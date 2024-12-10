Snow-sure adventures, authentic villages, glacier experiences and unforgettable moments in the heart of the Tyrolean Alps: Welcome to the Stubai Valley!

Some winter holidays are all about skiing. Others are about how they make you feel.

The Stubai Valley brings together both. Home to Austria's largest glacier ski area, four distinctive ski areas and spectacular Alpine scenery, it offers reliable snow throughout the season alongside countless opportunities to experience winter beyond the slopes.

Spend your morning carving fresh tracks high above the clouds, your afternoon exploring peaceful winter hiking trails or enjoying a family toboggan run, and your evening sharing regional specialities in a cosy mountain hut. Surrounded by authentic villages and warm Tyrolean hospitality, every day unfolds at its own pace.

Whether you're travelling with family, as a couple or with friends, the Stubai Valley invites you to experience winter in a way that feels both exciting and wonderfully unhurried.