Family on the ski slope in the morning sun
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Your Winter in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Perfect for family ski holidays

One high alpine plateau, three mountain villages, endless possibilities: Spend your winter holiday at one of Austria's most family-friendly ski resorts.

Snow or sunshine, the locals in Serfaus, Fiss and Ladis will instantly make you smile. This winter resort is known as one of the most welcoming spots in the Austrian Alps, a place where people celebrate traditions and the alpine lifestyle, and go out of their ways to ensure guests have a great time.

Sitting on a sunny high plateau above the upper Tyrolean Inntal Valley, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is the perfect place for a family winter holiday. The resort is known to be exceptionally kid-friendly, with everything from beginner-friendly slopes, to ski schools offering courses for kids from the age of 3, and lots of fun activities away from the slopes.

Watch the sunrise from a mountain peak, then indulge in a hearty Austrian breakfast before hitting the slopes or heading on a winter hike. At night, your children will dance at the Kids Night while you enjoy a candlelight dinner in style.

Facts & Figures
Lifts68
Slopes214 km
Cross-country trails53
Winter hiking trails100
Altitude1,200 - 2,828 m
Highest pointMasnerkopf 2,828 m

Skiing season:
4 December 2026 - 11 April 2027

Ski passes
Weather
Snow report

Why visit Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is one of the most family-friendly winter resorts in Austria. From beginner-friendly slopes, childcare for all ages and tons of fun activities away from the pistes, everyone will have a great time here.

Learn more about the region
Family-friendlyfun for all ages

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (92 km), Munich, Germany (219 km) and Zürich-Kloten, Switzerland (256 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Landeck-Zams railway station (direct train from Innsbruck: 45 min), then bus 220 to Serfaus, Fiss or Ladis..

By car:
From Germany: B179 to Imst, then A12 to Landecker Tunnel, take the exit Ried im Oberinntal and then follow the signs to Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis.

From Italy: Start on the SS40 north, cross the Reschenpass and take the B180 to Austria. In Ried in the Oberinntal valley, the Serfauser Landesstraße takes you to the high plateau. 

From Switzerland: A3 to Feldkirch or A1 to Lustenau. The S16 takes you through the Arlbergtunnel to the A12. B18 from the Oberinntal junction to the Reschenpass, then see above.

How to get to Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has been repeatedly recognised as one of the most family-friendly winter resorts in the Alps. The entire ski area is geared towards families: easy slopes for little ones, more challenging terrain for teens and adults, child-friendly ski lessons and lifts. Childcare options and an extensive off-piste entertainment programme further add to the list.  

 125,000 m2 of the resort, including the Kinderschneealm and Murmlipark in Serfaus, and the Berta's Kinderland in Fiss-Ladis, are reserved exclusively for children and teenagers eager to learn skiing and snowboarding. There are also two ski schools and kindergartens.  

Family holidays in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

  • Restaurant Monte Mare

    Where the mountains meet the sea. Tip: Book the Sunset Dinner Masner with an added piste basher tour.

  • Ski Lounge

    A mix of Tyrolean and international cuisine at 2,000 m. Tip: Book the Tip: Ski Lounge VIP Fondue Package at Adventure Night – with exclusive views of the spectacular evening show from the terrace.

  • Seealm Hög

    The Seealm Hög at 1,820 m impresses with its open design, panoramic views of Lake Högsee, and trendy vegetarian, vegan, and fish dishes.

  • Zirbenhütte

    Enjoy regional dishes at 2,100 m. Specialities include Fisser barley soup and barley risotto.

  • Sonnenburg

    A family-friendly hut serving pizzas right above the "Berta's Kinderland" kids area. Tip: Kids Night in Fiss - every Thursday, the Sonnenburg family restaurant and "Berta's Kinderland" turn into a colourful adventure world full of fun and magic.

