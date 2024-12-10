Introduction
Uniquely designed rooms
Committed to sustainability and green initiatives
Beautiful roof-top terrace and garden
Dog-friendly
Stunning mountain view of Innsbruck
About Nala Individuell Hotel
The NALA was once an enchanting 50s hotel in Innsbruck. With great attention to detail, it has been transformed into a trendsetting city hotel.
From the outside, visitors see a calm façade in a pleasant, quiet location in the heart of the city. But on the inside, the NALA is bursting with unique flair: surprising colour combinations, quirky details, and an underlying elegance create the perfect environment.
Hospitality takes centre stage here; to the dedicated staff of the NALA, guests’ needs are paramount. Stay here to enjoy the off-beat side of Innsbruck in perfect comfort!
No centrally located hotel in Innsbruck has a quieter neighbourhood. NALA is situated in the cosy Wilten district where you only hear the fountain in the park, birds chirping, and your own thoughts. Take time to enjoy this picturesque setting.Concierge Recommendation
The moment you step through the door you’re entering a magic place. Every corner, every wall, every detail is designed with great love for detail. Every room has its own design. The garden has its own kind of magic, during the day and especially during the night. [...]Nahkohe , Tripadvisor
Suites & rooms
The 57 guestrooms at NALA are so very unique that it is hard to categorize them. Tell the attentive staff what you need, and they will find the right room to fit your stay.
They offer a variety of creative accommodations ranging from € 110 to € 315 per night. Explore the 20 different room types here.
Room "Bergisel" offers views of the famous Zaha Hadid ski jump. "Zen" is all about finding your inner centre while exploring Innsbruck! Room "Suite Pan Oh Rama Family" is ideal for families and groups with two bathrooms. There is a room type for everyone at NALA: even solo travellers can book their own "Mini Single Suite." For those who want direct access to the hotel's stunning garden, the 'Garden Apartment" is a must!
A perk you get with every room:
All yogis and relaxation seekers should pay a visit to Lucas and Kira at the Yoga Shala. You can take the courses without advance reservation. More detailed information and the current schedule can be found here. The studio is around the corner!
Around the hotel
Getting there
Innsbruck airport (INN): 30 min by bus, 10 min by car
Innsbruck main train station: 10 min walk
Nearby attractions
Golden Roof: 10 min walk
Imperial Palace: 10 min walk
Cable cars station Nordkette: 10 min walk
Bergisel Ski Jump: 15 min walk
Maria Theresien Street (main street): 5 min walk
Getting there
Innsbruck airport (INN): 30 min by bus, 10 min by car
Innsbruck main train station: 10 min walk
Nearby attractions
Golden Roof: 10 min walk
Imperial Palace: 10 min walk
Cable cars station Nordkette: 10 min walk
Bergisel Ski Jump: 15 min walk
Maria Theresien Street (main street): 5 min walk
Top 3 things to do nearby
Swarovski Crystal Worlds
Visit Swarovski Crystal Worlds, only 40 minutes by bus from Innsbruck, and explore the 17 Chambers of Wonder.
Let them eat cake
Stroll through the old town of Innsbruck and stop at one of the many local coffee places for some cake.
Nala Individuell Hotel
Muellerstrasse 15
6020 Innsbruck
Phone: +43 512 584444