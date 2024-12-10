Two adults each with a toddler skiing on a sunny slope with chair lift in the background.
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365 Days in St. Johann in Tirol
A family adventure playground

St. Johann in Tirol offers active family holidays, outdoor adventures and kid-friendly experiences in a stunning Alpine setting all year round.

Listen to the cowbells in the distance, marvel at the mountain peaks glistening in the morning sun and have a chat with the locals while exploring your surroundings: St. Johann in Tirol and its neighbours Oberndorf, Kirchdorf and Erpfendorf couldn't be more different from city life. Here, people like to take a step back and live every moment to the fullest - 365 days a year.

In winter, skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, tobogganing and biathlon await. Want to put your nerves to a test? For more adrenaline-filled experiences, try the flying fox parcours, tandem paragliding, skydiving or a hot air balloon ride. Come summer, head on a leisurely (or challenging) hike, climb a summit or spend a whole day just sunbathing in the grass, before enjoying some hearty dumplings at the locals' favourite meeting point, the mountain hut. Tons of outdoor activities and a welcoming vibe make the region ideal for active and relaxing holidays all year round.

And if you are travelling with little ones in tow, even better: St. Johann in Tirols is well known as a prime family destination in the Austrian Alps.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopes40 km
Gondolas & lifts15
Huts & restaurants> 20
Hiking trails200 km
Biking trails200 km
Altitude659 - 1,604 m

Skiing season:
4 December 2026 - 29 March 2027

Hotels
Map
Ski Pass
Weather
Cable Cars
Guest Card

Why visit St. Johann in Tirol

St. Johann in Tirol combines family-friendly outdoor activities, authentic Tirol hospitality and relaxed mountain holidays in every season skiing and winter adventures in the snow to hiking and biking in the summer, the region offers active experiences surrounded by impressive Alpine scenery.

Learn more about the region

FAQ

By plane:
The closest airports are Salzburg (64 km), Innsbruck (99 km), and Munich, Germany (161 km).

By train/bus:
There are direct trains from Salzburg (2 h – 2 h 15 min) and Innsbruck (1 h 15 min – 1 h 50 min). If you arrive via Munich, change trains in Wörgl (2h).

By car:
From Salzburg: Take the motorway A1 or A10 and exit at Salzburg West or Bad Reichenhall (A8), then road 21 (D) via Lofer and road 178.

From Innsbruck: Take the Inntal motorway A12, exit at Wörgl Ost, then follow the road 178.

From Munich: Take the Inntal motorway A12, then Kufstein Süd, via Eiberg (173), then follow the road 178.

How to get to St. Johann in Tirol

Yes — St. Johann in Tirol is an excellent ski resort for first-time skiers. Around half of the runs are easy (blue) slopes, designed for learners and children. There are also dedicated nursery slopes and practice lifts, along with six ski schools and seven ski kindergartens.

The general vibe of the resort is relaxed and family-friendly rather than flashy or party-oriented — a great fit if you want a mellow skiing holiday rather than intense piste challenges.

Skiing in St. Johann in Tirol

St. Johann in Tirol is an excellent choice for a family holiday, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere, easy-to-navigate village, and wide range of activities suitable for all ages. In winter, families appreciate its gentle ski slopes and ski schools offering courses for all ages. Summer brings opportunities for family hiking, cycling, swimming, and exploring scenic alpine terrain without the crowds found in larger resort towns.

The region also offers family-friendly restaurants, playgrounds, and accommodations that cater specifically to parents and kids.

St. Johann in Tirol with kids

  • Berggasthaus Grander Schupf

    Pure nature at an altitude of 1,000 metres, at the mid-station of the Eichenhof lifts – the perfect place for skiers and winter or snowshoe hikers to meet and enjoy a well-earned break

  • Berggasthaus Harschbichlalm

    The highest mountain inn in St. Johann in Tirol, sitting at 1,604 m, right next to the top station of the new gondola lift.

