Your Winter in Schladming-Dachstein
Ready, steady, go!
Introduction
Skiing, snowboarding, ski touring, winter hiking, ski yoga... When on a winter holiday in Schladming-Dachstein, you'll certainly never get bored. The region scores with its diverse range of winter activities, authentic hospitality and unforgettable nature experiences. And no matter how you choose to spend your day, stunning panoramas of the Dachstein are always part of the deal.
Schladming-Dachstein is part of Ski amadé – Austria’s greatest ski paradise with 760 kilometres of slopes and 270 modern lifts – and home to the 4-Mountain Ski Area, where new adventures await no matter how often you return. Skiing pros are equally welcome as complete newbies - there's plenty of choice for every skill and fitness level.
The region is also an excellent family winter holiday destination, with numerous kid-friendly pistes, all-year-round playgrounds, fun slopes, and even witches that will cheer on the little ones when they take their first turns.
Enjoy the snowy season in all its facets - that's what a winter holiday in Schladming-Dachstein looks like!
Skiing season:
End of November 2025 - 12 April 2026
Why visit Schladming-Dachstein?
Four interconnected mountains - Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen and Reiteralm - and 123 km of slopes
More than 90 huts and restaurants where you can enjoy outstanding hospitality and the unique Styrian cuisine
Highlights on the Dachstein glacier: Suspension bridge, Stairway to Nothingness, Ice Palace, Sky Walk
Perfect for a family winter holiday: several ski schools and plenty of easy pistes and attractions for children
An event-packed winter season ranging from World Cup races to centuries-old Christmas traditions
FAQs
Experiences on the slopes
4-Mountain Ski Area
Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen & Reiteralm have a total of 123 km of pistes. Spend days skiing without ever taking the same slope twice.
Family Skiing
Watch your kids take their first turns at the ski school or hit the slopes together. Welcome to one of the most family-friendly resorts in the Alps.
Experiences away from the slopes
Adventures on the Dachstein
Enjoy stunning views from the Dachstein Stairway to Heaven, the Dachstein Suspension Bridge with the Stairway to Nothingness or the Sky Walk and explore the Ice Palace.
Cross-Country Skiing
The Ramsau am Dachstein plateau attracts both the international elite and casual cross-country skiers. Challenge yourself to the world’s longest glacier ski trail.
Ski Yoga
Train you coordination, strengthen your muscles and find your inner zen during a yoga session in the snow. Regular practice will also help prevent skiing injuries.
Winter Hiking
Take a break from the pistes and explore your surroundings on foot (or snowshoes). 300 km of winter hiking trails await with postcard-perfect panoramas all along the way.
Top Hotels in Schladming-Dachstein
Falkensteiner Hotel Schladming ****
4-star superior hotel, generous spa area, Styrian and international cuisine, 5 min from the Planai station. From € 299 / £ 258 per night (November 2025 - April 2026).
Nature & Wellness Hotel Höflehner
Top location right on the piste – 4 nights from € 1.450 / £ 1,253 pp incl. Half-board, ski pass, wellness, and much more (1 December 2025 - 5 April 2026).
Culinary delights
Foodie? You're at the right place! Schladming-Dachstein is famous for its mix of traditional Styrian delights and creative cuisine, always made of top-notch regional and seasonal ingredients.
A must-try is the "Almkulinarik" (alpine cuisine) which shows off the region's culinary variety. Award-winning chef Richard Rauch creates a new special dish with the chefs of the 16 participating huts every year. Stop at a different hut every day and try their signature "Almkulinarik" dish for lunch.
We love to entertain you
Ski Opening 2025
Backstreet's back! The Backstreet Boys will open the winter season 2025/26 with three shows at the Planai Stadium in front of thousands of fans.
Christmas Markets & Events
Christmas markets, exhibitions, festive food, traditional music and romantic lights: Get ready to be enchanted by the Christmas magic.
Dachstein Run 2026
Cross-country skiers, mark your calendars! Test your skills on this popular 40 km run (shorter distances and team competitions also available).
Early Morning Skiing & Mountain Breakfast
Setting your alarm early pays off! Hit the pistes from 8 AM when your fellow holidaymakers are still asleep, then treat yourself to a hearty mountain breakfast at a traditional hut - the perfect way to start a day in Schladming-Dachstein!
BREAKING NEWS
New lifts at the Hauser Kaibling & Planai
A new 10-seater gondola on the Hauser Kaibling and an 8-seater chairlift on the Planai make skiing in the 4-Mountain Area even more fun.
The Green Heart in winter
Styria brings together nature, culture and culinary delights to create a truly special winter experience. In the north, the varied ski and cross-country areas around Schladming, Kreischberg and Stuhleck beckon; in the centre, Graz shines with its festive Advent atmosphere; and in the south, the tranquil vineyards cast their spell. Whether active on the slopes or indulging in peaceful relaxation – Styria welcomes its guests with genuine warmth.
Tourismusverband Schladming-Dachstein
Ramsauerstraße 756
8970 Schladming
Phone: +433687 23310