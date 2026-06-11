A skier on a groomed slope in the Grubigstein Lermoos ski area in the Tyrolean Zugspitz Arena, set against a wintry Alpine backdrop
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Your Winter at Tiroler Zugspitz Arena
Winter's got it all!

Skiing, winter walking, cross-country skiing and more across seven resorts on the Austrian side of the Zugspitze - welcome to the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena!

Winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena unfolds across seven resorts: Ehrwalder Alm, Ehrwalder Wettersteinbahnen, Grubigstein Lermoos, Marienberg Biberwier, Berwang-Bichlbach, Karlift Heiterwang and Zugspitze (accessible with the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn)

Families will find three family-certified ski areas with gentle slopes, ski schools and mountain huts designed with younger guests in mind. Freestyle skiers and snowboarders can head to the snow park on Ehrwalder Alm, where features cater to both beginners and experienced riders. The Ehrwalder Alm ski area also has a special family park and a funslope.

Beyond the pistes, winter reveals a quieter side. Snowshoe and winter hiking trails lead through snow-covered landscapes, while torchlit walks offer a special way to experience the mountains after dark.

Cross-country skiers can find groomed trails at 1,000 to 1,300 metres above sea level with stunning views of the lake or Zugspitze. All trails are free of charge to use and a cross-country skiing taster course is included in the guest card.

Together, the region's varied winter activities offer plenty of ways to enjoy the season, both on and off the snow.

Whether carving turns on the slopes, gliding along cross-country trails or exploring snowy paths on foot, there are many ways to experience winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena.

Facts & Figures
Ski areas7
Slopesapprox. 140 km
Cross-country trailsat 1,000 to 1,300 m
Winter hiking trailsmore than 60 km
Altitude1,000 - 2,962 m
Highest point for skiingapprox. 2,600 m

Skiing season:
27 November 2026 to early April 2027 (subject to change)

Getting there
Accommodation
Weather

Why visit the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena

Whether you prefer active days on the slopes, scenic cross-country trails or quiet moments in the winter landscape, the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena offers a diverse mountain winter experience.

  • Seven ski areas with approx. 140 km of slopes, located between 1,000 and approx. 2,600 m above sea level

  • easily extend your skiing fun with the Top Snow Card to 200 km of pistes

  • cross-country trails at 1,000 to 1,300 m

  • more than 60 km of winter hiking trails

  • extra long ski season until end of April

  • three family-certified ski areas, which are perfect for a family winter holiday

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (85 km), Memmingen, Germany (113 km), and Munich, Germany (146 km).

By train:
From Innsbruck or Munich travel easily to Ehrwald, Lermoos, Lähn bei Bichlbach, Bichlbach-Berwang, Bichlbach Almkopfbahn and Heiterwang via Garmisch-Partenkirchen

By car:
Toll-free via Germany: A7 (Ulm-Füssen) and A95 (München-Garmisch Partenkirchen).

How to get to Zugspitz Arena

Yes. The region is particularly family-friendly, with three family-certified ski areas offering beginner-friendly slopes, ski schools and facilities designed for children. Family rates, child-friendly mountain huts and a wide range of winter activities beyond skiing make it a good choice for families looking to spend time together in the mountains.

Four out of the region's seven digital adventure trails - packed with informative audio guides, videos, mini games and puzzles for an extra dose of fun - are also open in winter.

Family winter in the Zugspitz Arena

The Top Snow Card is a cross-border ski pass that gives access to all seven ski areas of the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena, as well as the ski resorts around Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Grainau and Mittenwald in Germany (Karlift Heiterwang not included). With a single pass, skiers and snowboarders can explore more than 200 kilometres of pistes served by around 90 lifts and cable cars. The pass is available from two days onwards and also includes selected extras such as ski bus services within the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena.

Top Snow Card
Winter funfor everyone

Tiroler Zugspitz Arena highlights you won't forget

Family skiing

Three family-friendly ski resorts with kid-friendly pistes, ski schools, and family-oriented huts and restaurants.

Llama hiking

Walk through the snowy landscape with your new four-legged friend, always with the impressive Zugspitze mountain in view.

The Zugspitze mountain

Take the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn up to almost 3,000 m to the summit with a panoramic viewing platform offering views of up to 400 peaks across four countries.

Experience pure Tirol

Enjoy Tyrolean hospitality, a relaxed atmosphere, classics like Schnitzel and Kaiserschmarren, and typical regional specialties at one of the cosy mountain huts.

Winter sports by night

Skiing, tobogganing, ice skating, winter hiking, snowshoe hiking - all this is also available when the sun sets behind the mountains.

Experiences on the slopes

Skiing & snowboarding

Discover approx. 140 km of piste fun in seven ski areas, offering endless possibilities for families, enjoyment skiers, and sporty ski fans.

Snow & fun parks

In the snow and fun parks of the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena, freestyle skiers and snowboarders can live it up – with highlights for families and great obstacle courses.

Cross-country skiing

With free to use cross-country trails at 1,000 to 1,300 m, the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena caters to beginners and pros alike. Taster course included in the guest card.

No Handicap initiative

The Snowpower Ski School makes winter sports accessible to everyone - with bi-skis, specially trained instructors and personalised support.

Experiences away from the slopes

Winter & snowshoe hiking

Enjoy the snowy forest landscape with the impressive mountain backdrop on 60 km of winter hiking trails, with many huts along the way.

Digital winter hiking trails

Four themed digital adventure trails with informative audio guides, videos, mini-games and puzzles and a small prize for kids at the end.

Torchlit winter hikes

Experience the stillness of the season on a torchlit walk, accompanied by the crackle of fire, a clear starry sky and panoramic views.

Tobogganing

Tobogganing is an integral part of winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena - during the day, and also by night. You can also rent other winter fun equipment.

Ice skating & curling

Glide across the ice at the artificial ice rink in Ehrwald - also by night, when the rink is illuminated. Combine friendly competition with social moments at curling.

Mountain railways for pedestrians

The lifts and cable cars take visitors without skis or snowboards quickly and comfortably up into the mountains, to a panoramic platform, a mountain hut or a winter hike.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides

Snuggled up in warm blankets, the horse-drawn sleigh glides through the quiet, snow-covered valleys of the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena.

Insider Tips for the Zugspitz Arena

Top Snow Card

The Top Snow Card is a cross-border ski pass that gives access to all seven ski areas of the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena (Karlift Heiterwang not included) and even beyond.

Superski weeks

During the Superski weeks all guests with the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena guest card will receive a 10% discount on specified ski passes (at least 4 days).

  • Start of season to December 18, 2026*

  • January 09, 2027 to January 29, 2027*

  • March 06, 2027 to March 19, 2027*

*last day of validity

Top Snow CardSuperski weeks
Get in touch

Tourismusverband Tiroler Zugspitz Arena

Schmiede 15

6632 Ehrwald

Phone: +43 5673 20 000

info@zugpsitzarena.com
www.zugspitzarena.com
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