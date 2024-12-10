Mountain Resort Feuerberg provides a tranquil retreat surrounded by ancient forests, inviting you to explore its expansive wellness sanctuary.

Breathtaking panorama: beautifully situated on an Alpine plateau with views over all of Carinthia

NEWS : Winner of the Wellness Aphrodite award 2026 in the top category 'Overall Concept'

NEWS: The Lake Spa has two areas now: a family area with its own infinity pool within the natural bathing lake plus various other pools, saunas, water slide and more; and a "Silent Area" with the well-known infinity pool, various saunas, relaxation rooms, and more - a wellness haven for all generations

Surrounded by nature: hiking trails and ski slopes right at the resort's doorstep

Inspired: yoga, qigong, meditation, and many other enriching programs for body, mind, and soul

Experiences for all ages: adventure park, kids' club, and guided leisure and activity programs

Culinary delights: cuisine with finesse, mainly sourced from local farms

About Mountain Resort Feuerberg

Nestled at 1,769 m / 5,800 ft above the scenic valleys and lakes of Carinthia, Mountain Resort Feuerberg offers a serene escape amidst ancient forests. Experience crisp mountain air and boundless vistas in this haven of natural beauty and tranquillity.

Discover their expansive wellness sanctuary, boasting a natural bathing lake, an award-winning infinity pool (and a new one for families now!) and a multitude of relaxation amenities, including 13 pools, 11 saunas, and 18 relaxation oases. Families and peace seekers alike find harmony here, with ample relaxation spaces and a dedicated spa for children. Culinary excellence is paramount at the resort, with a diverse array of refined yet authentic dishes mainly sourced from local farms, ensuring a delightful gastronomic experience.

At Feuerberg, you will encounter hosts deeply committed to hospitality, representing a family legacy spanning over 100 years. The team is fuelled by passionate employees who infuse their work with heart and soul, ensuring every guest experience is exceptional.