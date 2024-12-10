Your Winter in the Arlberg Region
The birthplace of skiing
Introduction
Snow, slopes, spas, and food: The Arlberg region, often dubbed the "cradle of alpine skiing", is a place where everything is top-notch: from the splendid pistes in St. Anton and the historical hamlet of St. Christoph, to the home-away-from-home feel of Stuben, the international lifestyle of Zürs, and the multiple-award-winning restaurants in Lech - no matter your preference, you'll find a place here that seems custom-made for you. Fun fact: There isn't an actual peak or mountain range called Arlberg. It's the name for a pass, which is commonly used for the mountains merging into one another.
Arlberg is one of the snowiest regions of the Alps, the largest connected ski area in Austria and one of the five largest in the world. Skiing has been part of everyday day life here for more than 100 years, meaning you can look forward to an authentic winter experience - yet always with a tad of luxury.
Put on your skis, whisk down the slopes and explore the huts and mountain restaurants side by side with the locals - that's what winter holidays in the Arlberg region are like!
Skiing season:
3 December 2025 - 19 April 2026
Why visit the Arlberg region
Five villages - St. Anton, St. Christoph, Stuben, Zürs and Lech, each with their very own charm
Austria's largest connected ski resort with more than 300 km of slopes and 85 lifts - accessible with one lift pass
More than 200 km of off-piste skiing in deep powder snow
More than 30 Gault Millau award-winning restaurants
Accommodation options from cosy guest house to luxury hotel, all scoring with outstanding hospitality
International crowd - mingle with winter athletes and celebrities on and off the pistes
All villages are easy to reach by public transport and the ski busses are free - no need for a car!
FAQs
Experiences on the slopes
Der Weiße Ring - Ski Circuit
The White Ring, linking the towns of Lech, Zürs, Zug and Oberlech, is approx. 22 km long and includes 5,000 m of ascents and descents.
Mohnenfluh Runs
Take your pick from leisurely to challenging slopes at the Mohnenfluh mountain, all starting at the Steinmähder mountain station.
Experiences away from the slopes
Valluga viewing platform
Enjoy stunning panoramic views of 5 countries - Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Liechtenstein - from the region's best photo point.
Arlberg winter climbing route
Considered one of the most beautiful winter climbs in Tirol, this trail at Rendl is 850 long. Perfect for everyone that wants to climb all year round.
Winter hiking in the Zuger Valley
A leisurely walk from Zug to the fishpond, along the cross-country trail and back clockwise to the Zuger Kirchle (church). Ideal for families with children.
Culinary delights
Going for a gourmet lunch in ski boots? It's not extravagant; it's a given in the Arlberg region. The resort boasts over 30 Gault Millau-awarded restaurants and countless traditional huts. Take your pick and enjoy!
Let us entertain you
Stanton Ski Open
Free ski and snowboard testing, live music and food trucks to celebrate the start of the season.
Der weiße Ring - The Race
The legendary race attracts about 1,000 participants every year. A half-day challenge with picturesque views.
Tanzcafe Arlberg Music Festival
Musicians of all genres play on mountain stages around the resort - après-ski in style!
Longboard Classic
The Woodstock of snowboarding: Races for all ages and skill levels and aftershow parties to cap the day.
Fitness & Wellness at Arlberg WellCom
A stunning spa paradise in the heart of St. Anton with pools, a waterfall, a whirlpool, saunas, massages, a gym and a special area for families with children.
Arlberg
Dorfstraße 8 8
6580 St. Anton
Phone: +43 544622690