Ski huts in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is a great winter resort for beginners. It has a variety of pistes, including many for beginners and children, as well as two excellent ski schools catering to all ages. Some of the most beginner-friendly areas in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis include the Komperdell Alpe (wide slopes perfect for skiing newbies), the Möseralm (several blue pistes) and the Gampenabfahrt (a picturesque blue piste).

Ski schools in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Highlights in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis you won't forget

Sunrise Hexensee

Take the Masner Express cable car up the Hexenseehütte hut (2,588 m), then watch the sunrise before indulging in a hearty mountain breakfast. .

Fisser Flieger & Skyswing

Fly 47 m above ground with the Fisser Flieger and marvel at the resort from a bird eye's view. Looking for an extra adrenaline kick? Head straight to the Skyswing!

The World's Highest Underground

It’s small, doesn’t require a driver and breaks records: The Serfaus Underground is the world’s smallest, highest-located underground train floating on air cushions.

Culinary Delights

From traditional Tyrolean dishes to international gourmet cuisine! Enjoy a hearty hut lunch or head to fancy Crystal Cube for 360-degree-views and fine cuisine.

Experiences on the slopes

Family skiing

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has a great variety of pistes, including many for beginners and children, as well as kid-friendly ski schools perfect for a family getaway!

Freeriding

Love off piste adventures? You're at the right place! Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has twelve freeride routes, three trails and three info points for freeriders. Take your pick!

Night skiing

Moonlight instead of sunlight! Head to the flood-lit Möseralm for night skiing on Tuesdays until 10 PM from 23 December. Take a break for the Nightflow Show (8:30 PM)

Experiences away from the slopes

Winter hiking & snowshoeing

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis has 100 km of winter hiking trails - take your pick and explore your beautiful surroundings. Guided tours are also available.

Lunch at Crystal Cube

Crystal Cube is the number 1 foodie hotspot in the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region. Enjoy international cuisine at 2,600 m, with 360° panoramic views.

Serfauser Sauser - Flying Fox

The Serfauser Sauser carries you at speeds of up to 65 km/h over a distance of 2,000 m through the snowy landscape – up to 85 m above the ground.

Pistenbully tour

Climb aboard and ride along: Experience firsthand how these powerful 490-hp snow giants create perfect slopes night after night. A tour last 1.5 hours.

Tobogganing

Over an 8-km route, you'll glide through breathtaking mountain and forest scenery, breathe in the crisp alpine air, and enjoy the rush of speeding downhill.

Ice skating on a pond

Stay active beyond the ski slopes and enjoy a few laps at the ice rink on the picturesque Lader Schlossweiher pond.

Family experiences in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Events in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in winter

SnowArt Festival

04/12/2026 – 13/12/2026
Serfauss-Fiss-Ladis

Ring in the season in style! Music and culinary delights await on the first two weekends of the winter season..

Adventure Night in Serfaus

16/12/2026 – 31/03/2027
Komperdell in Serfaus

Not to be missed! Fireworks, a laser show, artists and acrobats on selected days. Night skiing and tobogganing optional.

Nightflow in Fiss

22/12/2026 – 30/03/2027
Möseralm in Fiss

Big fireworks, dancers, acrobats and the snowsports instructors from the Ski School Fiss-Ladis are rocking the Nightflow Arena on selected days..

Magic Ladis in Ladis

TBC
Ladis

"Fire & Ice": A moving story about passion and traces of life – accompanied by fire, ice, mystical figures and an impressive figure skating show at the castle pond.

Insider's Tip for Serfaus and Fiss

Masner Express

The Masner Express offers a comfortable way to explore the spectacular winter landscape of the Masner area – no skis or snowboard required. This specially converted snow groomer accommodates up to 17 passengers and treats them to breathtaking views of snow-covered slopes, sweeping alpine panoramas, and the unspoilt mountain scenery surrounding the Pezid. This journey makes the winter magic of Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis accessible even to those who don't ski.

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Get in touch

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Gänsackerweg 2

6534 Serfaus

Phone: +43 5476 6239

info@serfaus-fiss-ladis.at
www.serfaus-fiss-ladis.at
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