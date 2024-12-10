From blooming alpine meadows to legendary winter slopes, St. Anton am Arlberg offers active alpine experiences in every season.

When the mountains call, St. Anton am Arlberg welcomes you with breathtaking scenery, fresh alpine air and endless opportunities to explore.

Together with the neighbouring villages of Pettneu, Flirsch and Strengen, it is one of the world's most celebrated alpine destinations. Renowned as the birthplace of modern alpine skiing, it combines legendary slopes with exceptional hospitality, outstanding dining, world-class wellness and unforgettable mountain experiences. St. Anton am Arlberg is also home to Ski Arlberg—the largest connected ski area in Austria and one of the largest in the world.

Summer brings alpine meadows in full bloom, turquoise mountain lakes and a network of hiking and biking trails that invite you to head out exploring at your own pace. Fresh mountain air and cooler temperatures during the warmer months make the region ideal for active summer holidays in the Alps.

St. Anton am Arlberg seamlessly blends outdoor adventure, alpine tranquillity and modern comforts, creating a destination where active days and moments of relaxation go hand in hand.