365 Days of Adventure in St. Anton
Mountain summer. Made to share.
Introduction
When the mountains call, St. Anton am Arlberg welcomes you with breathtaking scenery, fresh alpine air and endless opportunities to explore.
Together with the neighbouring villages of Pettneu, Flirsch and Strengen, it is one of the world's most celebrated alpine destinations. Renowned as the birthplace of modern alpine skiing, it combines legendary slopes with exceptional hospitality, outstanding dining, world-class wellness and unforgettable mountain experiences. St. Anton am Arlberg is also home to Ski Arlberg—the largest connected ski area in Austria and one of the largest in the world.
Summer brings alpine meadows in full bloom, turquoise mountain lakes and a network of hiking and biking trails that invite you to head out exploring at your own pace. Fresh mountain air and cooler temperatures during the warmer months make the region ideal for active summer holidays in the Alps.
St. Anton am Arlberg seamlessly blends outdoor adventure, alpine tranquillity and modern comforts, creating a destination where active days and moments of relaxation go hand in hand.
Why visit St. Anton am Arlberg
St. Anton am Arlberg combines legendary skiing, hiking and biking, Alpine traditions and an international vibe in one of Austria’s most iconic mountain destinations.
Part of Austria’s largest interconnected ski area
More than 300 km of ski slopes and freeride terrain
Traditional mountain huts and Alpine cuisine
Legendary après-ski and lively mountain atmosphere
Cooler mountain temperatures in summer
Wellness and relaxation after active days outdoors
Easy access by train directly to the village
FAQs
St. Anton highlights you won't forget
The home of skiing
Austria's largest inter-connected ski area has more than 300 km of marked slopes, guaranteed snow and excellent conditions - make sure to make the most of it all.
Night tobogganing
Tobogganing is double the fun after the sun goes down. Hit the 4 km long illuminated natural sledging run from Gampen to Nasserein and enjoy the ride.
Spring skiing in April
Winter can never be too long? In St. Anton am Arlberg, the ski season reaches well into spring, giving you extra time to hit the pistes (and tan along the way).
Candle light dinner on the Galzig
The Verwallstube, at 2.085 m is one of the highest located gourmet restaurants in Europe. Enjoy excellent dishes and superb service amid beautiful scenery .
Arlberg WellCom
Not every day has to be filled with active adventures. Recharge and relax at the spa at the end of the day - or dedicate a whole day to relaxation. We won't judge you!
Wild water - soft blue
In summer, the St. Anton am Arlberg holiday region has just the right temperature for being active in nature. And to cool off in one of the deep blue lakes.
Long hikes in healing mountain air
In summer, the region shows its quiet side - a real insider tip for those who want to recharge their batteries in nature on more than 400 km of hiking trails.
Experiences in winterThinking of winter? Escape the everyday hustle and let the magic of winter enchant you. In St. Anton am Arlberg, you'll find a breathtaking winter landscape that captivates all your senses.
Skiing & snowboarding
Blue piste or challenging black piste? It's up to you. Pick different slopes every day, you surely won't run out of options throughout your stay.
Freeriding
St. Anton offers some of the best powder descents in Europe. From gentle gliding passages to challenging steep slopes, there's something for everyone.
Arlberg winter climbing route
Considered one of the most beautiful winter climbs in Tirol, this trail at Rendl is 850 long. Perfect for everyone that wants to climb all year round.
Winter hiking & snowshoeing
17 different trails are just waiting to be discovered - take your pick, then head out at your own pace and explore your surroundings.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnIn St. Anton am Arlberg, mountain sports enthusiasts find a true paradise. With a wealth of varied activities in the immediate vicinity, the region offers adventures for every taste. But you'll also find some peace and quiet.
Arlberg long distance hiking trail
The 40 km long trail, connecting all five Arlberg villages, can be hiked in three stages - with the help of cable cars and luggage transport.
Wild water - soft blue
In summer, the St. Anton am Arlberg holiday region has just the right temperature for being active in nature. And to cool off in one of the deep blue lakes.
Arlberg via ferrata
Located high above St. Anton, it not only impresses with its challenging demands on stamina and strength, but above all with its wide views.
Flower hikes
The Arlberg is known for its variety of flowers. In addition to flowery meadows, the slopes on the Rendl bloom with alpine roses. Discover them on flower and herb hikes.
Paragliding
Soar through the air like an eagle, let the wind carry you and discover the untouched region from above. The providers in the area are "TandemSky" and "Arlberg Air".
Golf on a charming nine-hole course
Challenges and enjoyable hours for beginners and advanced golfers alike. With the Premium Summer Card, one green for the course is free.
arlflow yoga
There are numerous lessons for beginners and advanced practitioners in various styles. The program also includes children's yoga, meditation and relaxation sessions.
EldoRADo
The "EldoRADo" bike area is the perfect place for two-wheeled enthusiasts to work up a sweat. E-motocross also possible including bike rental.
Family experiences in St. AntonFrom themed hiking trails to learn more about nature, to fully asphalted cycle paths (particularly suited for families with smaller children), to indoor alternatives if the weather is not so nice for once - St. Anton am Arlberg is perfect for a family summer holiday!
Events in St. Anton all year round
Arlberger Wadlbeisser
The Arlberger Wadlbeisser is a special kind of obstacle course. There are two variants to choose from: The long course with 13.5 km and 24 obstacles and the short course with 15 obstacles and 7 km.
Stanton Ski Open
A three-day festival to kick off the winter season with ski and snowboard testing, live music, parties and more.
'The Snow must go on'
A multi-media time travel show taking you through the history of skiing. Every Wednesday at 9 PM.
Tanzcafé Arlberg
Whizz down the pistes, then take a pitstop at one of the open air stages and dance to the tunes. Free entry.
Insider Tips for St. Anton am Arlberg
Spot ibex along Slope No. 100.
Along Slope No. 100 towards the Valfagehr chairlift, you can spot Alpine ibex in their natural habitat. These majestic animals are often seen close to the piste, offering an unforgettable wildlife experience. Keep your eyes open as you make your way down the mountain.
Valluga viewing platform
Enjoy a breathtaking 360-degree mountain panorama on the circular platform of the VallugaHigh on the circular platform of the Valluga at 2811 metres - easily accessible by cable car.
St. Anton
Dorfstrasse 8
6580 St. Anton am Arlberg
Phone: +43 5446 22690