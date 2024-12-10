Three people with mulled wine cups at a Christmas market with decorated tree with red baubles in background.
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Your Winter in Upper Austria
Festive, surprising and relaxing

City, spa or nature break? In Upper Austria, you can have it all - and more!

Looking for the new and unexpected? Head to Upper Austria this winter and get ready to be enchanted! Take a nonstop flight with Ryanair from London and enjoy a mix of edgy city and relaxing spa break.

Take a risk, visit Linz! In Linz, risk means many things except danger. A visit to the city is unlikely to get the adrenalin pumping, and yet you should be prepared for the unexpected. Linz does not challenge, it invites. Risk is an open door, an invitation to discover. To let go of an expectation and experience a surprise. Or several. If you dare to change your perspective, you will discover a city that is more than it seems on the surface. Because sometimes beautiful memories arise when you least expect them.

Relax at the Vitalwelt. The Vitalwelt is formed of seven villages and welcomes visitors with a mix of relaxation and adventure. Picture yourself strolling through the wintery fairytale landscapes, stopping for a mug of hot chocolate along the way, then taking a dip in a heated pool at the spa, getting a massage or watching a movie at the water cinema with your kids.

Discover the unexpected and recharge your batteries - that's what a winter holiday in Upper Austria is like!

Facts & Figures
Population:approx. 1.53 million
Capital cityLinz
Area:11,982 km²
Altitude:250 - 2,995 m
Highest point:Dachstein (2,995 m)

Christmas market season in Linz
23 November 2025 - 23 December 2025

Linz Card
Includes public transport and museum admission, discounts on other attractions, walking tours, and events for 24, 48 or 72 hours. From £15.5

Interactive Map
Accommodation
City breakwith a (spa) bonus

Why visit Upper Austria

  • A great mix of city life, wintery landscapes and spa time

  • Enjoy a slightly edgy off-the-beaten-path city break full of surprises and wow moments

  • Ars Electronica Center in Linz: Take a peek into the future at one of Europe's most innovative museums

  • Vitalwelt: Enjoy a spa break, winter hikes and a kids' water world all in one day

  • Christmas markets: Check out the festive markets in Linz and Vitalwelt and try all the regional festive delights

  • Easy to reach from the UK with nonstop Ryanair flights from London-Stansted to Linz twice a week

Learn more about the region

FAQs

By plane:
Ryanair flies to Linz from London-Stansted twice a week.

By train/bus:
Take a direct train to Linz from Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Munich or Frankfurt (Germany). From Linz, it's just a 30-minute journey to Vitalwelt (Bad Schallerbach).

By car:
From Salzburg and Vienna: A1 motorway, exit Linz/Zentrum (centre).

From Prague and Freistadt: A7 motorway, Linz/Hafenstraße exit.

From Regensburg and Passau: A8 motorway to the A1 motorway, Linz/Zentrum exit or toll-free along the Danube on the B 127.

How to get to Upper Austria

Linz makes an excellent family city break with the Grottenbahn (Dragon Express), the Zoo Linz and the Christmas markets just a few of the highlights. The Ars Electronica Center invites kids aged 4 to 8 to their dedicated children's research laboratory, while Linz' music and theatre venues offers special programmes for children. Families can visit the Castle Museum free of charge every first Sunday of the month.

Families travelling to Vitalwelt will love the Aquapulco Pirate World at the EurothermenResort Bad Schallerbach featuring slides, sailors, a water cinema, and much more.

Your family winter in Upper Austria

Linz has five Christmas markets to explore: on the main square, at the Volksgarten, in front of the cathedral, on Pfarrplatz square and at the Stiegl-Klosterhof. Stroll from market to market or hop on the free Advent Train, buy unique gifts, taste regional festive delights or enjoy homemade products. Children will love the sheep at the Pfarrplatz stable, while the spacious garden of the Stiegl-Klosterhof turns into a magical winter forest with lights, baubles, mulled wine stalls and brass bands.

