Learn to Ski in Austria
From zero to (piste) hero
Introduction
There’s something irresistibly attractive about skiing. And it's not the ski goggles, or the softshell jacket. It's the feeling of trying something new. When learning to ski as an adult, you'll quickly notice your courage and curiosity return. And you'll never forget the smile on your face when crushing your first slope.
The first turn is a small win, the second pure freedom. And then? Sunshine, Kaiserschmarren (shredded pancakes), a breathtaking panorama, and a party to cap the day. Or, in other words, the Austrian joie de vivre. Try something new, discover hidden talents and make friends along the way - that's what skiing in Austria is all about.
New study: Skiing is sexy
An international study by "Clubmed" proves it beyond doubt: Ski pics are among the most popular photos on dating apps. More matches, more swipes - snow undoubtedly boosts the vibe.
Why? Because ski photos radiate adventure, fun and a "I can do this" energy. And that's exactly what's attractive: people trying something new, laughing, falling, getting back up, and still looking while doing it. In short: skiing makes you cool. And yes, a little sexy too.
You don't need to be a pro to take these snapshots. Austria is the perfect place to get started. New winter, new sports - and maybe a new match too.
Equipment: Checklist for beginner skiers
Yes, you do need a bit of equipment to hit the pistes. But the good news is, you can rent most of it right at your ski resort (and buy the rest second-hand). Many regions offer complete rental packages, bookable at your accommodation or the lift valley station. Here's what you need:
Equipment (can all be rented):
Skis & ski shoes
Poles
Helmet
Clothing:
Ski jackets and trousers (rent or buy second-hand)
Gloves (rent or buy)
Ski socks (buy)
Ski thermals (buy)
Ski googles / sun glasses (buy)
Sunscreen with a high SPF factor (buy)
Please note: In SalzburgerLand, Upper Austria, Styria, Lower Austria, Carinthia, Burgenland, and Vienna, children and teens up to the age of 15 are required to wear a helmet by law. However, helmets are recommended for all ages, especially if you're a beginner.
Ski course: Your first days on the piste
No matter your age, you'll learn much faster and more safely with expert guidance. So, booking a beginner ski course is always a good idea.
On your first day, you'll get to know your equipment, learn how to stand on your skis and stop safely. It might all feel a bit unfamiliar at first, but most people get the hang of it after just a few hours. You'll also learn what to do if you lose balance, and how to get back up safely if you fall.
On the second day, you'll take your first turns and head on slightly longer descents. After three to five days, you'll be able to ski on easy slopes with your ski instructors. Most beginners are able to tackle the pistes on their own after a week.
Learning to ski isn't about becoming an expert overnight. The most important thing is to have fun. And before you'll notice, you'll glide down the piste with minimum effort.
Tip: Want to get a first taste before hitting an actual slope in Austria? Snow domes and dry slopes in the UK are great places to dip your toes in the sport.
FAQs
Serfaus-Fiss Ladis
Sitting on a sunny high plateau above the upper Tyrolean Inntal Valley, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is one of the most welcoming and beginner-friendly spots in the Austrian Alps. Guests can look forward to ...
22 blue pistes (47 km) perfect for beginner skiers
Wide practice slopes and beginner areas in both Serfaus and Fiss-Ladis
Easy valley runs and quickly accessible practice lifts
Ski schools offering beginner courses for all ages (groups or one-on-one)
A mix of flat slopes, conveyor belts and child-friendly areas that ensures quick progress
Packages for beginner skiers:
Zillertal
Zillertal is one of the leading winter sports destinations in the Alps. Sitting at up to 3,250 m, with 80% of the region above 1,700 m, means skiing is possible well into April. Here are some additional perks especially for new skiers ...
