One resort, six villages and 1,000 km of pistes at your doorstep: Skiing breaks in the holiday region TirolWest promise variety and unforgettable experiences.

Small but mighty! If you're looking for a cosy resort with excellent access to some of the best pistes in the Austrian Alps, the holiday region TirolWest ticks all the boxes.

Nestled in a stunning mountain setting, it has its own ski resort, Venet, and the Ski Safari bus taking guests directly from their accommodation to world-class ski areas such as Ischgl, St. Anton am Arlberg and back in the evening. Away from the slopes, days can be spent exploring the postcard-perfect villages of Landeck, Zams, Fließ, Tobadill, Grins and Stanz, or setting out on a winter adventure on foot or on a sledge.

The holiday region TirolWest is known for its welcoming vibe and lived traditions. No matter if you cosy up with a mug of hut chocolate at the fireplace after a day on the slopes or participate in traditional festivals such as the rough nights, you'll feel like part of the local community in no time. Come as a guest and leave as a friend!