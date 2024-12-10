Your Winter in Upper Austria
Festive, surprising and relaxing
Introduction
Looking for the new and unexpected? Head to Upper Austria this winter and get ready to be enchanted! Take a nonstop flight with Ryanair from London and enjoy a mix of edgy city and relaxing spa break.
Take a risk, visit Linz! In Linz, risk means many things except danger. A visit to the city is unlikely to get the adrenalin pumping, and yet you should be prepared for the unexpected. Linz does not challenge, it invites. Risk is an open door, an invitation to discover. To let go of an expectation and experience a surprise. Or several. If you dare to change your perspective, you will discover a city that is more than it seems on the surface. Because sometimes beautiful memories arise when you least expect them.
Relax at the Vitalwelt. The Vitalwelt is formed of seven villages and welcomes visitors with a mix of relaxation and adventure. Picture yourself strolling through the wintery fairytale landscapes, stopping for a mug of hot chocolate along the way, then taking a dip in a heated pool at the spa, getting a massage or watching a movie at the water cinema with your kids.
Discover the unexpected and recharge your batteries - that's what a winter holiday in Upper Austria is like!
Christmas market season in Linz
23 November 2025 - 23 December 2025
Linz Card
Includes public transport and museum admission, discounts on other attractions, walking tours, and events for 24, 48 or 72 hours. From £15.5
Why visit Upper Austria
A great mix of city life, wintery landscapes and spa time
Enjoy a slightly edgy off-the-beaten-path city break full of surprises and wow moments
Ars Electronica Center in Linz: Take a peek into the future at one of Europe's most innovative museums
Vitalwelt: Enjoy a spa break, winter hikes and a kids' water world all in one day
Christmas markets: Check out the festive markets in Linz and Vitalwelt and try all the regional festive delights
Easy to reach from the UK with nonstop Ryanair flights from London-Stansted to Linz twice a week
Experience Linz in winter
Main Square and Old Town
Head out sightseeing: Marvel at the 20 m high Trinity Column on the main square and get lost in the maze of tiny streets in the Old Town.
Ars Electronica Center
Linz's museum of the future houses impressive exhibitions on art, technology and society. Learn about AI, robots or process your own DNA.
Pöstlingberg Mountain
Take the Pöstlingberg tram up Linz' local mountain and enjoy the views, visit the basilica and take a ride with the Grottenbahn (Dragon Express).
Lentos Art Museum
Marvel at works by Klimt, Schiele and Kokoschka as well as contemporary artists and check out the changing special exhibitions.
The festive season in Linz
Linz during Advent
Candle making, traditional handicrafts, festive markets and restaurant gardens with mulled wine stalls: this is Christmas time in Linz!
Christmas Markets
Linz has five main Christmas markets - including on the main square, in the Volksgarten and in front of the cathedral - as well as several smaller ones.
Winter Magic in Stiegl-Klosterhof
Restaurant gardens are turned into Christmas wonderlands with lights, baubles and mulled wine. Stiegl-Klosterhof is the most popular one.
Vitalwelt Bad Schallerbach
Seven villages, endless relaxation: The Vitalwelt Schallerbach is the perfect place to unwind for a couple of days.
Head to the EurothermenResort Bad Schallerbach and relax in their outdoor pools (24°C and 34°C) or recharge your batteries in their AusZeit sauna mountain village, while your kids whizz down the slides and hang out with sailors in the family-friendly Pirate World.
Vitalwelt is also a great place for relaxing outdoor activities such as winter hiking and soaking up the festive spirit at the Winter Village. Or visit the Schmiding zoo, home to Austria's only gorillas (and you can pet giraffes too!), and pick a cultural event for the evening.
And don't leave without trying some local specialities such as Bauernkrapfen (the Upper Austrian version of doughnuts).
The Vitalwelt guest card includes free public transport in Bad Schallerbach and discounts on attractions.
Let us entertain you
Christmas Markets
Enjoy the festive atmosphere at Linz' Christmas markets, sample the seasonal foods and drinks and listen to traditional Christmas carols.
Winter Village
Head to Bad Schallerbach's Rathausplatz from Thursday to Sunday, skate on the ice rink and stock up on cookies to take back home.
The taste of Upper Austria
Every province has its local specialities and if you have a sweet tooth, you definitely can't go wrong with Upper Austria. Two of the must-try signature dishes are the Linzer Torte (shortbread topped with jam and sliced nuts with a lattice design on top) or the Linzer Augen (literally "Linz Eyes", the mini version in cookie form that's especially popular around Christmas).
On the savoury side, try dumplings (e. g. with pork scratchings and lightly caramelised onions).
Upper Austria Tourism
Freistädter Straße 119
4041 Linz
Phone: +43 732 7277-100