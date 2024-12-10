Three hikers with backpacks on mountain ridge at sunrise, rocks and mist in background.
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365 Days of Adventure in SalzburgerLand
Explore Obertauern & Hochkönig

Hiking, mountain biking, trail running, skiing and water sports: Discover SalzburgerLand's all-year-round outdoor hubs.

Crystal-clear lakes with pleasant swimming temperatures, top-notch pistes, easily accessible alpine pastures and mountain huts, picture-perfect mountain villages, and historic towns with an impressive cultural offering - SalzburgerLand is an all-year-round destination for every taste and holiday preference. Natural wonders such as waterfalls and ice caves meet historic castles and palaces, outdoor activities tradition-filled events and culinary delights.

Hochkönig Region: Nestled between the Hochkönig mountains and the villages of Maria Alm, Dienten, and Mühlbach, this region offers powerful nature, warm hospitality, and unforgettable experiences all year round. In summer, enjoy over 340 km of hiking trails, from easy family walks to challenging alpine tours, plus scenic bike trails connecting all three villages. In winter, the area turns into a snow paradise with the famous Königstour - 35 km of continuous ski slopes across six peaks - alongside culinary ski routes and peaceful winter activities. Year-round events blend tradition and modern alpine life.

Obertauern: Located in the Pongau and Lungau region of SalzburgerLand, Obertauern is a family-friendly year-round mountain destination that appeals to active travellers and nature lovers alike. In spring, summer, and autumn, its high-alpine location offers fresh mountain air, panoramic hiking trails, trail running routes, and scenic e-bike tours, while traditional mountain huts invite relaxed breaks with regional cuisine. When winter arrives, Obertauern transforms into one of Austria’s most snow-sure resorts, renowned for ski-in/ski-out skiing, snowboarding, cross-country trails, snowshoeing, and winter hiking, until early May.

Facts & Figures
Hiking trails7,200 km
Biking trails7,000 km
Ski slopes2,000 km
Cable cars>600
Alpine pastures1,800
Altitude:400 - 3,666 m
Map
Lakes
Events
Travel Ideas
Cable cars
Guest Mobility Ticket

Why visit SalzburgerLand

Hochkönig and Obertauern combine active mountain holidays, Alpine nature and year-round outdoor adventures in SalzburgerLand - at every season and for every pace.

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports for the Hochkönig region and Obertauern are Salzburg and Munich, Germany.

HOCHKÖNIG

By train/bus:
Take a train to Saalfelden, Lend or Bischofshofen, then a regional bus to your final destination.

By car:
From Salzburg/Munich: Take the A 10 and exit at Bischofshofen, then continue to Mühlbach, Dienten or Maria Alm.

OBERTAUERN

By train/bus:
Take a train to Radstadt from Salzburg, then continue by local bus or taxi (20 km).

By car:
Motorway Munich Salzburg and then A10 Tauern Motorway, take exit 63 at Radstadt, then B99 Katschberg Federal Road to Radstadt – Obertauern.

How to get to the Hochkönig region
How to get to Obertauern

Obertauern, set high in the Radstädter Tauern, is a compact alpine playground, with panoramic hiking routes, high-altitude trail running, e-biking, and guided mountain tours. Clear mountain air, flowering alpine meadows, and golden larch forests in autumn make Obertauern ideal for nature lovers throughout the seasons.

Obertauern for outdoor fans

The Hochkönig region, with villages such as Maria Alm, Dienten, and Mühlbach, offers a broad, family-friendly range of outdoor activities year-round. Summer brings an extensive network of hiking paths, long-distance trails like the Königstour, and varied mountain biking routes, while spring and autumn are perfect for leisurely walks, climbing, and enjoying alpine pastures, traditional huts, and crystal-clear mountain lakes.

In winter, skiers and snowboarders enjoy wide, sunny slopes, ski tours, and snowshoe hikes.

Hochkönig for outdoor fans

The Hochkönig region is well known for its family-friendly atmosphere and extensive activities for children. Ski schools offer courses for kids from the age of 2, there are fun slopes and snow parks, tobogganing runs, winter playgrounds, the "Schneewutzel" children's club and a guest kindergarten in Maria Alm.

