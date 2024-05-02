If you can't get enough of hiking in the mountains, simply pack your rucksack for several days. Long-distance hiking in Austria, what an experience!

You lace up your boots, sling your rucksack over your shoulders, and step into a world that transforms with every step. In Austria, long-distance hiking is more than just a journey – it’s a full immersion in landscapes that stirs your heart and senses. Feel the ground beneath your feet, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and let the gentle rustling of the forest be your companion.

Everyday stress? Left far behind. On these trails, Austria reveals its diversity – Alpine peaks, shimmering lakes, and peaceful valleys. Long-distance hiking is about slowing down, and embracing freedom, and adventure. It’s a chance to find your rhythm and give space to your thoughts. Let go of daily routines and experience the present moment – that’s the essence of long-distance hiking in Austria. Try it – the trail awaits!