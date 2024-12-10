Two people wearing snowshoes on a snowy alpine meadow with small wooden cabins, snowy forest and mountain panorama in the background.
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Your Winter in the Holiday Region TirolWest
As authentic as it gets

One resort, six villages and 1,000 km of pistes at your doorstep: Skiing breaks in the holiday region TirolWest promise variety and unforgettable experiences.

Small but mighty! If you're looking for a cosy resort with excellent access to some of the best pistes in the Austrian Alps, the holiday region TirolWest ticks all the boxes.

Nestled in a stunning mountain setting, it has its own ski resort, Venet, and the Ski Safari bus taking guests directly from their accommodation to world-class ski areas such as Ischgl, St. Anton am Arlberg and back in the evening. Away from the slopes, days can be spent exploring the postcard-perfect villages of Landeck, Zams, Fließ, Tobadill, Grins and Stanz, or setting out on a winter adventure on foot or on a sledge.

The holiday region TirolWest is known for its welcoming vibe and lived traditions. No matter if you cosy up with a mug of hut chocolate at the fireplace after a day on the slopes or participate in traditional festivals such as the rough nights, you'll feel like part of the local community in no time. Come as a guest and leave as a friend!

Facts & Figures
Lifts4
Slopes12 km
Cross-country trails14.8 km
Winter hiking trails45 km
Altitude780 to 2,212 m
Highest PointVenet 2,212 m

Skiing season:
19 December 2026 - 14 March 2027

Ski Passes
Weather

Why visit the holiday region TirolWest

The holiday region TirolWest is a small and welcoming winter resort with easy access to some of the best slopes in the Austrian Alps. It's family- and beginner-friendly and one of those special places where you'll immediately feel at home.

  • Landeck, Zams, Fließ, Tobadill, Grins and Stanz - one region, six postcard-perfect villages

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (70 km), Friedrichshafen, Germany (150 km), Munich, Germany (190 km) and Bolzano, Italy (190 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Landeck-Zams railway station (direct train from Innsbruck: 45 min), then continue to your final destination.

Get to the holiday region TirolWest

TirolWest is a small but excellent skiing and snowboarding resort with 12 km of slopes of its own and easy access to annother more than 1,000 km of slopes. Away from the pistes, it offers activities such as ski touring, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, tobogganing, and dog sledding.

Holiday region TirolWest
A cosy winter holidayblend in with the locals

Holiday Region TirolWest highlights you won't forget

Skiing & snowboarding

Ski or snowboard all of the holiday region's pistes, then head to the nearby winter sports hubs such as Ischgl or St. Anton am Arlberg.

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Culinary delights

Hungry? The holiday region TirolWest has you covered! Here, you'll find a great selection of restaurants, mountain huts and coffee houses.

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Ice bathing

Dive in. Breathe. Recharge. At the Tramser Weiher pond, you can experience the magic of ice bathing. On 5 Wednesdays in winter.

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Experiences on the slopes

Skiing & snowboarding

Ski or snowboard all of the holiday region's pistes, then take your pick from nearby winter sports hubs such as Ischgl or St. Anton am Arlberg.

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Ski touring

Whether challenging summit tour or easy beginner trail followed by a stop at a mountain hut, this is how to experience the beauty of winter up close.

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Experiences away from the slopes

Snowshoeing

Explore your surroundings on snowshoes and breath in the fresh air… these are the moments when you’ll instantly feel connected to nature.

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Tobogganing

During the day in the sunshine or in the evening under the starry sky - tobogganing is a winter activity that should not be missed.

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Alpaka trekking in Tobadill

Head out exploring with a fury companion and learn all about alpakas while marveling at the wintery landscapes.

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Witch tour at Landeck Castle

Learn about the hidden secrets and mystical side of Landeck Castle together with witch Stase (once a week, check dates on the website).

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Nature Park Kaunergrat

Discover a dreamy nature park! Marvel at the stunning panoramas from the viewing platform and head on a husky adventure.

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Events in the Holiday Region TirolWest in winter

Christmas Markets

December 2025
Holiday region TirolWest

Festive markets and more events throughout the region - experience traditions, buy handicrafts and sample regional delights.

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Rough Nights

20/12/2026 – 05/01/2027
Holiday region TirolWest

Two nights a year: Watch the locals perform traditional rituals designed to ward off evil spirits and ensure good fortune for the coming year.

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Disc Flinging

14/02/2027
Holiday region TirolWest

A popular event where glowing circular or square discs of beechwood are heated in an open fire and then thrown down into the valley.

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Insider Tip

Moonlight tobogganing at the Gogles Alm hut

Head up the Gogles Alm hut with a local guide and enjoy regional specialities and hot drinks before your exhilarating descent. The mix of the silence of the night, the glittering snow in the moonlight and the fresh mountain air will make this tobogganing adventure an unforgettable experience.

Read more (Link in German)
Get in touch

TirolWest Tourism

Malserstraße 47a

6500 Landeck

Phone: +43544265600

info@tirolwest.at
www.tirolwest.at
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