Skier in deep snow between rocks with panoramic snowy mountain peaks in the background.
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365 Days of Adventure in St. Anton
Mountain summer. Made to share.

From blooming alpine meadows to legendary winter slopes, St. Anton am Arlberg offers active alpine experiences in every season.

When the mountains call, St. Anton am Arlberg welcomes you with breathtaking scenery, fresh alpine air and endless opportunities to explore.

Together with the neighbouring villages of Pettneu, Flirsch and Strengen, it is one of the world's most celebrated alpine destinations. Renowned as the birthplace of modern alpine skiing, it combines legendary slopes with exceptional hospitality, outstanding dining, world-class wellness and unforgettable mountain experiences. St. Anton am Arlberg is also home to Ski Arlberg—the largest connected ski area in Austria and one of the largest in the world.

Summer brings alpine meadows in full bloom, turquoise mountain lakes and a network of hiking and biking trails that invite you to head out exploring at your own pace. Fresh mountain air and cooler temperatures during the warmer months make the region ideal for active summer holidays in the Alps.

St. Anton am Arlberg seamlessly blends outdoor adventure, alpine tranquillity and modern comforts, creating a destination where active days and moments of relaxation go hand in hand.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopesmore than 300 km
Cable cars85
Mountain huts29
Hiking trailsmore than 400 km
Bike routesaround 220 km
Altitude1,300 - 3,168 m
Hotels
Map
Ski pass
Weather
Cable cars
Events

Why visit St. Anton am Arlberg

St. Anton am Arlberg combines legendary skiing, hiking and biking, Alpine traditions and an international vibe in one of Austria’s most iconic mountain destinations.

  • Part of Austria’s largest interconnected ski area

  • More than 300 km of ski slopes and freeride terrain

  • Traditional mountain huts and Alpine cuisine

  • Legendary après-ski and lively mountain atmosphere

  • Hiking and biking trails with panoramic Alpine views

  • Cooler mountain temperatures in summer

  • Wellness and relaxation after active days outdoors

  • Easy access by train directly to the village

Learn more about the region
Meet St. Antonfor a sporty holiday all year round

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (120 km), Friedrichshafen, Germany (130 km) and Zurich, Switzerland (200 km).

By train/bus:
From Zurich: direct train to St. Anton (2 h 45 min).

From Innsbruck: direct train to St. Anton (1 h 7 min).

From Friedrichshafen: train with 2 or 3 changes to St. Anton (3 h 15 min).

From Vienna: direct train to St. Anton (6 h).

How to get to St. Anton

Yes! Learning how to ski is deeply rooted in the history of the Arlberg region. In 1922, Hannes Schneider opened the world's first ski school in St. Anton am Arlberg. The combination of skiing tradition, top-notch instructors and plenty of blue pistes makes it an ideal destination for beginners. There's a saying: "If you learn to ski in St. Anton, you can ski anywhere in the world". Success is guaranteed here.

Arlberg for ski beginners

Yes. St. Anton am Arlberg offers plenty of activities beyond skiing, especially for visitors looking to enjoy the Alpine landscape at a slower pace. Winter hiking trails, tobogganing, wellness experiences, mountain restaurants and scenic cable car rides make the region ideal for non-skiers too.

During the warmer months, St. Anton is a popular destination for hiking, biking and relaxing in the fresh mountain air surrounded by panoramic Alpine scenery.

There are 29 mountain huts located in the St. Anton am Arlberg holiday region. Some of the local favourites include:

  • Verwallstube

    The Verwallstube, located at 2,085 metres above sea level, is one of the highest award-winning gourmet restaurants in Europe.

  • Wagner Hütte 

    The Wagner hut has been a popular meeting spot for centuries. Nestled in the heart of the Verwall mountains and surrounded by unspoilt nature, it offers a warm and authentic alpine experience.

  • Hospiz Alm 

    Enjoy exceptional dining in St. Christoph am Arlberg, especially renowned for its wine cellar.

Huts in St. Anton

The holiday region of St. Anton am Arlberg is a paradise for nature lovers. You can go hiking, cycling, e-biking, mountain (e-)biking, climbing, swimming, paragliding and golfing, to name just a few. The possibilities are endless!

St. Anton am Arlberg

  • Best for: Skiing, hiking, biking, mountain adventures and active Alpine holidays

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with snow-sure skiing in winter and hiking and biking in summer

  • Ideal trip length: 3–7 days for an active mountain holiday or winter sports getaway

  • Getting there: Easy access by train directly to St. Anton am Arlberg, with convenient connections from Innsbruck, Zurich and Munich

  • Perfect for: Outdoor enthusiasts, skiers, hikers, bikers and travellers looking for authentic Alpine experiences

  • Beyond skiing: Winter hiking, wellness, mountain restaurants and scenic cable car rides make St. Anton enjoyable for non-skiers too

  • Summer highlight: Cooler mountain temperatures and panoramic Alpine trails make St. Anton an ideal summer escape for outdoor activities and relaxation

St. Anton highlights you won't forget

The home of skiing

Austria's largest inter-connected ski area has more than 300 km of marked slopes, guaranteed snow and excellent conditions - make sure to make the most of it all.

Night tobogganing

Tobogganing is double the fun after the sun goes down. Hit the 4 km long illuminated natural sledging run from Gampen to Nasserein and enjoy the ride.

Spring skiing in April

Winter can never be too long? In St. Anton am Arlberg, the ski season reaches well into spring, giving you extra time to hit the pistes (and tan along the way).

