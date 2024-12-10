Introduction
Architecture with contemporary design
3,000 m² SPA MOMENTUM with indoor & outdoor pool, saunas and treatments
Direct access to nature: mountains, hiking trails & a 9-hole golf course
Spacious rooms & suites with Alpine views and private balconies
Culinary variety: from fine Austrian cuisine to sushi & steakhouse classics
Year-round destination for active travelers and wellness lovers
Calm retreat just moments away from Kitzbühel's vibrant Old Town
About Schlosshotel Kitzbühel
Schlosshotel Kitzbühel is not a historic castle; it is a modern interpretation of one. Built in the style of a Tirolean castle, the hotel was designed to create a sense of space, calm, and retreat, surrounded by Alpine nature.
In December 2025, the hotel celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of refined hospitality, continuous evolution, and a deep connection to Kitzbühel.
The most exciting experience lies in the contrast. Guests wake up surrounded by the Alps, hike or ski the legendary Hahnenkamm, feel the energy of the mountains, and return just minutes later to 3,000 m² (3,230 ft²) of spa, open space, and serenity. It is this seamless transition between momentum and retreat that turns a stay into a lasting memory.
Here, luxury is not about history, but about time, freedom, and balance.
The hotel is run as an independent property defined by individuality, flexibility, and a clear focus on guest experience.
The philosophy is rooted in long-term thinking, respect for nature, and warm hospitality — combining professional hotel management with the freedom to create distinctive experiences, shaped by the destination, the team, and the guests themselves.
“Wake up early and hike up the Hahnenkamm before the lifts start running. The quiet trails, morning light and panoramic views over Kitzbühel make this a truly unforgettable Alpine moment.”Concierge Recommendation
“Amazing stay at the hotel!! The surroundings are beautiful and calm, surrounded by nature and the golf club. The spa is fantastic, different saunas and relaxing rooms and a big pool. The food was delicious. The most outstanding part of the experience was the staff."Philline G. , Tripadvisor
Suites & Rooms
Around the Hotel
Getting There
Munich Airport (MUC): approx. 2 h by car / 2.5 h by train
Salzburg Airport (SZG): approx. 1 h by car / 1.5 h by train
Innsbruck Airport (INN): approx. 1,25 h by car / 1.5 h by train
3 train stations in Kitzbühel: 1.2–1.5 km (0,7–0.9 mi) from the hotel
Nearby Attractions
Historic old town of Kitzbühel
Hahnenkamm downhill race course
Alpine hiking & biking trails
Schwarzsee mountain lake
Premium shopping & galleries
Restaurant Recommendations
Streif Restaurant (hotel): seasonal Austrian cuisine with international flair
DAS Kaps (hotel): steakhouse classics overlooking the golf course
ROZU Sushi Lounge (hotel): creative sushi & Asian-inspired dishes
Huberbräu Stüberl: local favourite for traditional Tirolean cuisine in a historic setting
Lois Stern Restaurant: contemporary Alpine fine dining and modern Austrian cuisine with a creative twist and regional focus
Hagstein: panoramic views, refined Alpine cuisine, and a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere
Getting There
Munich Airport (MUC): approx. 2 h by car / 2.5 h by train
Salzburg Airport (SZG): approx. 1 h by car / 1.5 h by train
Innsbruck Airport (INN): approx. 1,25 h by car / 1.5 h by train
3 train stations in Kitzbühel: 1.2–1.5 km (0,7–0.9 mi) from the hotel
Nearby Attractions
Historic old town of Kitzbühel
Hahnenkamm downhill race course
Alpine hiking & biking trails
Schwarzsee mountain lake
Premium shopping & galleries
Restaurant Recommendations
Streif Restaurant (hotel): seasonal Austrian cuisine with international flair
DAS Kaps (hotel): steakhouse classics overlooking the golf course
ROZU Sushi Lounge (hotel): creative sushi & Asian-inspired dishes
Huberbräu Stüberl: local favourite for traditional Tirolean cuisine in a historic setting
Lois Stern Restaurant: contemporary Alpine fine dining and modern Austrian cuisine with a creative twist and regional focus
Hagstein: panoramic views, refined Alpine cuisine, and a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere
Top 3 Things to Do Nearby
Explore Kitzbühel
Stroll through Kitzbühel’s historic Old Town and browse its boutiques, cafe's, bars, and restaurants.
Schlosshotel Kitzbühel
Ried Kaps 7
6370 Kitzbühel
Phone: +43 (5356) 65660-0