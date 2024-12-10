Your Winter in Zillertal
It's a feeling
Introduction
A holiday in Zillertal feels a bit like visiting friends. This might be due to the many traditional, family-run hotels and inns. Or perhaps it is because visiting Zillertal is so effortless: Its snow reliability and short lift waiting times mean you won’t have to worry about a thing. Sitting at up to 3,250 m, with 80% of the region above 1,700 m, means skiing in Zillertal is possible well into April. Afterwards, just head to the Hintertux Glacier, it has the longest ski season in the whole of Austria.
No matter if you are looking for a challenging black piste, a leisurely one with stunning views or a beginner-friendly descent, you'll find your dream slope here. Love a bit of adrenaline? Head to the snow parks or go free riding. And if mindful activities are more your cup of tea, enjoy hikes, tobogganing or cross-country skiing.
The Zillertal lifestyle can best be described as a zest of life with a love for the outdoors and great food. Live in the moment and make memories for a lifetime.
Skiing season:
4 December 2026 - 11 April 2027
Why visit Zillertal
Zillertal is one of the most well-known winter regions in the Austrian Alps, yet it has retained its original traditional down-to-earth vibe. The pistes sit at up to 3,250 m here, with 80% of the region above 1,700 m, so you'll be guaranteed excellent snow conditions throughout the whole season.
A whopping 546 km of slopes, 4 ski regions and 180 lifts covered by the Zillertal Superskipass
High comfort due to modern lifts
Fun adventures away from the slopes for all ages, including winter hiking and snowshoeing, ski touring, and ice skating
The winter via ferrata Hochfügen with a 28-m suspension bridge
80 mountain huts close to the pistes, countless award-winning restaurants in the valley
Plenty of entertainment for the youngest guests: kindergartens, ski schools, and adventures in the snow
Family-run hotels instead of large chains
FAQs
Highlights in Zillertal you won't forget
Zillertaler Superskipass
This pass includes 4 resorts, 546 km of slopes, 180 cable cars and lifts and 40 ski passes - the perfect holiday companion!
Hintertux Nature Ice Palace
The Nature Ice Palace in the Hintertux Glacier is a unique natural jewel and a great year-round destination for adventurers of all ages.
Winter via Ferrata Hochfügen
The 260 m long winter via ferrata leads climbers up to an elevation of 2,341 m via steel cables, iron rungs, and a 28-m suspension bridge.
Experiences on the slopes
Early Morning Skiing
Hit the slopes from 7:30 in Hochzillertal and at the Ahorn mountain, and - from March - at 6:55 twice a week at the Zillertal Arena.
Freeriding
Hochfügen is a secret favourite among free riders. A special highlight is First Line Skiing: reaching untouched parts of the mountain by snowcat.
Snowpark at the Hintertux Glacier
A snowboarder's and freeskier's dream! Five permanently perfectly shaped lines and a fantastic crowd have given the park a reputation that it certainly lives up to.
Experiences away from the slopes
Tobogganing
The 7 km long toboggan run on the Gerlosstein is perfect for families. A gondola takes you straight to the starting point. Floodlit after sunset.
Winter Hiking Trail Hochzillertal
The circular trail from the Hochzillertal–Kaltenbach top station to the Hubertus Chapel is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy the ski region at a slower pace.
AlbertAdler Adventure Trail
This winter hiking trail leads past the WhiteLounge Snow Bar to the AdlerBühne Ahorn, home to majestic birds of prey.
Zillertal Show Dairy
Learn all about hay milk, how it's made and what it's used for at Austria's first show dairy. Plenty of sampling included! (Link in German only)
Zillertal Brewery
The private brewery offers insights into the brewing and bottling process in an exciting multimedia exhibition. Tastings included!
Events in Zillertal in winter
Alpicon
Alpicon is a popular house music festival in the Hochzillertal ski area and in the valley.
Hintertux Glacier Open Air
The Sommerberg Arena once again transforms into an open air concert venue. Entry is included in the ski pass.
Lederhosen Wedel Weekend
Hit the slopes wearing lederhosen or a dirndl dress and enjoy live music at the mountain huts.
Snowbombing Festival
Blue skies, black runs, hot parties: A week full of bands and world class DJs right in Mayerhofen.
The Blue Hour
As the winter day slowly awakens or fades into night, the Zillertal reveals the magic of the blue hour. The sky bathes the snow-covered mountains in deep blue, giving the slopes, alpine huts, and villages a uniquely atmospheric glow. While snow groomers begin their nightly work, a winter hike or ski tour becomes an especially memorable experience in this peaceful setting. The blue hour embodies quiet beauty, a slower pace, and unforgettable winter moments in the Zillertal.
Top Hotels in Zillertal
HUBER'S Boutiquehotel****
7 nights, gourmet breakfast, 6 x half-board dinner & 1 x gourmet dinner at the restaurant KLE, 6-day ski pass, Green Spa, 12% off ski rental from € 1,700 / £ 1,465 pp
Hotel Neue Post ****S, Mayrhofen
Ski & Spa; 7 nights, 3/4 board, 6 day ski pass, spa and welcome prosecco from € 1,372 / £ 1,195 (5 - 18 December 2025, 11 - 22 January 2026, 22 March - 11 April 2026).
Zillertal Tourismus GmbH
Gewerbegebiet Nord 1
6262 Schlitters
Phone: +43 5288 87187