of the most snow-sure winter sports destinations in the Austrian Alps
Hochkönig scores as a hiking and biking paradise with highlights such as the Königstour, and is known as one of the most family-friendly skiing resorts in Austria
185 crystal-clear waters and 22 swimming lakes
SalzburgerLand has 1,800 alpine pastures (a record in Austria!) and more than 550 mountain huts
FAQs
SalzburgerLand highlights you won't forget
Stay cool in the peak of summer
The higher, the cooler! Obertauern sits between 1,740 and 2.526 m, making hiking tours a refreshing adventure even in peak season.
Go hiking in the Hochkönig region
Take your pick from 340 km of hiking trails. Six summer cable cars will whisk you up to your starting point. Herbal hikes are especially popular.
Head on a multi-day gravel tour
Explore SalzburgerLand and its sights on an unforgettable tour. Choose between "The Hard" and "The Soft" version and enjoy the ride.
Travel on the Culinary Pathways
Try SalzburgerLand's most delicious regional products on the 10 Via Culinaria pathways, featuring 350 unmissable foodie destinations.
Enjoy the (free)ride in Obertauern
Obertauern is a mecca for freeride enthusiasts who appreciate culinary pit stops, a great view, and guaranteed snow in equal measure.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnThe mountains and lakes are your playground in SalzburgerLand! Make the most of your surroundings and stay active while soaking up the natural beauty.
Make the most of the lakes
SalzburgerLand has 185 waters and 22 dedicated swimming lakes. Take a dip, hop on a paddle board, hire a kayak or just chill on the shores.
Bike the Königstour
The latest (e-)bike challenge takes cycling and nature enthusiasts on a 3-day tour through the most beautiful corners of the Hochkönig region.
Trailrunning in Obertauern
Forget your city jogs and run up (and down) stunning mountains. There are eight sign-posted trails with a total length of 133 km to choose from.
Hike the Salzburger Almenweg
350 km, 25 stages, 150 huts along the way: This long-distance walk has been a hikers' favourite for over 10 years. Find out why first-hand!
Experiences in winterUltimate skiing challenge or leisurely runs with culinary pit-stops at traditional huts - in SalzburgerLand you can have it all in one day!
Head on the Königstour
6 peaks, 35 km of slopes, 7.500 m of altitude: Ski like a king on this stunning tour with stunning panoramas as your constant companions.
Ski the Tauernrunde
100 km, 26 lifts and cable cars, and a spectacular circular tour around Obertauern - choose from 2 options and enjoy the runs and views.
Family Run & Ski Movie
The new family adventure slope in Hochkönig awaits with surprising turns and sweeping wave tracks. You can even professionally record your run.
Snow kiting & biking
Looking for the ultimate thrill? Hop on a snow bike or marvel at the winter world from above while snow kiting.
Events in SalzburgerLand all year round
March Glow³
Spring skiing meets lights, music, and conscious enjoyment. A three-week event series throughout the region.
Hochkönig Ultraks
The ultimate trailrunning adventure in the Hochkönig region. The longest trail option HK70 is a whooping 71.5 km!
Hochkönig Herb Festival
A celebration of all things herbs: Guided hikes, culinary delights, and a prize for the prettiest herbal headdress.
Obertauern Trailrun Summit
Experience new trails and enjoy unparalleled 360° panoramas while running around Obertauern.
Hochkönigroas
Hike or bike from hut to hut on three weekends in July and enjoy traditional music and regional delicacies.
Full Moon Swimming
Take a dip into the crystal-clear alpine lake – accompanied by the magical light of the full moon and music.
Insider Tips for SalzburgerLand
Cold water swimming in Obertauern
Diving into one of Obertauern's eleven idyllic mountain lakes is not only refreshing, but also has hugely positive effects on your health, including pain management, muscle relief and an instant mood boost. That's why cold water swimming at lake temperatures of 17-23°C (at the peak of summer!) is becoming increasingly popular. Head out with local expert Hansjörg Ransmayr and experience the thrill for yourself.
Winter long-distance hiking at the Hochkönig
Four new star-shaped routes take you deep into the wintery mountain world. You'll find yourself walking through snow-covered forests and across sunny plateaus with views of the majestic peaks of the Hochkönig. Each hike opens up new perspectives – and yet at the end of the day you always return to your familiar starting point. Easily accessible by public transport.
SalzburgerLand Tourismus GmbH
Wiener Bundesstraße 23
5300 Hallwang
Phone: +43 662 6688 0