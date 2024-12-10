City, spa or nature break? In Upper Austria, you can have it all - and more!

Looking for the new and unexpected? Head to Upper Austria this winter and get ready to be enchanted! Take a nonstop flight with Ryanair from London and enjoy a mix of edgy city and relaxing spa break.

Take a risk, visit Linz! In Linz, risk means many things except danger. A visit to the city is unlikely to get the adrenalin pumping, and yet you should be prepared for the unexpected. Linz does not challenge, it invites. Risk is an open door, an invitation to discover. To let go of an expectation and experience a surprise. Or several. If you dare to change your perspective, you will discover a city that is more than it seems on the surface. Because sometimes beautiful memories arise when you least expect them.

Relax at the Vitalwelt. The Vitalwelt is formed of seven villages and welcomes visitors with a mix of relaxation and adventure. Picture yourself strolling through the wintery fairytale landscapes, stopping for a mug of hot chocolate along the way, then taking a dip in a heated pool at the spa, getting a massage or watching a movie at the water cinema with your kids.

Discover the unexpected and recharge your batteries - that's what a winter holiday in Upper Austria is like!