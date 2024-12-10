Unusual Wellness Experiences in Austria

Sweets for my sweet Chocolate body treatments

Hotel Sacher has always been a synonym for culinary delights. But their spa oasis in Vienna takes it one step further: Here, the cocoa bean isn't turned into a tasty chocolate treat but a luxurious wellness experience.

Their signature treatments make use of the most valuable ingredients of cocoa: The one-hour "A Taste of Chocolate" offer comes with a firming peeling and a chocolatey body massage while the 90-minute "Symphony of Chocolate" includes a cocoa bean peeling, a full body chocolate wrap and a relaxing massage.

Those who like it particularly rich can choose the "Dream of Chocolate" option, a revitalising mix of an exfoliating massage and body wrap. Or how about the "Sensation of Chocolate" treatment, a moisturising cocoa butter body wrap?

Unlike the classic Sacher cake, these sweet temptations are not to be eaten - but they will pamper you body and soul just as much (and they're calorie-free too!).