25 ski schools and more than 500 ski instructors teaching in 17 languages
Penken and Ahorn with their practice lifts, easy pistes and snow park are especially beginner-friendly
Blue pistes and practice slopes in every resort in Zillertal
Countless modern ski rentals, often right at the valley stations, offer expert advice and fitting
Modern cable cars and clear signage on the slopes throughout the region
Packages for beginner skiers:
Ischgl
The Paznaun-Ischgl region scores with pristine pistes, modern infrastructure, an international crowd, and an extra tad of luxury, offering beginner skiers the perfect introduction to winter sports ...
All four regions - Galtür, Ischgl, Kappl and See - have dedicated beginner and practice
Wide blue pistes where beginners can practice their newly acquired skills without pressure
Modern infrastructure including practice lifts and ski conveyor belts, e.g. in Ischgl, and ski courses for all ages
Fun activities away from the slopes: ice skating, winter hiking, cross-country skiing, après-ski and shopping
The Silvretta Therme spa to relax your body and mind
Packages for beginner skiers:
Altenmarkt-Zauchensee
Altenmarkt-Zauchensee in the heart of the Salzburg Sport World and Ski amadé is one of the most sporty and varied regions in Austria. It's also a dream for beginners on the slopes. Here's why ...
Radstadt-Altenmarkt offers wide, gentle slopes with practice lifts in the valley, gondolas (no chairlifts!) run from the valley to the mountain
Zauchensee has two practice areas for ski schools as well as a blue run down to the valley from each ski mountain
Zauchensee is especially snow-sure, making it a reliable destination for a first skiing holiday
25 ski huts to stretch your legs and try all the culinary delights the region has to offer
The Erlebnis-Therme Amadé for a relaxing spa treat
Package for beginner skiers:
Common skiing myths bustedMisconceptions and outdated images sometimes turn people off before they've even started. Let's have a look at the most common myths - and why they're false! Skiing is ...
1. ... just for the rich?
Skiing in Austria doesn’t have to break the bank. Many smaller winter resorts offer affordable ski passes, budget-friendly accommodations, and excellent value for money. All-inclusive packages, family discounts, and deals for returning skiers make getting (back) into the sport smoother than you might think – and easier on your wallet, too.
2. ... impossible without expensive equipment?
In Austria's ski resorts, you can rent everything you might need - from helmets to ski jackets. Our rental shops offer top-quality equipment for a few days or a whole week. If you like, you can even reserve your gear online in advance – without any upfront costs.
3. ... too dangerous?
Safety is a top priority in Austria. Professional ski schools, well-groomed slopes, and modern lifts ensure a relaxed skiing experience. Learn the basics with an expert, familiarise yourself with the piste rules and you're ready to ski with peace of mind – and a big grin on your face.
4. ... only for daredevils?
Not at all. Many regions have dedicated beginner slopes, practice lifts, and soft hills where it’s easy to master your first turns. It’s not about speed – it's about challenging yourself and having fun.
5. ... cold, wet, uncomfortable?
Think about the sparkly snow, the clean air – and after a few runs, you'll warm up anyway. Plus, there are cosy huts, Kaiserschmarren, and saunas back at your accommodation. You’ll only get cold when you’re watching from the side instead of hitting the piste yourself.
6. ... only possible in the peak of winter?
In Austria, the ski season starts early and often continues well into spring. Many glaciers offer ideal conditions from late autumn until May. So, if you love sun and snow, you'll find the longest winter in the Alps here.
7. ... tiring rather than enjoyable?
Skiing is a workout with a view – and a bonus for your tastebuds. The best part awaits in between taking your turns: sun, snow, great food, and good company. You’ll be physically active and mentally relaxed – it doesn't get much better than that.
8. ... only for children or pros?
Austria’s ski regions have suitable pistes for every skill level – for first-timers, returners to the slopes, and experienced skiers hoping to master their carving technique. Ski instructors will guide you with patience and humour instead of pressure. Skiing is for everyone who’s eager to try something news.
9. ... too crowded?
Beyond the world-famous resorts, countless small, charming ski regions offer extra space, tranquility, and character. Short distances, no queues, and Austrian hospitality. This is what an authentic winter feels like.