  • Angerer Alm

    Home to the highest wine cellar in the Kitzbühel Alps (up to 6,000 bottles from 400 international wineries).

  • Fischbachalm

    A traditional hut in the heart of the nature reserve at the Wilder Kaiser, in the Kaiserbach Valley.

  • Alpengasthof Hirschberg

    Views of the St. Johann valley basin and the Wilder Kaiser. Head chef Daniel Samselnig is a world grilling champion, and various grilling seminars are also offered.

  • Kaiserbach valley in Kirchdorf in Tirol

    A great spot to see the stunning rocks of the Wilder Kaiser up close.

  • Harschbichlalm

    St. Johann in Tirol's highest mountain inn sits just a stone's thrown from the Harschbichlbahn mountain station. Fantastic views of the Kitzbüheler Horn and the Wilder Kaiser.

St. Johann in Tirol is an ideal summer destination for hiking, biking and outdoor adventures in the Tirol mountains. Around 200 km of hiking trails and 200 km of biking routes lead through Alpine meadows, mountain forests and panoramic landscapes. Families and active travellers can also enjoy climbing, rafting, wild water tubing and balloon rides.

Fresh mountain air and cooler temperatures during the warmer months make the region perfect for active holidays and relaxing nature experiences alike.

  • Best for: Family holidays, hiking, biking and relaxed Alpine getaways

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with hiking and outdoor activities in summer and skiing and winter adventures in the colder months

  • Ideal trip length: 3–7 days for an active mountain holiday or family break

  • Getting there: Easy access by train, with direct rail connections to St. Johann in Tirol

  • Perfect for: Families, outdoor enthusiasts and travellers looking for authentic Tirol experiences in a relaxed mountain setting

  • Added benefits: The St. Johann Guest Card includes train travel, swimming pools and discounts on excursions and guided tours, while the Okto bus offers a free hiking shuttle service in summer

Did you know?St. Johann has its own phrase for happiness: Mein Yapadu!

St. Johann in Tirol highlights you won't forget

First Track Skiing

Hit the pistes from 6:59 AM on selected dates throughout March, then enjoy a hearty Tyrolean breakfast at a hut.

Ski & Bike in Spring

Why choose one season if you can have both in one day? Hit the pistes at the Kitzbüheler Horn in the morning, then head on a bike tour later.

Local cuisine & traditional huts

Brettljause, Gröstl or Kaiserschmarrn, in St. Johann in Tirol you can try all the Austrian delights. Rustic hut or modern mountain inn, the choice is yours.

Conquer the 6 Kaiser Summits

Climb the region's most famous peaks, each of them telling a chapter of alpine history, and enjoy stunning views from the very top.

Explore the Devil's Lane

Legend has it the Teufelsgasse (Devil's Lane) Gorge was created by the evil spirit himself. True or not, it's a spectacular hike the kids will love, too!

Hike the Koasa Trail

The famous 5-day-tour allows you to explore a different side of the Wilder Kaiser mountain at every single stage.

Experiences in winter

Skiing, winter hiking, tobogganing, or cross-country skiing, you name it, St. Johann in Tirol has it all. Take your pick and have a blast.

Skiing & snowboarding

St. Johann in Tirol has pistes for all ages and skill levels. No matter if you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, you'll find your perfect slope here!

Cross-country skiing

More than 170 km of cross-country trails await. All of them are easily accessible, well-prepared and free of charge.

Tobogganing

Rent a toboggan, walk up the mountain (or get pulled up!), and whisk down the natural sled run at the Bacheralm.

Winter hiking & snowshoeing

Designated trails take you through forests and fields. If you are new to the sports (or just want some company), head out with a local guide.

Biathlon

Test the combo of cross-country skiing and shooting at the Biathlon Center in Kirchdorf in Tirol together with knowledgeable instructors.

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

Sweat it all out or chill on a leisurely hike or bike ride, all while taking in your stunning surroundings: Here's what you can do in St. Johann in Tirol during the warmer months.

Take a hike with a local guide

Explore your surroundings with a knowledgable guide. The tours (Monday to Friday) are included in your St. Johann Card Guest Card.

Test your skills at a via ferrata

Climbing the via ferrata tour on the Kitzbüheler Horn is an experience you won't forget easily. Are you up for the challenge?

Eifersbacher Waterfall Hike

Woodlands, small bridges and a gentle breeze will be your constant companions on this refreshing hike to the waterfall (over 25 metres!).

Explore the region on two wheels

Mountain biking, gravel biking, e-biking, you name it, it's all possible here. Take your pick from 200 km of trails and enjoy the ride.

Action Mountain Harschbichl

One mountain, endless adventures for all ages: Go mountain carting, hiking or biking, try archery and tandem paragliding.

Rafting, kayaking or water tubing

Make use of the region's many lakes and streams and head on a paddling adventure or tube. Especially recommended on hot days!

Play a round of golf in Erpfendorf

The Golf & Countryclub Lärchenhof is an excellent place to start. Seven additional courses are less than an hour away.

Family experiences in St. Johann in Tirol

Take your kids on a themed hike, climb among trees, chill in a pool or watch them take their first turns on the piste - St. Johann in Tirol is an all-year-round playground for kids, grand parents and everyone in between.

Events in St. Johann in Tirol all year round

Christmas Markets

21/11/2026 – 26/12/2026
St. Johann in Tirol

Enjoy the magical Advent period at the many festive markets and events in the region.

New Year's Eve

31/12/2026 – 01/01/2027
St. Johann in Tirol

Get out of the big city and ring in the new year with a ski show, fireworks, and a New Year's torch run.

St. Johann Ski Shows

05/01/2027 – 09/03/2027
St. Johann in Tirol

Every Tuesday at the Harschbichl valley station, local ski instructors showcase their skills after sunset.

Lift & Love

TBC
St. Johann in Tirol

Forget about the apps! Get to know new people and maybe even find true love on your next lift ride.

Retro Ski Day

27/02/2027
St. Johann in Tirol

If you've always wanted to hit the slopes with retro skis, stirrup trousers and jet trousers, this is your chance!

Easter Weeks

01/03/2027 – 29/03/2027
St. Johann in Tirol

During Easter, traditions come back to life. Expect markets, exhibitions, hikes, bikes, and a music festival.

Dirndl & Lederhosen Ski Day

13/03/2027
St. Johann in Tirol

Skiers are encouraged to wear traditional costumes for a day in St. Johann in Tirol and Oberndorf. Bands ensure good vibes at the lodges.

Mountains Aflame

19/06/2027
St. Johann in Tirol

Hundreds of mountain fires are lit all around the region to celebrate the summer solstice.

Stars of Tomorrow

25/06/2027
St. Johann in Tirol

Up and coming dancers from the US take the stage on the main square with performances from ballet to hip hop.

Lang & Klang

July 2027
St. Johann in Tirol

Live music, kids entertainment and food stalls - every Wednesday throughout the summer.

Dumpling Festival

19/09/2026
St. Johann in Tirol

St. Johann in Tirol's answer to the Oktoberfest! Expect more than 26,000 dumplings made from 27 recipes.

Insider Tips for St. Johann in Tirol

Guided Moonlight Winter Hike

Take part in one of the weekly guided winter hikes in the region. We especially recommend the nightly tours where you head out with torches and get to see the fairy tale winter landscapes at moonshine. A romantic date night or a fun adventure for the whole family.

Wilder Käser Cheese Dairy

Learn all about cheese in this 400 m² showroom in Kirchdorf near St. Johann in Tirol. Take a peak into the crafting halls where 1,200 l of milk are turned into 700 wheels of cheese every single day. You'll also get to sample some local favourites.

Moonlight hikesCheese dairy
Get in touch

St. Johann in Tirol

Poststraße 2

6380 St. Johann in Tirol

Phone: +43 5352 63335 0

info@kitzalps.cc
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