Your Winter in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Perfect for family ski holidays
Introduction
Snow or sunshine, the locals in Serfaus, Fiss and Ladis will instantly make you smile. This winter resort is known as one of the most welcoming spots in the Austrian Alps, a place where people celebrate traditions and the alpine lifestyle, and go out of their ways to ensure guests have a great time.
Sitting on a sunny high plateau above the upper Tyrolean Inntal Valley, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is the perfect place for a family winter holiday. The resort is known to be exceptionally kid-friendly, with everything from beginner-friendly slopes, to ski schools offering courses for kids from the age of 3, and lots of fun activities away from the slopes.
Watch the sunrise from a mountain peak, then indulge in a hearty Austrian breakfast before hitting the slopes or heading on a winter hike. At night, your children will dance at the Kids Night while you enjoy a candlelight dinner in style.
Skiing season:
4 December 2026 - 11 April 2027
Why visit Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is one of the most family-friendly winter resorts in Austria. From beginner-friendly slopes, childcare for all ages and tons of fun activities away from the pistes, everyone will have a great time here.
Snow-sure pistes at 1,200 to 2.828 m and 2,000 hours of sunshine per year
Three mountain villages celebrating traditions, winter sports and the alpine lifestyle
A winter paradise for the whole family with kid-friendly hotels, slopes, ski courses where they learn skiing in a playful way, and tons of activities
The resort sits on a sunny high plateau above the upper Tyrolean Inn Valley, boasting 2,000 sunny hours per year
Home to the smallest, highest-located underground in the world floating on air cushions
Tons of fun winter activities away from the slopes, from winter hiking to cross-country skiing, tobogganing and ice skating
A foodie hotspot offering everything from traditional hut dishes to romantic sunset dinners
FAQs
Highlights in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis you won't forget
Sunrise Hexensee
Take the Masner Express cable car up the Hexenseehütte hut (2,588 m), then watch the sunrise before indulging in a hearty mountain breakfast. .
Fisser Flieger & Skyswing
Fly 47 m above ground with the Fisser Flieger and marvel at the resort from a bird eye's view. Looking for an extra adrenaline kick? Head straight to the Skyswing!
The World's Highest Underground
It’s small, doesn’t require a driver and breaks records: The Serfaus Underground is the world’s smallest, highest-located underground train floating on air cushions.
Experiences on the slopes
Family skiing
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has a great variety of pistes, including many for beginners and children, as well as kid-friendly ski schools perfect for a family getaway!
Freeriding
Love off piste adventures? You're at the right place! Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has twelve freeride routes, three trails and three info points for freeriders. Take your pick!
Experiences away from the slopes
Winter hiking & snowshoeing
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has 100 km of winter hiking trails - take your pick and explore your beautiful surroundings. Guided tours are also available.
Lunch at Crystal Cube
Crystal Cube is the number 1 foodie hotspot in the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region. Enjoy international cuisine at 2,600 m, with 360° panoramic views.
Serfauser Sauser - Flying Fox
The Serfauser Sauser carries you at speeds of up to 65 km/h over a distance of 2,000 m through the snowy landscape – up to 85 m above the ground.
Pistenbully tour
Climb aboard and ride along: Experience firsthand how these powerful 490-hp snow giants create perfect slopes night after night. A tour last 1.5 hours.
Tobogganing
Over an 8-km route, you'll glide through breathtaking mountain and forest scenery, breathe in the crisp alpine air, and enjoy the rush of speeding downhill.
Events in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in winter
SnowArt Festival
Ring in the season in style! Music and culinary delights await on the first two weekends of the winter season..
Adventure Night in Serfaus
Not to be missed! Fireworks, a laser show, artists and acrobats on selected days. Night skiing and tobogganing optional.
Nightflow in Fiss
Big fireworks, dancers, acrobats and the snowsports instructors from the Ski School Fiss-Ladis are rocking the Nightflow Arena on selected days..
Masner Express
The Masner Express offers a comfortable way to explore the spectacular winter landscape of the Masner area – no skis or snowboard required. This specially converted snow groomer accommodates up to 17 passengers and treats them to breathtaking views of snow-covered slopes, sweeping alpine panoramas, and the unspoilt mountain scenery surrounding the Pezid. This journey makes the winter magic of Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis accessible even to those who don't ski.
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Gänsackerweg 2
6534 Serfaus
Phone: +43 5476 6239