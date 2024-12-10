Three female skiers wearing helmets and colourful ski goggles taking a selfie on a snowy slope.
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Your Winter in Schladming-Dachstein
Ready, steady, go!

Snow-sure slopes, an impressive glacier, kids attractions and top-notch cuisine - that's Schladming-Dachstein for you!

Skiing, snowboarding, ski touring, winter hiking, ski yoga... When on a winter holiday in Schladming-Dachstein, you'll certainly never get bored. The region scores with its diverse range of winter activities, authentic hospitality and unforgettable nature experiences. And no matter how you choose to spend your day, stunning panoramas of the Dachstein are always part of the deal.

Schladming-Dachstein is part of Ski amadé – Austria’s greatest ski paradise with 760 kilometres of slopes and 270 modern lifts – and home to the 4-Mountain Ski Area, where new adventures await no matter how often you return. Skiing pros are equally welcome as complete newbies - there's plenty of choice for every skill and fitness level.

The region is also an excellent family winter holiday destination, with numerous kid-friendly pistes, all-year-round playgrounds, fun slopes, and even witches that will cheer on the little ones when they take their first turns.

Enjoy the snowy season in all its facets - that's what a winter holiday in Schladming-Dachstein looks like!

Facts & Figures
Lifts98
Slopes123 km
Cross-country trails220 km
Winter hiking trails300 km
Altitude640 to 2,995 m above sea level
Highest PointDachstein 2,995 m

Skiing season:
End of November 2025 - 12 April 2026

Schladming-Dachstein ski passes
3-day pass from £ 160

Weather
Snow Report
Winter playgroundendless adventures

Why visit Schladming-Dachstein?

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
The closest airports are Salzburg (68 km), Ljubljana, Slovenia (141.9 km), Munich, Germany (177.5 km) and Innsbruck (176.7 km).

By train/bus:
Take a train from Salzburg (1 h 40 min), Graz (2 h 30 min) or Vienna (4 h 30 min).

By car:
From the East: Take the A 23 and the A 2 via Semmering (S 6) to the St. Michael junction, then continue via the A 9 to the Liezen junction and the B 320 into the Schladming-Dachstein region, exit at Ramsau am Dachstein.

From the South: Take the A10 to the Ennstal junction, then follow the B 320 for around 30 km into the Schladming-Dachstein region, exit at Ramsau am Dachstein.

From the West: Take the Munich-Salzburg motorway, then the A 10 until the Ennstal junction and continue on the B 320 for around 30 km into the Schladming-Dachstein region, exit at Ramsau am Dachstein.

How to get to Schladming-Dachstein

Schladming-Dachstein is a top destination for families with kids. There are several ski schools as well as numerous child-friendly slopes in the region where the pros of tomorrow can practise their first turns.

From "Kali's adventure pistes" in Ramsau am Dachstein and the Gallic ski village on the Galsterberg to the Witches and Magic Forest on the Planneralm and the Children's Ski Swing and the "Krispini Express" on the Riesneralm - here children learn to ski in the most playful way. Another highlight: the six fun slopes for those looking for an extra kick.

Your family winter in Schladming

  • Kaibling Alm: Enjoy alpine cuisine at 1,778m above sea level.

  • Sondl-Alm: Get spoilt with warm dishes from the wooden oven, various snacks, home-made cakes and Spagatkrapfen (fried pastry with sugar and cinammon).

Almkulinarik (Alpine Cuisine) was invented in Schladming-Dachstein in 2019. Award-winning chef Richard Rauch creates a new special dish with the chefs of the 16 participating huts every year, mixing creative recipes with regional products. Chicken knuckles are marinated in Swiss stone pine buttermilk or crème brûlée is cooked with meadow herbs - think regional cuisine interpreted in a creative way. Check out the current dishes - and where to get them - here.

Experiences on the slopes

4-Mountain Ski Area

Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen & Reiteralm have a total of 123 km of pistes. Spend days skiing without ever taking the same slope twice.

Family Skiing

Watch your kids take their first turns at the ski school or hit the slopes together. Welcome to one of the most family-friendly resorts in the Alps.

Night Skiing

Every evening from Monday to Saturday, piste No. 33 on the Hochwurzen is freshly groomed. Whisk down the flood-lit slope until 11 PM.

