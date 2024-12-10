Adult and child in ski gear doing a fist bump with snow-covered mountain peaks in the background.
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SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental
Winter fun for all ages

Spend your winter holiday in one of the world's largest, most modern and most family-friendly winter sports hubs in the world.

Big, bigger, SkiWelt! The eight villages of Brixen im Thale, Ellmau, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Scheffau, Söll, and Westerndorf form one of Austria's largest and most modern ski resorts in Austria: SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental boasts 275 km of groomed slopes, 20 valley descents and Austria's largest night skiing resort, making it equally suited for sporty skiers, carvers, families, and newbies on the slopes. What's more: It's surrounded by more than 70 three-thousanders! Here, your winter dreams will come true, all in one place!

Blue slopes for beginners, black ones for the daredevils, fun parks (and witches!) for the kids and tobogganing runs for everyone - SkiWelt has it all. There are also plenty of pitstop opportunities: Every 3,5 km of slopes you'll find a hut or mountain inn, spoiling you with Tyrolean delights while you rest your legs in a deck chair.

And to make the deal even better, SkiWelt is also known for its many sustainability measures, making sure that winter sports fun goes hand in hand with eco-considerations.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopes275 km
Lifts81
Cross-country trails124 km
Ski schools22
Altitude620 to 1,869 m
Highest pointEllmauer Halt (Wilder Kaiser) 2,344 m

Skiing season:
6 December 2025 - 6 April 2026

Ski Passes
Weather
Snow Report
Hotels

Why visit SkiWelt

  • One of the largest and most modern ski resorts in the world

  • Multiple awards for their sustainability measures

  • A unique mix of idyllic landscapes, regional traditions and world-class ski facilities

  • 8 picture-perfect ski-in ski-out villages

  • 22 ski schools with dedicated courses for kids

  • Over 80 family-run, cosy huts, mountain restaurants, and après-ski bars

  • Austria’s biggest night ski resort - 11 km of flood-lit runs

  • Toboggan fun day and night

  • Take a day trip to Kufstein, a lovely old town with a fortress

  • Just 1 hour from Innsbruck, Salzburg, and Munich

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (80 km), Salzburg (80 km) and Munich, Germany (120 km).

By train/bus:

Take a nonstop overnight train from London to Wörgl or Kufstein, then continue to Hopfgarten, Westendorf and Brixen im Thale by local train. Ellmau, Going, Scheffau and Söll kann be easily reached by bus from Wörgl, Kufstein or St. Johann.

By car:
From Germany: 120 km from Munich (exit Kufstein-Süd).

From Innsbruck: 80 km (exit Wörgl-Ost).

How to get to Skiwelt

SkiWelt is the perfect ski area for families with plenty of wide, gentle slopes, dedicated beginner areas (some of them free of charge), 80 mountain huts for breaks, and 22 ski schools with designated courses for children. Söll has a designated kids course called "Hans im Glück", a Raven Rally (a treasure hunt followed by a reward in the Raven's Nest), and friendly witches haunting the pistes.

SkiWelt also has 3 fun parks and 3 snow-covered and flood-lit toboggan runs in Ellmau, Going and Söll perfect for families. Childcare at the valley or mountain stations is available for kids from 5 months.

The FamilySkiWeeks (free ski passes for children and teenagers up to the age of 15) and the Young Family Card (1 pass for 2 adults) are great money saving deals.

Your family winter holiday in SkiWelt

SkiWelt has more than 80 mountain huts (one every 3.5 km of slopes), ranging from family-run cosy to stylish-modern. Here are a couple of must-visits:

  • Gipfelalm (Hohe Salve)

    Family-run restaurant at 1,829 m in a former stable, surrounded by more than 70 three-thousanders,. Regional seasonal cuisine.

  • Aualm (SkiWelt Scheffau)

    Right at the piste and featuring a sun terrace. Regional and seasonal dishes. If you decide to stay longer, they also rent out holiday apartments.

  • Rübezahl Alm (SkiWelt Ellmau)

    Rustic hut with a large sun terrace and cosy open fireplace, popular with celebrities.

  • Stöcklalm (SkiWelt Söll)

    Family-run hut and farm close to the Hexenwasser mountain station. Most of the products used are from their own farm. Try their home-made pasta!

  • Filzalm (Brixen im Thale)

    The oldest hut in the region has been welcoming guests for over 400 years. Small and authentic (only 8 tables).

  • Kraftalm (SkiWelt Itter)

    A hunting lodge turned alpine hotel which was further extended in 2020. Currently run in the fifth family generation.

  • Sonnalm (SkiWelt Westendorf)

    A traditional rustic hat right at the mid-station of the Alpenrosenbahn cable car. The owner family are musicians - and regularly attract fellow musicians to their hut.

Mountain huts in SkiWelt

  • Hohe Salve (1,829 m)

    A 360° panoramic view of more than 70 peaks over 3,000 metres, as well as the Wilder Kaiser and Kitzbühel Alps, stretching all the way to the Großglockner, Austria’s highest mountain. Austria’s highest-altitude pilgrimage church, the “Salvenkirchlein.” • Rotating panoramic terrace at the Hohe Salve summit restaurant.

  • Brandstadl (1,650 m)

    Views of the Wilder Kaiser and the Hohe Tauern. The summit cross is also accessible in winter via a groomed winter hiking trail alongside the ski slope.

