Gründerzeit facade of Hotel Ambassador on Kärntner Straße in Vienna, pedestrians and shops on ground floor.
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Hotel Ambassador

A building with more than 100 years of history, the Ambassador's history reflects the parallel and urban evolution of downtown Vienna.

  • Unique location between St. Stephen’s Cathedral and State Opera

  • One of the most historic hotels in the city

  • Traditional ambience with a modern spirit

  • Generously sized and individually designed rooms and apartments

  • Top-floor apartments offer an impressive view over the city centre

About Hotel Ambassador

Opened in 1898, the Ambassador's history reflects the parallel and urban evolution of downtown Vienna. With its more than 100-year-old history, it ranks among the most tradition-filled buildings in the city. The hotel's surroundings are equally part Imperial time capsule and modern metropolis: Vienna's most popular shopping streets are just steps away! Since opening its doors, the Ambassador has been the temporary home of well-known figures from the music, art and culture world. Today, the unique symbiosis of the traditional and the modern, the past and the present, gives the Ambassador its special flair. 85 spacious, lovingly designed rooms and 4 apartments offer a harmonious blend of 19th century elements and cutting-edge amenities. The charming bar provides the perfect place to unwind after a day of sightseeing and exploring.

Amenities
Decor:historical features and memories
Room amenities:bathrobe, slippers, safe, air-conditioning, minibar, cosmetic products and mirror, hair dryer
Top floor apartments with kitchenette:unique view over the historic city centre
Bar:Atriumbar - open daily until midnight
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Take advantage of the hotel's fantastic location in the historic city centre, directly on the shopping street Kärntner Straße and in walking distance to the main sights. Explore the elegant first district with its grand buildings and the narrow streets around the hotel.

Concierge Recommendation

The location of this hotel is fantastic! Walking distance from cafes, restaurants and shops! The service was great! Everybody was friendly and helpful. The room was also good. Sleeping quality was very good. Overall experience was fantastic. Highly recommended!

Hingdranata N.Tripadvisor

Suites & rooms

The standard rooms "Vienna Classic" reflect the charm and style of a traditional Viennese hotel. With a flatscreen TV and air conditioning.

Several “Themed Rooms”, have been dedicated to well-known figures in politics, art, and culture who have stayed overnight at the Ambassador. They are equipped with selected antiques and the precious Viennese Lobmeyr chandeliers. Flatscreen TV and air conditioning.

With special design and generously proportioned workspace, some rooms have their own balcony, perfect for modern business travellers. Flatscreen TV and air conditioning.

Spacious one-bedroom “Junior Suites” feature a separated living and sleeping area. They are delightfully furnished and decorated with restored antiques, individually selected for each guest room. Flatscreen TV and air conditioning.

On the top floors of the building, the 4 apartments are designed for those looking for the highest standards. Flatscreen TV and air conditioning. The apartments offer privacy, luxurious furnishing, and utmost comfort. In addition to the standard facilities, they provide a fully equipped kitchenette.

More room categories

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Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Underground station Stephansplatz (U1, U3): 3 min walk

  • Underground station Karlsplatz (U1, U2, U4): 3 min walk

  • City Airport Train station: 10 min by car / or 2 stops

  • Main Station Hauptbahnhof: 15 min by car / or 2 metro stops

  • Vienna International Airport (VIE): 25 min by car

Nearby attractions

Restaurant recommendations

Top 3 things to do nearby

Kunsthistorisches Museum

Vienna's stunning museum of fine arts features collections from the House of Habsburg and paintings of some of the world's most renowned artists.

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Vienna State Opera

Watch world-class opera and ballet performances just steps from the hotel. Free live screenings in front of the building throughout the summer.

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The Imperial Crypt

Members of Austria's former Habsburg dynasty, including Franz Josef I and Empress Elisabeth (Sisi), have found their final resting place in the Imperial Crypt.

Viennese Cuisine
Hotel Ambassador The Ambassador's history reflects the parallel and urban evolution of downtown Vienna.
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Hotel Ambassador

Kärntner Straße 22 / Neuer Markt 5

1010 Vienna

Phone: +43 1 961 61-0

reservations@ambassador.at
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