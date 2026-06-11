Your Winter at Tiroler Zugspitz Arena
Winter's got it all!
Introduction
Winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena unfolds across seven resorts: Ehrwalder Alm, Ehrwalder Wettersteinbahnen, Grubigstein Lermoos, Marienberg Biberwier, Berwang-Bichlbach, Karlift Heiterwang and Zugspitze (accessible with the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn)
Families will find three family-certified ski areas with gentle slopes, ski schools and mountain huts designed with younger guests in mind. Freestyle skiers and snowboarders can head to the snow park on Ehrwalder Alm, where features cater to both beginners and experienced riders. The Ehrwalder Alm ski area also has a special family park and a funslope.
Beyond the pistes, winter reveals a quieter side. Snowshoe and winter hiking trails lead through snow-covered landscapes, while torchlit walks offer a special way to experience the mountains after dark.
Cross-country skiers can find groomed trails at 1,000 to 1,300 metres above sea level with stunning views of the lake or Zugspitze. All trails are free of charge to use and a cross-country skiing taster course is included in the guest card.
Together, the region's varied winter activities offer plenty of ways to enjoy the season, both on and off the snow.
Whether carving turns on the slopes, gliding along cross-country trails or exploring snowy paths on foot, there are many ways to experience winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena.
Skiing season:
27 November 2026 to early April 2027 (subject to change)
Why visit the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena
Whether you prefer active days on the slopes, scenic cross-country trails or quiet moments in the winter landscape, the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena offers a diverse mountain winter experience.
Seven ski areas with approx. 140 km of slopes, located between 1,000 and approx. 2,600 m above sea level
easily extend your skiing fun with the Top Snow Card to 200 km of pistes
cross-country trails at 1,000 to 1,300 m
more than 60 km of winter hiking trails
extra long ski season until end of April
three family-certified ski areas, which are perfect for a family winter holiday
FAQs
Tiroler Zugspitz Arena highlights you won't forget
Family skiing
Three family-friendly ski resorts with kid-friendly pistes, ski schools, and family-oriented huts and restaurants.
Llama hiking
Walk through the snowy landscape with your new four-legged friend, always with the impressive Zugspitze mountain in view.
The Zugspitze mountain
Take the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn up to almost 3,000 m to the summit with a panoramic viewing platform offering views of up to 400 peaks across four countries.
Experience pure Tirol
Enjoy Tyrolean hospitality, a relaxed atmosphere, classics like Schnitzel and Kaiserschmarren, and typical regional specialties at one of the cosy mountain huts.
Experiences on the slopes
Skiing & snowboarding
Discover approx. 140 km of piste fun in seven ski areas, offering endless possibilities for families, enjoyment skiers, and sporty ski fans.
Snow & fun parks
In the snow and fun parks of the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena, freestyle skiers and snowboarders can live it up – with highlights for families and great obstacle courses.
Cross-country skiing
With free to use cross-country trails at 1,000 to 1,300 m, the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena caters to beginners and pros alike. Taster course included in the guest card.
Experiences away from the slopes
Winter & snowshoe hiking
Enjoy the snowy forest landscape with the impressive mountain backdrop on 60 km of winter hiking trails, with many huts along the way.
Digital winter hiking trails
Four themed digital adventure trails with informative audio guides, videos, mini-games and puzzles and a small prize for kids at the end.
Torchlit winter hikes
Experience the stillness of the season on a torchlit walk, accompanied by the crackle of fire, a clear starry sky and panoramic views.
Tobogganing
Tobogganing is an integral part of winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena - during the day, and also by night. You can also rent other winter fun equipment.
Ice skating & curling
Glide across the ice at the artificial ice rink in Ehrwald - also by night, when the rink is illuminated. Combine friendly competition with social moments at curling.
Mountain railways for pedestrians
The lifts and cable cars take visitors without skis or snowboards quickly and comfortably up into the mountains, to a panoramic platform, a mountain hut or a winter hike.
Top Snow Card
The Top Snow Card is a cross-border ski pass that gives access to all seven ski areas of the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena (Karlift Heiterwang not included) and even beyond.
Superski weeks
During the Superski weeks all guests with the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena guest card will receive a 10% discount on specified ski passes (at least 4 days).
Start of season to December 18, 2026*
January 09, 2027 to January 29, 2027*
March 06, 2027 to March 19, 2027*
*last day of validity
Tourismusverband Tiroler Zugspitz Arena
Schmiede 15
6632 Ehrwald
Phone: +43 5673 20 000