Hochkönig also has special family deals including the Junior Weekend Bonus (discounts on ski passes for children and teenagers) and the Easter Family Special.

Your family winter at Hochkönig

Obertauern is known as one of Austria's most snow-sure destinations, offering extensive ski-in/ski-out skiing, snowboarding, cross-country trails, and winter hiking from early winter well into spring.

SalzburgerLand has plenty of viewing points dotted around the province. Here are a few favourites:

Seekarspitze (2,350 m)
The Seekarspitze, above the Obertauern pass plateau, is a half-day moderately difficult hike. Panoramic vistas of lakes such as Grünwaldsee and the surrounding alpine pastures, the Dachstein and the High and Low Tauern mountain ranges.

Glöcknerin (2,433 m)
Standing in a free and prominent location, the Glöcknerin boasts a genuine high mountain atmosphere. Views over Lake Wildsee and mountains such as Weißeck and Mosermandl.

Gamsspitzl (2,340m)
Beautiful panoramic views over the Obertauern Pass and its surrounding mountains, including the Radstadt Tauern range. On a clear day, you can see far into the SalzburgerLand region and beyond. Easily accessible with the Zehnerkarbahn cable car.

Hochkeil (1,783 m)
A 2-hour circular tour starting at the Arthurhaus hut. It's a moderatore hike with views of the Hochkönig / Mandlwände and Steinernes Meer as a reward.

Ahornstein (1,855 m)
If you're looking for a longer hike, this one's for you. Getting up the Ahornstein takes about 6 hours. Then, stretch your legs and marvel at the Hochkönig, the Bischofsmütze, Hohe Tauern, and Steinernes Meer from the top.

Natrun/Lake Prinzensee (1,253 m)
Family-friendly and fully accessible, you can get to this view point by cable car. Top views of the Hochkönig, Steinernes Meer, Grasberge and Maria Alm.

Taghaube (2,159 m)
A mountain next to Hochkönig with a view to Hochkönig with its summit cross, as well as the Steinerne Meer and the Grasberge mountains. This is a challenge route - only for experienced hikers!

  • Best for: Hiking, biking, skiing and year-round outdoor adventures in SalzburgerLand

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with hiking, mountain lakes and outdoor activities in summer and snow-sure skiing in winter

  • Ideal trip length: 3–7 days for an active mountain holiday or relaxing Alpine getaway

  • Perfect for: Families, outdoor enthusiasts, active travellers and nature lovers looking for authentic Alpine experiences

  • Hochkönig highlight: Family-friendly hiking and biking holidays surrounded by Alpine pastures and mountain huts

  • Obertauern highlight: One of Austria’s most snow-sure winter sports destinations with trendy outdoor activities and long ski seasons

  • Summer experiences: Swimming lakes, mountain huts, hiking trails and fresh mountain air make the region ideal for active and relaxing holidays during the warmer months

  • Added benefits: Guest cards and regional offers provide discounts on cable cars, activities and excursions throughout SalzburgerLand

Did you know...?SalzburgerLand has 1,800 alpine pastures - Austrian record!

SalzburgerLand highlights you won't forget

Stay cool in the peak of summer

The higher, the cooler! Obertauern sits between 1,740 and 2.526 m, making hiking tours a refreshing adventure even in peak season.

Go hiking in the Hochkönig region

Take your pick from 340 km of hiking trails. Six summer cable cars will whisk you up to your starting point. Herbal hikes are especially popular.

Head on a multi-day gravel tour

Explore SalzburgerLand and its sights on an unforgettable tour. Choose between "The Hard" and "The Soft" version and enjoy the ride.

Travel on the Culinary Pathways

Try SalzburgerLand's most delicious regional products﻿ on the 10 Via Culinaria pathways, featuring 350 unmissable foodie destinations.

Enjoy the (free)ride in Obertauern

Obertauern is a mecca for freeride enthusiasts who appreciate culinary pit stops, a great view, and guaranteed snow in equal measure.

HOCHKÖNIG:IN Ski Challenge

Hit the slopes and collect badges along the way to enter the monthly prize draw. At the end of the season a Hochkönig king will be crowned.

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

The mountains and lakes are your playground in SalzburgerLand! Make the most of your surroundings and stay active while soaking up the natural beauty.

