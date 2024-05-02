Fatbiking in the Snow
Cruise through Austria's winter landscapes - on broad wheels, with power, and panoramic views

Fatbiking turns the winter season into a playground. On wide balloon tyres as a solo adventure or on guided tours through snowy landscapes.

Looking for a new way to experience winter – sporty, off the beaten track, and a little different? Try fat biking!
With wide tyres and plenty of grip, you’ll cruise along snowy trails and forest paths, ride through wintry valleys, and climb up to mountain huts and panoramic viewpoints. Whether you prefer classic pedalling or a little help from an e-motor, whether you’re taking it easy or going full throttle – guided fatbike tours in regions like Schladming-Dachstein, Lake Weissensee, or SalzburgerLand make getting started easy.

It’s the perfect adventure for those who love snow but aren’t necessarily drawn to skis. Helmet on, pulse up – and off you go into your winter fatbike adventure.

The most beautiful mountain regions for fatbiking

Schladming-Dachstein: Fatbike tours up to 1.850 metres

Lake Weissensee: On ice and snow across the frozen lake

Obertauern: Guided fatbike tours

Paznaun-Ischgl: Fatbiking in the high-alpine area

Flachau: Fatbike tour to the mountain hut

Altaussee: Guided fatbike tours on the Loser

Fatbiking: A cool winter trend

What a fatbike can do

Originally developed in Alaska, fatbikes are built for snow, ice and soft terrain. With tyres up to 12 cm wide, deep tread patterns and low air pressure (around 0.5 bar), they offer excellent traction and control – even in fresh snow, on frozen paths or forest roads with leftover slush.

The wide tyres absorb shocks and reduce the risk of slipping, while increased ground contact provides a stable ride and surprisingly easy handling. Whether you take it easy or go full throttle, fatbikes don’t just make cycling in winter possible – they turn it into a true outdoor adventure, especially on dedicated trails across Austria’s Alpine regions.

Know where to go!

Fatbiking in harmony with nature

Fatbiking is fun where it's allowed and makes sense: on specially designated winter trails, forest paths, and marked routes. In Austria, forest owners can permit cycling on certain paths – signs or regional tour recommendations will point the way.

This lets you enjoy the snowy landscape with full flow and full respect for nature. Always check local info and stay on marked routes – for peaceful coexistence and the wellbeing of forests and wildlife.

Everything you always wanted to know about fatbiking

Gear checklist

  • Warm and sturdy footwear

  • Ski or cycling helmet

  • Ski goggles

  • Sporty winter clothing

Requirements

  • Minimum age: 10 to 12 years (depending on the region)

  • Basic mountain biking skills

E-Fatbikes

Many regions offer e-fatbikes – ideal for longer rides or hilly terrain. Models with pedal assist up to 25 km/h and a max output of 250 W count as regular e-bikes and are fully approved for use.

Winter-fun-sports in Austria

If you can't get enough of snow, adventure and fun, you can try out many more winter fun sports in Austria.

Obertauern: Snow biking, ski biking, snow kiting

Wagrain-Kleinarl: Snow biking, tandem flights & paragliding

Serfaus Fiss Ladis: Ski fox, paragliding, snow biking

Achensee: Paragliding, snow tubing and moon biking

Lake Weissensee: Snow tubing

Arlberg: Moon biking

Climate protection tips

What can we do to protect our forests?

Forests are a source of strength, the best air filters, places of peace and recreation – and vital for our climate. Here are 9 simple ways we can care for them:

  • Stick to marked trails – to protect the soil, plants, and young trees.

  • Take your rubbish with you – even a tissue can linger for years.

  • Respect living trees – carvings damage their bark and harm the tree.

  • Keep the peace – animals are especially sensitive to noise in winter.

  • Use fire only in designated areas – forest fires are a real danger.

  • Always leash your dog – wildlife sees roaming dogs as a threat.

  • Cycle only where it’s allowed – it’s a matter of both courtesy and law.

  • Follow the rules – they help preserve the forest as a habitat.

  • Teach children about nature – knowing the forest fosters respect and care.

Austria's forests

FAQs

Originally developed in Alaska, fatbikes are specially designed for riding on snow. With tyres up to 4.8 inches wide and low air pressure (around 0.5 bar), these bikes offer excellent grip and float – perfect for winter conditions. Their deep tread and balloon-like profile make for a smooth ride and easy control in all snow situations.

To enjoy fatbiking safely and comfortably, dress warmly and prepare like you would for a winter hike – but tailored for cycling:

  • Helmet: A ski or bike helmet is essential. Ideally, wear a winter cycling helmet with ear covers or a thin hat underneath.

  • Weatherproof clothing: Dress in layers – breathable, windproof outerwear, warm gloves, water-repellent shoes.

  • Goggles or glasses: Protect your eyes from snow, wind, and glare.

  • Lights and reflectors: Important for visibility during short winter days.

  • Minimum age: Usually 10 to 12 years (varies by region).

  • Skill level: Basic mountain biking experience is required.

  • Essentials: Warm footwear, a helmet, goggles, and sporty winter clothing.

Austria’s alpine regions are ideal for fatbiking, with many areas offering guided tours and specially designated winter trails. Popular destinations include:

