Ski course: Your first days on the piste

No matter your age, you'll learn much faster and more safely with expert guidance. So, booking a beginner ski course is always a good idea.

On your first day, you'll get to know your equipment, learn how to stand on your skis and stop safely. It might all feel a bit unfamiliar at first, but most people get the hang of it after just a few hours. You'll also learn what to do if you lose balance, and how to get back up safely if you fall.

On the second day, you'll take your first turns and head on slightly longer descents. After three to five days, you'll be able to ski on easy slopes with your ski instructors. Most beginners are able to tackle the pistes on their own after a week.

Learning to ski isn't about becoming an expert overnight. The most important thing is to have fun. And before you'll notice, you'll glide down the piste with minimum effort.

Tip: Want to get a first taste before hitting an actual slope in Austria? Snow domes and dry slopes in the UK are great places to dip your toes in the sport.