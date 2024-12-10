Your Winter in the Holiday Region TirolWest
As authentic as it gets
Introduction
Small but mighty! If you're looking for a cosy resort with excellent access to some of the best pistes in the Austrian Alps, the holiday region TirolWest ticks all the boxes.
Nestled in a stunning mountain setting, it has its own ski resort, Venet, and the Ski Safari bus taking guests directly from their accommodation to world-class ski areas such as Ischgl, St. Anton am Arlberg and back in the evening. Away from the slopes, days can be spent exploring the postcard-perfect villages of Landeck, Zams, Fließ, Tobadill, Grins and Stanz, or setting out on a winter adventure on foot or on a sledge.
The holiday region TirolWest is known for its welcoming vibe and lived traditions. No matter if you cosy up with a mug of hut chocolate at the fireplace after a day on the slopes or participate in traditional festivals such as the rough nights, you'll feel like part of the local community in no time. Come as a guest and leave as a friend!
Skiing season:
19 December 2026 - 14 March 2027
Why visit the holiday region TirolWest
The holiday region TirolWest is a small and welcoming winter resort with easy access to some of the best slopes in the Austrian Alps. It's family- and beginner-friendly and one of those special places where you'll immediately feel at home.
Landeck, Zams, Fließ, Tobadill, Grins and Stanz - one region, six postcard-perfect villages
A small down-to-earth ski resort with easy access to more than 1,000 km of slopes thanks to the Skisafari shuttle bus service (€ 10 / £ 8.5 per day)
Plenty of activities away from the slopes, from snowshoeing and ski touring to ice skating
Nature park Kaunergrat just waiting to be explored
Cosy mountain huts and must-try regional products
Free use of public transport, free entrance to attractions and activities such as guided walks with the TirolWest Cards
FAQs
Holiday Region TirolWest highlights you won't forget
Skiing & snowboarding
Ski or snowboard all of the holiday region's pistes, then head to the nearby winter sports hubs such as Ischgl or St. Anton am Arlberg.
Culinary delights
Hungry? The holiday region TirolWest has you covered! Here, you'll find a great selection of restaurants, mountain huts and coffee houses.
Experiences on the slopes
Skiing & snowboarding
Ski or snowboard all of the holiday region's pistes, then take your pick from nearby winter sports hubs such as Ischgl or St. Anton am Arlberg.
Experiences away from the slopes
Snowshoeing
Explore your surroundings on snowshoes and breath in the fresh air… these are the moments when you’ll instantly feel connected to nature.
Tobogganing
During the day in the sunshine or in the evening under the starry sky - tobogganing is a winter activity that should not be missed.
Alpaka trekking in Tobadill
Head out exploring with a fury companion and learn all about alpakas while marveling at the wintery landscapes.
Witch tour at Landeck Castle
Learn about the hidden secrets and mystical side of Landeck Castle together with witch Stase (once a week, check dates on the website).
Events in the Holiday Region TirolWest in winter
Christmas Markets
Festive markets and more events throughout the region - experience traditions, buy handicrafts and sample regional delights.
Rough Nights
Two nights a year: Watch the locals perform traditional rituals designed to ward off evil spirits and ensure good fortune for the coming year.
Moonlight tobogganing at the Gogles Alm hut
Head up the Gogles Alm hut with a local guide and enjoy regional specialities and hot drinks before your exhilarating descent. The mix of the silence of the night, the glittering snow in the moonlight and the fresh mountain air will make this tobogganing adventure an unforgettable experience.
TirolWest Tourism
Malserstraße 47a
6500 Landeck
Phone: +43544265600