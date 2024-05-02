Ice, Ice Bathing!
Not for the Faint-Hearted
The landscape is covered in a blanket of white snow and on the horizon the mountains rise into the clear sky like a crown. The Zauchensee lies in front of us, almost unrecognisable due to its thick layer of ice. The dark water can only be seen through a small hole that was cut using a saw and which Patricia Schuhmacher is now focusing on. The native Californian takes a deep breath and slowly enters the water. Here, at 1,350 m above sea level, the water temperature in March is just above freezing point. What does that feel like? "It is shocking in the beginning. Your body feels like it is burning or that you can’t breathe", explains Patricia. So why does she put herself through this?
Get out of your comfort zone!
After moving to Austria, Patricia—a true summer child from California—had to adjust to winter in her new home. At first, the cold season really took a toll on her, but she eventually decided to actively combat the winter blues. Ice bathing, where she confronted the cold head-on, helped her push beyond her fears and comfort zone.
"Once I started, my attitude, mood, and entire perspective on winter completely changed. It helped me to love the season and appreciate its beauty." After her first ice bath, Patricia had so much newfound energy that she struggled to fall asleep. According to her, the experience is like a form of meditation, where the focus is entirely on the present moment and slow, deep breathing. "You have to let go and be fully present in the here and now."
What are the benefits of ice bathing?
Immune system
Regular ice bathing can boost the immune system. The cold triggers a bodily response that increases the production of white blood cells, which help fight off illness.
Circulation
Cold water causes blood vessels to constrict, and they expand again as the body warms up. This process can improve blood flow, enhancing oxygen and nutrient delivery to the organs.
Inflammation
Ice bathing can have an anti-inflammatory effect. The cold can help reduce swelling and inflammation, much like applying ice to an injury.
Endorphins
The extreme cold from ice bathing can stimulate the production of endorphins, also known as "happy hormones," which can improve mood and create a sense of well-being.
Energy and recovery
Many ice bathers report increased energy levels after a session. The cold can also aid in faster recovery after physical activity.
Mental stability
Regular ice bathing can reduce stress and promote mental stability. Facing and overcoming the shock of cold water can also boost confidence and self-efficacy.
Not Without Caution
If you’ve already got your swimmers on and are ready to head off to the nearest frozen lake, be aware: ice bathing should be enjoyed with caution. In addition to the beneficial effects, it also harbours health risks and can lead to death from hypothermia or drowning in the worst case. It’s best to seek advice from your doctor beforehand, especially if you have asthma, high blood pressure or heart problems.
You should always prepare for your first ice bath slowly. Hansjörg Ransmayr recommends starting in summer or autumn and "swimming" into the winter season.
I've noticed that ice bathing gives me energy. The cold water triggers the release of endorphins in my body, which has improved and stabilised my mood.Patricia Schumacher, Ice Swimmer
The best places for (guided) ice bathing
Never ice bathe alone, especially at first – always bring a buddy.
Gradually adapt to cold water – start with cold showers.
Start in open water during warmer summer months.
Don’t jump in! First, dip hands, splash your face, and enter slowly while exhaling.
Use a swim buoy for safety in case you need support.
Breathing exercises help you stay calm in cold water.
Limit your time in the water to a few minutes.
Stay warm before and after: Dry off quickly and wear warm clothes.
Avoid physical exercises after ice bathing to prevent circulation overload.
Skip alcohol or caffeine; drink hot ginger tea for warmth instead.
Climate Protection Tips
Lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, holding great ecological importance in Austria. A healthy lake system supports biodiversity and helps preserve fish and other aquatic life. That’s why we take care of our lakes:
We respect designated protection zones for plants and animals.
We leave no litter in or around the lake.
We don’t use the lake or its shoreline as a toilet.
We avoid feeding fish and water birds, as food scraps introduce unnecessary nutrients.
