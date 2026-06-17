Your Winter in Schladming-Dachstein
Ready, steady, go!
Introduction
Skiing, snowboarding, ski touring, winter hiking, ski yoga... When on a winter holiday in Schladming-Dachstein, you'll certainly never get bored. The region scores with its diverse range of winter activities, authentic hospitality and unforgettable nature experiences. And no matter how you choose to spend your day, stunning panoramas of the Dachstein are always part of the deal.
Schladming-Dachstein is part of Ski amadé – Austria’s greatest ski paradise with 760 kilometres of slopes and 270 modern lifts – and home to the 4-Mountain Ski Area, where new adventures await no matter how often you return. Skiing pros are equally welcome as complete newbies - there's plenty of choice for every skill and fitness level.
The region is also an excellent family winter holiday destination, with numerous kid-friendly pistes, all-year-round playgrounds, fun slopes, and even witches that will cheer on the little ones when they take their first turns.
Skiing season:
End of November 2026 - early April 2027
Why visit Schladming-Dachstein
Four interconnected mountains - Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen and Reiteralm - and 123 km of slopes
More than 90 huts and restaurants where you can enjoy outstanding hospitality and the unique Styrian cuisine
Highlights on the Dachstein glacier: Suspension bridge, Stairway to Nothingness, Ice Palace, Sky Walk
Perfect for a family winter holiday: several ski schools and plenty of easy pistes and attractions for children
An event-packed winter season ranging from World Cup races to centuries-old Christmas traditions
FAQs
Highlights in Schladming-Dachstein you won't forget
4-Mountain Ski Area
Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen & Reiteralm have a total of 123 km of pistes. Spend days skiing without ever taking the same slope twice.
Fatbiking
Leisurely cruise or adrenaline adventure: With their extra-wide tires, fat bikes let you ride confidently through the snowy landscapes.
Adventures on the Dachstein
Enjoy stunning views from the Dachstein Stairway to Heaven, the Dachstein Suspension Bridge with the Stairway to Nothingness or the Sky Walk and explore the Ice Palace.
Experiences on the slopes
Family skiing
Watch your kids take their first turns at the ski school or hit the slopes together. Welcome to one of the most family-friendly resorts in the Alps.
Planai adventure
Lifts are overrated! Conquer the famous Planai under your own steam, then reward yourself with an exhilarating downhill ride on the piste.
Experiences away from the slopes
Cross-country skiing
The Ramsau am Dachstein plateau attracts cross-country skiers from all over. Challenge yourself to the world’s longest glacier ski trail.
Ski yoga
Train you coordination, strengthen your muscles and find your inner zen during a yoga session in the snow. Regular practice will also help prevent skiing injuries.
Winter hiking
Take a break from the pistes and explore your surroundings on foot (or snowshoes). 300 km of beautiful winter hiking trails await.
Ski touring
Seasoned ski tourer or complete newbie, you'll surely enjoy this sport. It's a great way to work your muscles while marvelling at the wintery landscapes.
Events in Schladming-Dachstein in winter
Ski Opening 2026
The traditional opening party with a spectacular open air gig, this year headlined by Helene Fischer.
Christmas Markets & Events
Christmas markets, exhibitions, festive food, traditional music and romantic lights: Get ready to be enchanted by the Christmas magic.
Planai Classic
A ralley through the snow-covered Enns Valley with 50 Old. Competitors tackle snow- and ice-covered roads without four-wheel drive or electronic driving aidstimers
Dachstein Run 2026
Cross-country skiers, mark your calendars! Test your skills on this popular 40 km run (shorter distances and team competitions also available).
Early Morning Skiing & Mountain Breakfast
Setting your alarm early pays off! Hit the pistes from 8 AM when your fellow holidaymakers are still asleep, then treat yourself to a hearty mountain breakfast at a traditional hut - the perfect way to start a day in Schladming-Dachstein!
Tourismusverband Schladming-Dachstein
Ramsauerstraße 756
8970 Schladming
Phone: +433687 23310