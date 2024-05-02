Long-distance hiking
If you want more than one day

If you can't get enough of hiking in the mountains, simply pack your rucksack for several days. Long-distance hiking in Austria, what an experience!

You lace up your boots, sling your rucksack over your shoulders, and step into a world that transforms with every step. In Austria, long-distance hiking is more than just a journey – it’s a full immersion in landscapes that stirs your heart and senses. Feel the ground beneath your feet, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and let the gentle rustling of the forest be your companion.

Everyday stress? Left far behind. On these trails, Austria reveals its diversity – Alpine peaks, shimmering lakes, and peaceful valleys. Long-distance hiking is about slowing down, and embracing freedom, and adventure. It’s a chance to find your rhythm and give space to your thoughts. Let go of daily routines and experience the present moment – that’s the essence of long-distance hiking in Austria. Try it – the trail awaits!

Burgenland: Hiking the Pannonian Plain

Amber Trail: On historical paths

The trail leads along the old Roman Amber Road from Lake Neusiedl through parts of Hungary to southern Burgenland. The 324 km are divided into 13 stages.

Jakobsweg Burgenland: From Pamhagen to Maria Ellend

The 76,6 km long-distance hiking trail with six stages is an easy, culturally interesting pilgrimage route and well integrated into the Way of St. James network.

Alpannonia: Cross-border pleasure hike

In six or seven daily stages, Alpannonia connects the eastern foothills of the Alps with the Pannonian Plain. The start is at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Semmering.

Carinthia: Southern hospitality

Alpe-Adria-Trail: From the Alps to the sea

The 750 km long-distance hiking trail with 43 stages connects Carinthia, Slovenia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and offers family-friendly sections for ages 12 and up.

Nockberge Trail: Almost limitless panoramas

Eight days of hiking across the Carinthian Nockberge UNESCO Biosphere Reserve to the finish in Seeboden on Lake Millstatt in the south with 128 km to hike.

Dobratsch circular hiking trail: In the nature park

In three stages and 55 km in length, the circular hiking trail connects so many different natural areas and cultural landscapes that it could hardly be more varied.

Lower Austria: Past castles, wine taverns and vineyards

Wachau World Heritage Trail: Relaxed along the Danube

What the 14 stages of the Wachau World Heritage Trail offer: Hiking through vineyards, past castles and palaces, and breaks with a view of the Danube valley.

Donausteig: Surprising views of the Danube

The 450 km long Danube Trail with 23 stages runs along both sides of the Danube from Passau via Linz to Grein, and leads through varied natural landscapes.

Thayatalweg 630: From Nebelstein to Retz

In 12 stages and around 180 km, you hike from the Waldviertel to the Weinviertel, past castles, palaces and abbeys in an impressive cultural landscape.

Upper Austria: From the Salzkammergut to the sights

The path of deceleration: Recharge your batteries

The path of deceleration leads to the most beautiful places in the Mühlviertel. Recharge your batteries and leave everyday life behind: 71 to 165 km in four to nine days.

Kalkalpenweg: Experience the Kalkberge mountains

The 150-kilometre trail reveals the most beautiful places in and around the impressive Kalkalpen National Park to hikers in eleven stages.

Dachstein circular hiking trail: Counter-clockwise

In eight days and 130 km around the Dachstein: From Lake Gosau over the glacier, across the Alpine pastures through the Salzkammergut.

Salzkammergut BergeSee-Trail: Lakes, lakes, lakes

The 370 km long Salzkammergut BergeSeen-Trail connects 35 lakes in the Salzkammergut. The 23 stages end in beautiful towns such as Bad Ischl, Gmunden or Bad Aussee.

SalzAlpenSteig: Always along the salt

230 km with 18 stages lead from Bavaria via Salzburg to Upper Austria. The cross-border trail along historic salt mining sites is particularly special.

SalzburgerLand: Mountains, lakes and gentle Alpine pastures

Saalachtalweg: The route of the gorges

In six hiking days, you walk 110 km on a circular trail from Lofer across Salzburg's Alpine landscapes and through eight gorges. Pack your swimsuit!

Pinzga Hatscha: Can be combined as desired

The Pinzga Hatscha leads over 15 stages and 390 km through the Pinzgau, with Alpine pastures, and high plateaus over the most beautiful peaks in the region.

Gastein Trail: Panoramic views included

The Gastein Trail leads over 75 km in six stages from Dorfgastein via Sportgastein and Bad Gastein back to Bad Hofgastein, through meadows, peaks and Alpine trails.

Hohe Tauern Panorama Trail: An experience

The trail leads in 17 stages and 270 km from the Krimml Waterfalls to Lake Zell, right through the Hohe Tauern National Park region.

Styria: On the road in the green heart of Austria

Hut circuit: Hut hopping in the Gesäuse National Park

The Gesäuse hut circuit connects seven huts in seven stages, starting at the Benedictine monastery in Admont. The Gesäuse National Park combines rock and water.

From glacier to wine: Nature, culture and indulgence

The trail connects the Dachstein glacier with the wine country of Styria. The northern route (524 km, 35 stages) and southern route (370 km, 25 stages) lead to the wine.

