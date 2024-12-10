One of Austria's leading retreats for fasting and longevity near Vienna, in the Lake Neusiedl region: Heal, recharge in nature, and let your soul unwind.

Decades of fasting & health expertise: Over 50 years of experience in medically guided fasting and holistic regeneration.

Personalised medical wellness: Individual health programmes supported by doctors, therapists, and nutrition experts.

Specialised fasting & longevity programs: Structured fasting methods designed to support gut health, metabolism, energy, and long-term vitality.

Healing nature setting near Vienna: Nestled in the Neusiedler See nature reserve, offering tranquility, fresh air, and picturesque, restorative landscapes.

Mindful, healthy cuisine: Regional, plant-focused nutrition that supports wellbeing and replaces deprivation with mindful enjoyment.

About Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort

For more than half a century, Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort has been a place of profound regeneration based on fasting and Kneipp medicine. Located in the heart of Burgenland's Neusiedler Lake Region, the resort has been synonymous with profound regeneration, medically guided fasting, and holistic health care.

Following its extensive renovation in 2019, Marienkron now blends elegance and comfort with classic aesthetics, offering peaceful spaces. Its architecture is inspired by nature and combines warm tones, natural woods, and thoughtful details that honor the property’s monastic heritage.

Today, Marienkron is one of the leading health resorts of Austria, run by the province of Burgenland with experienced fasting doctors who focus on longevity concepts. Central to Marienkron’s approach is a deep attentiveness to individual needs and fasting or vegetarian cuisine with mindful enjoyment.