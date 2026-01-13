Dips&Drops ****s

Introduction
Prime location in the Austrian Alps: located just steps from the Ski Amadé slopes and surrounded by year-round outdoor experiences, with easy access from Salzburg.
All-in-one mountain adventure: a blend of Alpine adventure and relaxation — from skiing, hiking, and biking to spa, pools, and saunas.
Bike & Ski Hub right in the hotel: rent equipment, book guides, and head straight to the slopes or trails.
Modern Alpine style & great food: it combines contemporary design, cosy comfort, and a variety of on-site dining options — from casual to elevated.
For families & active travelers: spacious rooms, kids’ activity areas, and experiences for all ages.
Dips&Drops
More than a name, Dips & Drops reflects a lifestyle shaped by movement, balance, and recovery. It stands for sporty ups and downs, activity and regeneration — a rhythm you can feel.
Located in the center of Flachau, 60 km (37 mi) south of Salzburg, the hotel combines urban ease with an Alpine mindset. It’s a place for those who love being active, spending time outdoors, and taking care of their well-being.
The atmosphere is modern yet relaxed, bringing together people who share a passion for skiing and mountain biking. A casual hub where you can arrive, head out, unwind, and enjoy good food — uncomplicated, flexible, and designed around individual rhythms.
Professional sports guides are part of the team year-round. The weekly program includes indoor sessions such as spinning, yoga, and back training, as well as guided outdoor adventures — from bike technique workshops to sunset hikes. High-quality equipment is available to rent directly at the hotel.
Family-owned by Hans and Magdalena Harml, Dips & Drops stands for a new generation of hospitality: modern, distinctive, and deeply rooted in Flachau. With a strong sense of place and a passion passed down through generations, the hosts welcome guests not just to a hotel, but to a feeling.
I love this hotel because it gives me everything I need — the thrill of endless sports options, the calm of open spaces to unwind, and an architecture unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s a place where energy and serenity live side by side.Victoria , Head of Sales and Events
It was an amazing vacation. A great hotel. Super friendly staff and hosts. Very beautiful, modern, and homely architecture. Every meal was excellent.tmoellers , Trip Advisor
Suites & Rooms
Around the hotel
Getting there
By car:
The Tauernautobahn (A10) takes you directly to Flachau. The "Flachau" exit is only a few minutes away from our Dips&Drops.
You can conveniently park directly in front of the hotel. Or you can drive straight into our two-story underground parking garage — free of charge and with direct access to the hotel.
By plane:
Salzburg Airport (SZG): about 1 h by car (approx. 70 km / 43 mi).
Munich (MUC) & Klagenfurt (KLU): about 2–2.5 h — airport transfers available
Nearby attractions
Ski Amadé: the hotel is located in the heart of Austria's largest ski area with 270 state-of-the-art lifts and 760 km (471 mi) of slopes.
Stoneman Taurista - Mountain Bike Trail: created by Roland Stauder, it's a true mountain bike or E-Bike highlight.
City of Salzburg: explore Salzburg's many attractions like Mozart’s birth house and Hohensalzburg fortress.
Glacier Dachstein: an iconic glacier just 30 min drive away.
Getting there
By car:
The Tauernautobahn (A10) takes you directly to Flachau. The "Flachau" exit is only a few minutes away from our Dips&Drops.
You can conveniently park directly in front of the hotel. Or you can drive straight into our two-story underground parking garage — free of charge and with direct access to the hotel.
By plane:
Salzburg Airport (SZG): about 1 h by car (approx. 70 km / 43 mi).
Munich (MUC) & Klagenfurt (KLU): about 2–2.5 h — airport transfers available
Nearby attractions
Ski Amadé: the hotel is located in the heart of Austria's largest ski area with 270 state-of-the-art lifts and 760 km (471 mi) of slopes.
Stoneman Taurista - Mountain Bike Trail: created by Roland Stauder, it's a true mountain bike or E-Bike highlight.
City of Salzburg: explore Salzburg's many attractions like Mozart’s birth house and Hohensalzburg fortress.
Glacier Dachstein: an iconic glacier just 30 min drive away.
Top 3 things to do nearby
Inhouse premium Bike Hub with rental & guiding
All the guides at the hotel are highly trained and accompany you on daily tours. Premium bike rental and fitting directly in our inhouse Bike Shop.
Ice Bathing in the Enns
Take a guided plunge into crystal-clear mountain water right next to the hotel for an energizing, unforgettable cold-water experience.
Dips&Drops
Flachauer Straße 163
5542 Flachau
Phone: +43 6457 2311