  • Astberg (1,175 m)

    Views of the Wilder Kaiser and Kitzbüheler Horn. Toboggan run to Going or Ellmau, winter hike down to the valley of Going or Ellmau.

  • Hartkaiser (1,153 m)

    Views of the Wilder Kaiser, Loferer Steinberge, and the Kitzbühel Alps, including the Kitzbüheler Horn. Winter hike from hut to hut or through the enchanted forest in “Ellmi’s Magic World”

  • Kleine Salve (1,565 m)

    360° view of the Brixental, the Wilder Kaiser and a lake.

  • Choralpe (1,818 m)

    View of the whole SkiWelt.

SkiWelt is an excellent resort for beginners or returners to skiing. Learn how to get up a hill at the many beginner lifts, then take your pick from the large network of easy (blue) pistes. There are also 22 ski schools catering to both kids and adults.

The best pistes for beginners
Winter paradiseski, play, relax

SkiWelt highlights you won't forget

SkiWelt Tour

Try the world's longest ski tour! Ski 88 km without ever taking a slope twice (unless you want to). Start and finish anywhere in SkiWelt.

Austria's largest night skiing resort

SkiWelt has 11 km of floodlit pistes. You can also head tobogganing and ice skating once the sun has set.

Llama hiking

Walk through the snowy landscape with your new four-legged friend, always with the impressive Zugspitze mountain in view.

The Zugspitze mountain

Take the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn up to almost 3,000 m and head to the panoramic viewing platform for views of up to 400 peaks across four countries.

Indulge in culinary delights

Enjoy Tyrolean hospitality, classics like Schnitzel and Kaiserschmarren, and typical regional specialties at one of the cosy mountain huts.

Experiences on the slopes

Skiing and snowboarding

Beginner or pro, there's no shortage of pistes in SkiWelt. Take your pick from 275 km of slopes and 85 lifts whizzing you up to your starting point.

Family skiing

SkiWelt awaits with three family-friendly ski resorts with kid-friendly pistes, ski schools, huts and restaurants.

Fun parks

Want to take your freestyling skills to the next level? Make the most of the 3 fun parks and ski courses in the heart of the SkiWelt. Suitable for all ages.

Freeriding

It's not all about the groomed pistes. Head on a freeriding adventure on the Streif or other SkiWelt landmarks and enjoy ultimate freedom.

Experiences away from the slopes

Winter hiking

Hike amidst more than 70 three-thousanders. One lift pass gives you access to 13 cable cars to whisk you up to your starting point.

Prosecco evening in the goldola

Book a private gondola together with your friends or family and spend two hours up in the air sipping prosecco above the rooftops of Söll.

Night tobogganing

Söll opens its floodlit "moon tobogganing run" daily from 6:30 - 10:30 PM, while Going/Astberg is open Wednesday to Saturday (7:30 - 9:30 PM).

Family experiences in SkiWelt

SkiWelt ranks among the most family-friendly winter sports resorts in the Alps. Watch your little ones master their first turns, take them on a tobogganing adventure, or say hello to SkiWelt's famous witches.

Events in SkiWelt in winter

Ellmi's Christmas Market

04/12/2026 – 19/12/2026
Ellmau Going

Embrace the magic at Europe's highest Christmas market (1,555 m). Shop local handicrafts and try festive foods. Fridays and Saturdays only!

Learn more

New Year's Eve

31/12/2026
Söll, Ellmau, Hopfgarten

Ring in the new year at SkiWelt and watch the spectacular fireworks! The cable cars run on extended hours and the huts await with special menus.

Learn more

Early Morning Skiing

13/02/2026 – 06/04/2026
Skiwelt

Set your alarm and take your turns before everyone else! Hit the slopes from 7:30 AM every Friday and Saturday, starting in Mid-February.

Woodstock Brass Music Festival

19/03/2027 – 21/03/2027
Brixen, Westendorf, Kirchberg

3 days, 4 stages and more than 40 bands. Enjoy a weekend full of hot brass beats and cosy dance music all around the region.

Learn more

Retro Week

01/03/2027 – 06/03/2027
Hopfgarten and Itter

Pull out your colourful ski suit and retro goggles, and experience skiing the way it used to be. Highlight is the Retro Ski Day race on 6 March.

Learn more

Rock am Berg

13/03/2027
Westendorf

Live music, breathtaking mountain views and the cosy Alte Mittel mountain inn ensure an unforgettable alpine party in the heart of the Alps.

Learn more

St. Patrick's Day

17/03/2027
Söll

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the legendary parade at Gründlalm. Expect live music, dancing and gondolas glowing in green.

Learn more

Easter at the SkiWelt

27/03/2027 – 28/03/2027
SkiWelt

At Hartkaiser, cosy fire pits create a magical evening. The following day, there's an exciting Easter egg hunt at Ellmi’s Zauberwelt.

Learn more
Insider's Tip

KitzSkiWelt Tour

Try the world's longest ski tour! Connecting SkiWelt and KitzSki, this 88 km long tour from Tirol to SalzburgerLand can be done in one day or split into stages over several. If you're doing the whole tour, you'll be going from Going to Hollersbach and back.

Read more
Get in touch

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser - Brixental Marketing GmbH

Dorf 84,

6303 Söll

Phone: +43 5333 400

office@skiwelt.at
https://www.skiwelt.tirol/en/
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