Introduction
Unique location between St. Stephen’s Cathedral and State Opera
One of the most historic hotels in the city
Traditional ambience with a modern spirit
Generously sized and individually designed rooms and apartments
Top-floor apartments offer an impressive view over the city centre
About Hotel Ambassador
Opened in 1898, the Ambassador's history reflects the parallel and urban evolution of downtown Vienna. With its more than 100-year-old history, it ranks among the most tradition-filled buildings in the city. The hotel's surroundings are equally part Imperial time capsule and modern metropolis: Vienna's most popular shopping streets are just steps away! Since opening its doors, the Ambassador has been the temporary home of well-known figures from the music, art and culture world. Today, the unique symbiosis of the traditional and the modern, the past and the present, gives the Ambassador its special flair. 85 spacious, lovingly designed rooms and 4 apartments offer a harmonious blend of 19th century elements and cutting-edge amenities. The charming bar provides the perfect place to unwind after a day of sightseeing and exploring.
Take advantage of the hotel's fantastic location in the historic city centre, directly on the shopping street Kärntner Straße and in walking distance to the main sights. Explore the elegant first district with its grand buildings and the narrow streets around the hotel.Concierge Recommendation
The location of this hotel is fantastic! Walking distance from cafes, restaurants and shops! The service was great! Everybody was friendly and helpful. The room was also good. Sleeping quality was very good. Overall experience was fantastic. Highly recommended!Hingdranata N., Tripadvisor
Suites & rooms
Around the hotel
Getting there
Underground station Stephansplatz (U1, U3): 3 min walk
Underground station Karlsplatz (U1, U2, U4): 3 min walk
City Airport Train station: 10 min by car / or 2 stops
Main Station Hauptbahnhof: 15 min by car / or 2 metro stops
Vienna International Airport (VIE): 25 min by car
Nearby attractions
Shopping street Kärntner Straße: in front of the hotel
Imperial crypt: 1 min walk
Albertina Museum: 3 min walk
St. Stephen's Cathedral: 3 min walk
State Opera: 3 min walk
Imperial Palace & Spanish Riding School: 10 min walk
Restaurant recommendations
Figlmüller: Home of the Wiener Schnitzel since 1905
Plachutta: Try the famous Tafelspitz (boiled beef)
Zum weißen Rauchfangkehrer ("The White Chimneysweep"): The best of Viennese and Austrian cuisine in a unique ambiance
Zum schwarzen Kameel: Vienna's oldest trendy restaurant, well-known for its hearty Viennese cuisine
Getting there
Underground station Stephansplatz (U1, U3): 3 min walk
Underground station Karlsplatz (U1, U2, U4): 3 min walk
City Airport Train station: 10 min by car / or 2 stops
Main Station Hauptbahnhof: 15 min by car / or 2 metro stops
Vienna International Airport (VIE): 25 min by car
Nearby attractions
Shopping street Kärntner Straße: in front of the hotel
Imperial crypt: 1 min walk
Albertina Museum: 3 min walk
St. Stephen's Cathedral: 3 min walk
State Opera: 3 min walk
Imperial Palace & Spanish Riding School: 10 min walk
Restaurant recommendations
Figlmüller: Home of the Wiener Schnitzel since 1905
Plachutta: Try the famous Tafelspitz (boiled beef)
Zum weißen Rauchfangkehrer ("The White Chimneysweep"): The best of Viennese and Austrian cuisine in a unique ambiance
Zum schwarzen Kameel: Vienna's oldest trendy restaurant, well-known for its hearty Viennese cuisine
Top 3 things to do nearby
Kunsthistorisches Museum
Vienna's stunning museum of fine arts features collections from the House of Habsburg and paintings of some of the world's most renowned artists.
Vienna State Opera
Watch world-class opera and ballet performances just steps from the hotel. Free live screenings in front of the building throughout the summer.
Hotel Ambassador
Kärntner Straße 22 / Neuer Markt 5
1010 Vienna
Phone: +43 1 961 61-0