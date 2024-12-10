Introduction
Exceptional culinary experiences at Rote Wand Chef's Table (two Michelin stars), Rote Wand Stuben (green Michelin star), Friends and Fools, and the hotel restaurant with daily multi-course menu
Regional and sustainable philosophy: in all aspects, from sourcing ingredients to architecture
Diverse activity programs: pilates, yoga, free guided hikes, mountain biking, ski-in/ski-out with direct access to the ski area, and more
Wellness and relaxation: spacious spa featuring saunas, steam baths, and pools, to rejuvenate body and mind
Personalised service and atmosphere: a warm, family-like ambience with attentive service, and a blend of Alpine charm and modern design
Prime location: situated in Lech am Arlberg, one of the most exclusive ski and hiking destinations in the Alps
About Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel
The Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel is located in Zug am Arlberg, a charming district of Lech, just a few minutes from the village centre. This family-run hotel is managed by Natascha and Joschi Walch, along with their children Magdalena, Josef-Martin, and Valentin, and their loyal dog, Alma.
The hotel’s founder, Burgi Walch, Joschi Walch’s mother, laid the foundation for the Rote Wand’s legacy. The hotel is named after the striking Rote Wand mountain, which stands at 2,704 m (8,869 ft) and is located in the picturesque Zugertal Valley near Lake Formarin.
Since 2020, the Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel has proudly been a member of Design Hotels. Guests can choose from 62 rooms and suites in seven different categories. The hotel also features three restaurants: the Rote Wand Chef’s Table, Rote Wand Stuben, and the Friends and Fools Lounge.
Additional highlights include the Rote Wand Bar & Lounge, along with a spacious terrace – the perfect spot to unwind while enjoying the breathtaking Alpine scenery.
For stays from five nights onwards, the following culinary experiences (except for drinks) are included:
1 x Rote Wand Chef's Table
1 x Friends and Fools Dinner Event
1 x Fondue
For the full culinary experience, I recommend booking five nights or more. This includes a Rote Wand Chef’s Table, a Friends & Fools dinner event, and a fondue evening — giving you insight into the complete range of Rote Wand’s outstanding cuisine.Joschi Walch, owner of the hotel
Rote Wand is a truly one of a kind destination. A beautiful hotel in picturesque surrounds, where you never go hungry and are treated like family. A super creative hotel, the place feels really inspiring and a great place to switch off, recharge and enjoy nature. [...]daisyhY1079XX , Trip Advisor
Around the hotel
Getting there
Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1.5 h by car
Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 h 15 min by car
Langen am Arlberg train station: approx. 20 min by bus
St. Anton am Arlberg train station: approx. 30 min by bus
Nearby attractions
Golfclub Lech: 10 min by foot
Hiking at Zug Valley: 30 min by bus / 2-3 h by bike / 4h by foot
Forest Swimming Pool: 5 min by bus / 15 min by foot
Cross Country Skiing: 27 km (17 miles) trail begins close to the hotel
Arlberg Ski Area: gondola just a few minutes from the hotel
Shopping in Lech: 5 min by bus / 30 min by foot to the village
Skyspace Lech: 15 by bus
Kunstraum Zug art space: 5 min by foot
Getting there
Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1.5 h by car
Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 h 15 min by car
Langen am Arlberg train station: approx. 20 min by bus
St. Anton am Arlberg train station: approx. 30 min by bus
Nearby attractions
Golfclub Lech: 10 min by foot
Hiking at Zug Valley: 30 min by bus / 2-3 h by bike / 4h by foot
Forest Swimming Pool: 5 min by bus / 15 min by foot
Cross Country Skiing: 27 km (17 miles) trail begins close to the hotel
Arlberg Ski Area: gondola just a few minutes from the hotel
Shopping in Lech: 5 min by bus / 30 min by foot to the village
Skyspace Lech: 15 by bus
Kunstraum Zug art space: 5 min by foot
Top 3 things to do nearby
Be active in summer
Enjoy a summer full of possibilities - from hiking to golfing, from fly-fishing to jumping into a cold mountain lake.
Enjoy the winter wonderland
Take a winter walk into the snowy Zug valley, or go for a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride.
RW Hotel GmbH - Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel
Zug 5
6764 Lech am Arlberg
Phone: +43 5583 3435