Aerial view of multi-tiered waterfall amid dense coniferous forest, mountain valley in the background.
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Krimml Waterfalls
The highest waterfalls in Europe in the Hohe Tauern National Park

What a natural spectacle! From a height of 380 metres, water thunders down into the valley. It’s nature at close quarters – and it even comes with health benefits.

The Krimml Waterfalls are the highest in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. Breathtaking, your brain might say – but holding your breath is exactly what you shouldn’t do.

Many visitors come for the fine mist, to breathe more freely.

The waterfalls are like a vast natural therapy room – surrounded by forest, rock and a never-ending cascade of water in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park.

Facts & Figures
Height:380 m (1,250 ft)
Location:Krimml in SalzburgerLand
National Park:Hohe Tauern
Waterfall trail:4 km
Accessibility:Lowest waterfall in 10-15 min, highest waterfall in 1,15 h

Activities around the Krimml waterfalls

Hohe Tauern Health

Recreation for people with allergies and asthma: The initiative offers allergy-friendly accommodation, therapies, guided mountain tours and health programmes.

Hohe Tauern Health

Waterfall trail

The waterfall trail leads in serpentines along the Krimml waterfalls and offers spectacular views over a length of 4.15 km with a difference in altitude of 431 m.

Waterfall trail

The Krimml waterfalls - a highlight on the Tauern Cycle Path

Torchlight hike in winter to the illuminated waterfalls

In the winter months, the waterfalls are illuminated until 9.30 pm, with a romantic torchlight walk and a drink. Booking required for groups of 20 people or more.

Torchlight hike

Krimml Water Worlds

The Krimml WaterWorlds offer an interactive experience centred around the element of water, located right next to the Krimml Waterfalls.

Krimml Water Worlds

Quick info about the Krimml waterfalls

Location and mobility

Route planner by car, with the Pinzgauer Lokalbahn, with the nostalgic steam train and with the ÖBB.

Location and arrival

Opening hours

The Krimml Waterfall Trail is open every day from mid-April to the end of October (admission fee applies).

Come visit!

Infrastructure and accessibility

The barrier-free path leads from the car parks to the lowest waterfall, including wheelchair-accessible toilets.

Accessibility

Tickets and prices

Trail user fee and combined ticket Krimml WaterWorlds and Waterfall Trail.

Tickets

Water and nature - sources of joy

Environment and nature - our future

How can children be inspired by nature?

Outdoor experiences are a playful and effective way to spark children’s interest in the environment – helping them quickly understand why nature is worth protecting.

Nature as an adventure: Nature is a giant adventure playground full of exciting discoveries – from plants and animals to the world of water – and something we need to take care of.

The environment as a learning tool: Outdoor activities are a great opportunity to talk about environmental protection and responsibility in a fun and age-appropriate way.

Resources: Help children understand how important it is to protect resources – from saving water and separating waste to making conscious choices when shopping.

Personal responsibility: Pick up litter together, take on small “environmental missions” and explain how even small actions can make a difference.

Fun and creativity: Get creative – make nature-inspired artworks or keep an environmental journal. It’s a playful way to build environmental awareness that stays with them.

Sustainable travel

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