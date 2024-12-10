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Your Winter in the Stubai Valley
Where winter feels real

Snow-sure adventures, authentic villages, glacier experiences and unforgettable moments in the heart of the Tyrolean Alps: Welcome to the Stubai Valley!

Some winter holidays are all about skiing. Others are about how they make you feel.

The Stubai Valley brings together both. Home to Austria's largest glacier ski area, four distinctive ski areas and spectacular Alpine scenery, it offers reliable snow throughout the season alongside countless opportunities to experience winter beyond the slopes.

Spend your morning carving fresh tracks high above the clouds, your afternoon exploring peaceful winter hiking trails or enjoying a family toboggan run, and your evening sharing regional specialities in a cosy mountain hut. Surrounded by authentic villages and warm Tyrolean hospitality, every day unfolds at its own pace.

Whether you're travelling with family, as a couple or with friends, the Stubai Valley invites you to experience winter in a way that feels both exciting and wonderfully unhurried.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopes65
Lifts26
Cross-country trails40 km
Winter hiking trails80 km
Altitude900 - 3,507 m
Highest point Zuckerhütl 3,507 m

Skiing season:
mid-October to mid-May

Ski Passes
Weather

Why visit the Stubai Valley

The Stubai Valley near Innsbruck offers snowsure-pistes on its glacier and beyond, tons of winter activities away from the slopes. and a family-friendly down-to-earth vibe.

  • The perfect mix of outstanding winter sports and authentic Alpine lifestyle

  • Home to Austria's largest glacier and four ski areas

  • Lots of alternative activities for ski-free days such as winter hiking, tobogganing, ice climbing and winter wellness

  • Five different villages where guests can experience local every day life and traditions first-hand

  • Family-run mountain huts and traditional inns dishing up regional delights

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports is Innsbruck (10 min by car). Many hotels offer a shuttle service directly to their door, otherwise take bus line F and Regiobus 590.

By train/bus:
Take a train to Innsbruck, then continue by bus or tram.

By car:
From Innsbruck you can reach the Stubai Valley in approx. 20 min via the Brenner motorway (Europa Brücke). Exit at Schönberg, continue to Mieders, Telfes, Fulpmes and Neustift or drive along the toll-free Brenner route to Schönberg (approx. 35 min).

How to get to the Stubai Valley

The Stubai Valley is an excellent choice for a family ski holiday, offering reliable snow conditions, welcoming resorts, and activities for all ages. Beginners can enjoy wide, gentle slopes, while more experienced skiers have plenty of varied terrain to explore. Family-friendly ski schools, dedicated children's areas, and modern lift facilities make getting on the mountain easy and enjoyable. Beyond skiing, visitors can experience winter walking, tobogganing, and exploring traditional alpine villages.

Family winter in the Stubai Valley

Even if you don't ski, the Stubaital offers plenty of ways to enjoy winter. Explore more than 80 km of scenic winter hiking trails, discover peaceful snow-covered landscapes on a snowshoe hike, or have fun on one of the valley's natural toboggan runs. You can also try cross-country skiing, experience the thrill of ice climbing with a guide, or simply take in the breathtaking mountain scenery from the cable cars and cosy alpine huts. And let's not forget the Christmas markets during the festive period.

Winter fun away from the slopes

  • Top of Tirol

    The viewing platform at 3,210 m is one of the Stubai Valley's most striking landmarks. Amidst more than one hundred peaks over 3,000 m, it offers stunning views across the Stubai Alps.

  • Schlick 2000 Panorama

    The striking limestone peaks of the Kalkkögel create one of Tirol's most distinctive alpine landscapes. Whether you're enjoying a day on the slopes or taking a break on a sunny mountain terrace, the views are unforgettable.

  • Elfer Mountain

    Offering wide views across the Stubai Valley and the surrounding peaks, the Elfer is particularly beautiful in the soft morning light or as the sun sets behind the mountains.

  • High Altar of Tirol

    A magnificent view over the Stubai Valley and the striking silhouette of the Serles mountain.

100% realsport meets pleasure

Highlights in the Stubai Valley you won't forget

One valley - four ski areas

Each ski area within the valley has its own personality, from beginner slopes for families to challenging pistes for the more experienced.

The quieter side of the Alps

Winter hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, tobogganing and wellness experiences - get close to nature and enjoy winter in different ways.

Authentic Tyrolean hospitality

Family-run accommodation, traditional huts and regional cuisine create an atmosphere that naturally feels warm, personal and unmistakably Tyrolean.

Experiences on the slopes

Skiing & snowboarding

Beginner or pro, the Stubai Valley offers pistes for all skill and fitness levels. Stunning views will be your constant companions.

Freeriding

The Stubai Valley is well known as a Mecca for free-riders. Wide slopes, narrow gorges and challenging descents, you can have it all here.

Snow parks on the glacier

Master your skills at the Snowpark Stubai Zoo on the Stubai Glacier or head to the Stubai Schlick Park 2000.

Experiences away from the slopes

Winter hiking

Follow well-maintained trails through quiet forests and open alpine landscapes. Slow down and experience the beauty of nature at your own pace.

Tobogganing

Natural toboggan runs add a little adventure to your winter holiday. Evening runs beneath the stars create an especially memorable experience.

Cross-country skiing

The private brewery offers insights into the brewing and bottling process in an exciting multimedia exhibition. Tastings included!

Wellness

Panoramic spas, soothing saunas and wellness hotels offer the perfect opportunity to unwind while surrounded by spectacular mountain scenery.

Events in the Stubai Valley in winter

Winter Opening

October 2026
Zillertal Arena

Celebrate the beginning of winter on Austria's largest glacier ski area with ski tests, live entertainment and the latest winter sports equipment.

Advent in the Stubai Valley

December 2026
Stubai Valley

Christmas markets, festive concerts, regional handicrafts and seasonal traditions create a warm and authentic Advent atmosphere.

Winter Hiking Night

TBC
Stubai Valley

Step into a winter landscape illuminated by torches and lanterns. Traditional music, regional delicacies and family-friendly activities.

Night of Colours

26/12/2026 – 25/02/2027
Mayrhofen

The Night of Colours transforms Schlick 2000 into a vibrant winter stage with ski shows, music, and colourful light effects. Every Wednesday.

BIG Family Pre New Year's Eve Party

29/12/2026
Stubai Valley

Families are invited to celebrate together at the BIG Family New Year's Eve event, featuring children's entertainment, music and a joyful atmosphere.

Insider Tip for the Stubai Valley

Top of Tirol

Sitting at 3,210 m, the Top of Tirol viewing platform is one of the valley's most iconic experiences. Surrounded by more than one hundred peaks over 3,000 m, it offers an unforgettable view across the Stubai Alps and a unique perspective on the mountain landscape.

Read more
Get in touch

Tourism Association Stubai Tirol

Dorf 3

6167 Neustift

Phone: +43 501 881 0

info@stubai.at
www.stubai.at
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