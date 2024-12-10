St. Johann in Tirol offers active family holidays, outdoor adventures and kid-friendly experiences in a stunning Alpine setting all year round.

Listen to the cowbells in the distance, marvel at the mountain peaks glistening in the morning sun and have a chat with the locals while exploring your surroundings: St. Johann in Tirol and its neighbours Oberndorf, Kirchdorf and Erpfendorf couldn't be more different from city life. Here, people like to take a step back and live every moment to the fullest - 365 days a year.

In winter, skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, tobogganing and biathlon await. Want to put your nerves to a test? For more adrenaline-filled experiences, try the flying fox parcours, tandem paragliding, skydiving or a hot air balloon ride. Come summer, head on a leisurely (or challenging) hike, climb a summit or spend a whole day just sunbathing in the grass, before enjoying some hearty dumplings at the locals' favourite meeting point, the mountain hut. Tons of outdoor activities and a welcoming vibe make the region ideal for active and relaxing holidays all year round.

And if you are travelling with little ones in tow, even better: St. Johann in Tirols is well known as a prime family destination in the Austrian Alps.