Experiences away from the slopes

Adventures on the Dachstein

Enjoy stunning views from the Dachstein Stairway to Heaven, the Dachstein Suspension Bridge with the Stairway to Nothingness or the Sky Walk and explore the Ice Palace.

Cross-Country Skiing

The Ramsau am Dachstein plateau attracts both the international elite and casual cross-country skiers. Challenge yourself to the world’s longest glacier ski trail.

Ski Yoga

Train you coordination, strengthen your muscles and find your inner zen during a yoga session in the snow. Regular practice will also help prevent skiing injuries.

Winter Hiking

Take a break from the pistes and explore your surroundings on foot (or snowshoes). 300 km of winter hiking trails await with postcard-perfect panoramas all along the way.

Ski Touring

Seasoned ski tourer or complete newbie, you'll surely enjoy this sport. It's a great way to work your muscles while marvelling at the wintery landscapes.

Top Hotels in Schladming-Dachstein

Falkensteiner Hotel Schladming ****

4-star superior hotel, generous spa area, Styrian and international cuisine, 5 min from the Planai station. From € 299 / £ 258 per night (November 2025 - April 2026).

Nature & Wellness Hotel Höflehner

Top location right on the piste – 4 nights from € 1.450 / £ 1,253 pp incl. Half-board, ski pass, wellness, and much more (1 December 2025 - 5 April 2026).

Almwelt Austria

Premium chalets for 2 to 14 people right on the slopes and with a private spa, 3 nights minimum. From € 550 / £ 475 per chalet/night (4 December 2025 - 5 April 2026)

Culinary delights

Foodie? You're at the right place! Schladming-Dachstein is famous for its mix of traditional Styrian delights and creative cuisine, always made of top-notch regional and seasonal ingredients.

A must-try is the "Almkulinarik" (alpine cuisine) which shows off the region's culinary variety. Award-winning chef Richard Rauch creates a new special dish with the chefs of the 16 participating huts every year. Stop at a different hut every day and try their signature "Almkulinarik" dish for lunch.

Schladming-Dachstein for foodies

We love to entertain you

Ski Opening 2025

05/12/2025 – 07/12/2025
Planai, Schladming

Backstreet's back! The Backstreet Boys will open the winter season 2025/26 with three shows at the Planai Stadium in front of thousands of fans.

Learn more

Christmas Markets & Events

28/11/2025 – 21/12/2025
Schladming-Dachstein

Christmas markets, exhibitions, festive food, traditional music and romantic lights: Get ready to be enchanted by the Christmas magic.

Learn more

Dachstein Run 2026

09/01/2026 – 11/01/2026
Ramsau Plateau

Cross-country skiers, mark your calendars! Test your skills on this popular 40 km run (shorter distances and team competitions also available).

Learn more

FIS World Cup - Nightrace

27/01/2026 – 28/01/2026
Planai, Schladming

Watch the world's best ski racers compete in the Slalom and Giant Slalom on the legendary Planai and party at the side events.

Learn more
Insider's Tip

Early Morning Skiing & Mountain Breakfast

Setting your alarm early pays off! Hit the pistes from 8 AM when your fellow holidaymakers are still asleep, then treat yourself to a hearty mountain breakfast at a traditional hut - the perfect way to start a day in Schladming-Dachstein!

Read more

BREAKING NEWS

New lifts at the Hauser Kaibling & Planai

A new 10-seater gondola on the Hauser Kaibling and an 8-seater chairlift on the Planai make skiing in the 4-Mountain Area even more fun.

Learn more

New gondola at the Fageralm

On the Fageralm, a new 8-seater gondola makes the ascent to the sunny high plateau quicker and more comfortable.

Learn more

The Green Heart in winter

Styria brings together nature, culture and culinary delights to create a truly special winter experience. In the north, the varied ski and cross-country areas around Schladming, Kreischberg and Stuhleck beckon; in the centre, Graz shines with its festive Advent atmosphere; and in the south, the tranquil vineyards cast their spell. Whether active on the slopes or indulging in peaceful relaxation – Styria welcomes its guests with genuine warmth.

Skiing in Styria
Get in touch

Tourismusverband Schladming-Dachstein

Ramsauerstraße 756

8970 Schladming

Phone: +433687 23310

info@schladming-dachstein.at
https://www.schladming-dachstein.at/en
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