Candle light dinner on the Galzig

The Verwallstube, at 2.085 m is one of the highest located gourmet restaurants in Europe. Enjoy excellent dishes and superb service amid beautiful scenery .

Arlberg WellCom

Not every day has to be filled with active adventures. Recharge and relax at the spa at the end of the day - or dedicate a whole day to relaxation. We won't judge you!

Wild water - soft blue

In summer, the St. Anton am Arlberg holiday region has just the right temperature for being active in nature. And to cool off in one of the deep blue lakes.

Long hikes in healing mountain air

In summer, the region shows its quiet side - a real insider tip for those who want to recharge their batteries in nature on more than 400 km of hiking trails.

Mountain biking

The well-signposted and marked cycling and biking route network in the St. Anton region covers a total of 220 km. You'll find something for every taste and skill set.

Experiences in winter

Thinking of winter? Escape the everyday hustle and let the magic of winter enchant you. In St. Anton am Arlberg, you'll find a breathtaking winter landscape that captivates all your senses.

Skiing & snowboarding

Blue piste or challenging black piste? It's up to you. Pick different slopes every day, you surely won't run out of options throughout your stay.

Freeriding

St. Anton offers some of the best powder descents in Europe. From gentle gliding passages to challenging steep slopes, there's something for everyone.

Arlberg winter climbing route

Considered one of the most beautiful winter climbs in Tirol, this trail at Rendl is 850 long. Perfect for everyone that wants to climb all year round.

Winter hiking & snowshoeing

17 different trails are just waiting to be discovered - take your pick, then head out at your own pace and explore your surroundings.

Run of Fame

Dedicated to skiing pioneers and celebrities, this 85-km circuit takes skiers through the whole region. Complete it in one day - or in daily stages.

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

In St. Anton am Arlberg, mountain sports enthusiasts find a true paradise. With a wealth of varied activities in the immediate vicinity, the region offers adventures for every taste. But you'll also find some peace and quiet.

Arlberg long distance hiking trail

The 40 km long trail, connecting all five Arlberg villages, can be hiked in three stages - with the help of cable cars and luggage transport.

Wild water - soft blue

In summer, the St. Anton am Arlberg holiday region has just the right temperature for being active in nature. And to cool off in one of the deep blue lakes.

Arlberg via ferrata

Located high above St. Anton, it not only impresses with its challenging demands on stamina and strength, but above all with its wide views.

Flower hikes

The Arlberg is known for its variety of flowers. In addition to flowery meadows, the slopes on the Rendl bloom with alpine roses. Discover them on flower and herb hikes.

Paragliding

Soar through the air like an eagle, let the wind carry you and discover the untouched region from above. The providers in the area are "TandemSky" and "Arlberg Air".

Golf on a charming nine-hole course

Challenges and enjoyable hours for beginners and advanced golfers alike. With the Premium Summer Card, one green for the course is free.

arlflow yoga

There are numerous lessons for beginners and advanced practitioners in various styles. The program also includes children's yoga, meditation and relaxation sessions.

EldoRADo

The "EldoRADo" bike area is the perfect place for two-wheeled enthusiasts to work up a sweat. E-motocross also possible including bike rental.

MTB bike tour to Heilbronner Hut

A particularly attractive route, which was extended in 2019. It covers 20 km and 1,600 vertical metres on asphalt or gravel paths. Can be combined with other routes.

Family experiences in St. Anton

From themed hiking trails to learn more about nature, to fully asphalted cycle paths (particularly suited for families with smaller children), to indoor alternatives if the weather is not so nice for once - St. Anton am Arlberg is perfect for a family summer holiday!

Events in St. Anton all year round

Arlberger Wadlbeisser

29/08/2026
St. Anton am Arlberg

The Arlberger Wadlbeisser is a special kind of obstacle course. There are two variants to choose from: The long course with 13.5 km and 24 obstacles and the short course with 15 obstacles and 7 km.

Learn more

Stanton Ski Open

04/12/2026 – 06/12/2026
St. Anton am Arlberg

A three-day festival to kick off the winter season with ski and snowboard testing, live music, parties and more.

Learn more

'The Snow must go on'

30/12/2026 – 17/03/2027
St. Anton am Arlberg

A multi-media time travel show taking you through the history of skiing. Every Wednesday at 9 PM.

Learn more

Tanzcafé Arlberg

April 2027
St. Anton am Arlberg

Whizz down the pistes, then take a pitstop at one of the open air stages and dance to the tunes. Free entry.

Learn more

The White Thrill

17/04/2027
St. Anton am Arlberg

Watch 555 skiers and snowboarders run up an unprepared piste. The current record is 7 minutes and 9 seconds.

Learn more

Insider Tips for St. Anton am Arlberg

Spot ibex along Slope No. 100.

Along Slope No. 100 towards the Valfagehr chairlift, you can spot Alpine ibex in their natural habitat. These majestic animals are often seen close to the piste, offering an unforgettable wildlife experience. Keep your eyes open as you make your way down the mountain.

Valluga viewing platform

Enjoy a breathtaking 360-degree mountain panorama on the circular platform of the VallugaHigh on the circular platform of the Valluga at 2811 metres - easily accessible by cable car.

Pistes in St. AntonValluga viewing platform
Get in touch

St. Anton

Dorfstrasse 8

6580 St. Anton am Arlberg

Phone: +43 5446 22690

info@stantonamarlberg.com
www.stantonamarlberg.com
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