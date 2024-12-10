Two adults and two children eating kaiserschmarrn on an alpine hut terrace, snow-covered mountains in the background.
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Your Winter in Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau
Ski the slopes. Feel the charm.

Winter activities for all ages, cosy huts, and a kid-friendly infrastructure: Welcome to Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau!

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau in Tirol is a gem of a ski resort: Located less than an hour’s drive from Innsbruck, it has retained all the original, down-to-earth charm that makes Alpine skiing so beloved. The winter resort with all its chocolate box villages, think wooden houses and traditional decor, is one of the most picturesque and most family-friendly ones in all of Austria.

Ski Juwel's first-class ski schools caters to both adults and even the youngest guests. Kid-friendly slopes, and childcare are available throughout the resort. Tired of the pistes? Try tobogganing, winter hiking or test your freestyling skills at a snow park. Hotels and guest houses in this resort are also especially family-friendly, so you and your little ones will instantly feel at home.

Head on a different winter adventure every day. Pit stops at cosy huts and stunning vistas will be your companions along the way.

Facts & Figures
Lifts43
Slopes114 km
Cross-country trails> 100 km
Winter hiking trails> 100 km
Altitude690 - 2,030 m
Highest pointWiedersberger Horn 2,128 m

Skiing season:
6 December 2026 - 4 April 2027

Ski passes
Weather
Snow report

Why visit Ski Juwel

Ski Juwel Alpbach Wildschönau in Tirol is less than an hour’s drive from Innsbruck and offers unforgettable winter holidays for all ages. It scores with slopes for all skill levels, a kid-friendly infrastructure and a cosy down-to-earth vibe.

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (65 km), Salzburg (144 km) and Munich, Germany (160 km).

By train/bus:
Take a direct train from Innsbruck (30 min), Salzburg (1 h 10 min), Salzburg (1 h 20 min) or Munich (1 h 10 min). For Wildschönau, then take a train to Wörgl and continue by bus to Niederau (10 km). For Alpbach, take a direct bus from Wörgl or Brixlegg railway station to Alpbach (8 km).

By car:
Take motorway 112 from Innsbruck (45 min).

How to get to Ski Juwel

The Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau ski area is one of the most beautiful and family-friendly resorts in Tirol. There are first-class ski schools, dedicated children’s slopes, snow parks, and excellent childcare throughout the region. Away from the slopes, attractions such as the Alpbachtaler Lauser-Sauser and toboggan runs make sure that the little ones will never get bored.

There are also great money-saving package deals for families.

Your family winter in Ski Juwel

  • Gipföhit on the Schatzberg
    This modern-rustic mountain inn a stone’s throw from the cable car between Wildschönau and Alpbach awaits with a large sun terrace. Here you can enjoy organic beef and pretzel soup, as well as their house specialties.

  • Norderbergalm on the Markbachjoch
    Accessible in half an hour via the slopes or winter hiking trail, this hut is also close to the toboggan run that leads to Niederau.

  • Böglalm in Inneralpbach
    A traditional hut above Inneralpbach with a sunny terrace, popular for its delicious Kaiserschmarren which is served in an XXL pan.

  • Berggasthof Hornboden on the Wiedersberger Horn
    This ski hut sits right on the ski slope at the top station of the Wiedersbergerhornbahn cable car (Alpbach) and scores with its large terrace and chill-out zone.

Top of Alpbachtal (2,030 m)
At the top station of the Hornbahn 2000 cable car on Wiedersberger Horn - a stunning 360° panoramic view over the Alpbach Valley, the Zillertal Alps, and the Rofan Mountains.

Summit cross on the Schatzberg mountain in Wildschönau (1,903 m)
A spectacular 360° panoramic view over the Wildschönau Valley, the surrounding Wildschönau mountains, the Kitzbühel Alps, and the Rofan Mountains.

Markbachjoch in Niederau, Wildschönau (1,500 m)
One of the best viewpoints overlooking the Wildschönau Valley and the Wilder Kaiser mountain range.

Unlimited winter funfor all ages

Ski Juwel highlights you won't forget

First Line Skiing

From March onwards, every Saturday from 7:00 AM on Wiedersberger Horn, you can hit the slopes before everyone else - a bucketlist experience for every skier.

Alpbachtaler Lauser-Sauser

Race down the mountain at up to 42 km/h on this 1,035 m long run - two jumps and several waves included! A fun activity for the whole family.

Co-pilot a piste basher

Join the pros at Reither Kogel and help them prepare the pistes. This 60-minute-adventure is a must-do for all dedicated skiers (and their kids!).

Culinary delights

You won't find large mountain inns in Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau – here, cosy huts and rustic bars are the go-to places.

Experiences on the slopes

Skiing & snowboarding

Ski Juwel has slopes for all ages and skill levels, including for young children! There are also kid-friendly beginner courses at the local ski schools.

Fun & snow parks

Master your skiing and snowboarding skills at the Snowpark Alpbachtal or try fun slopes and obstacle courses at Wiedersberger Horn.

Night skiing

Head to Reither Kogel on Thursdays and Fridays and whisk down the floodlit 6-km-slope from 6:30 - 9:15 PM (end of December to early March).

Experiences away from the slopes

Winter hiking

Trails start at the Reither Kogel, the mountain station of the Markbachjochbahn cable car and the middle station of the Schatzberg cable car.

Explore Alpbach and Thierbach

Soak up the village vibes in traditional Alpbach (the "most beautiful village in Austria") and Thierbach, the most picturesque spot in the Wildschönau.

Tobogganing

Take a gondola up, then descent on a sledge at the natural runs on the Markbachjoch, Schatzberg and Reither Kogel (including at night).

Events in the Ski Juwel region in winter

Mountain Advent Alpbachtal

20/12/2026
Upper station Wiedersbergerhornbahn, Alpbach

From 4:30 to 9:00 PM the area around the upper station will be transformed into a snow-covered, fairy-tale Advent wonderland high above the valley.

Learn more

Lions Club Snow Festival

13/03/2027
Schatzberg mountain station, Wildschönau

Under the motto “Celebrate for a good cause”, the Lions Club invites you to a memorable day right at the Schatzbergbahn mountain station.

Learn more

Sound on Snow Niederau

12/03/2027 – 14/03/2027
Niederau

A weekend full of live music, culinary delights, and great vibes to celebrate the end of the season. Come for the pistes, stay for the party.

Learn more

Sound on Snow Schatzberg

19/03/2027 – 21/03/2027
Schatzbergbahn mountain station, Wildschönau

Panoramic views meet the big stage at Schatzberg: live acts on the open-air stage at the Schatzbergbahn mountain station create a festival atmosphere.

Learn more
Insider's Tip

Top of Alpbachtal

Sitting right at the top station of the Hornbahn 2000 chairlift, the 13-m-high "Top of Alpbachtal" observation tower is a must-visit. The wooden structure with large windows boasts 360-degree-views of Alpbachtal, the Zillertal Alps and the Rofan mountain range.

Other Instagram-worthy view points include the Pöglbahn top station, Wiedersberger Horn, the Schatzberg summit cross in Auffach Wildschönau and the Markbachjoch in Niederau.

View points in Ski Juwel
Get in touch

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

6236 Alpbachtal

Phone: +43 5337 21200

holiday@skijuwel.com
www.skijuwel.com
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