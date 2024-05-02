As far back as 200 years ago, the Krimml Waterfalls were said to have healing powers. Today, the natural spectacle in the Hohe Tauern National Park region is scientifically recognised as a natural healing resource, providing positive effects on people's immune systems and alleviating allergy symptoms. The air is enriched with negative ions from the cascading water and has a positive effect on mind, body, and soul.

But even a walk through humid gorges and ravines cleanses one's airways and reduces stress symptoms, with the bubbling of small mountain streams having a calming effect.