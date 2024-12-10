Two skiers on a groomed slope with snow-covered mountain peaks and bright sunshine in the background.
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365 Days in Zell am See-Kaprun
Alps at their very best

Postcard-perfect mountains, a glacier, a lake - and endless adventures: Zell am See-Kaprun is a hotspot for outdoor enthusiasts all year round.

Imagine standing on top of a mountain you're about to ski down - or one you've just hiked up - with a huge smile on your face, looking at a glittering lake to your feet and up to a snow-covered glacier. Zell am See-Kaprun is an Austrian holiday region that truly looks like a postcard come to life!

And it's not only its natural beauty that stuns visitors and locals alike. It's also a place that's just made for outdoor activities of all sorts. In winter, get your ski gear ready (or rent it in the region) and hit the pistes, head on a snowshoeing hike, try ice bathing, winter yoga or relax in a spa. Come summer, pick a leisurely hike or a challenging summit tour, go mountain biking or paddle-boarding and take a dip in the lake if it gets too hot. Being active in nature is a huge part of the locals' daily life, and they'll be happy to show you how to make the most of your surroundings. And if you need a break no matter the season, relax in a pool at the spa.

Zell am See-Kaprun welcomes you to immerse yourself in the mix of endless sporty adventures, alpine traditions, stunning views, and down-to-earth regional cuisine - 365 days a year.

Facts & Figures
Ski slopes408 km
Cable cars51
Huts & restaurants40
Hiking trails400 km
Biking trails200 km
Altitude768 to 3,029 m
Hotels
Map
Ski pass
Weather
Cable Cars
Guest Card

Why visit Zell am See-Kaprun

Zell am See-Kaprun combines mountains, a glacier and a lake, offering outdoor adventures, relaxation and Alpine experiences in every season. From hiking, biking and lake activities in summer to glacier skiing and wellness in winter, the region is ideal for active holidays surrounded by impressive natural scenery.

Learn more about the region

FAQ

By plane:
The closest airports are Salzburg (80 km) and Munich, Germany (200 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Zell am See-Kaprun railway station (direct trains from Vienna, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin). Public transport in SalzburgerLand is included in the Mobility Ticket on your arrival day.

By car:
From the north: German motorway A9 from Munich.
Fom the south: A10 Tauern motorway
From the east: A1 West motorway
From the west: A12 Inntal motorway to Wörgl, then federal A-Roads

How to get to Zell am See-Kaprun

In Zell am See-Kaprun, you get top snow quality, three ski resorts including one glacier, and a total of 408 km of pistes, connected by 46 lifts.

To make it even more impressive, it is an interconnected ski-in/ski-out resort: You have direct access from Kaprun's town centre via the Maiskogel to Kitzsteinhorn glacier thanks to the 3K K-onnection cable car, direct access to Schmittenhöhe from Zell am See with the cityXpress and from Skicircus with the zellamseeXpress.

Skiing in Zell am See-Kaprun

Zell am See–Kaprun is a great destination for a family holiday all year round. In summer, families can enjoy easy lakeside adventures such as swimming, stand-up paddling, or relaxing at the Strandbad lidos. Mountain playgrounds such as Schmidolin’s Adventure World on the Schmittenhöhe and the Family & Leisure Park Maiskogel offer slides, climbing areas and themed trails ideal for young explorers. For a bit of excitement, the Maisi Flitzer alpine coaster provides a thrilling ride with alpine views, while nature-loving families can walk through the Sigmund Thun Klamm gorge or take cable cars up to panoramic viewpoints like the TOP OF SALZBURG.

In winter, the region turns into a snowy playground with gentle ski slopes on the Schmittenhöhe and beginner-friendly areas around Kaprun that are perfect for children learning to ski. Families can also enjoy tobogganing or snowshoeing. And if you need a break from outdoor activities, the Tauern Spa offers warm, family-friendly relaxation with slides, kids’ pools and plenty of space to unwind.

Family holidays in Zell am See-Kaprun

  • Gletschermühle

    A new modern ski hut offering homemade delights and panoramic views. Local cuisine and quality wines meet alpine cosiness.

  • Franzl

    A hut restaurant inspired by Imperial times serving delicious traditional dishes.

  • AreitAlm & Areit Lounge

    A modern hut with an open fireplace and stunning views of the Hohe Tauern mountain range.

  • Gipfel Restaurant

    Salzburg's highest restaurant at 3,209 m above sea level.

Zell am See-Kaprun for foodies

Zell am See-Kaprun is an ideal summer destination for hiking, biking, lake activities and outdoor adventures in the Austrian Alps. Visitors can enjoy swimming, stand-up paddle boarding and boat trips on Lake Zell, while the surrounding mountains offer hiking trails, panoramic viewpoints and bike routes for all levels.

Cooler temperatures during the warmer months make the region perfect for active holidays and relaxing nature experiences. Even in summer, glacier experiences on the Kitzsteinhorn at over 3,000 metres above sea level offer snow activities and spectacular Alpine views.

  • Best for: Hiking, biking, lake holidays, skiing and year-round Alpine adventures

  • Best time to visit: Year-round, with lake and mountain activities in summer and skiing and glacier experiences in winter

  • Ideal trip length: 3–7 days for an active mountain holiday or relaxing lakeside getaway

  • Getting there: Easy access by train to Zell am See, with public transport connections throughout the region

  • Perfect for: Families, outdoor enthusiasts, wellness travellers and active holidaymakers looking for mountains, glacier and lake experiences in one destination

  • Added benefits: The Zell am See-Kaprun Summer Card includes cable cars, boat trips, lidos and discounts on attractions and excursions

  • Unique highlight: Experience snow and glacier activities on the Kitzsteinhorn even during the warmer months

Did you know?Zell am See-Kaprun has not one but three climate zones.

