Snow-sure slopes, an impressive glacier, kids attractions and top-notch cuisine - that's Schladming-Dachstein for you!

Skiing, snowboarding, ski touring, winter hiking, ski yoga... When on a winter holiday in Schladming-Dachstein, you'll certainly never get bored. The region scores with its diverse range of winter activities, authentic hospitality and unforgettable nature experiences. And no matter how you choose to spend your day, stunning panoramas of the Dachstein are always part of the deal.

Schladming-Dachstein is part of Ski amadé – Austria’s greatest ski paradise with 760 kilometres of slopes and 270 modern lifts – and home to the 4-Mountain Ski Area, where new adventures await no matter how often you return. Skiing pros are equally welcome as complete newbies - there's plenty of choice for every skill and fitness level.