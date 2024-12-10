One high alpine plateau, three mountain villages, endless possibilities: Spend your winter holiday at one of Austria's most family-friendly ski resorts.

Snow or sunshine, the locals in Serfaus, Fiss and Ladis will instantly make you smile. This winter resort is known as one of the most welcoming spots in the Austrian Alps, a place where people celebrate traditions and the alpine lifestyle, and go out of their ways to ensure guests have a great time.

Sitting on a sunny high plateau above the upper Tyrolean Inntal Valley, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is the perfect place for a family winter holiday. The resort is known to be exceptionally kid-friendly, with everything from beginner-friendly slopes, to ski schools offering courses for kids from the age of 3, and lots of fun activities away from the slopes.

Watch the sunrise from a mountain peak, then indulge in a hearty Austrian breakfast before hitting the slopes or heading on a winter hike. At night, your children will dance at the Kids Night while you enjoy a candlelight dinner in style.