365 Days in Zell am See-Kaprun
Alps at their very best
Introduction
Imagine standing on top of a mountain you're about to ski down - or one you've just hiked up - with a huge smile on your face, looking at a glittering lake to your feet and up to a snow-covered glacier. Zell am See-Kaprun is an Austrian holiday region that truly looks like a postcard come to life!
And it's not only its natural beauty that stuns visitors and locals alike. It's also a place that's just made for outdoor activities of all sorts. In winter, get your ski gear ready (or rent it in the region) and hit the pistes, head on a snowshoeing hike, try ice bathing, winter yoga or relax in a spa. Come summer, pick a leisurely hike or a challenging summit tour, go mountain biking or paddle-boarding and take a dip in the lake if it gets too hot. Being active in nature is a huge part of the locals' daily life, and they'll be happy to show you how to make the most of your surroundings. And if you need a break no matter the season, relax in a pool at the spa.
Zell am See-Kaprun welcomes you to immerse yourself in the mix of endless sporty adventures, alpine traditions, stunning views, and down-to-earth regional cuisine - 365 days a year.
Why visit Zell am See-Kaprun
Zell am See-Kaprun combines mountains, a glacier and a lake, offering outdoor adventures, relaxation and Alpine experiences in every season. From hiking, biking and lake activities in summer to glacier skiing and wellness in winter, the region is ideal for active holidays surrounded by impressive natural scenery.
Skiing and snowboarding on the Kitzsteinhorn glacier at over 3,000 m or the family-friendly Schmittenhöhe
Access to three ski resorts with the Ski ALPIN CARD
Excellent restaurants and culinary experiences
Outdoor activities all year round, from stand-up paddle boarding to skiing and hiking
Awarded with the Austrian Ecolabel for sustainable tourism
Events and cultural experiences during the Tones of Autumn series
Zell am See-Kaprun App with activity, route and restaurant information
Zell am See-Kaprun Summer Card with cable cars, boats and attraction benefits
FAQ
Zell am See-Kaprun highlights you won't forget
Skiing & snowboarding
Hit the pistes on the Kitzsteinhorn glacier or the family-friendly Schmittenhöhe (with views of Lake Zell while you whizz down the mountain!).
Panoramic platform "Kaiserblick"
The new viewing platform, partly fitted with a glass floor, extends 30 m into the air and offers views of more than 30 peaks over 3,000 metres.
Tobogganing 365 days a year
Who says tobogganing is only for winter? The runs on the Kitzsteinhorn are open all year. Challenge your family and friends to a little competition.
Relax at the Tauern SPA
12 pools (incl. 2 infinity pools), 10 saunas, steaming baths, a separate kids spa and more: This is the perfect place to relax all year round.
Dive into the foodie scene
Huts, eight Gault Millau-awarded restaurants, and the highest restaurant in SalzburgerLand (Gipfel Restaurant at 3,209 m) await.
Conquer your first three-thousander
A hike to remember! Start at “Top of Salzburg” and hike and climb 200 m up to the Kitzsteinhorn at 3,203 m together with a local mountain guide.
Head on a bike adventure
Keep your wheels turning! 200 km of trails for all skill levels await. E-bike, mountain bike, gravel bike or road bike, the choice is yours!
Experiences in winterZell am See-Kaprun has snow-sure pistes from mid-October to mid-May, so you have plenty of time to get your skiing fix. And there's tons of other winter activities too.
Ski 'n' Brunch
Hit the slopes before anyone else and watch the sunrise on top of the mountain, then enjoy a hearty breakfast. Every Thursday from January to March.
Ski touring
Zell am See-Kaprun has a whole mountain just for ski tourers! Head to Ronachkopf for groomed tracks, thrilling descents and stunning views.
Night skiing
Whisk down the slope after sunset at the Schmittenhöhe: The floodlit piste no. 6 is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8:30 PM.
Cross-country skiing
Skating, classic cross-country skiing and illuminated night tracks: Cross-country skiers can choose from more than 100 km of trails.
Experiences in spring, summer and autumnZell am See-Kaprun is made for outdoor adventures. Explore your surroundings on foot and on two wheels or just chill at the water.
Hike on the Schmittenhöhe
Leisurely family hike or challenging tour, stunning panoramas will be your constant companions. You can see up to 30 three-thousanders from here!
Cool off in Lake Zell
Lake Zell is the perfect spot to refresh on a hot summer day. Go for a swim, try out some stand-up-paddling, or just relax on its shores.
Kaprun's high mountain reservoirs
Like fjords, the reservoirs Wasserfallboden and Mooserboden sit at 2,036 m and generate power year-round. Take a hike or climb the dam itself.
Give trailrunning a go
The Zell am See-Kaprun region is made for runners. If you like jogging, this is the place to level up and try trailrunning.
The mystical Sigmund Thun Gorge
The Kapruner Ache has carved its way over 30 m deep and 320 m in length through the Kaprun Valley. Discover the nature spectacle for yourself.
Play golf in a stunning setting
With two 18-hole-courses, Zell am See-Kaprun Golf Club has the largest golf course in the Alps. The natural surroundings make it extra special.
Events in Zell am See-Kaprun all year round
IRONMAN 70.3
1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running - all of it in a postcard-perfect mountain setting.
Tones of Autumn
An event series to celebrate the end of the warmer season with guided hikes, game weeks, culinary delights, and the Oktoberfest.
Star Advent Market Zell am See-Kaprun
Experience the magic of Christmas at the festive markets all over the region and marvel at all the lights, including on the lake!
balloonalps
A festival solely dedicated to all things balloon. The highlight: The Night of the Balloons with ski and snowboard acrobatics on 4 February.
Ski&Golf World Championship
Participants first match each other at a giant slalom on the Kitzsteinhorn, then head straight to the golf course.
Insider Tips for Zell am See-Kaprun
Yoga & ice bathing workshop
Combine the power of yoga with the benefits of cold-water therapy: a 60 min guided yoga session including breathing exercises is followed by a dip into the ice cold Lake Zell for 20 min. Afterwards, you'll receive a hot drink to warm up again.
Buy local delights at a farm shop
Visit Josef and Ingeborg at "Hofladen Augut" shop and get home-made bacon and cheese, jams, honey, fruits, veggies, schnapps, and a lot more directly from their farm. In summer, they also have a stall at the Piesendorf village market.
Zell am See-Kaprun
Brucker Bundesstrasse 1A
5700 Zell am See
Phone: +43 6542 770