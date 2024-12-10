365 Days in Zell am See-Kaprun

Postcard-perfect mountains, a glacier, a lake - and endless adventures: Zell am See-Kaprun is a hotspot for outdoor enthusiasts all year round.

Imagine standing on top of a mountain you're about to ski down - or one you've just hiked up - with a huge smile on your face, looking at a glittering lake to your feet and up to a snow-covered glacier. Zell am See-Kaprun is an Austrian holiday region that truly looks like a postcard come to life!

And it's not only its natural beauty that stuns visitors and locals alike. It's also a place that's just made for outdoor activities of all sorts. In winter, get your ski gear ready (or rent it in the region) and hit the pistes, head on a snowshoeing hike, try ice bathing, winter yoga or relax in a spa. Come summer, pick a leisurely hike or a challenging summit tour, go mountain biking or paddle-boarding and take a dip in the lake if it gets too hot. Being active in nature is a huge part of the locals' daily life, and they'll be happy to show you how to make the most of your surroundings. And if you need a break no matter the season, relax in a pool at the spa.

Zell am See-Kaprun welcomes you to immerse yourself in the mix of endless sporty adventures, alpine traditions, stunning views, and down-to-earth regional cuisine - 365 days a year.