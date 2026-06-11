Skiing, winter walking, cross-country skiing and more across seven resorts on the Austrian side of the Zugspitze - welcome to the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena!

Winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena unfolds across seven resorts: Ehrwalder Alm, Ehrwalder Wettersteinbahnen, Grubigstein Lermoos, Marienberg Biberwier, Berwang-Bichlbach, Karlift Heiterwang and Zugspitze (accessible with the Tiroler Zugspitzbahn)

Families will find three family-certified ski areas with gentle slopes, ski schools and mountain huts designed with younger guests in mind. Freestyle skiers and snowboarders can head to the snow park on Ehrwalder Alm, where features cater to both beginners and experienced riders. The Ehrwalder Alm ski area also has a special family park and a funslope.

Beyond the pistes, winter reveals a quieter side. Snowshoe and winter hiking trails lead through snow-covered landscapes, while torchlit walks offer a special way to experience the mountains after dark.

Cross-country skiers can find groomed trails at 1,000 to 1,300 metres above sea level with stunning views of the lake or Zugspitze. All trails are free of charge to use and a cross-country skiing taster course is included in the guest card.

Together, the region's varied winter activities offer plenty of ways to enjoy the season, both on and off the snow.

Whether carving turns on the slopes, gliding along cross-country trails or exploring snowy paths on foot, there are many ways to experience winter in the Tiroler Zugspitz Arena.