365 Days of Adventure in SalzburgerLand

Hiking, mountain biking, trail running, skiing and water sports: Discover SalzburgerLand's all-year-round outdoor hubs.

Crystal-clear lakes with pleasant swimming temperatures, top-notch pistes, easily accessible alpine pastures and mountain huts, picture-perfect mountain villages, and historic towns with an impressive cultural offering - SalzburgerLand is an all-year-round destination for every taste and holiday preference. Natural wonders such as waterfalls and ice caves meet historic castles and palaces, outdoor activities tradition-filled events and culinary delights.

Hochkönig Region: Nestled between the Hochkönig mountains and the villages of Maria Alm, Dienten, and Mühlbach, this region offers powerful nature, warm hospitality, and unforgettable experiences all year round. In summer, enjoy over 340 km of hiking trails, from easy family walks to challenging alpine tours, plus scenic bike trails connecting all three villages. In winter, the area turns into a snow paradise with the famous Königstour - 35 km of continuous ski slopes across six peaks - alongside culinary ski routes and peaceful winter activities. Year-round events blend tradition and modern alpine life.

Obertauern: Located in the Pongau and Lungau region of SalzburgerLand, Obertauern is a family-friendly year-round mountain destination that appeals to active travellers and nature lovers alike. In spring, summer, and autumn, its high-alpine location offers fresh mountain air, panoramic hiking trails, trail running routes, and scenic e-bike tours, while traditional mountain huts invite relaxed breaks with regional cuisine. When winter arrives, Obertauern transforms into one of Austria’s most snow-sure resorts, renowned for ski-in/ski-out skiing, snowboarding, cross-country trails, snowshoeing, and winter hiking, until early May.