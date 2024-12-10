Skier in red jacket on wide slope with snow-covered mountain range and sea of clouds in background.
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Your Winter in Zillertal
It's a feeling

White slopes, bright sun rays and tasty food in a post-card perfect mountain setting - This is Tirol's Zillertal!

A holiday in Zillertal feels a bit like visiting friends. This might be due to the many traditional, family-run hotels and inns. Or perhaps it is because visiting Zillertal is so effortless: Its snow reliability and short lift waiting times mean you won’t have to worry about a thing. Sitting at up to 3,250 m, with 80% of the region above 1,700 m, means skiing in Zillertal is possible well into April. Afterwards, just head to the Hintertux Glacier, it has the longest ski season in the whole of Austria.

No matter if you are looking for a challenging black piste, a leisurely one with stunning views or a beginner-friendly descent, you'll find your dream slope here. Love a bit of adrenaline? Head to the snow parks or go free riding. And if mindful activities are more your cup of tea, enjoy hikes, tobogganing or cross-country skiing.

The Zillertal lifestyle can best be described as a zest of life with a love for the outdoors and great food. Live in the moment and make memories for a lifetime.

Facts & Figures
Lifts180
Slopes546 km
Cross-country trails113 km
Winter hiking trails460 km
Altitude580 - 3,509 m
Highest point for skiingHintertux glacier 3,250 m

Skiing season:
4 December 2026 - 11 April 2027

Zillertal Superskipass
Weather
Snow Report

Why visit Zillertal

Zillertal is one of the most well-known winter regions in the Austrian Alps, yet it has retained its original traditional down-to-earth vibe. The pistes sit at up to 3,250 m here, with 80% of the region above 1,700 m, so you'll be guaranteed excellent snow conditions throughout the whole season.

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (50 km), Salzburg (150 km) and Munich, Germany (170 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train to Jenach (direct train from Innsbruck: 20 min, Salzburg: 1:30 min or Munich: 1:30), then a local train or shuttle to your final destination.

By car:
From the east: Take the A1 motorway to Salzburg, then cross through Germany, continue on the A12 to the Zillertal exit and then take the B169 into Zillertal.

From the west: Take the A12 motorway to the Zillertal exit, then the B169 into Zillertal.

How to get to Zillertal

Zillertal is a leading family destination in the Alps. It offers a great mix of adventure, recreation and relaxation for all ages and is particularly beloved for its fun and exciting family experiences. There are ski schools for all ages, fun slopes, kids' areas in snow parks, kindergartens for the youngest and a total of 48 km of toboggan runs.

Your family winter in Zillertal

  • Mountain Loft (Spieljoch)

    A family-friendly hut right next to the slope and mountain station. Tip: Try their home-made pizza on the sun terrace!

  • Wiesenalm (Zillertal Arena)

    Close to the two middle stations Rosenalmbahn and Karspitzbahn, perfect for skiers and sunbathers.

  • WhiteLounge am Ahorn

    A snow bar with deck chairs right at the slope and stunning panoramas as a bonus.

The Zillertal Super Ski Pass is the ultimate ticket to skiing fun in Zillertal. It is valid from early December to mid-April on all 548 km of slopes and 180 lifts in the four ski areas Hochzillertal-Hochfügen-Spieljoch, Zillertal Arena, Mayrhofen Bergbahnen – Mountopolis, Ski & Glacier World Zillertal 3000.

Book the Zillertal Superskipass
Winter dreamone resort, nonstop fun

Highlights in Zillertal you won't forget

Zillertaler Superskipass

This pass includes 4 resorts, 546 km of slopes, 180 cable cars and lifts and 40 ski passes - the perfect holiday companion!

Hintertux Nature Ice Palace

The Nature Ice Palace in the Hintertux Glacier is a unique natural jewel and a great year-round destination for adventurers of all ages.

Winter via Ferrata Hochfügen

The 260 m long winter via ferrata leads climbers up to an elevation of 2,341 m via steel cables, iron rungs, and a 28-m suspension bridge.

Culinary delights

Zillertal has 80 huts, serving all the Austrian classics right next to the slope, as well as award-winning gourmet restaurants and Tyrolean inns in the valley.

