Fatbiking in the Snow
Cruise through Austria's winter landscapes - on broad wheels, with power, and panoramic views
Looking for a new way to experience winter – sporty, off the beaten track, and a little different? Try fat biking!
With wide tyres and plenty of grip, you’ll cruise along snowy trails and forest paths, ride through wintry valleys, and climb up to mountain huts and panoramic viewpoints. Whether you prefer classic pedalling or a little help from an e-motor, whether you’re taking it easy or going full throttle – guided fatbike tours in regions like Schladming-Dachstein, Lake Weissensee, or SalzburgerLand make getting started easy.
It’s the perfect adventure for those who love snow but aren’t necessarily drawn to skis. Helmet on, pulse up – and off you go into your winter fatbike adventure.
The most beautiful mountain regions for fatbiking
Fatbiking: A cool winter trend
Originally developed in Alaska, fatbikes are built for snow, ice and soft terrain. With tyres up to 12 cm wide, deep tread patterns and low air pressure (around 0.5 bar), they offer excellent traction and control – even in fresh snow, on frozen paths or forest roads with leftover slush.
The wide tyres absorb shocks and reduce the risk of slipping, while increased ground contact provides a stable ride and surprisingly easy handling. Whether you take it easy or go full throttle, fatbikes don’t just make cycling in winter possible – they turn it into a true outdoor adventure, especially on dedicated trails across Austria’s Alpine regions.
Know where to go!
Fatbiking is fun where it's allowed and makes sense: on specially designated winter trails, forest paths, and marked routes. In Austria, forest owners can permit cycling on certain paths – signs or regional tour recommendations will point the way.
This lets you enjoy the snowy landscape with full flow and full respect for nature. Always check local info and stay on marked routes – for peaceful coexistence and the wellbeing of forests and wildlife.
Everything you always wanted to know about fatbiking
Gear checklist
Warm and sturdy footwear
Ski or cycling helmet
Ski goggles
Sporty winter clothing
Requirements
Minimum age: 10 to 12 years (depending on the region)
Basic mountain biking skills
E-Fatbikes
Many regions offer e-fatbikes – ideal for longer rides or hilly terrain. Models with pedal assist up to 25 km/h and a max output of 250 W count as regular e-bikes and are fully approved for use.
Winter-fun-sports in Austria
Climate protection tips
Forests are a source of strength, the best air filters, places of peace and recreation – and vital for our climate. Here are 9 simple ways we can care for them:
Stick to marked trails – to protect the soil, plants, and young trees.
Take your rubbish with you – even a tissue can linger for years.
Respect living trees – carvings damage their bark and harm the tree.
Keep the peace – animals are especially sensitive to noise in winter.
Use fire only in designated areas – forest fires are a real danger.
Always leash your dog – wildlife sees roaming dogs as a threat.
Cycle only where it’s allowed – it’s a matter of both courtesy and law.
Follow the rules – they help preserve the forest as a habitat.
Teach children about nature – knowing the forest fosters respect and care.