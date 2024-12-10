Your Winter in Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau
Ski the slopes. Feel the charm.
Introduction
Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau in Tirol is a gem of a ski resort: Located less than an hour’s drive from Innsbruck, it has retained all the original, down-to-earth charm that makes Alpine skiing so beloved. The winter resort with all its chocolate box villages, think wooden houses and traditional decor, is one of the most picturesque and most family-friendly ones in all of Austria.
Ski Juwel's first-class ski schools caters to both adults and even the youngest guests. Kid-friendly slopes, and childcare are available throughout the resort. Tired of the pistes? Try tobogganing, winter hiking or test your freestyling skills at a snow park. Hotels and guest houses in this resort are also especially family-friendly, so you and your little ones will instantly feel at home.
Head on a different winter adventure every day. Pit stops at cosy huts and stunning vistas will be your companions along the way.
Skiing season:
6 December 2026 - 4 April 2027
Why visit Ski Juwel
Ski Juwel Alpbach Wildschönau in Tirol is less than an hour’s drive from Innsbruck and offers unforgettable winter holidays for all ages. It scores with slopes for all skill levels, a kid-friendly infrastructure and a cosy down-to-earth vibe.
Dedicated kid-friendly slopes, lifts and clubs right in the heart of the region, child-care available throughout the day
Great value for money, check out the winter deals
A collection of chocolate box villages like straight out of a winter fairy tale, including Alpbach, "the most beautiful village in Austria", and Niederau, the first village in Wildschönau
Local delicacies at 25 huts and restaurants
Night skiing on selected days
FAQs
Ski Juwel highlights you won't forget
First Line Skiing
From March onwards, every Saturday from 7:00 AM on Wiedersberger Horn, you can hit the slopes before everyone else - a bucketlist experience for every skier.
Alpbachtaler Lauser-Sauser
Race down the mountain at up to 42 km/h on this 1,035 m long run - two jumps and several waves included! A fun activity for the whole family.
Co-pilot a piste basher
Join the pros at Reither Kogel and help them prepare the pistes. This 60-minute-adventure is a must-do for all dedicated skiers (and their kids!).
Experiences on the slopes
Skiing & snowboarding
Ski Juwel has slopes for all ages and skill levels, including for young children! There are also kid-friendly beginner courses at the local ski schools.
Fun & snow parks
Master your skiing and snowboarding skills at the Snowpark Alpbachtal or try fun slopes and obstacle courses at Wiedersberger Horn.
Experiences away from the slopes
Winter hiking
Trails start at the Reither Kogel, the mountain station of the Markbachjochbahn cable car and the middle station of the Schatzberg cable car.
Explore Alpbach and Thierbach
Soak up the village vibes in traditional Alpbach (the "most beautiful village in Austria") and Thierbach, the most picturesque spot in the Wildschönau.
Events in the Ski Juwel region in winter
Mountain Advent Alpbachtal
From 4:30 to 9:00 PM the area around the upper station will be transformed into a snow-covered, fairy-tale Advent wonderland high above the valley.
Lions Club Snow Festival
Under the motto “Celebrate for a good cause”, the Lions Club invites you to a memorable day right at the Schatzbergbahn mountain station.
Sound on Snow Niederau
A weekend full of live music, culinary delights, and great vibes to celebrate the end of the season. Come for the pistes, stay for the party.
Top of Alpbachtal
Sitting right at the top station of the Hornbahn 2000 chairlift, the 13-m-high "Top of Alpbachtal" observation tower is a must-visit. The wooden structure with large windows boasts 360-degree-views of Alpbachtal, the Zillertal Alps and the Rofan mountain range.
Other Instagram-worthy view points include the Pöglbahn top station, Wiedersberger Horn, the Schatzberg summit cross in Auffach Wildschönau and the Markbachjoch in Niederau.
Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau
6236 Alpbachtal
Phone: +43 5337 21200