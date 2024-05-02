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Hiking in Austria
Discover Austria's varied landscapes on foot - in every season

Austria's hiking trails offer a diverse range of experiences, each as unique as the paths themselves.

Hiking in Austria offers an impressive variety of natural experiences. Well-maintained trails lead through stunning landscapes, from majestic Alps and rolling hills to crystal-clear mountain lakes.

Along the way, rustic mountain huts offer the perfect spot to recharge. Warm and welcoming hosts greet guests with regional specialties in a cosy atmosphere. A stop at these huts, with homemade dishes and breathtaking views, turns the hike into not only a scenic but also a culinary highlight.

Active in Spring, Summer and Autumn

Holiday on the Alpine Pastures

It’s a completely different way of life that awaits you on an Alpine pasture - but it feels wonderfully refreshing.

For a Holiday on the Alpine Pasture

Active in Winter

Winter away from the Slopes

The mountains, with their pristine snowy landscapes and gentle winter sun, invite you to explore snowshoe hiking and take a moment to unwind.

More winter activities

Hiking regions in Austria

Upper Austria

Lower Austria

Burgenland

Vienna

Tirol

Vorarlberg

SalzburgerLand

Styria

Carinthia

The Best Companions

Hiking Maps

Choose the perfect hiking guide, the right hiking map, and the ideal book for your next adventure in Austria from freytag & berndt!

freytag & berndt
Nature Getaways from Everyday Life

Hiking Hotels

Simply get out there! Enjoy the fresh mountain air in the most beautiful spots of the Alps, combined with excellent service and comfort. A holiday in the Austrian mountains guarantees unforgettable experiences, and the hiking hotels provide the perfect base camp for your hiking adventure.

Hiking Hotels
Sustainable villages with tradition

Mountaineering villages in Austria

Mountaineering villages stand for sustainable Alpine tourism that combines tradition and environmental awareness. They offer tailored services for climbers and are known for their exceptional natural and landscape quality. At the heart of the concept are mountaineering and mindful behaviour – focused on physical effort, mastering Alpine challenges, skill, risk management, the enjoyment of mountain beauty, and slowing down.

Technical infrastructure is kept to a minimum on purpose. Small, locally rooted accommodations and the preservation of mountain huts are central to the approach.

Mountaineering villages

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