Christmas in Linz

The holiday region Vitalwelt sits in the heart of Upper Austria and is formed of seven villages: Bad Schallerbach, Gallspach, Geboltskirchen, Grieskirchen, Rottenbach, Haag am Hausruck and Wallern. The best known one is Bad Schallerbach, home to the EurothermenResort.

Vitalwelt

Experience Linz in winter

Main Square and Old Town

Head out sightseeing: Marvel at the 20 m high Trinity Column on the main square and get lost in the maze of tiny streets in the Old Town.

Ars Electronica Center

Linz's museum of the future houses impressive exhibitions on art, technology and society. Learn about AI, robots or process your own DNA.

Pöstlingberg Mountain

Take the Pöstlingberg tram up Linz' local mountain and enjoy the views, visit the basilica and take a ride with the Grottenbahn (Dragon Express).

Lentos Art Museum

Marvel at works by Klimt, Schiele and Kokoschka as well as contemporary artists and check out the changing special exhibitions.

Gallery Mural Harbor

Artists from around 40 countries have decorated Linz' harbour with more than 300 graffitis. Take a tour and try spraying for yourself.

The festive season in Linz

Linz during Advent

Candle making, traditional handicrafts, festive markets and restaurant gardens with mulled wine stalls: this is Christmas time in Linz!

Christmas Markets

Linz has five main Christmas markets - including on the main square, in the Volksgarten and in front of the cathedral - as well as several smaller ones.

Winter Magic in Stiegl-Klosterhof

Restaurant gardens are turned into Christmas wonderlands with lights, baubles and mulled wine. Stiegl-Klosterhof is the most popular one.

Advent Train

Christmas market hopping made easy: The Advent train takes you from one market to the next in no time. Hop on/hop off as often as you like.

Winter magic at the spa

Vitalwelt Bad Schallerbach

Seven villages, endless relaxation: The Vitalwelt Schallerbach is the perfect place to unwind for a couple of days.

Head to the EurothermenResort Bad Schallerbach and relax in their outdoor pools (24°C and 34°C) or recharge your batteries in their AusZeit sauna mountain village, while your kids whizz down the slides and hang out with sailors in the family-friendly Pirate World.

Vitalwelt is also a great place for relaxing outdoor activities such as winter hiking and soaking up the festive spirit at the Winter Village. Or visit the Schmiding zoo, home to Austria's only gorillas (and you can pet giraffes too!), and pick a cultural event for the evening.

And don't leave without trying some local specialities such as Bauernkrapfen (the Upper Austrian version of doughnuts).

The Vitalwelt guest card includes free public transport in Bad Schallerbach and discounts on attractions.

Vitalwelt

Let us entertain you

Christmas Markets

23/11/2025 – 23/12/2025
Linz

Enjoy the festive atmosphere at Linz' Christmas markets, sample the seasonal foods and drinks and listen to traditional Christmas carols.

Learn more

Winter Village

07/11/2025 – 21/12/2025
Bad Schallerbach

Head to Bad Schallerbach's Rathausplatz from Thursday to Sunday, skate on the ice rink and stock up on cookies to take back home.

Learn more

New Year's Eve

31/12/2025 – 01/01/2026
Linz

Parties, concerts or a New Year's Cruise: Count down the last hours of the year in style before watching the firework display.

Learn more

The taste of Upper Austria

Every province has its local specialities and if you have a sweet tooth, you definitely can't go wrong with Upper Austria. Two of the must-try signature dishes are the Linzer Torte (shortbread topped with jam and sliced nuts with a lattice design on top) or the Linzer Augen (literally "Linz Eyes", the mini version in cookie form that's especially popular around Christmas).

On the savoury side, try dumplings (e. g. with pork scratchings and lightly caramelised onions).

Eating and drinking in Upper AustriaTypical Upper Austrian dishes
Get in touch

Upper Austria Tourism

Freistädter Straße 119

4041 Linz

Phone: +43 732 7277-100

info@upperaustria.com
www.upperaustria.com/
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