Winter activities for all ages, cosy huts, and a kid-friendly infrastructure: Welcome to Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau!

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau in Tirol is a gem of a ski resort: Located less than an hour’s drive from Innsbruck, it has retained all the original, down-to-earth charm that makes Alpine skiing so beloved. The winter resort with all its chocolate box villages, think wooden houses and traditional decor, is one of the most picturesque and most family-friendly ones in all of Austria.

Ski Juwel's first-class ski schools caters to both adults and even the youngest guests. Kid-friendly slopes, and childcare are available throughout the resort. Tired of the pistes? Try tobogganing, winter hiking or test your freestyling skills at a snow park. Hotels and guest houses in this resort are also especially family-friendly, so you and your little ones will instantly feel at home.

Head on a different winter adventure every day. Pit stops at cosy huts and stunning vistas will be your companions along the way.