White grand hotel at Lake Wörthersee with wooden dock, loungers and sun umbrellas, mountains in background.
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Hotel Schloss Seefels *****s

Schloss Seefels — a lakeside castle in southern Austria, a hidden gem of luxury, art, and contemporary design, a must-visit for discerning travelers.

  • Heated Lake “Bottomless” Pool – unique year-round swimming experience directly on Lake Wörthersee.

  • Boutique Design & Art Collection – over 200 contemporary artworks combined with individually designed rooms.

  • Slow Luxury & Personalized Service – a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio ensures bespoke experiences and true relaxation.

  • Gourmet Dining & Lakeview Restaurants – award-winning cuisine featuring local ingredients with modern Carinthian flair.

  • Exclusive Spa & Wellness – panoramic saunas, luxury treatments (Valmont, Sisley), and serene lake views. One of the best spas in Austria. 

  • Private castle park & gardens – expansive landscaped grounds and direct lake access create an exclusive lakeside atmosphere.

  • Direct Water Sports & Boat Experiences – motorboat excursions, wake surfing, water skiing, SUP, and more, right from the hotel’s own beach.

  • Premium Sports & Paddle Court – tennis, paddle, yoga, and a state-of-the-art gym on-site for an active luxury stay.

About Hotel Seefels

Schloss Seefels is a 5-star luxury boutique hotel right on the shores of Lake Wörthersee, where historic elegance meets bold contemporary design. Originally built as a castle-like villa in 1860, it evolved into a renowned hotel blending classic architecture with avant-garde interiors and art.

Schloss Seefels embodies individual luxury and understated elegance. Set directly on the shores of Lake Wörthersee, the hotel features 67 unique lake-view rooms and suites, each offering breathtaking vistas and plenty of space to unwind. Surrounded by peaceful nature, enjoy a sense of seclusion far removed from mass tourism.

Renowned as one of the best wellness retreats in Austria, the lakeside spa invites deep relaxation with exclusive treatments, serene design, and uninterrupted views of the lake. Every season brings its own rhythm — from revitalising spring escapes and sun-drenched summer days to golden autumn calm and the intimate magic of winter.

Schloss Seefels is also an art & boutique hotel, home to more than 200 original artworks, creating an inspiring dialogue between history, contemporary art, and refined living. Culinary experiences are equally distinctive: guests embark on a culinary journey through Austrian specialities and Alps-Adriatic cuisine, where regional traditions are reimagined with finesse and modern creativity.

Led by Hotelière Helena Ramsbacher, the hotel reflects her philosophy of “a bit crazy, very chic, and the best of everything,” focusing on individuality, creativity, and slow luxury.

Restaurants & bars
Restaurant La Terrasse:lakeside dining at the exclusive award-winning restaurant
Schloss breakfast à la carte:100+ delicacies at breakfast in the winter garden or on the terrace
Schlossbar:one of Austria's most beautiful bars
Porto Bello & Lounge:a design hot-spot on the lake featuring exquisite Alpe-Adria cuisine
Pink Birkin Salon:adorned with art by Attila Adorján, offering 3 toques gourmet cuisine
Amenities
Spa & Wellness Area:1,100 m²/ 11,840 ft² spa with saunas, steam bath, saltwater laconium & panoramic outdoor hot tub
Fitness & Sports Facilities:high-end gym with Technogym equipment, tennis courts, paddle court & putting green
Water Sports & Marina Access:SUPs, pedal boats & motorboat experiences from the hotel beach
Sunbathing Lawn & Private Beach:exclusive garden beach area with loungers, umbrellas & beach service
Concierge & Personalized Services:tailored excursions, dinner reservations & local experiences
Map
Learn more

For an unforgettable experience, embark on a sunset cruise on Lake Wörthersee on our private boat, with a picnic basket filled with Champagne and gourmet appetizers. Sip, savor, and soak in the serene luxury of Austria’s lakeside beauty.

Naomi P.Front Office Manager

A hidden jewel on Lake Wörthersee! The art-filled interiors, serene spa, and attentive staff made our stay unforgettable. Highly recommended. [...]

Emma L. Trip Advisor

Suites & Rooms

The Park Suites offer elegant lakeside or garden views, a separate living area, a king-size bed, a luxury bathroom with shower and bathtub, a balcony, and refined contemporary décor — ideal for a spacious, serene retreat.

This suite spans two levels, featuring a master bed, an elegant living area, a bathroom with a shower, and a balcony with panoramic lake views.

This suite features a balcony with direct lake views, elegant contemporary interiors, a king-size bed, seating area, en-suite bathroom with shower, Nespresso machine, and curated artwork.

This room offers a stylish, contemporary interior, comfortable double or king-size bed, seating area, en-suite bathroom with shower, and balcony with partial lake views.

The affordable luxury rooms feature elegant, contemporary décor, a comfortable queen-size bed, an en-suite bathroom with a shower, and garden views, offering a cosy yet stylish retreat for solo travelers or couples.

Room categories

All prices per room, per night, incl. à la carte Schloss breakfast

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

By plane:

  • Klagenfurt Airport (17 km/10 mi, 25 min)

  • Ljubljana Airport (100 km/62 mi, 1 h) – transfer can be arranged by the hotel

  • Venice Airport (230 km/142 mi, 2h 15) 

By train:

From Vienna (3h 10) or Salzburg (2h 40min) to Pörtschach/Wörthersee train station, only 2 km from the hotel, complimentary pick-up service  

By car:

  • From Vienna (A2, 3h 15)

  • from Salzburg (A10, 2h),

  • from Venice (E70/A2, 2h 15)

exit Pörtschach/Wörthersee 

Nearby attractions

Nearby restaurants

  • Restaurant Moritz: exceptional fine-dining in Grafenstein, celebrated for its intimate atmosphere and creative cuisine

  • Bär & Schaf Wirtschaft: a highly acclaimed regional restaurant in the historic Gasthaus Prinz Johann in Völkermarkt

  • Restaurant Dolce Vita: a refined Italian-Mediterranean dining experience in the heart of Klagenfurt’s city centre

  • Restaurant Aurea: an intimate, highly regarded modern dining gem for a luxury dinner in Villach

  • Vogelhaus: a top-tier, three-toque fine-dining restaurant in Klagenfurt, with monthly changing multi-course menus

Top 3 things to do nearby

Private Motorboat Cruise on Lake Wörthersee

Experience the lake in style aboard the hotel’s private motorboat. Cruise on the sparkling waters, discover hidden coves, enjoy fantastic views of the surrounding Alps

Lake cruise

Pyramidenkogel Observation Tower

Climb Europe’s tallest wooden observation tower for 360° panoramic views of Lake Wörthersee, surrounding mountains and lakes. Ideal for photos and sunset moments.

Best views

Slow Trail Forstsee & Römerschlucht

A gentle, scenic hiking trail winding through dense Carinthian forests, past the tranquil Forstsee lake, and into the dramatic Römerschlucht gorge.

Scenic hike
Hotel Schloss Seefels A lakeside castle in southern Austria, a hidden gem of slow luxury, art, and contemporary design, a must-visit for discerning travelers.
Learn more

Hotel Schloss Seefels*****s

Töschling 1

9212 Pörtschach

Phone: +43 4272 2377

office@seefels.at
www.seefels.at
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