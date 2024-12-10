Spend your winter holiday in one of the world's largest, most modern and most family-friendly winter sports hubs in the world.

Big, bigger, SkiWelt! The eight villages of Brixen im Thale, Ellmau, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Scheffau, Söll, and Westerndorf form one of Austria's largest and most modern ski resorts in Austria: SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental boasts 275 km of groomed slopes, 20 valley descents and Austria's largest night skiing resort, making it equally suited for sporty skiers, carvers, families, and newbies on the slopes. What's more: It's surrounded by more than 70 three-thousanders! Here, your winter dreams will come true, all in one place!

Blue slopes for beginners, black ones for the daredevils, fun parks (and witches!) for the kids and tobogganing runs for everyone - SkiWelt has it all. There are also plenty of pitstop opportunities: Every 3,5 km of slopes you'll find a hut or mountain inn, spoiling you with Tyrolean delights while you rest your legs in a deck chair.

And to make the deal even better, SkiWelt is also known for its many sustainability measures, making sure that winter sports fun goes hand in hand with eco-considerations.