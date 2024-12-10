Introduction
Stylish rooms by unique interior designers
Breakfast buffet with regional and organic products, offering a choice of Nordic, Styrian, American, or Japanese breakfast; with ample vegan options
Personalised service for every guest - it's your home away from home
Located in the historic Serviten neighbourhood - off the beaten path, yet just a few minutes’ walk from Ringstrasse
Thoughtfully run - regional organic breakfast, certified allergy-free rooms, close to public transport
About The Harmonie
The Harmonie Vienna owes its name to the former Harmonie Theatre, just a stone's throw from the hotel. It’s no surprise, therefore, that owner Sonja Wimmer chose an artistic concept for her city hotel.
The art of Luis Casanova Sorolla, who takes his inspiration from dance and the performing arts, is as incomparable as the art concept throughout the hotel. Soloists from the Vienna State Opera’s ballet created many of the Harmonie’s design elements by moving across a canvas with colour pigment.
This energy is tangible and transforms each of the 66 comfortable rooms into a unique art experience. Personal service makes the hotel a favourite of returning guests, who consider it as their home base in Vienna. The hotel is located in Vienna's trendy Servite neighbourhood, which is dotted with cafes and some of the city's buzziest restaurants.
"Explore Vienna's nearby Jewish quarter and visit the Sigmund Freud Museum. Experience the Vienna Boys' Choir in the nearby MuTh concert hall. The Hotel's front office team will be happy to assist with ticket bookings for operas, theatres or museums."Concierge Recommendation
What's New?
One of the first hotels to offer a wide variety of vegetarian breakfast options, the Harmonie Vienna has now introduced a fully vegan breakfast range on top, including chickpea omelettes and vegan pastries.
At The Harmonie Vienna, heartfelt hospitality meets contemporary comfort. Our attentive reception team is always there to warmly support our guests, while the hotel app offers effortless access to many of our services. To spark the joy of anticipation, the app also invites guests to explore inspiring virtual tours and exhibitions of Vienna’s most beloved sights and cultural venues.
The staff is very friendly and helpful in every single department! Every single person here makes your stay lovely and comfortable! [...] Thank you for giving me a place, where I feel like having a second home. ❤️Sarah H., Tripadvisor
Around the hotel
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): 35 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 20 min by car
Closest underground station: Schottentor (U2): 8-min walk
Closest tram station: Bauernfeldplatz (D): 2-min walk
Nearby attractions
Albertina: 15 min by tram
Vienna State Opera: 15 min by tram
Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Arts): 12 min by tram
Sigmund Freud Museum: 10 min walk
Ringstrasse: 10 min walk
Strudlhofstiege: 5 min walk
Restaurant recommendations
Reznicek: Product-oriented, seasonal cuisine.
Stomach: International and local cuisine.
MAST Weinbistro: A passionate homage to wine.
S'il vous plain: Innovative, international, great vegan selection.
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): 35 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 20 min by car
Closest underground station: Schottentor (U2): 8-min walk
Closest tram station: Bauernfeldplatz (D): 2-min walk
Nearby attractions
Albertina: 15 min by tram
Vienna State Opera: 15 min by tram
Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Arts): 12 min by tram
Sigmund Freud Museum: 10 min walk
Ringstrasse: 10 min walk
Strudlhofstiege: 5 min walk
Restaurant recommendations
Reznicek: Product-oriented, seasonal cuisine.
Stomach: International and local cuisine.
MAST Weinbistro: A passionate homage to wine.
S'il vous plain: Innovative, international, great vegan selection.
Top 3 things to do nearby
Visit a typical coffeehouse
Viennese coffeehouse culture has a long tradition. Visit one of the many cafés in the city center, such as Café Central, Café Hawelka, or Café Landtmann.
Explore the Sigmund Freud Museum & Jewish Vienna
Explore the Jewish side of Vienna with the Jewish Museum and the Shoa Memorial, then visit the Sigmund Freud Museum, dedicated to the father of psychoanalysis.
The Harmonie Vienna
Harmoniegasse 5-7
1090 Vienna
Phone: +43 1 317 6604