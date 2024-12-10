A freerider in a blue jacket on a steep deep-snow slope in the Lech-Zürs region, with snow-covered rocky peaks in the background.
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Your Winter in the Arlberg Region
The birthplace of skiing

Nature, tradition and pioneering spirit meet state-of-the-art facilities and luxury - welcome to Arlberg!

Snow, slopes, spas, and food: The Arlberg region, often dubbed the "cradle of alpine skiing", is a place where everything is top-notch: from the splendid pistes in St. Anton and the historical hamlet of St. Christoph, to the home-away-from-home feel of Stuben, the international lifestyle of Zürs, and the multiple-award-winning restaurants in Lech - no matter your preference, you'll find a place here that seems custom-made for you. Fun fact: There isn't an actual peak or mountain range called Arlberg. It's the name for a pass, which is commonly used for the mountains merging into one another.

Arlberg is one of the snowiest regions of the Alps, the largest connected ski area in Austria and one of the five largest in the world. Skiing has been part of everyday day life here for more than 100 years, meaning you can look forward to an authentic winter experience - yet always with a tad of luxury.

Put on your skis, whisk down the slopes and explore the huts and mountain restaurants side by side with the locals - that's what winter holidays in the Arlberg region are like!

Facts & Figures
Lifts85
Slopes300 km
Cross-country trails70 km
Winter hiking trails110 km
Altitude1,793 m
Highest pointValluga 2,811 m

Skiing season:
3 December 2025 - 19 April 2026

Ski passes Arlberg
Prices TBC

Weather & snow report
Ski map
Ski in styletradition meets luxury

Why visit the Arlberg region

  • Five villages - St. Anton, St. Christoph, Stuben, Zürs and Lech, each with their very own charm

  • Austria's largest connected ski resort with more than 300 km of slopes and 85 lifts - accessible with one lift pass 

  • More than 200 km of off-piste skiing in deep powder snow

  • More than 30 Gault Millau award-winning restaurants

  • Accommodation options from cosy guest house to luxury hotel, all scoring with outstanding hospitality

  • International crowd - mingle with winter athletes and celebrities on and off the pistes

  • All villages are easy to reach by public transport and the ski busses are free - no need for a car!

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Innsbruck (120 km), Friedrichshafen, Germany (130 km) and Zurich, Switzerland (200 km).

By train/bus:
From Zurich: direct train to St. Anton (2 h 45 min), then local taxi or bus (line 760) to St. Christoph (about 10-15 min) or Zürs Lech (about 30 min).

From Innsbruck: direct train to St. Anton (1 h 7 min), then local taxi or bus (line 720) to St. Christoph (about 10-15 min) or Zürs Lech (about 30 min) or train station Langen am Arlberg (1 h 15 min) and take a local taxi or bus to Stuben, Zürs or Lech.

From Friedrichshafen: train with 2 or 3 changes to St. Anton (3 h 15 min), then local taxi or bus (line 720) to St. Christoph (about 10-15 min) or Zürs Lech (about 30 min) or to Langen am Arlberg (2 h 30 min) for further local connections to Stuben, Zürs or Lech.

From Vienna: direct train to St. Anton (6 h), then local taxi or bus (line 720) to St. Christoph (about 10-15 min) or Zürs Lech (about 30 min) or train to Langen am Arlberg (6 h).

How to get to Arlberg

  • Der Wolf

    Riebel and curry, lentil stew and burgers, the menu at Der Wolf is full of contrasts. Here, the tried-and-tested Alpine fare is just as appreciated as classic dishes from around the world.

  • Rud-Alpe

    Once a hay barn, the ski hut is especially known for its pan-fried dishes and grilled specialties.

  • Sennhütte

    It's SENNsational! Enjoy the large sun terrace and typical Tyrolean specialties.

Yes! Learning how to ski is deeply rooted in the history of the Arlberg region. In 1922, Hannes Schneider opened the world's first ski school in St. Anton am Arlberg. The combination of skiing tradition, top-notch instructors and plenty of blue pistes makes it an ideal destination for beginners. There's a saying: "If you learn to ski in St. Anton, you can ski anywhere in the world". Success is guaranteed here.

Arlberg for ski beginners

Experiences on the slopes

Der Weiße Ring - Ski Circuit

The White Ring, linking the towns of Lech, Zürs, Zug and Oberlech, is approx. 22 km long and includes 5,000 m of ascents and descents.

Mohnenfluh Runs

Take your pick from leisurely to challenging slopes at the Mohnenfluh mountain, all starting at the Steinmähder mountain station.

Run of Fame

Dedicated to skiing pioneers and celebrities, this 85-km circuit takes skiers through the whole region. Complete it in one day - or in daily stages.

Experiences away from the slopes

Valluga viewing platform

Enjoy stunning panoramic views of 5 countries - Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Liechtenstein - from the region's best photo point.

Arlberg winter climbing route

Considered one of the most beautiful winter climbs in Tirol, this trail at Rendl is 850 long. Perfect for everyone that wants to climb all year round.

Winter hiking in the Zuger Valley

A leisurely walk from Zug to the fishpond, along the cross-country trail and back clockwise to the Zuger Kirchle (church). Ideal for families with children.

Skyspace-Lech

Take a sunrise or sunset tour through James Turrell's spectacular atmospheric installations (tours in English upon request).

Culinary delights

Going for a gourmet lunch in ski boots? It's not extravagant; it's a given in the Arlberg region. The resort boasts over 30 Gault Millau-awarded restaurants and countless traditional huts. Take your pick and enjoy!

Arlberg for foodies

Let us entertain you

Stanton Ski Open

05/12/2025 – 07/12/2025
St. Anton

Free ski and snowboard testing, live music and food trucks to celebrate the start of the season.

Der weiße Ring - The Race

17/01/2026
Lech

The legendary race attracts about 1,000 participants every year. A half-day challenge with picturesque views.

Tanzcafe Arlberg Music Festival

April 2026 (TBC)
Arlberg

Musicians of all genres play on mountain stages around the resort - après-ski in style!

Longboard Classic

11/04/2026
Stuben

The Woodstock of snowboarding: Races for all ages and skill levels and aftershow parties to cap the day.

Der weiße Rausch (The White Thrill)

17/04/2026
St. Anton

The best comes last: The legendary ski race in St. Anton on the last day of the winter season.

Insider's Tip

Fitness & Wellness at Arlberg WellCom

A stunning spa paradise in the heart of St. Anton with pools, a waterfall, a whirlpool, saunas, massages, a gym and a special area for families with children.

Relax and rewind
Get in touch

Arlberg

Dorfstraße 8 8

6580 St. Anton

Phone: +43 544622690

info@stantonamarlberg.com
https://www.arlberg.net/en
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