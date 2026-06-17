Three skiers wearing helmets and ski goggles on a slope with snow-capped Alps in the background.
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Your Winter in Schladming-Dachstein
Ready, steady, go!

Snow-sure slopes, an impressive glacier, kids attractions and top-notch cuisine - that's Schladming-Dachstein for you!

Skiing, snowboarding, ski touring, winter hiking, ski yoga... When on a winter holiday in Schladming-Dachstein, you'll certainly never get bored. The region scores with its diverse range of winter activities, authentic hospitality and unforgettable nature experiences. And no matter how you choose to spend your day, stunning panoramas of the Dachstein are always part of the deal.

Schladming-Dachstein is part of Ski amadé – Austria’s greatest ski paradise with 760 kilometres of slopes and 270 modern lifts – and home to the 4-Mountain Ski Area, where new adventures await no matter how often you return. Skiing pros are equally welcome as complete newbies - there's plenty of choice for every skill and fitness level.

The region is also an excellent family winter holiday destination, with numerous kid-friendly pistes, all-year-round playgrounds, fun slopes, and even witches that will cheer on the little ones when they take their first turns.

Facts & Figures
Lifts98
Slopes222 km
Cross-country trails430 km
Winter hiking trails300 km
Altitude640 to 2,995 m above sea level
Highest PointDachstein 2,995 m

Skiing season:
End of November 2026 - early April 2027

Ski Passes
Weather
Snow Report

Why visit Schladming-Dachstein

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Salzburg (68 km), Ljubljana, Slovenia (141.9 km), Munich, Germany (177.5 km) and Innsbruck (176.7 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train from Salzburg (1 h 40 min), Graz (2 h 30 min) or Vienna (4 h 30 min).

By car:
From the East: Take the A 23 and the A 2 via Semmering (S 6) to the St. Michael junction, then continue via the A 9 to the Liezen junction and the B 320 into the Schladming-Dachstein region, exit at Ramsau am Dachstein.

From the South: Take the A10 to the Ennstal junction, then follow the B 320 for around 30 km into the Schladming-Dachstein region, exit at Ramsau am Dachstein.

From the West: Take the Munich-Salzburg motorway, then the A 10 until the Ennstal junction and continue on the B 320 for around 30 km into the Schladming-Dachstein region, exit at Ramsau am Dachstein.

How to get to Schladming-Dachstein

Schladming-Dachstein is a top destination for families with kids. There are several ski schools as well as numerous child-friendly slopes in the region where the pros of tomorrow can practise their first turns.

From "Kali's adventure pistes" in Ramsau am Dachstein and the Gallic ski village on the Galsterberg to the Witches and Magic Forest on the Planneralm and the Children's Ski Swing and the "Krispini Express" on the Riesneralm - here children learn to ski in the most playful way. Another highlight: the six fun slopes for those looking for an extra kick.

Your family winter in Schladming

  • Kaibling Alm: Enjoy alpine cuisine at 1,778m above sea level.

  • Sondl-Alm: Get spoilt with warm dishes from the wooden oven, various snacks, home-made cakes and Spagatkrapfen (fried pastry with sugar and cinammon).

Almkulinarik (Alpine Cuisine) was invented in Schladming-Dachstein in 2019. Award-winning chef Richard Rauch creates a new special dish with the chefs of the 16 participating huts every year, mixing creative recipes with regional products. Chicken knuckles are marinated in Swiss stone pine buttermilk or crème brûlée is cooked with meadow herbs - think regional cuisine interpreted in a creative way.

Check out the Almkulinarik dishes
Winter playgroundendless adventures

Highlights in Schladming-Dachstein you won't forget

4-Mountain Ski Area

Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen & Reiteralm have a total of 123 km of pistes. Spend days skiing without ever taking the same slope twice.

Fatbiking

Leisurely cruise or adrenaline adventure: With their extra-wide tires, fat bikes let you ride confidently through the snowy landscapes.

Adventures on the Dachstein

Enjoy stunning views from the Dachstein Stairway to Heaven, the Dachstein Suspension Bridge with the Stairway to Nothingness or the Sky Walk and explore the Ice Palace.

Alpine Cuisine by Richard Rauch

Award-winning chef Richard Rauch creates a new special dish with the chefs of the 16 participating huts every year. Stop at a different hut every day!

Experiences on the slopes

Family skiing

Watch your kids take their first turns at the ski school or hit the slopes together. Welcome to one of the most family-friendly resorts in the Alps.

Planai adventure

Lifts are overrated! Conquer the famous Planai under your own steam, then reward yourself with an exhilarating downhill ride on the piste.

Night skiing

Every evening from Monday to Saturday, piste No. 33 on the Hochwurzen is freshly groomed. Whisk down the flood-lit slope until 11 PM.

Experiences away from the slopes

Cross-country skiing

The Ramsau am Dachstein plateau attracts cross-country skiers from all over. Challenge yourself to the world’s longest glacier ski trail.

Ski yoga

Train you coordination, strengthen your muscles and find your inner zen during a yoga session in the snow. Regular practice will also help prevent skiing injuries.

Winter hiking

Take a break from the pistes and explore your surroundings on foot (or snowshoes). 300 km of beautiful winter hiking trails await.

Ski touring

Seasoned ski tourer or complete newbie, you'll surely enjoy this sport. It's a great way to work your muscles while marvelling at the wintery landscapes.

Night tobogganing

Love tobogganing? You've come to the right place! The run at the Hochwurzen is almost 7 km long and open until 11 PM on selected days.

Events in Schladming-Dachstein in winter

Ski Opening 2026

December 2026
Planai, Schladming

The traditional opening party with a spectacular open air gig, this year headlined by Helene Fischer.

Christmas Markets & Events

December 2026
Schladming-Dachstein

Christmas markets, exhibitions, festive food, traditional music and romantic lights: Get ready to be enchanted by the Christmas magic.

Planai Classic

14/01/2027 – 16/01/2027

A ralley through the snow-covered Enns Valley with 50 Old. Competitors tackle snow- and ice-covered roads without four-wheel drive or electronic driving aidstimers

Dachstein Run 2026

15/01/2027 – 17/01/2027
Ramsau Plateau

Cross-country skiers, mark your calendars! Test your skills on this popular 40 km run (shorter distances and team competitions also available).

FIS World Cup - Nightrace

26/01/2027 – 27/01/2027
Planai, Schladming

Watch the world's best ski racers compete in the Slalom and Giant Slalom on the legendary Planai and party at the side events.

Insider's Tip

Early Morning Skiing & Mountain Breakfast

Setting your alarm early pays off! Hit the pistes from 8 AM when your fellow holidaymakers are still asleep, then treat yourself to a hearty mountain breakfast at a traditional hut - the perfect way to start a day in Schladming-Dachstein!

Read more
Get in touch

Tourismusverband Schladming-Dachstein

Ramsauerstraße 756

8970 Schladming

Phone: +433687 23310

info@schladming-dachstein.at
www.schladming-dachstein.at
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