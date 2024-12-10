White slopes, bright sun rays and tasty food in a post-card perfect mountain setting - This is Tirol's Zillertal!

A holiday in Zillertal feels a bit like visiting friends. This might be due to the many traditional, family-run hotels and inns. Or perhaps it is because visiting Zillertal is so effortless: Its snow reliability and short lift waiting times mean you won’t have to worry about a thing. Sitting at up to 3,250 m, with 80% of the region above 1,700 m, means skiing in Zillertal is possible well into April. Afterwards, just head to the Hintertux Glacier, it has the longest ski season in the whole of Austria.

No matter if you are looking for a challenging black piste, a leisurely one with stunning views or a beginner-friendly descent, you'll find your dream slope here. Love a bit of adrenaline? Head to the snow parks or go free riding. And if mindful activities are more your cup of tea, enjoy hikes, tobogganing or cross-country skiing.

The Zillertal lifestyle can best be described as a zest of life with a love for the outdoors and great food. Live in the moment and make memories for a lifetime.