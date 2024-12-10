Your Winter in the Stubai Valley
Where winter feels real
Introduction
Some winter holidays are all about skiing. Others are about how they make you feel.
The Stubai Valley brings together both. Home to Austria's largest glacier ski area, four distinctive ski areas and spectacular Alpine scenery, it offers reliable snow throughout the season alongside countless opportunities to experience winter beyond the slopes.
Spend your morning carving fresh tracks high above the clouds, your afternoon exploring peaceful winter hiking trails or enjoying a family toboggan run, and your evening sharing regional specialities in a cosy mountain hut. Surrounded by authentic villages and warm Tyrolean hospitality, every day unfolds at its own pace.
Whether you're travelling with family, as a couple or with friends, the Stubai Valley invites you to experience winter in a way that feels both exciting and wonderfully unhurried.
Skiing season:
mid-October to mid-May
Why visit the Stubai Valley
The Stubai Valley near Innsbruck offers snowsure-pistes on its glacier and beyond, tons of winter activities away from the slopes. and a family-friendly down-to-earth vibe.
The perfect mix of outstanding winter sports and authentic Alpine lifestyle
Home to Austria's largest glacier and four ski areas
Lots of alternative activities for ski-free days such as winter hiking, tobogganing, ice climbing and winter wellness
Five different villages where guests can experience local every day life and traditions first-hand
Family-run mountain huts and traditional inns dishing up regional delights
FAQs
Highlights in the Stubai Valley you won't forget
One valley - four ski areas
Each ski area within the valley has its own personality, from beginner slopes for families to challenging pistes for the more experienced.
The quieter side of the Alps
Winter hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, tobogganing and wellness experiences - get close to nature and enjoy winter in different ways.
Experiences on the slopes
Skiing & snowboarding
Beginner or pro, the Stubai Valley offers pistes for all skill and fitness levels. Stunning views will be your constant companions.
Freeriding
The Stubai Valley is well known as a Mecca for free-riders. Wide slopes, narrow gorges and challenging descents, you can have it all here.
Experiences away from the slopes
Winter hiking
Follow well-maintained trails through quiet forests and open alpine landscapes. Slow down and experience the beauty of nature at your own pace.
Tobogganing
Natural toboggan runs add a little adventure to your winter holiday. Evening runs beneath the stars create an especially memorable experience.
Cross-country skiing
The private brewery offers insights into the brewing and bottling process in an exciting multimedia exhibition. Tastings included!
Events in the Stubai Valley in winter
Winter Opening
Celebrate the beginning of winter on Austria's largest glacier ski area with ski tests, live entertainment and the latest winter sports equipment.
Advent in the Stubai Valley
Christmas markets, festive concerts, regional handicrafts and seasonal traditions create a warm and authentic Advent atmosphere.
Winter Hiking Night
Step into a winter landscape illuminated by torches and lanterns. Traditional music, regional delicacies and family-friendly activities.
Night of Colours
The Night of Colours transforms Schlick 2000 into a vibrant winter stage with ski shows, music, and colourful light effects. Every Wednesday.
BIG Family Pre New Year's Eve Party
Families are invited to celebrate together at the BIG Family New Year's Eve event, featuring children's entertainment, music and a joyful atmosphere.
Top of Tirol
Sitting at 3,210 m, the Top of Tirol viewing platform is one of the valley's most iconic experiences. Surrounded by more than one hundred peaks over 3,000 m, it offers an unforgettable view across the Stubai Alps and a unique perspective on the mountain landscape.
Tourism Association Stubai Tirol
Dorf 3
6167 Neustift
Phone: +43 501 881 0