Experiences on the slopes

Early Morning Skiing

Hit the slopes from 7:30 in Hochzillertal and at the Ahorn mountain, and - from March - at 6:55 twice a week at the Zillertal Arena.

Freeriding

Hochfügen is a secret favourite among free riders. A special highlight is First Line Skiing: reaching untouched parts of the mountain by snowcat.

Snowpark at the Hintertux Glacier

A snowboarder's and freeskier's dream! Five permanently perfectly shaped lines and a fantastic crowd have given the park a reputation that it certainly lives up to.

Harakiri at the Penken Mayrhofen

With a gradient of 78%, the legendary Harakiri slope at Mayrhofner Bergbahnen – Mountopolis delivers pure adrenaline. It's Austria's steepest ski run!

Experiences away from the slopes

Tobogganing

The 7 km long toboggan run on the Gerlosstein is perfect for families. A gondola takes you straight to the starting point. Floodlit after sunset.

Winter Hiking Trail Hochzillertal

The circular trail from the Hochzillertal–Kaltenbach top station to the Hubertus Chapel is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the ski region at a slower pace.

AlbertAdler Adventure Trail

This winter hiking trail leads past the WhiteLounge Snow Bar to the AdlerBühne Ahorn, home to majestic birds of prey.

Zillertal Show Dairy

Learn all about hay milk, how it's made and what it's used for at Austria's first show dairy. Plenty of sampling included! (Link in German only)

Zillertal Brewery

The private brewery offers insights into the brewing and bottling process in an exciting multimedia exhibition. Tastings included!

KABOOM

Bouldering, bowling, squash, dancing, ice skating and more await in this 3,200 m² fun park for all ages. Indoor and outdoor areas.

Events in Zillertal in winter

Alpicon

18/03/2027 – 21/03/2027
Hochzillertal

Alpicon is a popular house music festival in the Hochzillertal ski area and in the valley.

Hintertux Glacier Open Air

19/03/2027
Zillertal

The Sommerberg Arena once again transforms into an open air concert venue. Entry is included in the ski pass.

Lederhosen Wedel Weekend

03/04/2027
Zillertal Arena

Hit the slopes wearing lederhosen or a dirndl dress and enjoy live music at the mountain huts.

Snowbombing Festival

05/04/2027 – 10/04/2027
Mayrhofen

Blue skies, black runs, hot parties: A week full of bands and world class DJs right in Mayerhofen.

90's Days Zillertal Arena

19/03/2027 – 21/03/2027
Zillertal Arena

The Zillertal Arena transforms into a stage for the '90s. Special guests, '90s vibes, bands, and DJs bring the biggest hits to life on and away from the slopes.

Insider Tip for Zillertal

The Blue Hour

As the winter day slowly awakens or fades into night, the Zillertal reveals the magic of the blue hour. The sky bathes the snow-covered mountains in deep blue, giving the slopes, alpine huts, and villages a uniquely atmospheric glow. While snow groomers begin their nightly work, a winter hike or ski tour becomes an especially memorable experience in this peaceful setting. The blue hour embodies quiet beauty, a slower pace, and unforgettable winter moments in the Zillertal.

Read more

Top Hotels in Zillertal

HUBER'S Boutiquehotel****

7 nights, gourmet breakfast, 6 x half-board dinner & 1 x gourmet dinner at the restaurant KLE, 6-day ski pass, Green Spa, 12% off ski rental from € 1,700 / £ 1,465 pp

Hotel Neue Post ****S, Mayrhofen

Ski & Spa; 7 nights, 3/4 board, 6 day ski pass, spa and welcome prosecco from € 1,372 / £ 1,195 (5 - 18 December 2025, 11 - 22 January 2026, 22 March - 11 April 2026).

coolnest Designhotel

You deserve more! Stay for 7 nights and only pay for 6 from € 2,034 / £ 1,773 (5 – 12 December 2025, 6 – 31 January 2026, 8 March – 12 April 2026).

Get in touch

Zillertal Tourismus GmbH

Gewerbegebiet Nord 1

6262 Schlitters

Phone: +43 5288 87187

info@zillertal.at
www.zillertal.at
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