Winter Holidays Away from the Slopes

Austria in winter is a natural outdoor playground. Winter hiking, tobogganing, cross-country skiing and more - here are 10 cool experiences away from the pistes.

Winter in Austria – sport and relaxation combined

When the snow crunches under your feet in the early morning, the icy, fresh air fills your lungs, and you take in the stunning mountain panorama, then you'll realise: You've arrived at your winter holiday destination, in a true winter wonderland. Winter turns Austria into a snow-covered postcard idyll, inviting guests to take part in a wide range of activities.

For those wanting to stay active away from the slopes during their winter holiday, Austria offers a snowy playground, where every day is a new chance to set ambitious goals. The only limit? Your own stamina.

What magical moments away from the pistes are on today's agenda? Snowshoeing in Montafon, skating on the thick natural ice of Lake Weissensee, or a peaceful horse-drawn sleigh ride through SalzburgerLand? Take your pick!