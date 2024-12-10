365 Days in St. Johann in Tirol
A family adventure playground
Introduction
Listen to the cowbells in the distance, marvel at the mountain peaks glistening in the morning sun and have a chat with the locals while exploring your surroundings: St. Johann in Tirol and its neighbours Oberndorf, Kirchdorf and Erpfendorf couldn't be more different from city life. Here, people like to take a step back and live every moment to the fullest - 365 days a year.
In winter, skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, tobogganing and biathlon await. Want to put your nerves to a test? For more adrenaline-filled experiences, try the flying fox parcours, tandem paragliding, skydiving or a hot air balloon ride. Come summer, head on a leisurely (or challenging) hike, climb a summit or spend a whole day just sunbathing in the grass, before enjoying some hearty dumplings at the locals' favourite meeting point, the mountain hut. Tons of outdoor activities and a welcoming vibe make the region ideal for active and relaxing holidays all year round.
And if you are travelling with little ones in tow, even better: St. Johann in Tirols is well known as a prime family destination in the Austrian Alps.
Skiing season:
4 December 2026 - 29 March 2027
Why visit St. Johann in Tirol
St. Johann in Tirol combines family-friendly outdoor activities, authentic Tirol hospitality and relaxed mountain holidays in every season skiing and winter adventures in the snow to hiking and biking in the summer, the region offers active experiences surrounded by impressive Alpine scenery.
Relaxed and family-friendly Alpine holidays - great value for money
Beginner and family-friendly slopes and ski schools
Flexible skiing options with access to several ski passes (St. Johann, 3 Länder Freizeit Arena ski pass, Super Ski Card)
Awarded with the Austrian Ecolabel for sustainable tourism
Named “Best Tourism Village” by UN Tourism in 2024
Summer adventures including climbing, rafting and balloon rides
Activity programmes for children and teenagers
Okto bus for skiers and snowboarders in the winter and hikers in the summer
Guest card benefits include trains, pools and excursion discounts
FAQ
St. Johann in Tirol highlights you won't forget
First Track Skiing
Hit the pistes from 6:59 AM on selected dates throughout March, then enjoy a hearty Tyrolean breakfast at a hut.
Ski & Bike in Spring
Why choose one season if you can have both in one day? Hit the pistes at the Kitzbüheler Horn in the morning, then head on a bike tour later.
Local cuisine & traditional huts
Brettljause, Gröstl or Kaiserschmarrn, in St. Johann in Tirol you can try all the Austrian delights. Rustic hut or modern mountain inn, the choice is yours.
Conquer the 6 Kaiser Summits
Climb the region's most famous peaks, each of them telling a chapter of alpine history, and enjoy stunning views from the very top.
Explore the Devil's Lane
Legend has it the Teufelsgasse (Devil's Lane) Gorge was created by the evil spirit himself. True or not, it's a spectacular hike the kids will love, too!
Experiences in winterSkiing, winter hiking, tobogganing, or cross-country skiing, you name it, St. Johann in Tirol has it all. Take your pick and have a blast.
Skiing & snowboarding
St. Johann in Tirol has pistes for all ages and skill levels. No matter if you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, you'll find your perfect slope here!
Cross-country skiing
More than 170 km of cross-country trails await. All of them are easily accessible, well-prepared and free of charge.
Tobogganing
Rent a toboggan, walk up the mountain (or get pulled up!), and whisk down the natural sled run at the Bacheralm.
Winter hiking & snowshoeing
Designated trails take you through forests and fields. If you are new to the sports (or just want some company), head out with a local guide.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnSweat it all out or chill on a leisurely hike or bike ride, all while taking in your stunning surroundings: Here's what you can do in St. Johann in Tirol during the warmer months.
Take a hike with a local guide
Explore your surroundings with a knowledgable guide. The tours (Monday to Friday) are included in your St. Johann Card Guest Card.
Test your skills at a via ferrata
Climbing the via ferrata tour on the Kitzbüheler Horn is an experience you won't forget easily. Are you up for the challenge?
Eifersbacher Waterfall Hike
Woodlands, small bridges and a gentle breeze will be your constant companions on this refreshing hike to the waterfall (over 25 metres!).
Explore the region on two wheels
Mountain biking, gravel biking, e-biking, you name it, it's all possible here. Take your pick from 200 km of trails and enjoy the ride.
Action Mountain Harschbichl
One mountain, endless adventures for all ages: Go mountain carting, hiking or biking, try archery and tandem paragliding.
Rafting, kayaking or water tubing
Make use of the region's many lakes and streams and head on a paddling adventure or tube. Especially recommended on hot days!
Family experiences in St. Johann in TirolTake your kids on a themed hike, climb among trees, chill in a pool or watch them take their first turns on the piste - St. Johann in Tirol is an all-year-round playground for kids, grand parents and everyone in between.
Events in St. Johann in Tirol all year round
Christmas Markets
Enjoy the magical Advent period at the many festive markets and events in the region.
New Year's Eve
Get out of the big city and ring in the new year with a ski show, fireworks, and a New Year's torch run.
St. Johann Ski Shows
Every Tuesday at the Harschbichl valley station, local ski instructors showcase their skills after sunset.
Lift & Love
Forget about the apps! Get to know new people and maybe even find true love on your next lift ride.
Retro Ski Day
If you've always wanted to hit the slopes with retro skis, stirrup trousers and jet trousers, this is your chance!
Easter Weeks
During Easter, traditions come back to life. Expect markets, exhibitions, hikes, bikes, and a music festival.
Dirndl & Lederhosen Ski Day
Skiers are encouraged to wear traditional costumes for a day in St. Johann in Tirol and Oberndorf. Bands ensure good vibes at the lodges.
Mountains Aflame
Hundreds of mountain fires are lit all around the region to celebrate the summer solstice.
Stars of Tomorrow
Up and coming dancers from the US take the stage on the main square with performances from ballet to hip hop.
Lang & Klang
Live music, kids entertainment and food stalls - every Wednesday throughout the summer.
Insider Tips for St. Johann in Tirol
Guided Moonlight Winter Hike
Take part in one of the weekly guided winter hikes in the region. We especially recommend the nightly tours where you head out with torches and get to see the fairy tale winter landscapes at moonshine. A romantic date night or a fun adventure for the whole family.
Wilder Käser Cheese Dairy
Learn all about cheese in this 400 m² showroom in Kirchdorf near St. Johann in Tirol. Take a peak into the crafting halls where 1,200 l of milk are turned into 700 wheels of cheese every single day. You'll also get to sample some local favourites.
St. Johann in Tirol
Poststraße 2
6380 St. Johann in Tirol
Phone: +43 5352 63335 0