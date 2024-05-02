Hiking Along Wild Waters
Explore Austria's gorges, ravines, and waterfalls

Austria offers countless hiking trails along gorges and ravines to rushing waterfalls. Here are our favourites.

Step into the world of Austrian gorges and waterfalls, where millions of water droplets dance in the air and the thunderous roar drowns out all distractions. Breathe in the pure, moss-scented air and feel the serenity of pristine nature. As you wander the narrow trails beside roaring mountain streams, the stresses of everyday life melt away, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Austria's most beautiful gorge hikes

Austria's gorges are stunning narrow valleys, shaped over thousands of years by the relentless flow of water through rock and stone.

Sigmund Thun Gorge in Kaprun

Take a 30-minute walk along specially constructed boardwalks and bridges into this breathtaking gorge shaped by glaciers.

Visit Sigmund Thun Gorge

Seisenberg Gorge in Weißbach Nature Park

This picturesque gorge serves as the entry point to the surrounding nature park, offering a scenic one-hour trail that's ideal for families.

Visit Seisenberg Gorge

Liechtenstein Gorge in Pongau

One of the longest and deepest gorges in the Alps, Liechtenstein gorge features a "Helix" staircase, spiraling 30 metres down into its dramatic depths.

Visit Liechtenstein Gorge

Gimbach Cascades

Take a 1-hour hike along the crystal-clear Gimbach stream near Lake Attersee - or explore it by combining hiking and snorkeling.

Visit the Gimbach cascades

Dr. Vogelgesang Gorge in Upper Austria

Named after a local doctor who campaigned for the gorge to be publicly accessible, this gorge offers an easy 1.5-hour hike for the whole family.

Visit Dr. Vogelgesang Gorge

Wolfsschlucht Gorge in Upper Austria

Starting from Bad Kreuzen town centre, hike along dozens of small waterfalls and natural pools that were used as baths in the old days.

Visit Wolfsschlucht Gorge

Ötschergräben in Lower Austria

A unique gorge system shaped by the forces of the Ötscherbach stream lies at the foot of Ötscher mountain.

Visit the Ötschergräben

"Wild Waters" trail in Schladming

A 16 km trail along wild waters, from calm, crystal-clear streams to thundering waterfalls.

Walk the trail

Bärenschützklamm Gorge in Styria

Hike along a pristine stream set between limestone walls up to 300 metres high.

Visit Bärenschützklamm Gorge

Tscheppaschlucht Gorge in Carinthia

Cascading waters amidst rare wildflowers makes for a unique hiking experience.

Visit Tscheppaschlucht Gorge

Wolfsklamm Gorge hike in Tirol

This adventurous hike leads over steps and rocky trails along impressive waterfalls.

Hike Wolfsklamm Gorge

Austria's most beautiful waterfall hikes

Go on a journey through awe-inspiring landscapes.

Gartl Waterfall in Carinthia

Located in Hohe Tauern National Park in Carinthia, this hike leads through lush forests to a pristine waterfall.

Hike to Gartl Waterfall

Grawa Waterfall in Tirol

The mighty Grawa waterfall is the widest waterfall in the Eastern Alps. At its foot, you can relax on wooden loungers and take in the spectacle.

Visit Grawa Waterfall

Krimml Waterfalls in SalzburgerLand

At 380 metres, the Krimml Waterfalls are the fifth highest waterfall in the world and offer an unforgettable day out.

Discover the Krimml Waterfalls

Stuibenfall Waterfall in Tirol

Surrounded by lush green or snow-white landscapes, the Stuiben Falls are a delight at any time of year.

Visit Stuibenfall Waterfall

Golling Waterfall near Salzburg

With water torrents plunging down over 75 metres in two stages, Golling is a breathtaking day out for the entire family.

Visit Golling Waterfall

Waterfall in Bad Gastein

It is one of the largest waterfalls in Europe - and runs right through the town centre of Bad Gastein.

Experience Bad Gastein Waterfall

Tips

How to photograph a waterfall

  1. Ideal lighting:

    If it is a very bright day, it is preferable to take photos in the morning or evening when the sun is low. Too much light prevents sufficiently long exposure times. If there's less light, such as in a forest or gorge, midday is the perfect time for a photo shoot. But beware: Too high an ISO value will result in a grainy effect.

  2. Camera settings:

    Create a "veil effect" by using a long exposure time (approx. four seconds) - the longer, the "softer" the water becomes. Too long an exposure time, however, can lead to no texture being visible at all. Never set your camera more than two f-stops above the correct exposure!

  3. The tripod:

    To achieve a soft water effect, never shoot handheld. A tripod is essential for long exposures! Rubber foot pads prevent your tripod from slipping on damp ground.

FAQs

At a total height of 380 metres, the Krimml Waterfalls are the highest waterfalls in Austria, rushing down in three enormous cascades. With an average water volume of 5.6 cubic metres per second (a number that triples in summer due to glacier melt), they are among the European waterfalls highest in water volume.

As far back as 200 years ago, the Krimml Waterfalls were said to have healing powers. Today, the natural spectacle in the Hohe Tauern National Park region is scientifically recognised as a natural healing resource, providing positive effects on people's immune systems and alleviating allergy symptoms. The air is enriched with negative ions from the cascading water and has a positive effect on mind, body, and soul.

But even a walk through humid gorges and ravines cleanses one's airways and reduces stress symptoms, with the bubbling of small mountain streams having a calming effect.