Koralm Kristall Trail: A wealth of sights

The hike leads to the heights of the Koralm-Stubalm region with panoramic views and geological witnesses. The 75 km are divided into four sporty stages.

Tirol: Impressive views of the mountains

The crossing of the Alps: Spectacular views on every step

In seven days across the Alps from Tegernsee in Bavaria via the Achensee to the Zillertal in Trol and on to South Tirol - a 110 km pleasure hike.

Kaiserkrone: On to the crowning glory

Hike around the Wilder Kaiser mountains and enjoy the view all the way to the Großglockner. A sublime feeling in five days and over 57 km.

Starkenberg Panorama Trail: Breathtaking views

The trail leads from Imst via forests, gorges, and seven lakes to the castles and fortresses of the noble Starkenberg family - over 59 km and seven main stages.

Eagle Walk: Through the whole of Tirol

The Eagle Walk, named after Tirol's heraldic animal, leads along two routes. With 33 stages and 413 km, it delights both mountaineers and leisurely hikers.

Lechweg: Wild river landscape

The last wild river landscape in Europe can be hiked over 125 km in seven to ten days and at various levels of difficulty - from the Arlberg to the Allgäu.

Vorarlberg: Through the west of Austria

"Min Weag": My way in Vorarlberg dialect

The long-distance hiking trail leads through the most beautiful landscapes in Vorarlberg: 31 stages over 400 km, a wonderful break from everyday life.

Arlberg Trail: Into the untouched mountains

The new three-day tour offers everything for mountaineers: Altitude, high Alpine highlights, a breathtaking panorama and cosy huts for a refreshing break.

Montafon hut circuit: From mountain hut to mountain hut

The 113 km long-distance trail is divided into 13 stages across all three mountain ranges of the Montafon: Rätikon, Silvretta, and Verwall.

Tannberg theme trail: In the footsteps of the Walsers

On 57 stations, hikers delve deep into the history of the three Walser communities of Warth, Schröcken and Lech. You'll reach your destination after a total of 85 km.

Urban long-distance hiking

Vienna

The 120-kilometre circular hike leads around the city of Vienna - in 24 easy stages. The start and finish of each stage are easily accessible by public transport.

Tips for long-distance hiking fans

Long-distance hiking in Austria: Tips, routes, questions and answers

Preparation: Finding the right long-distance hiking trail

FAQs

Your packing list for a long-distance hike can be adjusted based on the tour and personal needs. With this gear, you'll be well-prepared:

  • Rucksack: 30–45 litres for hut stays, up to 70 litres for camping trips; rain cover

  • Clothing: Underwear and hiking socks, base layers, T-shirts, fleece or down jacket, long/short hiking trousers, hardshell/rain jacket and trousers, hat, gloves, sturdy hiking boots, lightweight shoes for the hut

  • Equipment: Hiking poles, water bottles, snack box, sit pad, rubbish bag, crampons and gaiters (if needed)

  • Hygiene: Toothbrush, soap, sunscreen, microfibre towel, tissues

  • Navigation & Tech: Maps, hiking guide, GPS or compass, headlamp, mobile phone, power bank

  • Emergency Kit: First-aid kit, bivvy sack, pocket knife, repair kit, blister plasters

  • Food: Muesli bars, nuts, dried fruit, non-perishable snacks

  • For hut stays: Hut sleeping bag, sleepwear, warm socks, earplugs

  • For camping: Ultralight tent, sleeping mat, sleeping bag, gas stove, utensils

  • Documents: ID, health insurance card, cash

Good preparation enhances your chances of a successful and enjoyable long-distance hiking experience. Here are the key tips for preparing for a long-distance hike:

  • Start training early: Build endurance, strength, and coordination 2–6 months in advance.

  • Training plan: Include weekly endurance sessions, longer hikes on weekends, and rest days for recovery.

  • Base endurance: Run, cycle, or swim; increase daily activity.

  • Surefootedness: Train on uneven terrain and incorporate coordination exercises.

  • Full-body training: Strengthen legs, core, and upper body with bodyweight exercises.

  • Training with weight: Hike with your loaded backpack.

  • Mental preparation: Embrace challenges without overexertion.

  • Test your gear: Break in your hiking boots.

  • Plan route and logistics: Map out your route, accommodation, food, and create a packing list.

  • Set realistic expectations: Start slowly and gradually increase intensity.

Some stages of Austria's long-distance hiking trails are suitable for families with children. Here are three family-friendly long-distance trails:

  1. Isel Trail in Virgental, East Tirol:
    This long-distance trail in the Hohe Tauern National Park is specially designed for families. It leads through the Venediger Group and offers hikes at varying elevations. The 76-kilometre route is divided into five stages.

  2. Virgentaler Sonnseitenweg:
    A three-day circular route from hut to hut, passing by marmots, chamois, and ibex. Located in Virgental, East Tirol, this 43-kilometre trail is split into four stages.

  3. Tiroler Silberpfad:
    This trail covers 88 kilometres over five days and includes numerous sights. It takes you through all twelve municipalities of the Karwendel Silver Region, with insights into its fascinating mining history. The well-maintained paths are generally easy, though a good level of fitness is beneficial.