Zell am See-Kaprun highlights you won't forget

Skiing & snowboarding

Hit the pistes on the Kitzsteinhorn glacier or the family-friendly Schmittenhöhe (with views of Lake Zell while you whizz down the mountain!).

Panoramic platform "Kaiserblick"

The new viewing platform, partly fitted with a glass floor, extends 30 m into the air and offers views of more than 30 peaks over 3,000 metres.

Tobogganing 365 days a year

Who says tobogganing is only for winter? The runs on the Kitzsteinhorn are open all year. Challenge your family and friends to a little competition.

Relax at the Tauern SPA

12 pools (incl. 2 infinity pools), 10 saunas, steaming baths, a separate kids spa and more: This is the perfect place to relax all year round.

Dive into the foodie scene

Huts, eight Gault Millau-awarded restaurants, and the highest restaurant in SalzburgerLand (Gipfel Restaurant at 3,209 m) await.

Conquer your first three-thousander

A hike to remember! Start at “Top of Salzburg” and hike and climb 200 m up to the Kitzsteinhorn at 3,203 m together with a local mountain guide.

Head on a bike adventure

Keep your wheels turning! 200 km of trails for all skill levels await. E-bike, mountain bike, gravel bike or road bike, the choice is yours!

Kitzsteinhorn Explorer Tour

Start in the valley, then take several cable cars up to the eternal ice with a park ranger. You'll learn all about the glacier and the local flora and fauna.

Experiences in winter

Zell am See-Kaprun has snow-sure pistes from mid-October to mid-May, so you have plenty of time to get your skiing fix. And there's tons of other winter activities too.

Ski 'n' Brunch

Hit the slopes before anyone else and watch the sunrise on top of the mountain, then enjoy a hearty breakfast. Every Thursday from January to March.

Ski touring

Zell am See-Kaprun has a whole mountain just for ski tourers! Head to Ronachkopf for groomed tracks, thrilling descents and stunning views.

Night skiing

Whisk down the slope after sunset at the Schmittenhöhe: The floodlit piste no. 6 is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8:30 PM.

Cross-country skiing

Skating, classic cross-country skiing and illuminated night tracks: Cross-country skiers can choose from more than 100 km of trails.

Winter hiking & snowshoeing

Enjoy the silence and discover the magic of winter on a walk or snowshoe hike. Pick your own trail or head on a Schmittenhöhe tour with a local guide.

Experiences in spring, summer and autumn

Zell am See-Kaprun is made for outdoor adventures. Explore your surroundings on foot and on two wheels or just chill at the water.

Hike on the Schmittenhöhe

Leisurely family hike or challenging tour, stunning panoramas will be your constant companions. You can see up to 30 three-thousanders from here!

Cool off in Lake Zell

Lake Zell is the perfect spot to refresh on a hot summer day. Go for a swim, try out some stand-up-paddling, or just relax on its shores.

Kaprun's high mountain reservoirs

Like fjords, the reservoirs Wasserfallboden and Mooserboden sit at 2,036 m and generate power year-round. Take a hike or climb the dam itself.

Give trailrunning a go

The Zell am See-Kaprun region is made for runners. If you like jogging, this is the place to level up and try trailrunning.

The mystical Sigmund Thun Gorge

The Kapruner Ache has carved its way over 30 m deep and 320 m in length through the Kaprun Valley. Discover the nature spectacle for yourself.

Play golf in a stunning setting

With two 18-hole-courses, Zell am See-Kaprun Golf Club has the largest golf course in the Alps. The natural surroundings make it extra special.

Endless autumn fun

A colourful natural spectacle, culinary events such as the game week, the family festival and the Oktoberfest make it one of the best times to visit.

Events in Zell am See-Kaprun all year round

IRONMAN 70.3

30/08/2026
Zell am See-Kaprun

1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running - all of it in a postcard-perfect mountain setting.

Learn more

Tones of Autumn

October 2026
Zell am See - Kaprun

An event series to celebrate the end of the warmer season with guided hikes, game weeks, culinary delights, and the Oktoberfest.

Learn more

Star Advent Market Zell am See-Kaprun

November/December 2026
Zell am See - Kaprun

Experience the magic of Christmas at the festive markets all over the region and marvel at all the lights, including on the lake!

Learn more

balloonalps

30/01/2027 – 06/02/2027
Zell am See-Kaprun

A festival solely dedicated to all things balloon. The highlight: The Night of the Balloons with ski and snowboard acrobatics on 4 February.

Learn more

Ski&Golf World Championship

05/05/2027 – 08/05/2027
Zell am See-Kaprun

Participants first match each other at a giant slalom on the Kitzsteinhorn, then head straight to the golf course.

Learn more

Großglockner Ultra-Trail

22/07/2027 – 25/07/2027
Zell am See-Kaprun

The world's best trailrunners come to Austria's highest mountain, running 110 km and past 14 glaciers and 300 three-thousanders.

Learn more

Insider Tips for Zell am See-Kaprun

Yoga & ice bathing workshop

Combine the power of yoga with the benefits of cold-water therapy: a 60 min guided yoga session including breathing exercises is followed by a dip into the ice cold Lake Zell for 20 min. Afterwards, you'll receive a hot drink to warm up again.

Buy local delights at a farm shop

Visit Josef and Ingeborg at "Hofladen Augut" shop and get home-made bacon and cheese, jams, honey, fruits, veggies, schnapps, and a lot more directly from their farm. In summer, they also have a stall at the Piesendorf village market.

Yoga & ice bathingHofladen Augut
Get in touch

Zell am See-Kaprun

Brucker Bundesstrasse 1A

5700 Zell am See

Phone: +43 6542 770

welcome@zellamsee-kaprun.com
www.zellamsee-kaprun.com
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