SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental
Winter fun for all ages
Introduction
Big, bigger, SkiWelt! The eight villages of Brixen im Thale, Ellmau, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Scheffau, Söll, and Westerndorf form one of Austria's largest and most modern ski resorts in Austria: SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental boasts 275 km of groomed slopes, 20 valley descents and Austria's largest night skiing resort, making it equally suited for sporty skiers, carvers, families, and newbies on the slopes. What's more: It's surrounded by more than 70 three-thousanders! Here, your winter dreams will come true, all in one place!
Blue slopes for beginners, black ones for the daredevils, fun parks (and witches!) for the kids and tobogganing runs for everyone - SkiWelt has it all. There are also plenty of pitstop opportunities: Every 3,5 km of slopes you'll find a hut or mountain inn, spoiling you with Tyrolean delights while you rest your legs in a deck chair.
And to make the deal even better, SkiWelt is also known for its many sustainability measures, making sure that winter sports fun goes hand in hand with eco-considerations.
Skiing season:
6 December 2025 - 6 April 2026
Why visit SkiWelt
One of the largest and most modern ski resorts in the world
Multiple awards for their sustainability measures
A unique mix of idyllic landscapes, regional traditions and world-class ski facilities
8 picture-perfect ski-in ski-out villages
22 ski schools with dedicated courses for kids
Over 80 family-run, cosy huts, mountain restaurants, and après-ski bars
Austria’s biggest night ski resort - 11 km of flood-lit runs
Toboggan fun day and night
Take a day trip to Kufstein, a lovely old town with a fortress
Just 1 hour from Innsbruck, Salzburg, and Munich
FAQs
SkiWelt highlights you won't forget
SkiWelt Tour
Try the world's longest ski tour! Ski 88 km without ever taking a slope twice (unless you want to). Start and finish anywhere in SkiWelt.
Austria's largest night skiing resort
SkiWelt has 11 km of floodlit pistes. You can also head tobogganing and ice skating once the sun has set.
Llama hiking
Walk through the snowy landscape with your new four-legged friend, always with the impressive Zugspitze mountain in view.
The Zugspitze mountain
Take the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn up to almost 3,000 m and head to the panoramic viewing platform for views of up to 400 peaks across four countries.
Experiences on the slopes
Skiing and snowboarding
Beginner or pro, there's no shortage of pistes in SkiWelt. Take your pick from 275 km of slopes and 85 lifts whizzing you up to your starting point.
Family skiing
SkiWelt awaits with three family-friendly ski resorts with kid-friendly pistes, ski schools, huts and restaurants.
Fun parks
Want to take your freestyling skills to the next level? Make the most of the 3 fun parks and ski courses in the heart of the SkiWelt. Suitable for all ages.
Experiences away from the slopes
Winter hiking
Hike amidst more than 70 three-thousanders. One lift pass gives you access to 13 cable cars to whisk you up to your starting point.
Prosecco evening in the goldola
Book a private gondola together with your friends or family and spend two hours up in the air sipping prosecco above the rooftops of Söll.
Family experiences in SkiWeltSkiWelt ranks among the most family-friendly winter sports resorts in the Alps. Watch your little ones master their first turns, take them on a tobogganing adventure, or say hello to SkiWelt's famous witches.
Events in SkiWelt in winter
Ellmi's Christmas Market
Embrace the magic at Europe's highest Christmas market (1,555 m). Shop local handicrafts and try festive foods. Fridays and Saturdays only!
New Year's Eve
Ring in the new year at SkiWelt and watch the spectacular fireworks! The cable cars run on extended hours and the huts await with special menus.
Early Morning Skiing
Set your alarm and take your turns before everyone else! Hit the slopes from 7:30 AM every Friday and Saturday, starting in Mid-February.
Woodstock Brass Music Festival
3 days, 4 stages and more than 40 bands. Enjoy a weekend full of hot brass beats and cosy dance music all around the region.
Retro Week
Pull out your colourful ski suit and retro goggles, and experience skiing the way it used to be. Highlight is the Retro Ski Day race on 6 March.
Rock am Berg
Live music, breathtaking mountain views and the cosy Alte Mittel mountain inn ensure an unforgettable alpine party in the heart of the Alps.
St. Patrick's Day
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the legendary parade at Gründlalm. Expect live music, dancing and gondolas glowing in green.
KitzSkiWelt Tour
Try the world's longest ski tour! Connecting SkiWelt and KitzSki, this 88 km long tour from Tirol to SalzburgerLand can be done in one day or split into stages over several. If you're doing the whole tour, you'll be going from Going to Hollersbach and back.
SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser - Brixental Marketing GmbH
Dorf 84,
6303 Söll
Phone: +43 5333 400