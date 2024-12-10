Introduction
Breathtaking panorama: beautifully situated on an Alpine plateau with views over all of Carinthia
NEWS: Winner of the Wellness Aphrodite award 2026 in the top category 'Overall Concept'
NEWS: The Lake Spa has two areas now: a family area with its own infinity pool within the natural bathing lake plus various other pools, saunas, water slide and more; and a "Silent Area" with the well-known infinity pool, various saunas, relaxation rooms, and more - a wellness haven for all generations
Surrounded by nature: hiking trails and ski slopes right at the resort's doorstep
Inspired: yoga, qigong, meditation, and many other enriching programs for body, mind, and soul
Experiences for all ages: adventure park, kids' club, and guided leisure and activity programs
Culinary delights: cuisine with finesse, mainly sourced from local farms
About Mountain Resort Feuerberg
Nestled at 1,769 m / 5,800 ft above the scenic valleys and lakes of Carinthia, Mountain Resort Feuerberg offers a serene escape amidst ancient forests. Experience crisp mountain air and boundless vistas in this haven of natural beauty and tranquillity.
Discover their expansive wellness sanctuary, boasting a natural bathing lake, an award-winning infinity pool (and a new one for families now!) and a multitude of relaxation amenities, including 13 pools, 11 saunas, and 18 relaxation oases. Families and peace seekers alike find harmony here, with ample relaxation spaces and a dedicated spa for children. Culinary excellence is paramount at the resort, with a diverse array of refined yet authentic dishes mainly sourced from local farms, ensuring a delightful gastronomic experience.
At Feuerberg, you will encounter hosts deeply committed to hospitality, representing a family legacy spanning over 100 years. The team is fuelled by passionate employees who infuse their work with heart and soul, ensuring every guest experience is exceptional.
We approach this wonderful place where we live and work with great respect and humility. The vastness here nourishes us and allows us to connect with nature and ourselves. At Feuerberg, we are committed to sharing what is important to us with our guests.Berger Family
Breathe pure Alpine air, soak in endless panoramas, and reconnect with nature. Hike, cycle, or forest bathe in mountain woods. Unwind in pools, saunas, and spas. Find balance with yoga, meditation, and sound baths. Kids explore nature through play and adventure.Concierge Recommendation
Suites & rooms
Our list of places to visit has only one recurring location and it's here on Feuerberg. Chapeau to all the staff for their professionalism, friendliness and creativity. The location is amazing but so, too, is the resort and what it offers. Simply the best!Marie Cameron Leimer, Hotel review
Around the hotel
Getting there
Klagenfurt Airport (KLU): 1 hour by car
Salzburg Airport (SZG): 2.5 hours by car
Vienna Airport (VIE): 4 hours by car
Ljubljana Airport (LJU): 1,5 hours by car
Venice Airport (VCE): 3 hours by car
Nearby attractions
Skiing in the Gerlitzen Alpe ski area
Lake Ossiach: 25 min by car
Lake Wörthersee: 45 min by car
Pyramidenkogel viewpoint: about 1 h by car
Venice, Italy: 3 h 17m by car
Getting there
Klagenfurt Airport (KLU): 1 hour by car
Salzburg Airport (SZG): 2.5 hours by car
Vienna Airport (VIE): 4 hours by car
Ljubljana Airport (LJU): 1,5 hours by car
Venice Airport (VCE): 3 hours by car
Nearby attractions
Skiing in the Gerlitzen Alpe ski area
Lake Ossiach: 25 min by car
Lake Wörthersee: 45 min by car
Pyramidenkogel viewpoint: about 1 h by car
Venice, Italy: 3 h 17m by car
Top 3 things to do nearby
Watch an infinite sunrise
Witness the morning splendor at sunrise from the serenity of the resort's infinity pool.
Hiking with a view
147 km / 91 miles of hiking trails await you, offering breathtaking panoramas high above the beautiful Lake Ossaich.
Mountain Resort Feuerberg
Gerlitzenstrasse 87
9551 Bodensdorf
Phone: +43 4248 2880