Make the most of the lakes

SalzburgerLand has 185 waters and 22 dedicated swimming lakes. Take a dip, hop on a paddle board, hire a kayak or just chill on the shores.

Bike the Königstour

The latest (e-)bike challenge takes cycling and nature enthusiasts on a 3-day tour through the most beautiful corners of the Hochkönig region.

Trailrunning in Obertauern

Forget your city jogs and run up (and down) stunning mountains. There are eight sign-posted trails with a total length of 133 km to choose from.

Hike the Salzburger Almenweg

350 km, 25 stages, 150 huts along the way: This long-distance walk has been a hikers' favourite for over 10 years. Find out why first-hand!

Play a round of golf

SalzburgerLand has roughly 30 golf courses - and all of them sit in stunning natural settings. Master your skills with a view!

Experiences in winter

Ultimate skiing challenge or leisurely runs with culinary pit-stops at traditional huts - in SalzburgerLand you can have it all in one day!

Head on the Königstour

6 peaks, 35 km of slopes, 7.500 m of altitude: Ski like a king on this stunning tour with stunning panoramas as your constant companions.

Ski the Tauernrunde

100 km, 26 lifts and cable cars, and a spectacular circular tour around Obertauern - choose from 2 options and enjoy the runs and views.

Family Run & Ski Movie

The new family adventure slope in Hochkönig awaits with surprising turns and sweeping wave tracks. You can even professionally record your run.

Snow kiting & biking

Looking for the ultimate thrill? Hop on a snow bike or marvel at the winter world from above while snow kiting.

Culinary Königstour

Choose from 5 guided tours (including one fully vegan one!) combining skiing and local cuisine. Ski from hut to hut, from one dish to the next.

Events in SalzburgerLand all year round

March Glow³

08/03/2026 – 29/03/2026
Hochkönig

Spring skiing meets lights, music, and conscious enjoyment. A three-week event series throughout the region.

Learn more

Hochkönig Ultraks

05/06/2026 – 06/06/2026
Hochkönig

The ultimate trailrunning adventure in the Hochkönig region. The longest trail option HK70 is a whooping 71.5 km!

Learn more

Hochkönig Herb Festival

5/7/2026
Steinbockalm, Hochkönig

A celebration of all things herbs: Guided hikes, culinary delights, and a prize for the prettiest herbal headdress.

Learn more

Obertauern Trailrun Summit

10/07/2026 – 12/07/2026
Obertauern

Experience new trails and enjoy unparalleled 360° panoramas while running around Obertauern.

Learn more

Hochkönigroas

12/7/2026 & 19/7/2026
Hochkönig

Hike or bike from hut to hut on three weekends in July and enjoy traditional music and regional delicacies.

Learn more

Full Moon Swimming

31/07/2026
Lake Grünwaldsee, Obertauern

Take a dip into the crystal-clear alpine lake – accompanied by the magical light of the full moon and music.

Learn more

Harvest festival

from 22/8/2026
Hochkönig

Celebrate the end of the summer with local farmers: game weeks, guided hut-to-hut walks, and a folklore ball.

Learn more

Insider Tips for SalzburgerLand

Cold water swimming in Obertauern

Diving into one of Obertauern's eleven idyllic mountain lakes is not only refreshing, but also has hugely positive effects on your health, including pain management, muscle relief and an instant mood boost. That's why cold water swimming at lake temperatures of 17-23°C (at the peak of summer!) is becoming increasingly popular. Head out with local expert Hansjörg Ransmayr and experience the thrill for yourself.

Winter long-distance hiking at the Hochkönig

Four new star-shaped routes take you deep into the wintery mountain world. You'll find yourself walking through snow-covered forests and across sunny plateaus with views of the majestic peaks of the Hochkönig. Each hike opens up new perspectives – and yet at the end of the day you always return to your familiar starting point. Easily accessible by public transport.

Winter hiking at HochkönigCold water dips in Obertauern
Get in touch

SalzburgerLand Tourismus GmbH

Wiener Bundesstraße 23

5300 Hallwang

Phone: +43 662 6688 0

info@salzburgerland.com
www.salzburgerland.com
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